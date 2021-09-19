Matteo Trentin wins Trofeo Matteotti
By Cyclingnews
Jhonatan Restrepo second and Valentin Ferron third in Pescara
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
