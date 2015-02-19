Trending

Davide Cimolai wins Trofeo Laigueglia

Lampre rider comes out on top in one-day race

Image 1 of 21

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins Trofeo Laigueglia

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins Trofeo Laigueglia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 21

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin)

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 21

Davide Cimolai wins the 2015 Trofeo Laigueglia

Davide Cimolai wins the 2015 Trofeo Laigueglia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 21

Davide Cimolai takes centre stage after his win

Davide Cimolai takes centre stage after his win
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 21

Davide Cimolai celebrates his win

Davide Cimolai celebrates his win
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 21

Davide Cimolai hits the line first

Davide Cimolai hits the line first
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 21

Cimolai is congratulated by a teammate

Cimolai is congratulated by a teammate
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 21

Cannondale-Garmin has green and black colours

Cannondale-Garmin has green and black colours
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 21

Ted King (Cannondale-Garmin)

Ted King (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 21

Cannondale-Garmin lead the peloton

Cannondale-Garmin lead the peloton
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 21

The sun was out for the Italian race

The sun was out for the Italian race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 21

Team Colombia heads to the start

Team Colombia heads to the start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 21

Antonio Nibali (Nippo - Vini Fantini) has a go

Antonio Nibali (Nippo - Vini Fantini) has a go
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 21

Antonio Nibali (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

Antonio Nibali (Nippo - Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 21

Antonio Nibali made his professional debut ten years after his brother Vincenzo

Antonio Nibali made his professional debut ten years after his brother Vincenzo
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 21

Lampre-Merida lead the chase

Lampre-Merida lead the chase
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 21

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 21

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 21

The Trofeo Lagueglia 2015 podium

The Trofeo Lagueglia 2015 podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 21

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida)

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 21

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Davide Cimolai won the Trofeo Laigueglia race, giving the Lampre-Merida team its third consecutive victory in the Italian one-day race after victories by Filippo Pozzato in 2013 and Jose Serpa in 2014.

Cimolai is considered one of Italy's most talented young sprinters and he used his speed to beat Francesco Gavazzi (Southeast) and Alexey Tsatevich (Katusha). The USA's Brent Bookwalter (BMC) was seventh in the high-speed sprint.

The final hills along the Ligurian coast inspired several late attacks but the race came back together with just over a kilometre to race and Lampre-Merida rode on the front to set up Cimolai. It was Cimolai's first ever solo victory as a professional.

"It's the third consecutive win for Lampre-Merida at the Trofeo Laigueglia. I couldn't fail after the great work done by Niemec, especially in the finale on the Capo Mele. Without his effort the three attackers wouldn't have been caught," Cimolai said.

"It was an wide-open sprint because we were all tired. The finale of the race had hurt all our legs.

"I was sure that all the hard work I'd done would pay off and it's hugely satisfying to win, even if I'm going to keep my feet on the ground."

A hard day in the hills

The Trofeo Laigueglia once marked the start of the Italian season with riders racing for the first time after spending several weeks training on the Ligurian coast. Now the race competes against the Tour of Oman and the Ruta del Sol but managed to attract a quality start list for the 192km race, that included Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar). Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was due to ride but did not start due to illness.

The race route included four serious climbs into the hills and then three short, sharp climbs in the final 20km.

The peloton stayed together early on, with Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) caught up in a crash. He suffered a fractured femur according to initial reports and will undergo surgery.

The first climb of the race after 30km saw the early break form, with Jonathan Paredes (Team Colombia), Nicola Gaffurini (MgKVis Vega), Adriano Brogi (D'Amico Bottecchia) and Jerome Cousin (Europcar) quickly opening a gap of 1:20. Their lead grew to over seven minutes but the Lampre-Merida team then took up the chase. The gap fell to 4:40 as the break topped the Crocetta climb after 70km of racing.

The Cannondale-Garmin and Katusha teams then helped with the chase, with Ted King doing long turns on the front. The US team was hoping that Moreno Moser - the winner of the Trofeo Laigueglia in 2012, could do well but he was suffering with stomach problems before the start.

With 50km to go the peloton closed in on the four breakaways as the steep climbs hurt their legs. Cannondale-Garmin lead the chase on the climb, splitting the peloton, with only 80 riders making the cut. Up front Cousin attacked alone as the gap fell to just 30 seconds but he was also caught before the summit.

The peloton avoided any risks on the twisting descent back to the coast, with Cannondale-Garmin again in control before the three late climbs. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) made a solo attack on the Colla Micheri climb but Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) lead the chase and the Russian was pulled back.

A group of 35 riders remained up front as the race hit the Capo Mele climb that also features in Milan-San Remo. Zakarin tried again on the Capo Mele but was chased by Simone Stortoni (Androni Giocattoli) and Linus Gerdemann (Cult Energy). However the Lampre-Merida team had several riders in the selection, including Cimolai and opted to chase the attacks to set up the young Italian.

It proved to be the right strategy, with the race coming back together with just over a kilometre to go. Lampre-Merida controlled the group and then Cimolai finished it off with a powerful sprint down the centre of the road.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:53:47
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeat
3Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
4Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
6Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
9Simone Petilli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
10Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
11Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
12Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
13Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast
14Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
15Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
16Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
17Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
18Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
19Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
20Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
21Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
23Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
24Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
25Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:15
26Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:30
27Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
28Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
29Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
30Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Antonio Santoro (Ita) MG.Kvis-Vega
32Yonattah Monsalve (Ita) Southeast
33Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
34Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
35Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
36Antonino Parrinello (Ita) D'Aminico Bottecchia
37Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
38Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
39Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
40Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
41Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
42Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
43Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
44Michele Gazzara (Ita) MG.Kvis-Vega
45Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
46Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
47tefano Nardelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
48Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
49Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
50Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
51Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
52Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italy
53Francesco Reda (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
54Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
55Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast
56Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
57Jaramillo Hernandez (Col) GM Cycling Team
58Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
60Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:20
61Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:50
62Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast
63Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:04:52
64Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
66Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:32
67Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
68Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
69Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
70Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
71Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
72Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
73Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
74Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:07:24
75Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
76Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
77Alessandro Mario Ferrarotti (Ita) GM Cycling team
78Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
79Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
80Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
81Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
82Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
83Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
84Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
85Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
86Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
87Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
88Marc Garby (Den) Team Idea 2010 ASD
89Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
90Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
91Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
92Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia
93Oliviero Troia (Ita) Italy
94Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
95Adriano Brogi (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
96Paolo Ciavatta )Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
97Giuseppe Sannino (Ita) Italy
98Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) MG.Kvis-Vega
99Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) MG.Kvis-Vega
100Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
101Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
102Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
103Moreno Giampaolo (Ita) MG.Kvis-Vega
104Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
105Francesco Castagnaro (Ita) Italy0:10:20
106Luca Capelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
107Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
108Antonio di Sante (Ita) GM Cycling Team
109Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
110Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Fabio Chinello (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
113Andrea Ruscetta (Ita) GM Cycling Team
114Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
115Andrea Cocciotti (Ita) GM Cycling Team
116Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
117Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
118Marco Tecchio (Ita) Eunieuro Wilier
119Daniele Cavasin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
120Riccardo Donato (Ita) Italy
121Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFRick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFEdward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFEmanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFLuca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFMaxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFMichael Breschiani (Ita) Italy
DNFFederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFScott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFNicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFCorentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFKevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFEduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFManabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFEugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast
DNFMatteo Busato (Ita) Southeast
DNFYannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAlessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFMaurizio Damiano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFManuel Todaro (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFLuca Muffolini (Ita) MG.Kvis-Vega
DNFAlessio Lanzano (Ita) MG.Kvis-Vega
DNFEmiliano Faieta (Ita) MG.Kvis-Vega
DNFDavide Ballerini (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFGiovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFMattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFFilippo Fortin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFMatteo Rotondi (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFGiorgio Bocchiola (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
DNFGabriele Campello (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
DNFSilvio Giorni (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
DNFThomas Capocchi (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
DNFNicola Poletti (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia

