Trending

Trofeo Laigueglia past winners

Champions from 1964 to 2013

Past winners
2013Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
2012Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
2011Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
2010Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
2009Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni-Androni Giocattoli
2008Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua Sapone - Caffe Mokambo
2007Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Tinkoff Credit Systems
2006Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Lampre-Fondital
2005Kim Kirchen (Lux) Fassa Bortolo
2004Filippo Pozzato (Ita)
2003Filippo Pozzato (Ita)
2002Danilo Di Luca (Ita)
2001Mirko Celestino (Ita)
2000Daniele Nardello (Ita)
1999Paolo Savoldelli (Ita)
1998Pascal Chanteur (Fra)
1997Michele Bartoli (Ita)
1996Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel)
1995Johan Museeuw (Bel)
1994Rolf Sorensen (Den)
1993Lance Armstrong (USA)
1992Sammy Moreels (Bel)
1991Pascal Richard (Swi)
1990Rolf Sorensen (Den)
1989Pierino Gavazzi (Ita)
1988Paolo Cimini (Ita)
1987Gilbert Glaus (Swi)
1986Mauro Longo (Ita)
1985Ron Kiefel (USA)
1984Giuseppe Petito (Ita)
1983Claudio Torelli (Ita)
1982Teo De Rooy (Ned)
1981Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
1980Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1979Pierino Gavazzi (Ita)
1978Knut Knudsen (Nor)
1977Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1976Franco Bitossi (Ita)
1975Giambattista Baronchelli (Ita)
1974Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1973Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1972Wilmo Francioni (Ita)
1971Italo Zilioli (Ita)
1970Michele Dancelli (Ita)
1969Claudio Michelotto (Ita)
1968Michele Dancelli (Ita)
1967Franco Bitossi (Ita)
1966Antonio Bailetti (Ita)
1965Marino Vigna (Ita)
1964Guido Neri (Ita)

Latest on Cyclingnews