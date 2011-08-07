Trending

Durasek strongest on the road to Atina

Pertica and Aldegheri make up podium

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team3:29:13
2Nathan Pertica (Ita) Gallina S.Inox Tonoli0:00:06
3Daniele Aldegheri (Ita) ASD Mantovani Fontana0:01:20
4Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
5Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Scap Foresi Pref.Euronics-Merida
6Donato De Jeso (Ita) Vejus-TMF-Euroservicegroup-
7Massimo D'elpidio (Ita) Monturano-Civitanova-Cascinare
8Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Gallina S.Inox Tonoli
9Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) M. Pantani - Caffe' Mokambo
10Stefano Di Carlo (Ita) M. Pantani - Caffe' Mokambo
11Carmelo Consolato Panto' (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
12Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
13Gabriele Pizzaballa (Ita) Team Palazzago
14Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Team Palazzago
15Matteo Ciavatta (Ita) Monturano-Civitanova-Cascinare
16Giuseppe Famoso (Ita) Vega Pref. Montappone0:01:27
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco AIS0:01:55
18Alexander Gufler (Ita) Team Südtirol ASD0:01:59
19Daniele Troian (Ita) A.C.S. Gruppo Lupi
20Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska0:02:04
21Antonio Doneddu (Ita) Team Palazzago0:02:06
22Corrado Lampa (Ita) Scap Foresi Pref.Euronics-Merida0:02:11
23Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Russia
24Roman Gredler (Aut) Union Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol
25Leandro Cotesta (Ita) Team Palazzago
26Marco Cardinali (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club0:02:20
27Daniele Zuanon (Ita) ASD Mantovani Fontana0:02:23
28Davide Censori (Ita) Monturano-Civitanova-Cascinare
29Cesare Ciommi (Ita) Vega Pref. Montappone
30Roberto Giacobazzi (Ita) Scap Foresi Pref.Euronics-Merida0:02:30
31Pavel Stöhr (Cze) A.C..S. Gruppo Lupi
32Marino Palandri (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
33Marco Guadagnini (Ita) Team Palazzago
34Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team0:02:44
35Yauhen Ivanou (Blr) Futura Team Matricardi0:03:15
36Deni Banicek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team0:03:20
37Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) ASD Mantovani Fontana0:03:24
38Maurizio Anzalone (Ita) Team Palazzago0:03:59
39Francesco Telari (Ita) Calz. M.Granaro Marini Silvano0:04:07
40Andrea Ruscetta (Ita) Cicli Falgiani A.P.0:04:17

