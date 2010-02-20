Image 1 of 45 Clear skies over the 2010 Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 45 Riders clock on for their day's work (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 45 A strong contingent of Italian riders were present for the day's racing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 45 The peloton sets of on Saturday morning (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 45 Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli) edges out the rest of the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 45 Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 45 Ginanni surges towards the finish line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 45 An exultant Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 45 Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 45 Ginanni took what appeared to be a comfortable victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 45 Damiano Caruso (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) leads the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 45 Eventual race winner Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 45 Damiano Caruso (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) descends (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 45 Francesco Ginanni rehydrates after the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 45 Francesco Gavazzi (2nd, Lampre), Francesco Ginanni (1st, Androni Giocattoli) and Daniele Pietropolli (3rd, Lampre) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 45 Happy man: Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 45 A wonderful day for racing in Italy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 45 Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) rides with his teammates during the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 45 The peloton flashes past the finish area (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 45 The peloton makes their way through the start/finish area on one of the circuits (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 45 Francesco Gavazzi (2nd, Lampre), Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli) and Daniele Pietropolli (3rd, Lampre) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 45 The huge sprint finish thunders towards the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 45 Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli) roars with delight at the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 45 The peloton makes its way past epic scenery in Italy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 45 Pasquale Muto (Miche) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 45 Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 45 Damiano Caruso (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) pushes the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 45 Michael Rasmussen (Miche) makes his way down a descent (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 45 Francesco Ginanni looks like a man on a mission (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 45 Ginanni screams after winning (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 45 Ginanni basks in the glory of victory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 45 Francesco Ginanni hoists his trophy aloft (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 45 Androni-Giocatolli head honcho Gianni Savio congratulates Francesco Ginanni (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 45 The Trofeo Laigueglia peloton (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 45 Michael Rasmussen (Miche) leads the peloton (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 45 Luca Paolini (Aqua & Sapone) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 45 Enriquo Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 45 Enriquo Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 45 Mirko Selvaggi (Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 45 Massimiliano Gentili (Ceramica Flaminia) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 45 Domenico Pozzivivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 45 Przemyslaw Niemec (Miche) stretches the peloton (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 45 Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 45 Cyril Dessel (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 45 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) makes his way down hill (Image credit: Sirotti)

Androni Giocattoli's Francesco Ginanni flew to victory in the 47th edition of the Trofeo Laigueglia on Saturday afternoon, his second win at the race in as many seasons.

In a large bunch finish the Italian dashed to an impressive sprint win on Laigueglia's Via Roma, ahead of Lampre duo Francesco Gavazzi and Daniele Pietropolli. With Lampre's main sprinter Alessandro Petacchi ruled out prior to the event with a stomach virus, Ginanni admitted afterwards he was able to take maximum benefit from his rivals' experience in rapid finales.

"I took the wheel of Gavazzi," said Ginanni. "Lampre was well organized for the final sprint, with several men present at the front. For my part I tried not to miss any moves and I'm really happy it worked out so well in the end. "

Ginanni's triumph at the end of the 183 kilometre journey around the seaside region followed on from victory in the same event last year. His success today was also his first victory of the season and his first since August at the GP Industria e Commercio Artigianato Carnaghese.

The great escape is foiled

The passage of the race was marked by a nine-man group that escaped on the back of a spirited early acceleration by De Rosa-Stac Plastic's Damiano Caruso.

Caruso was joined by Donato Cannon (Ceramica Flaminia), Paolo Longo Borghini (ISD-Neri), Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox), Luca Zanasca (CDC-Knight), Pasquale Muto (Miche), Alexandre Pichot (BBox Bouygues Telecom), Guillamme Bonnafond (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and René Mandri (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

After 71 kilometres the group had lost just one of its number - Zanasca - and had built up a buffer of 6:30 over the peloton behind. The man who started it all, Caruso, remained aggressive as he claimed three of the four climber's primes on offer.

However, despite their strong co-operation, a determined peloton worked hard to shut down the escape. A series of counter-attacks were dealt with the same response from a fifty-strong main group as the race drove towards a sprint finale.

Taking advantage of the well-drilled Lampre outfit, Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli) unleashed his own sprint to seal victory on the Via Roma, where he dedicated his win to the late Italian national cycling coach, Franco Ballerini.

"I dedicate my win not only Franco Ballerini but also to his entire family: his wife Sabrina and their children Gian Marco and Matteo," said an emotional Ginanni at the finish in Laigueglia.