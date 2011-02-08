Image 1 of 17 Ben Hermans (RadioShack) narrowly defeated Arkaitz Duran (Geox-TMC) from a breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 17 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) poses with schoolchildren (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 17 Luis León Sánchez (Rabobank) was another favourite of the kids (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 17 Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 17 Jens Voigt brought his family along to Mallorca. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 17 The peloton speeds through the feedzone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 17 Grischa Niermann (Rabobank) sporting some bandages from a prior crash. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 17 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) took a back seat to the action after two consecutive wins. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 17 Dmitri Claeys (Team NetApp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 17 Arkaitz Duran (Geox-TMC), Ben Hermans (RadioShack) and Xavier Tondo (Movistar) topped the Trofeo Inca podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 17 Ben Hermans (RadioShack) won the Trofeo Inca in Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 17 Ben Hermans (RadioShack) won the 2011 Trofeo Inca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 17 Ben Hermans (RadioShack) celebrates his first victory of 2011 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 17 Ben Hermans (RadioShack) wins the race from Arkaitz Duran (Geox-TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 17 It was a close sprint between Ben Hermans (RadioShack) and Arkaitz Duran (Geox-TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 17 Hermans just gets the better of Duran (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 17 Arkaitz Duran (Geox-TMC), Ben Hermans (RadioShack) and Xavier Tondo (Movistar) on the podium at the Trofeo Inca (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ben Hermans of RadioShack outsprinted his two breakaway companions to win the 157.2km Trofeo Inca. The 24-year-old Belgian bested Arkaitz Duran (Geox-TMC) and Xavier Tondo (Movistar) in Inca after the trio escaped near the summit of the category one Puig Major with approximately 40km to go.

"On the Puig Major, Movistar pulled for Tondo," said Hermans. "I saw a lot of guys suffering, but I still felt good. That's why I attacked at 1km from the top. Only Tondo and Duran were able to follow.

"We immediately took 20 seconds and in the last 40 K to the finish we built up the advantage to one minute with the three of us working well together. I was not so confident for the sprint, but apparently, the other two guys were still more tired than I was."

Earlier in the race Hermans had made a mistake approaching the first climb of the day, the category 2 Coll de Sóller at km 101.6.

"I made a bathroom stop just 2km before the start of the first climb. I had to start that climb between the cars as the last rider of the peloton but I knew I had to be more or less in the front at the top of the Coll de Sóller as the descent was said to be very wet and slippery. I did a 6km uphill sprint and went over the top in about 20th position. My legs still felt good."

HTC-Highroad's sprinter Leigh Howard was the first escapee of the day, attacking after only 10km and enjoying 14km of freedom before being caught. The pace remained high enough to keep the peloton together for a while, but eventually Adrian Palomares (Andalucia Caja Granada), Adrian Saez (Orbea Continental), Dimitri Claeys (Team NetApp) and Jason McCartney (RadioShack) were able to get away.

The peloton was happy with the composition of the breakaway and let the quartet build a lead of 9:47 before giving chase. McCartney was the first to drop out of the group, on the descent of the Paso de Soller, at km 102. Saez, who had also been in the previous day's escape, soon followed him.

Eventually Palomares dropped Claeys when the latter dropped his chain, but he, too, was caught by the field shortly after reaching the top of the day's last climb, the category one Puig Major.

On the descent, Ben Hermans (RadioShack), Xavier Tondo (Movistar) and Arkaitz Duran (Geox-TMC) pulled away and doggedly held on to their lead over a reduced peloton of some 25 riders.

The trio slowly stretched their advantage to over a minute with only 10km to go, and as they had a minute at the 5km mark, it was clear who would be on the podium - the only question was the order.

Full Results 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 4:02:23 2 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 3 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:01 4 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:45 5 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 8 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 9 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental 13 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 14 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 15 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 17 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 19 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 21 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 22 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 24 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 26 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 28 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 30 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 31 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 32 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 33 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 34 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Radioshack 35 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 37 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 38 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 40 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 41 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 42 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:05:47 44 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp 45 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 46 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 47 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 48 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 49 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 50 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 51 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 52 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 53 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 55 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 56 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team Radioshack 57 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 58 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 59 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 60 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 61 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 62 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 63 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 64 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 65 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 66 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 67 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Oscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 69 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:08:33 71 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental 72 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 73 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:48 74 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:26 75 Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 78 Sergio Mantecón (Spa) Spain 79 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 80 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 81 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 82 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 83 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 84 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 85 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 86 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 87 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike 88 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:15:58 89 Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 90 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 91 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany 92 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 93 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 94 Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp 95 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 96 Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 97 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 98 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 99 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 100 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 101 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 102 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 103 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 104 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 105 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 106 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 107 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 108 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 109 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental 110 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 111 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 112 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental 113 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 114 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 115 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 116 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 117 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 118 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 119 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 120 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 121 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 122 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 123 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:18:35 124 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:07 125 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:22:27 HD Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:24:40 HD Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike HD Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team HD Airán Fernández (Spa) Spain HD Lionel Wust (Swi) Price Your Bike HD Martijn Maaskant (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo HD Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano HD Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price Your Bike HD Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León HD Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural HD Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto HD Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC HD Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack HD Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain HD David Gutiérrez (Spa) Spain HD Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne HD Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto HD Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp HD Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto HD Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental HD Thomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano HD Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain HD Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo HD Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano HD Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek HD Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team HD Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team HD Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany HD Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany HD Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano HD Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne HD Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne HD Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada HD Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne HD Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:27:07 HD Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo HD Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto HD Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental HD Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural HD Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad HD Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo HD Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural HD Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Germany HD Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek HD Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany HD Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano HD Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi HD Albert Torres (Spa) Spain HD Raúl Alarcón García (Spa) Spain DNF Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp DNF Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Sergi Escobar Roure (Spa) Spain DNF Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain DNF Franz Schiwer (Ger) Germany DNF Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF José Vicente García Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental DNF Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental DNF Ivan Boutellier (Swi) Price Your Bike DNF Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike DNF Samuel Horstmann (Swi) Price Your Bike DNF Lukas Kalt (Swi) Price Your Bike DNF Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano DNF John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad DNF Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León DNS Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC DNS Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek DNS Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek DNS José Iván Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team DNS Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano

Sprint 1 - Platja de Muro, 37.3km 1 Martijn Maaskant (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 pts 2 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 1

Sprint 2 - Inca, 67.5km 1 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 pts 2 Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack 2 3 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 1

Sprint classification 1 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 pts 2 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 1

Special Sprint 1 - María de la Salut, 18.7km 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3 pts 2 Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 3 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Special Sprint 2 - Sóller, 109.4km 1 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 pts 2 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental 2 3 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 1

Special Sprint classification 1 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 pts 2 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental 2

Mountain 1 - Coll de Sóller (Cat. 2) 101.6km 1 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental 10 pts 2 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 7 3 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 5 4 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 3 5 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 2 6 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 - Puig Major (Cat. 1) 125.9km 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 16 pts 2 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 12 3 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 10 4 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 5 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 6 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 4 7 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 3 8 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 9 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 1

Mountains classification 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 16 pts 2 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 12 3 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental 10 4 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 10 5 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 6 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 7 7 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 8 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 4 9 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 3 10 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 2 11 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 1 13 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 1