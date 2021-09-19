Trending

Matteo Trentin wins Trofeo Matteotti

By

Jhonatan Restrepo second and Valentin Ferron third in Pescara

Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates)
Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
2Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
3Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie

Latest on Cyclingnews