Nibali wins Trofeo Melinda
Liquigas rider beats Borisov and Visconti in finale
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) has won the Trofeo Melinda and staked a claim for a place in Paolo Bettini's Italian team for the world championships in Australia. The Sicilian was among the pre-race favourites and in the final rise to the line at Fondo he proved too strong for Vladislav Borisov (Amore & Vita) and Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) to take a fine victory.
“This victory brings me happiness and tranquillity,” Nibali said afterwards. “In a week’s time, I’m facing an important challenge at the Vuelta a España and I couldn’t have asked for a better confidence booster.”
It was a hard-fought victory for the Liquigas rider in the hills of Trentino. Just 43 riders finished the race, with Giro d’Italia winner Ivan Basso among those to abandon. Entering the final kilometre, Patrick Sinkewitz (ISD-Neri) was alone in front, but just as he was captured, his teammate Visconti jumped past on the final drag to the line. For a moment it looked as though he was about to repeat last year’s victory in this race, but instead it was Nibali who timed his effort to perfection to take a great win.
“I won with my legs and with my head,” Nibali explained. “My teammates were fantastic in bringing back the breakaway and I didn’t want their work to be in vain. In the finale I brought back Pozzovivo and Visconti, and then I went early to surprise Borisov. I knew I only had one chance and I didn’t waste it.”
The Trofeo Melinda was Nibali’s sixth win of a fine season that has already seen him finish on the podium at the Giro d’Italia. “I’ve gained more faith in my own potential, as well as the knowledge that I can compete with everybody,” the Sicilian said. “This year I’m winning a lot and I’m winning well, and I hope to be able to get some more satisfaction between now and the end of the season.”
One contented onlooker was Italian national coach Paolo Bettini. He had been vocal in his criticism of the Italian riders at the Tre Valli Varesine during the week, but he was a considerably happier man at the finish line in Fondo after Visconti’s impressive display. “I have no negative remarks in my notebook, I enjoyed it,” Bettini smiled at the finish line. “You only have to look at Vincenzo’s results, as well as his shape and performances to realise how reliable he is by now.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4:49:00
|2
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|4
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|7
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|8
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|9
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:15
|10
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|14
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:30
|15
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:32
|16
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:00:36
|17
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:00:45
|18
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:46
|19
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:00
|22
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:15
|23
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:40
|24
|Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:02:50
|25
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|26
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:20
|27
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:10
|28
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|29
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:15
|30
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|31
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|32
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|33
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|34
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|35
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|36
|Luciano Barindelli (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|37
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|38
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|39
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|40
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:06:00
|41
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|42
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|43
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
