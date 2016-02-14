Fedi takes victory in Trofeo Laigueglia
Colbrelli and Bole complete podium
Andrea Fedi (Southeast-Venezuela) claimed his first professional victory in the Trofeo Laigueglia after beating the peloton by just a few seconds. Bardiani CSF’s Sonny Colbrelli finished second with Grega Bole completing the podium for Nippo-Vini Fantini.
Fedi was part of an earlier break but had gone away alone over the final climbs. Heading under the flamme rouge, he had hardly more than 100 metres on the chasing pack but he held his nerve and his advantage to take a slim victory.
Blue skies greeted the riders as they assembled at the start in Laigueglia on the western coast of Italy. A total of 137 riders made the start with several teams fielding incomplete line-ups. Riding for the Italian national selection, David Ballerini was the first rider to have a go off the front almost immediately but the pace was high and it wouldn’t be until around the 30-kilometre mark that a breakaway would form.
Nicola Gaffurini (Norda MGkVis), Genki Yamamoto (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Danilo Celano (Amore & Vita Selle SMP) were the three that finally snapped the elastic. After a hectic start, the pace immediately dropped and the trio’s lead quickly ballooned to over seven minutes.
Lampre-Merida, FDJ and Androni Giocattoli took up the front of the bunch and began taking slices out of the lead after the halfway point. With 50 kilometres remaining, the lead had been reduced to barely more than a minute. As they passed the finish line for the first of three times, Yamamoto waved the white flag and dropped from the leading group. That spelled the beginning of the end for the escapees and they were all soon brought back with more than 20 kilometres to the line.
The catch of the escape group signalled the beginning of a plethora of attacks, with the climb of Capo Mele the starting point for many of those moves. With five kilometres remaining, Fedi broke away along with five others, including Arthur Vichot (FDJ), Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), Matteo Busato (Southeast-Venuzuela) and Frnacesco Gavazzi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec).
Ulissi made a number of attempts to go clear but Fedi responded and maintained a small gap until the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|5:00:55
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:02
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|9
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|11
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:58
|12
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:59
|13
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:06
|14
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|16
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|17
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|19
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|20
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|21
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|22
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|23
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|24
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|25
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Michele Gazzara (Ita) Norda MG VIS
|27
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|28
|Antonino Casimiro Parrinello (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
|29
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:21
|30
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:03
|31
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:02:28
|32
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Jewelry
|0:04:39
|34
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) GM Europa Ovini
|35
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|36
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|37
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|39
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|40
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:05:03
|41
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:32
|42
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|44
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|45
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|46
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|47
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|48
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|49
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
|50
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|51
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Italian National Team
|52
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Norda MG VIS
|53
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|54
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|55
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|56
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|57
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNS
|Josè Alberto Marquez Romero (Spa) GM Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Italian National Team
|DNF
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italian National Team
|DNF
|Francesco Castegnaro (Ita) Italian National Team
|DNF
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italian National Team
|DNF
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italian National Team
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|DNF
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
|DNF
|Marco d'Urbano (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Rino Zampilli (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Federico Burchio (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Antonio Di Sante (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Andrea Di Renzo (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Matteo Rotondi (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Federico Borella (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Norda MG VIS
|DNF
|Matteo Occhialini (Ita) Norda MG VIS
|DNF
|Niccolo Salvietti (Ita) Norda MG VIS
|DNF
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Norda MG VIS
|DNF
|Raffaele Radice (Ita) Norda MG VIS
|DNF
|Giacomo Giuliani (Ita) Norda MG VIS
|DNF
|Julian Schulze (Ger) Christina Jewelry
|DNF
|Moritz Fussnegger (Ger) Christina Jewelry
|DNF
|John Mandrysch (Ger) Christina Jewelry
|DNF
|Kai Kautz (Ger) Christina Jewelry
|DNF
|Georg Loef (Ger) Christina Jewelry
|DNF
|Joshua Stritzinger (Ger) Christina Jewelry
|DNF
|Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Davide Leone (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Francesco Baldi (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Marco Tizza (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Fabio Tommassini (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Eugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Yukinori Hishinuma (Jpn) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
