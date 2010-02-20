Ginanni spoils Lampre's party
Gavazzi and Pietropolli forced to settle for second and third
Androni Giocattoli's Francesco Ginanni flew to victory in the 47th edition of the Trofeo Laigueglia on Saturday afternoon, his second win at the race in as many seasons.
In a large bunch finish the Italian dashed to an impressive sprint win on Laigueglia's Via Roma, ahead of Lampre duo Francesco Gavazzi and Daniele Pietropolli. With Lampre's main sprinter Alessandro Petacchi ruled out prior to the event with a stomach virus, Ginanni admitted afterwards he was able to take maximum benefit from his rivals' experience in rapid finales.
"I took the wheel of Gavazzi," said Ginanni. "Lampre was well organized for the final sprint, with several men present at the front. For my part I tried not to miss any moves and I'm really happy it worked out so well in the end. "
Ginanni's triumph at the end of the 183 kilometre journey around the seaside region followed on from victory in the same event last year. His success today was also his first victory of the season and his first since August at the GP Industria e Commercio Artigianato Carnaghese.
The great escape is foiled
The passage of the race was marked by a nine-man group that escaped on the back of a spirited early acceleration by De Rosa-Stac Plastic's Damiano Caruso.
Caruso was joined by Donato Cannon (Ceramica Flaminia), Paolo Longo Borghini (ISD-Neri), Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox), Luca Zanasca (CDC-Knight), Pasquale Muto (Miche), Alexandre Pichot (BBox Bouygues Telecom), Guillamme Bonnafond (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and René Mandri (Ag2r-La Mondiale).
After 71 kilometres the group had lost just one of its number - Zanasca - and had built up a buffer of 6:30 over the peloton behind. The man who started it all, Caruso, remained aggressive as he claimed three of the four climber's primes on offer.
However, despite their strong co-operation, a determined peloton worked hard to shut down the escape. A series of counter-attacks were dealt with the same response from a fifty-strong main group as the race drove towards a sprint finale.
Taking advantage of the well-drilled Lampre outfit, Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli) unleashed his own sprint to seal victory on the Via Roma, where he dedicated his win to the late Italian national cycling coach, Franco Ballerini.
"I dedicate my win not only Franco Ballerini but also to his entire family: his wife Sabrina and their children Gian Marco and Matteo," said an emotional Ginanni at the finish in Laigueglia.
|1
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4:48:15
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|6
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
|8
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|10
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|11
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|12
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|14
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|17
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|18
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|19
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|24
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|25
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|27
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|28
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|29
|Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|30
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|31
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|32
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|33
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|35
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|36
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|37
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|38
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|39
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|40
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|41
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|42
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|43
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|44
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|45
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|46
|Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:09
|47
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:17
|48
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:25
|49
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|50
|Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:00:59
|51
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:01:49
|52
|Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:02:02
|53
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|54
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
|55
|Silvère Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|56
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:58
|57
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:04:03
|58
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|59
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|60
|Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|61
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|62
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|63
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|64
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|65
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|66
|Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
|67
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|68
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|69
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|70
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|71
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|72
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|73
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|74
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|75
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:58
|76
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:05:03
|77
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|78
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|79
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|80
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|81
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|82
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|83
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|84
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|86
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|87
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
