Durasek strongest on the road to Atina
Pertica and Aldegheri make up podium
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|3:29:13
|2
|Nathan Pertica (Ita) Gallina S.Inox Tonoli
|0:00:06
|3
|Daniele Aldegheri (Ita) ASD Mantovani Fontana
|0:01:20
|4
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|5
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Scap Foresi Pref.Euronics-Merida
|6
|Donato De Jeso (Ita) Vejus-TMF-Euroservicegroup-
|7
|Massimo D'elpidio (Ita) Monturano-Civitanova-Cascinare
|8
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Gallina S.Inox Tonoli
|9
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) M. Pantani - Caffe' Mokambo
|10
|Stefano Di Carlo (Ita) M. Pantani - Caffe' Mokambo
|11
|Carmelo Consolato Panto' (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
|12
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|13
|Gabriele Pizzaballa (Ita) Team Palazzago
|14
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Team Palazzago
|15
|Matteo Ciavatta (Ita) Monturano-Civitanova-Cascinare
|16
|Giuseppe Famoso (Ita) Vega Pref. Montappone
|0:01:27
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|0:01:55
|18
|Alexander Gufler (Ita) Team Südtirol ASD
|0:01:59
|19
|Daniele Troian (Ita) A.C.S. Gruppo Lupi
|20
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska
|0:02:04
|21
|Antonio Doneddu (Ita) Team Palazzago
|0:02:06
|22
|Corrado Lampa (Ita) Scap Foresi Pref.Euronics-Merida
|0:02:11
|23
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Russia
|24
|Roman Gredler (Aut) Union Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol
|25
|Leandro Cotesta (Ita) Team Palazzago
|26
|Marco Cardinali (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
|0:02:20
|27
|Daniele Zuanon (Ita) ASD Mantovani Fontana
|0:02:23
|28
|Davide Censori (Ita) Monturano-Civitanova-Cascinare
|29
|Cesare Ciommi (Ita) Vega Pref. Montappone
|30
|Roberto Giacobazzi (Ita) Scap Foresi Pref.Euronics-Merida
|0:02:30
|31
|Pavel Stöhr (Cze) A.C..S. Gruppo Lupi
|32
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
|33
|Marco Guadagnini (Ita) Team Palazzago
|34
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|0:02:44
|35
|Yauhen Ivanou (Blr) Futura Team Matricardi
|0:03:15
|36
|Deni Banicek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|0:03:20
|37
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) ASD Mantovani Fontana
|0:03:24
|38
|Maurizio Anzalone (Ita) Team Palazzago
|0:03:59
|39
|Francesco Telari (Ita) Calz. M.Granaro Marini Silvano
|0:04:07
|40
|Andrea Ruscetta (Ita) Cicli Falgiani A.P.
|0:04:17
