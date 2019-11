Image 1 of 20 Moreno Moser (Liquigas Cannondale) wins the Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 20 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 20 Moreno Moser (Liquigas Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 20 Moreno Moser (Liquigas Cannondale) wins the Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 20 Moreno Moser (Liquigas Cannondale) holds off the peloton for a famous win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 20 The sprint for second place at the Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 20 The sprint for second place at the Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 20 Moreno Moser (Liquigas Cannondale) wins the Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 20 Moreno Moser (Liquigas Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 20 Moreno Moser (Liquigas Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 20 Moreno Moser (Liquigas Cannondale) wins alone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 20 Giairo Ermeti (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 20 Filippo Poozato (Farnese Neri - Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 20 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 20 Giairo Ermeti (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 20 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 20 Giairo Ermeti (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 20 Moreno Moser (Liquigas Cannondale) wins alone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 20 The 2012 podium at the Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 20 Moreno Moser (Liquigas Cannondale) wins the Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Moreno Moser, nephew of Francesco Moser, won the Trofeo Laigueglia on Saturday in Italy. The Liquigas-Cannondale rider raced to victory ahead of Chavez Rubiano (Col-Androni Giocattoli CIPI) and Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r La Mondiale).

"If you'd asked me to bet on myself to win at the start, I wouldn't have done it," said a beaming Moser. "To be honest, I wouldn't have even done it two meters from the finish line: it was only when I raised my arms in the air that I realised I'd won. This is a dream come true: my first win, in Italy, and just how I wanted it to be."

With 20km to go, a group of 60 racers was left in contention. In the final five kilometers, the Muro di Pinamare took its toll as the peloton attacked it at high speed. What was left thereafter was a group of about 20 men as they approached the bottom of the Capo Mele.

The race came down to the last kilometer. Moser took off with 3km to go and held on by a handful of seconds to finish with the win ahead of the rest of the group.

"Racing as a finisseur is what I did best in the junior categories," said Moser. "I tried twice today: I went too early the first time, but the second was a winner, particular for the timing. The lead group was restless and I think lots of them were considering attacking. I didn't calculate anything, I just went. I pushed as hard as I could and never looked back: it was right to have a go, either it would work or it wouldn't. Which helped the most, legs or courage? I'd say legs, you never win without those. I'd add teammates to that as well: I couldn't have done it without their work and support."

"Last week in Calabria, our coach Slongo told me that my fitness tests were good and I would have my chances. So I started to imagine how the Laigueglia would play out, and studied the route. In my mind I worked out the idea of an attack like the one I did today: it was just a dream though, I never imagined that I could do it."

