Rebellin wins Trofeo Melinda
Second victory of the week for 40-year-old Italian
Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) continued his Indian summer with victory at the Trofeo Melinda on Saturday ahead of Miguel Rubiano Chavez (D'Angelo & Antenucci Nippo) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox).
The 40-year-old Italian held off Rubiano Chavez on the final uphill haul to the line in Fondo after he had first jumped across to Pozzovivo's attack in the closing stages. Pozzovivo led home the splintered group of chasers six seconds later to take third spot on the podium.
Rebellin returned from a two-year doping ban in May following his positive test for CERA at the Olympic Games in Beijing, and is currently enjoying a rich vein of form on the Italian calendar, having won the Tre Valli Varesine ahead of Pozzovivo on Tuesday.
“I have come back after two years of silence and work, with more desire and more anger than before,” Rebellin said. “I maintain my innocence and the right to look ahead. I’m 40 years old, but I don’t feel them…”
While the oldest rider in the race won the day, one of the race’s most aggressive performers was making his first appearance as a professional. Moreno Moser, nephew of the legendary Francesco, is a stagiare with Liquigas-Cannondale, and he delighted the crowds in Trentino by attacking on the final lap of the finishing circuit in the company of José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli), Simone Stortoni (Colnago - CSF Inox), Edoardo Girardi (De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia) and Rubiano Chavez. The quintet were swallowed up with 5km to go, however, and on the sharp rise to the line in Fondo, it was Rebellin who dosed his effort to perfection to take the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche
|5:01:00
|2
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:06
|4
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox - TMC
|5
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|6
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:00:07
|7
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:08
|9
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:10
|11
|Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealtcare Pro Cicling
|0:00:11
|12
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:00:13
|13
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|14
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:25
|16
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:30
|18
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:35
|19
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
|0:00:45
|21
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|0:00:49
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|23
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|25
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|26
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:01:02
|27
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox - TMC
|0:01:12
|28
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox - TMC
|29
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|30
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:25
|31
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Varalberg
|32
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealtcare Pro Cicling
|33
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
|34
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:52
|35
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|37
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|38
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:02
|39
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealtcare Pro Cicling
|40
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche
|0:05:35
|41
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
|42
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) Wit
|0:06:20
|43
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
|0:06:45
|44
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|45
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|46
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:20
|47
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:07:50
