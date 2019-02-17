Trending

Velasco wins Trofeo Laigueglia

Italian wins solo, Bagioli second and Sobrero third

Simone Velasco (Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM) wins Trofeo Laigueglia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Trofeo Laigueglia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A crash at Trofeo Laigueglia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A crash at Trofeo Laigueglia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simone Velasco (Neri Sottoli) wins in a solo breakaway at Trofeo Laigueglia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simone Velasco (Neri Sottoli) in a solo breakaway at Trofeo Laigueglia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Simone Velasco (Nero Sottoli - Sella Italia - KTM) won the Trofeo Laigueglia through a long solo effort, conquering the climbs and taking every risk on the rolling course. Nicola Bagioli (Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane) won the sprint from small group for second, with Matteo Sobrero of the Italian national team taking third.

It was the first professional career win for the 23-year-old Velasco. He jumped from the peloton with three others as the race entered the first lap of the closing circuit and soon took off for his near 50km solo effort.

A group of seven got away within the first 20km of this hilly race. Jonas Aaen (Riwal Readynez), Michael Piccot (Biesse Carrera), Giulio Masotto (Team Colpack), Andrea Ferrari (Iseo Serrature Rime Carnovali), Evgeny Kobernyak (Gazprom Rusvelo), Federico Burchio ( D'Amico UM Tools) and Emanuele Amadio (Ct Friuli) quickly established a large gap.

The early gap of 7:25 slowly dropped, and as they hit the halfway point, their lead had been whittled down to three and a half minutes. But from there it started dropping rapidly.

After 141km, the break was over, as the four leaders were caught by a group of about 40 riders, and soon the whole peloton came back together.

As they entered the first lap of the closing circuit, four riders got away: Simone Velasco (Neri Sottoli), Alexander Cataford (Israel Cycling Academy), Andrea Toniatti (Colpack), and Jacopo Mosca (D'Amico-UM Tools). Velasco then took off solo.

The Italian took every risk on the descents of the Colla Micheri, included on each lap. Toniatti was dropped, and Cataford and Mosca joined forces in pursuit of the leader. Velasco maintained about a 25 second lead on the chase group, which had grown to six, with the peloton another minute behind them.

With 21km to go, Velasco had 21 seconds on the climb, with the chase group now back to Cataford, Mosca, Giulio Ciccone (Italy National Team) and Matteo Monteguti ( Androni Giacattoli - Sidermac).

Velasco's gap had dipped to under 20 seconds at one point, giving hope to the pursuers, but he dug deep and pulled it back to more than 30 seconds. AG2R led a furious chase up the final climb, as Velasco continued to pull away.

Killian Frankiny of Groupama-FDJ had moved up and formed a new chase group with Ciccone and Nicola Bagioli (Nippo Vini Fantini Faizane).

Velasco held doggedly to his lead, looking back numerous times in the final kilometer, as if he could not believe he saw no chasers. He had plenty of time for an enthusiastic celebration as he crossed the line for the victory, before giving in to tears of joy.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM5:10:21
2Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:42
3Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
5Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
8Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
9François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:18
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
12Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
13Romain Hardy (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
14Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
15Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
16Ivan Martinelli (Ita) D'Amico Um Tools
17Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack
18Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
19Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
20Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
21Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:01:22
22Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:24
23Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:02:35
24Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:39
25Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
26Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis0:03:14
27Marco Tizza (Ita) Amore & Vita
28Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
29Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis
30Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
31Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
32Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
33Simone Zandomeneghi (Ita) Iseo Serrature-Rime-Carnovali
34Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
35Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
36Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:16
37Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
38Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
39Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:03:46
40Mattia Bais (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli ASD0:03:57
41Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
42Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:58
43Matteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
44Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
45Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Biesse Carrera
46Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:04:36
47Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
48Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria
49Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
50Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
51Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
53Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
54Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
55Jacopo Mosca (Ita) D'Amico Um Tools
56Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
57Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
58Filippo Bertone (Ita) Iseo Serrature-Rime-Carnovali
59Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
61Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
63Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Biesse Carrera
64Filippo Zana (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis
65Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Team Colpack
66Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:46
67Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli ASD0:06:15
68Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:58
69Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
70Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
71Lorenzo Delcó (Swi) Biesse Carrera0:07:22
72Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Italy0:09:44
73Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria
DNFSho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
DNFGiovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
DNFFilippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
DNFNico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFCezary Grodzicki (Ita) Italy
DNFGiovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFUmberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAlessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFLuca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFFranck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFThibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFRomain Le Roux (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFAleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFSergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFEvgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFUmberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
DNFLuca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
DNFJonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
DNFAlexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
DNFNicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
DNFGuy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFOmer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFBenjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFAlberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera
DNFMatteo Bellia (Ita) Biesse Carrera
DNFMichel Piccot (Ita) Biesse Carrera
DNFFederico Burchio (Ita) D'Amico Um Tools
DNFRoman Kustadinchev (Rus) D'Amico Um Tools
DNFOrlando Pitzanti (Ita) D'Amico Um Tools
DNFAngelo Raffaele (Ita) D'Amico Um Tools
DNFPaolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack
DNFJalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
DNFGiulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack
DNFEmanuele Amadio (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli ASD
DNFDavide Bais (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli ASD
DNFAlberto Giuriato (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli ASD
DNFMassimo Orlandi (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli ASD
DNFMarco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFPierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFDeins Kanepejs (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFAndrea Meucci (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFKristaps Pelcers (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFOttavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFTommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFFilippo Baroncini (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFMatteo Furlan (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFWilson Estiben Pena Molano (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFThomas Pesenti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFMatús Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFMattia Baldo (Ita) Iseo Serrature-Rime-Carnovali
DNFAndrea Ferrari (Ita) Iseo Serrature-Rime-Carnovali
DNFNicholas Rinaldi (Ita) Iseo Serrature-Rime-Carnovali
DNFMirco Sartori (Ita) Iseo Serrature-Rime-Carnovali
DNFSamuele Zambelli (Ita) Iseo Serrature-Rime-Carnovali
DNFDaniel Crista (Rom) Giotti Victoria
DNFEmil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
DNFRiccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
DNFSimone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria
DNFLeonardo Bonifazio (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis
DNFAntonio Di Sante (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis
DNFGianni Pugi (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis
DNFNiccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis

