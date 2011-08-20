Image 1 of 5 Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) flanked by Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) on the Trofeo Melinda podium. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 5 The Trofeo Melinda podium (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 5 Moreno Moser riding as a trainee for Liquigas. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 4 of 5 Giovanni Visconti at the start (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 5 of 5 Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) takes the Trofeo Melinda. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) continued his Indian summer with victory at the Trofeo Melinda on Saturday ahead of Miguel Rubiano Chavez (D'Angelo & Antenucci Nippo) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox).

The 40-year-old Italian held off Rubiano Chavez on the final uphill haul to the line in Fondo after he had first jumped across to Pozzovivo's attack in the closing stages. Pozzovivo led home the splintered group of chasers six seconds later to take third spot on the podium.

Rebellin returned from a two-year doping ban in May following his positive test for CERA at the Olympic Games in Beijing, and is currently enjoying a rich vein of form on the Italian calendar, having won the Tre Valli Varesine ahead of Pozzovivo on Tuesday.

“I have come back after two years of silence and work, with more desire and more anger than before,” Rebellin said. “I maintain my innocence and the right to look ahead. I’m 40 years old, but I don’t feel them…”

While the oldest rider in the race won the day, one of the race’s most aggressive performers was making his first appearance as a professional. Moreno Moser, nephew of the legendary Francesco, is a stagiare with Liquigas-Cannondale, and he delighted the crowds in Trentino by attacking on the final lap of the finishing circuit in the company of José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli), Simone Stortoni (Colnago - CSF Inox), Edoardo Girardi (De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia) and Rubiano Chavez. The quintet were swallowed up with 5km to go, however, and on the sharp rise to the line in Fondo, it was Rebellin who dosed his effort to perfection to take the win.



