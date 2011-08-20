Trending

Rebellin wins Trofeo Melinda

Second victory of the week for 40-year-old Italian

Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) flanked by Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) on the Trofeo Melinda podium.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
The Trofeo Melinda podium

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Moreno Moser riding as a trainee for Liquigas.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Giovanni Visconti at the start

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) takes the Trofeo Melinda.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) continued his Indian summer with victory at the Trofeo Melinda on Saturday ahead of Miguel Rubiano Chavez (D'Angelo & Antenucci Nippo) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox).

The 40-year-old Italian held off Rubiano Chavez on the final uphill haul to the line in Fondo after he had first jumped across to Pozzovivo's attack in the closing stages. Pozzovivo led home the splintered group of chasers six seconds later to take third spot on the podium.

Rebellin returned from a two-year doping ban in May following his positive test for CERA at the Olympic Games in Beijing, and is currently enjoying a rich vein of form on the Italian calendar, having won the Tre Valli Varesine ahead of Pozzovivo on Tuesday.

“I have come back after two years of silence and work, with more desire and more anger than before,” Rebellin said. “I maintain my innocence and the right to look ahead. I’m 40 years old, but I don’t feel them…”

While the oldest rider in the race won the day, one of the race’s most aggressive performers was making his first appearance as a professional. Moreno Moser, nephew of the legendary Francesco, is a stagiare with Liquigas-Cannondale, and he delighted the crowds in Trentino by attacking on the final lap of the finishing circuit in the company of José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli), Simone Stortoni (Colnago - CSF Inox), Edoardo Girardi (De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia) and Rubiano Chavez. The quintet were swallowed up with 5km to go, however, and on the sharp rise to the line in Fondo, it was Rebellin who dosed his effort to perfection to take the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche5:01:00
2Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:06
4Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox - TMC
5Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
6Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:00:07
7Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
8Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:00:08
9Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
10Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:10
11Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealtcare Pro Cicling0:00:11
12Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:00:13
13Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
14Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
15Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:25
16Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
17Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:30
18Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:35
19Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli0:00:45
21Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita0:00:49
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
23Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
25Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
26Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:01:02
27Marco Corti (Ita) Geox - TMC0:01:12
28Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox - TMC
29Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
30Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:25
31Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Varalberg
32Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealtcare Pro Cicling
33Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
34Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:52
35Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
36Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
37Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
38Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:05:02
39Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealtcare Pro Cicling
40Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche0:05:35
41Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
42Luca Zanasca (Ita) Wit0:06:20
43Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli0:06:45
44Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
45Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
46Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:20
47Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera0:07:50

 

