Velasco wins Trofeo Laigueglia
Italian wins solo, Bagioli second and Sobrero third
Simone Velasco (Nero Sottoli - Sella Italia - KTM) won the Trofeo Laigueglia through a long solo effort, conquering the climbs and taking every risk on the rolling course. Nicola Bagioli (Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane) won the sprint from small group for second, with Matteo Sobrero of the Italian national team taking third.
It was the first professional career win for the 23-year-old Velasco. He jumped from the peloton with three others as the race entered the first lap of the closing circuit and soon took off for his near 50km solo effort.
A group of seven got away within the first 20km of this hilly race. Jonas Aaen (Riwal Readynez), Michael Piccot (Biesse Carrera), Giulio Masotto (Team Colpack), Andrea Ferrari (Iseo Serrature Rime Carnovali), Evgeny Kobernyak (Gazprom Rusvelo), Federico Burchio ( D'Amico UM Tools) and Emanuele Amadio (Ct Friuli) quickly established a large gap.
The early gap of 7:25 slowly dropped, and as they hit the halfway point, their lead had been whittled down to three and a half minutes. But from there it started dropping rapidly.
After 141km, the break was over, as the four leaders were caught by a group of about 40 riders, and soon the whole peloton came back together.
As they entered the first lap of the closing circuit, four riders got away: Simone Velasco (Neri Sottoli), Alexander Cataford (Israel Cycling Academy), Andrea Toniatti (Colpack), and Jacopo Mosca (D'Amico-UM Tools). Velasco then took off solo.
The Italian took every risk on the descents of the Colla Micheri, included on each lap. Toniatti was dropped, and Cataford and Mosca joined forces in pursuit of the leader. Velasco maintained about a 25 second lead on the chase group, which had grown to six, with the peloton another minute behind them.
With 21km to go, Velasco had 21 seconds on the climb, with the chase group now back to Cataford, Mosca, Giulio Ciccone (Italy National Team) and Matteo Monteguti ( Androni Giacattoli - Sidermac).
Velasco's gap had dipped to under 20 seconds at one point, giving hope to the pursuers, but he dug deep and pulled it back to more than 30 seconds. AG2R led a furious chase up the final climb, as Velasco continued to pull away.
Killian Frankiny of Groupama-FDJ had moved up and formed a new chase group with Ciccone and Nicola Bagioli (Nippo Vini Fantini Faizane).
Velasco held doggedly to his lead, looking back numerous times in the final kilometer, as if he could not believe he saw no chasers. He had plenty of time for an enthusiastic celebration as he crossed the line for the victory, before giving in to tears of joy.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|5:10:21
|2
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:42
|3
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|4
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|9
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:18
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|12
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|14
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|15
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|16
|Ivan Martinelli (Ita) D'Amico Um Tools
|17
|Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack
|18
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|19
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|20
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|21
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:01:22
|22
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:24
|23
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:02:35
|24
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:39
|25
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis
|0:03:14
|27
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Amore & Vita
|28
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|29
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis
|30
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|31
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|32
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|Simone Zandomeneghi (Ita) Iseo Serrature-Rime-Carnovali
|34
|Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
|35
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|36
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:16
|37
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|38
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|39
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:46
|40
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli ASD
|0:03:57
|41
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|42
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:58
|43
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|44
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|45
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|46
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:04:36
|47
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
|48
|Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|49
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|50
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|51
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|53
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|54
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|55
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) D'Amico Um Tools
|56
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|57
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|58
|Filippo Bertone (Ita) Iseo Serrature-Rime-Carnovali
|59
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|61
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|63
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|64
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis
|65
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Team Colpack
|66
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:46
|67
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli ASD
|0:06:15
|68
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:58
|69
|Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|70
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|71
|Lorenzo Delcó (Swi) Biesse Carrera
|0:07:22
|72
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Italy
|0:09:44
|73
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|DNF
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|DNF
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|DNF
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Cezary Grodzicki (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|DNF
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|DNF
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|DNF
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|DNF
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|DNF
|Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|DNF
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|DNF
|Matteo Bellia (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|DNF
|Michel Piccot (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|DNF
|Federico Burchio (Ita) D'Amico Um Tools
|DNF
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) D'Amico Um Tools
|DNF
|Orlando Pitzanti (Ita) D'Amico Um Tools
|DNF
|Angelo Raffaele (Ita) D'Amico Um Tools
|DNF
|Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Emanuele Amadio (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli ASD
|DNF
|Davide Bais (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli ASD
|DNF
|Alberto Giuriato (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli ASD
|DNF
|Massimo Orlandi (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli ASD
|DNF
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Deins Kanepejs (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Andrea Meucci (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Kristaps Pelcers (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Matteo Furlan (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Wilson Estiben Pena Molano (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Matús Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Mattia Baldo (Ita) Iseo Serrature-Rime-Carnovali
|DNF
|Andrea Ferrari (Ita) Iseo Serrature-Rime-Carnovali
|DNF
|Nicholas Rinaldi (Ita) Iseo Serrature-Rime-Carnovali
|DNF
|Mirco Sartori (Ita) Iseo Serrature-Rime-Carnovali
|DNF
|Samuele Zambelli (Ita) Iseo Serrature-Rime-Carnovali
|DNF
|Daniel Crista (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Leonardo Bonifazio (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis
|DNF
|Antonio Di Sante (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis
|DNF
|Gianni Pugi (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis
|DNF
|Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis
