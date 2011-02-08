Hermans prevails in Trofeo Inca
Belgian wins from three-man break
Ben Hermans of RadioShack outsprinted his two breakaway companions to win the 157.2km Trofeo Inca. The 24-year-old Belgian bested Arkaitz Duran (Geox-TMC) and Xavier Tondo (Movistar) in Inca after the trio escaped near the summit of the category one Puig Major with approximately 40km to go.
"On the Puig Major, Movistar pulled for Tondo," said Hermans. "I saw a lot of guys suffering, but I still felt good. That's why I attacked at 1km from the top. Only Tondo and Duran were able to follow.
"We immediately took 20 seconds and in the last 40 K to the finish we built up the advantage to one minute with the three of us working well together. I was not so confident for the sprint, but apparently, the other two guys were still more tired than I was."
Earlier in the race Hermans had made a mistake approaching the first climb of the day, the category 2 Coll de Sóller at km 101.6.
"I made a bathroom stop just 2km before the start of the first climb. I had to start that climb between the cars as the last rider of the peloton but I knew I had to be more or less in the front at the top of the Coll de Sóller as the descent was said to be very wet and slippery. I did a 6km uphill sprint and went over the top in about 20th position. My legs still felt good."
HTC-Highroad's sprinter Leigh Howard was the first escapee of the day, attacking after only 10km and enjoying 14km of freedom before being caught. The pace remained high enough to keep the peloton together for a while, but eventually Adrian Palomares (Andalucia Caja Granada), Adrian Saez (Orbea Continental), Dimitri Claeys (Team NetApp) and Jason McCartney (RadioShack) were able to get away.
The peloton was happy with the composition of the breakaway and let the quartet build a lead of 9:47 before giving chase. McCartney was the first to drop out of the group, on the descent of the Paso de Soller, at km 102. Saez, who had also been in the previous day's escape, soon followed him.
Eventually Palomares dropped Claeys when the latter dropped his chain, but he, too, was caught by the field shortly after reaching the top of the day's last climb, the category one Puig Major.
On the descent, Ben Hermans (RadioShack), Xavier Tondo (Movistar) and Arkaitz Duran (Geox-TMC) pulled away and doggedly held on to their lead over a reduced peloton of some 25 riders.
The trio slowly stretched their advantage to over a minute with only 10km to go, and as they had a minute at the 5km mark, it was clear who would be on the podium - the only question was the order.
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|4:02:23
|2
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|3
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:45
|5
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|8
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|9
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental
|13
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|15
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|17
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|19
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|21
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|22
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|24
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|26
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|28
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|30
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|31
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|32
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|33
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|34
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Radioshack
|35
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|37
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|38
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|39
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|40
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|41
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|42
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:05:47
|44
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|45
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|47
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|48
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|49
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|50
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|51
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|52
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|53
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|55
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|56
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team Radioshack
|57
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|59
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|60
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|61
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|62
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|63
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|64
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|65
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|66
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|67
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Oscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|69
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:08:33
|71
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|72
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|73
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:48
|74
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:26
|75
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|78
|Sergio Mantecón (Spa) Spain
|79
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|80
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|81
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|82
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|83
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|84
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|85
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|86
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|87
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike
|88
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:15:58
|89
|Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|90
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|91
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
|92
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|93
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|94
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|95
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|96
|Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|97
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|98
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|99
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|100
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|101
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|102
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|103
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|104
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|105
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|106
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|107
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|108
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|109
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
|110
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|111
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|112
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
|113
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|114
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|115
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|116
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|117
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|118
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|120
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|121
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|122
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|123
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:18:35
|124
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:07
|125
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:22:27
|HD
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:24:40
|HD
|Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike
|HD
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|HD
|Airán Fernández (Spa) Spain
|HD
|Lionel Wust (Swi) Price Your Bike
|HD
|Martijn Maaskant (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|HD
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price Your Bike
|HD
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|HD
|Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|HD
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|HD
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|HD
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|HD
|Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|HD
|David Gutiérrez (Spa) Spain
|HD
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|HD
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|HD
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|HD
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|HD
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|HD
|Thomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain
|HD
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|HD
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|HD
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|HD
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|HD
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany
|HD
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
|HD
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|HD
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|HD
|Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|HD
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|HD
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:27:07
|HD
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|HD
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|HD
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|HD
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|HD
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|HD
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|HD
|Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural
|HD
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Germany
|HD
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|HD
|Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
|HD
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|HD
|Albert Torres (Spa) Spain
|HD
|Raúl Alarcón García (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Sergi Escobar Roure (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Franz Schiwer (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|José Vicente García Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
|DNF
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
|DNF
|Ivan Boutellier (Swi) Price Your Bike
|DNF
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike
|DNF
|Samuel Horstmann (Swi) Price Your Bike
|DNF
|Lukas Kalt (Swi) Price Your Bike
|DNF
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|DNS
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|DNS
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|DNS
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|DNS
|José Iván Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1
|Martijn Maaskant (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|pts
|2
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|1
|1
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|pts
|2
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|2
|3
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|1
|1
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|pts
|2
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|1
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3
|pts
|2
|Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|3
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
|2
|3
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|1
|1
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
|2
|1
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
|10
|pts
|2
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|7
|3
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|5
|4
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|3
|5
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|2
|6
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|16
|pts
|2
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|3
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|10
|4
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|5
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|6
|6
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|7
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|3
|8
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|9
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|16
|pts
|2
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|3
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
|10
|4
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|10
|5
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|6
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|7
|7
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|6
|8
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|9
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|3
|10
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|2
|11
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|1
|13
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|16
|pts
|2
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|12
|3
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|4
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|10
|5
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
|7
|6
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|7
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|9
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|10
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|3
|11
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|3
|12
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|2
|13
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
