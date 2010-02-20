Trending

Ginanni spoils Lampre's party

Gavazzi and Pietropolli forced to settle for second and third

Clear skies over the 2010 Trofeo Laigueglia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Riders clock on for their day's work

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A strong contingent of Italian riders were present for the day's racing

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton sets of on Saturday morning

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli) edges out the rest of the race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ginanni surges towards the finish line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
An exultant Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ginanni took what appeared to be a comfortable victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Caruso (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) leads the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Eventual race winner Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Caruso (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) descends

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Francesco Ginanni rehydrates after the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Francesco Gavazzi (2nd, Lampre), Francesco Ginanni (1st, Androni Giocattoli) and Daniele Pietropolli (3rd, Lampre)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Happy man: Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A wonderful day for racing in Italy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) rides with his teammates during the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton flashes past the finish area

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton makes their way through the start/finish area on one of the circuits

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Francesco Gavazzi (2nd, Lampre), Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli) and Daniele Pietropolli (3rd, Lampre)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The huge sprint finish thunders towards the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli) roars with delight at the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton makes its way past epic scenery in Italy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pasquale Muto (Miche)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Caruso (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) pushes the pace

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michael Rasmussen (Miche) makes his way down a descent

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Francesco Ginanni looks like a man on a mission

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Ginanni screams after winning

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Ginanni basks in the glory of victory

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Francesco Ginanni hoists his trophy aloft

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Androni-Giocatolli head honcho Gianni Savio congratulates Francesco Ginanni

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The Trofeo Laigueglia peloton

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Michael Rasmussen (Miche) leads the peloton

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Luca Paolini (Aqua & Sapone)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Enriquo Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Enriquo Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mirko Selvaggi (Astana)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Massimiliano Gentili (Ceramica Flaminia)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Domenico Pozzivivo (Colnago-CSF Inox)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Przemyslaw Niemec (Miche) stretches the peloton

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cyril Dessel (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) makes his way down hill

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Androni Giocattoli's Francesco Ginanni flew to victory in the 47th edition of the Trofeo Laigueglia on Saturday afternoon, his second win at the race in as many seasons.

In a large bunch finish the Italian dashed to an impressive sprint win on Laigueglia's Via Roma, ahead of Lampre duo Francesco Gavazzi and Daniele Pietropolli. With Lampre's main sprinter Alessandro Petacchi ruled out prior to the event with a stomach virus, Ginanni admitted afterwards he was able to take maximum benefit from his rivals' experience in rapid finales.

"I took the wheel of Gavazzi," said Ginanni. "Lampre was well organized for the final sprint, with several men present at the front. For my part I tried not to miss any moves and I'm really happy it worked out so well in the end. "

Ginanni's triumph at the end of the 183 kilometre journey around the seaside region followed on from victory in the same event last year. His success today was also his first victory of the season and his first since August at the GP Industria e Commercio Artigianato Carnaghese.

The great escape is foiled

The passage of the race was marked by a nine-man group that escaped on the back of a spirited early acceleration by De Rosa-Stac Plastic's Damiano Caruso.

Caruso was joined by Donato Cannon (Ceramica Flaminia), Paolo Longo Borghini (ISD-Neri), Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox), Luca Zanasca (CDC-Knight), Pasquale Muto (Miche), Alexandre Pichot (BBox Bouygues Telecom), Guillamme Bonnafond (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and René Mandri (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

After 71 kilometres the group had lost just one of its number - Zanasca - and had built up a buffer of 6:30 over the peloton behind. The man who started it all, Caruso, remained aggressive as he claimed three of the four climber's primes on offer.

However, despite their strong co-operation, a determined peloton worked hard to shut down the escape. A series of counter-attacks were dealt with the same response from a fifty-strong main group as the race drove towards a sprint finale.

Taking advantage of the well-drilled Lampre outfit, Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli) unleashed his own sprint to seal victory on the Via Roma, where he dedicated his win to the late Italian national cycling coach, Franco Ballerini.

"I dedicate my win not only Franco Ballerini but also to his entire family: his wife Sabrina and their children Gian Marco and Matteo," said an emotional Ginanni at the finish in Laigueglia.

Full Results
1Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4:48:15
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
3Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
4Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
6Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
7Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
8Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
10Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
11Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
12Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
13Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
14Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
15Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
17Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
18Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
19Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
20Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
22Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
24Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
25Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
26Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
27Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
28Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
29Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
30Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
31Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
32Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
33Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
34Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
35Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
36Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
37Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
38Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
39Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
40Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
41Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
42Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
43Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
44Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
45Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
46Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:09
47Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:00:17
48Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:25
49Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
50Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:00:59
51Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad0:01:49
52Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri0:02:02
53Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
54Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
55Silvère Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
56Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:58
57David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska0:04:03
58Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
59Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
60Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
61Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
62Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
63Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
64Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
65Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
66Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
67Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
68Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
69Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
70Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
71Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
72Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
73Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
74Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
75Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:58
76David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska0:05:03
77Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
78William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
79Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
80Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
81Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
82Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
83Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
84Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
85Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
86Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
87Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

