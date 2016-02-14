Trending

Fedi takes victory in Trofeo Laigueglia

Colbrelli and Bole complete podium

Image 1 of 22

Andrea Fedi (Southeast-Venezuela) wins Trofeo Laigueglia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 22

Andrea Fedi (Southeast-Venezuela)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 22

Andrea Fedi (Southeast-Venezuela)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 22

Andrea Fedi (Southeast-Venezuela)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 22

Andrea Fedi (Southeast-Venezuela)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 22

Andrea Fedi tops the Trofeo Laigueglia podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 22

Stefan Schumacher back with Christina Jewelry

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 22

Filippo Pozzato (Southeast Venezuela)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 22

The view of Trofeo Laigueglia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 22

The Trofeo Laigueglia podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 22

The Androni Giocattol-Sidermec team

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 22

Damiano Cunego rides to sign on

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 22

Fabio Felline at the start

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 22

The Nippo-Vini Fantini team

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 22

AG2R-La Mondiale are introduced at the start

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 22

Bardiani CSF at the start

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 22

The riders roll out

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 22

Italy put forward a strong selection

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 22

The riders make their way through the narrow start

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 22

Lampre-Merida take to the stage

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 22

Mattia Gavazzi

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 22

Oliviero Troia and Niccolo Bonifazio

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Andrea Fedi (Southeast-Venezuela) claimed his first professional victory in the Trofeo Laigueglia after beating the peloton by just a few seconds. Bardiani CSF’s Sonny Colbrelli finished second with Grega Bole completing the podium for Nippo-Vini Fantini.

Fedi was part of an earlier break but had gone away alone over the final climbs. Heading under the flamme rouge, he had hardly more than 100 metres on the chasing pack but he held his nerve and his advantage to take a slim victory.

Blue skies greeted the riders as they assembled at the start in Laigueglia on the western coast of Italy. A total of 137 riders made the start with several teams fielding incomplete line-ups. Riding for the Italian national selection, David Ballerini was the first rider to have a go off the front almost immediately but the pace was high and it wouldn’t be until around the 30-kilometre mark that a breakaway would form.

Nicola Gaffurini (Norda MGkVis), Genki Yamamoto (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Danilo Celano (Amore & Vita Selle SMP) were the three that finally snapped the elastic. After a hectic start, the pace immediately dropped and the trio’s lead quickly ballooned to over seven minutes.

Lampre-Merida, FDJ and Androni Giocattoli took up the front of the bunch and began taking slices out of the lead after the halfway point. With 50 kilometres remaining, the lead had been reduced to barely more than a minute. As they passed the finish line for the first of three times, Yamamoto waved the white flag and dropped from the leading group. That spelled the beginning of the end for the escapees and they were all soon brought back with more than 20 kilometres to the line.

The catch of the escape group signalled the beginning of a plethora of attacks, with the climb of Capo Mele the starting point for many of those moves. With five kilometres remaining, Fedi broke away along with five others, including Arthur Vichot (FDJ), Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), Matteo Busato (Southeast-Venuzuela) and Frnacesco Gavazzi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec).

Ulissi made a number of attempts to go clear but Fedi responded and maintained a small gap until the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela5:00:55
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:02
3Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
7Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
8Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
9Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
10Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:08
11Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:58
12Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:59
13Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:06
14Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
15Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
16Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
17Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
18Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
19Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
20Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
21Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
22Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
23Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
24David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
25François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Michele Gazzara (Ita) Norda MG VIS
27Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
28Antonino Casimiro Parrinello (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
29Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:21
30Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:03
31Marco Tecchio (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:02:28
32Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
33Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Jewelry0:04:39
34Ivan Balykin (Rus) GM Europa Ovini
35Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
36Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
37Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
39Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
40Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:05:03
41Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:32
42Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
43Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
44Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
45Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
46Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
47Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
48Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
49Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
50Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
51Oliviero Troia (Ita) Italian National Team
52Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Norda MG VIS
53Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
54Alex Turrin (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
55Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
56Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
57Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
DNSJosè Alberto Marquez Romero (Spa) GM Europa Ovini
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFKristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
DNFIlia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
DNFPrzemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
DNFNiccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFFilippo Fiorelli (Ita) Italian National Team
DNFDavide Ballerini (Ita) Italian National Team
DNFFrancesco Castegnaro (Ita) Italian National Team
DNFEdoardo Affini (Ita) Italian National Team
DNFEdward Ravasi (Ita) Italian National Team
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBlel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFOlivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
DNFJérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
DNFLaurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
DNFBenoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
DNFAlessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFMirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFSamuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFMirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFEugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFLuca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFAlberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFEduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGenki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGiacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFSergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFAydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFIgor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFRoman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFMamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFStephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFMikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFMartin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFNicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
DNFLucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
DNFMarco d'Urbano (Ita) Team Roth
DNFGiacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
DNFRino Zampilli (Ita) Team Roth
DNFAndrea Zordan (Ita) Team Roth
DNFFederico Burchio (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
DNFAntonio Di Sante (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
DNFFilippo Fortin (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
DNFAndrea Di Renzo (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
DNFMatteo Rotondi (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
DNFFederico Borella (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
DNFGian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Norda MG VIS
DNFMatteo Occhialini (Ita) Norda MG VIS
DNFNiccolo Salvietti (Ita) Norda MG VIS
DNFMichele Scartezzini (Ita) Norda MG VIS
DNFRaffaele Radice (Ita) Norda MG VIS
DNFGiacomo Giuliani (Ita) Norda MG VIS
DNFJulian Schulze (Ger) Christina Jewelry
DNFMoritz Fussnegger (Ger) Christina Jewelry
DNFJohn Mandrysch (Ger) Christina Jewelry
DNFKai Kautz (Ger) Christina Jewelry
DNFGeorg Loef (Ger) Christina Jewelry
DNFJoshua Stritzinger (Ger) Christina Jewelry
DNFAndrea Cacciotti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFAlessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFSimone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFEnrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFGiorgio Bocchiola (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
DNFFabio Chinello (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
DNFDavide Leone (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
DNFFrancesco Baldi (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
DNFMarco Tizza (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
DNFFabio Tommassini (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
DNFMattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFMarco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFEugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFPaolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFDanilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFYukinori Hishinuma (Jpn) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP

