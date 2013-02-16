Image 1 of 25 Leonardo Duque (Colombia) at the front of the early five-man break. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 25 A five-rider break formed in the opening kilometres. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 25 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) outsprinted Francesco Reda (Androni Giocattoli) and Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) to win the Trofeo Laigueglia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 25 Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli) and Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) on the attack late in the Trofeo Laigueglia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 25 Filippo Pozzato becomes the first three-time winner of the Trofeo Laigueglia. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 25 The peloton in action during the 50th edition of the Trofeo Laigueglia. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 25 Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) and Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli) on the attack late in the Trofeo Laigueglia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 25 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) and Italian champion Franco Pellizitti (Androni Venezuela). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 25 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his sprint victory over Francesco Reda and Mauro Santambrogio. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 25 Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli) and Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) on the attack late in the Trofeo Laigueglia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 25 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) sets tempo at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 25 Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) took the sprint for fifth place, seven seconds behind Pozzato. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 25 Lampre-Merida drove the pace in the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 25 Trofeo Laigueglia podium (L-R): Francesco Reda, Filippo Pozzato and Mauro Santambrogio (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 25 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) wins the Trofeo Laigueglia from a four-man break. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 25 A beautiful day for racing at the Trofeo Laigueglia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 25 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) wins Trofeo Laigueglia for the third time in his career. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 25 Leonardo Duque (Colombia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 25 Ignatas Konovalovas (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 25 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) would win the Trofeo Laigueglia for the third time in his career. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 25 Michel Koch (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 25 Martin Reimer (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 25 Stunning scenery as the Trofeo Laigueglia peloton rolls along the Ligurian coast. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 25 The peloton in action along the Ligurian coast during the Trofeo Laigueglia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 25 An ecstatic Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) celebrates victory at the Trofeo Laigueglia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) won from a four-man break in the Trofeo Laigueglia, the first race in Italy for the 2013 season. Francesco Reda (Androni Giocattoli) finished second, followed by Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) in third. Pozzato's teammate Diego Ulissi finished fourth while Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) took the bunch sprint for fifth at seven seconds.

For Pozzato, this was the third Trofeo Laigueglia of his career, following back-to-back victories in 2003-2004.

"The team knows that this is a race I care about because it was also the first race that I won when I was 20," said Pozzato. "It happened 10 years ago and I'm happy, I will enjoy this day."

Pozzato's explained his team's tactics, as they worked to avoid a full-on field sprint finale. "If you get a large group it's dangerous," said Pozzato. "I wanted to attack with two kilometres to go, but Santambrogio went and that was fine. I think the team handled everything well."

Reda was happy with his second place result. "I was hoping to move ahead in the last few metres but Pozzato started really strong and there was nothing more to be done. I missed the victory but I'm sure if I continue on this path it will come soon."

A five rider escape formed in the opening kilometres of the 196.5km parcours, comprised of Florent Barle (Cofidis), Leonardo Duque (Colombia), Thomas Raeymaekers (Team Novo Nordisk) plus Antonio Barbio and Nicola Dal Santo (Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest). The lead quintet pushed their advantage out to nine minutes, but once the peloton's chase began in earnest their escape was neutralised with 60 kilometres remaining.

Duque secured the KOM classification as he was the first rider over both classified ascents of the Testico, at 70.4km and 124km.

Following the first passage of the finish line in Laigueglia, a four rider escape formed including Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli), Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) and Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar). Rosa pushed the pace on the day's third ascent of the Testico, dropping Durasek and Thurau, while Matteo Rabottini (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) bridged to the two leaders to form a three-man lead group.

Lampre-Merida set the pace at the head of the peloton and with 20 kilometres to the finish this break, too, was brought back into the fray.

Italian champion Franco Pellizotti (Androni Venezuela) launched a solo attack on the Pinamare climb with 10 kilometres remaining but the ever vigilant Lampre-Merida squad shut down Pellizotti's bid for victory. The Italian ProTeam's pace-making efforts thinned the front group to just 20 riders on the Pinamare, but the favourites were still at the fore leading into the Trofeo Laigueglia's finale.

The Capo Mele climb provided the final launch pad for attacks with Santambrogio going clear. The Vini Fantini Italian was closely marked by the Lampre-Merida duo of Ulissi and Pozzato with Reda also making contact to form the decisive move. Ulissi powered the break under the flamme rouge with Pozzato tucked in on his teammate's wheel.

Pozzato would take the victory in Laigueglia, becoming the first three-time winner in the Italian race's 50-year history.