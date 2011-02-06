Hushovd out of Mallorca Challenge due to food poisoning

Image 1 of 2 Thor Hushovd resplendent in his world champion kit (Image credit: Peter Hymas) Image 2 of 2 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Jesse Wild)

World Champion Thor Hushovd has been forced to postpone his 2011 season debut. A bout of food poisoning has forced the Garmin-Cervelo rider out of the Mallorca Challenge, which starts on Sunday.

It was impossible for the Norwegian to ride today, according to his coach.

“It's nothing serious, but he doesn't have any strength. When it's like that, ride the race would only make things worse," Atle Kvålsvoll told Norwegian broadcaster TV 2 Sport.

“This won't set him back and will not affect preparations for the rest of the spring season," said Kvålsvoll. “Thor has been trained very well since the New Year and is on track.”

“Now Thor will take it easy this weekend and start with light training again next week. Now it is important to replenish his body again and we won't take any chances," he said.

Hushovd will now open his season at the Tour of Oman (February 15 – 20) as his first step towards the Spring Classics.