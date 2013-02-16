Trofeo Laigueglia past winners
Champions from 1964 to 2012
|2012
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|2011
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2010
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2009
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni-Androni Giocattoli
|2008
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua Sapone - Caffe Mokambo
|2007
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Tinkoff Credit Systems
|2006
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Lampre-Fondital
|2005
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Fassa Bortolo
|2004
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita)
|2003
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita)
|2002
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita)
|2001
|Mirko Celestino (Ita)
|2000
|Daniele Nardello (Ita)
|1999
|Paolo Savoldelli (Ita)
|1998
|Pascal Chanteur (Fra)
|1997
|Michele Bartoli (Ita)
|1996
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1995
|Johan Museeuw (Bel)
|1994
|Rolf Sorensen (Den)
|1993
|Lance Armstrong (USA)
|1992
|Sammy Moreels (Bel)
|1991
|Pascal Richard (Swi)
|1990
|Rolf Sorensen (Den)
|1989
|Pierino Gavazzi (Ita)
|1988
|Paolo Cimini (Ita)
|1987
|Gilbert Glaus (Swi)
|1986
|Mauro Longo (Ita)
|1985
|Ron Kiefel (USA)
|1984
|Giuseppe Petito (Ita)
|1983
|Claudio Torelli (Ita)
|1982
|Teo De Rooy (Ned)
|1981
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
|1980
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1979
|Pierino Gavazzi (Ita)
|1978
|Knut Knudsen (Nor)
|1977
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1976
|Franco Bitossi (Ita)
|1975
|Giambattista Baronchelli (Ita)
|1974
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1973
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1972
|Wilmo Francioni (Ita)
|1971
|Italo Zilioli (Ita)
|1970
|Michele Dancelli (Ita)
|1969
|Claudio Michelotto (Ita)
|1968
|Michele Dancelli (Ita)
|1967
|Franco Bitossi (Ita)
|1966
|Antonio Bailetti (Ita)
|1965
|Marino Vigna (Ita)
|1964
|Guido Neri (Ita)
