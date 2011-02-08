Trending

Hermans prevails in Trofeo Inca

Belgian wins from three-man break

Image 1 of 17

Ben Hermans (RadioShack) narrowly defeated Arkaitz Duran (Geox-TMC) from a breakaway

Ben Hermans (RadioShack) narrowly defeated Arkaitz Duran (Geox-TMC) from a breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 17

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) poses with schoolchildren

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) poses with schoolchildren
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 17

Luis León Sánchez (Rabobank) was another favourite of the kids

Luis León Sánchez (Rabobank) was another favourite of the kids
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 17

Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek)

Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 17

Jens Voigt brought his family along to Mallorca.

Jens Voigt brought his family along to Mallorca.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 17

The peloton speeds through the feedzone

The peloton speeds through the feedzone
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 17

Grischa Niermann (Rabobank) sporting some bandages from a prior crash.

Grischa Niermann (Rabobank) sporting some bandages from a prior crash.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 17

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) took a back seat to the action after two consecutive wins.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) took a back seat to the action after two consecutive wins.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 17

Dmitri Claeys (Team NetApp)

Dmitri Claeys (Team NetApp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 17

Arkaitz Duran (Geox-TMC), Ben Hermans (RadioShack) and Xavier Tondo (Movistar) topped the Trofeo Inca podium

Arkaitz Duran (Geox-TMC), Ben Hermans (RadioShack) and Xavier Tondo (Movistar) topped the Trofeo Inca podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 17

Ben Hermans (RadioShack) won the Trofeo Inca in Mallorca

Ben Hermans (RadioShack) won the Trofeo Inca in Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 17

Ben Hermans (RadioShack) won the 2011 Trofeo Inca

Ben Hermans (RadioShack) won the 2011 Trofeo Inca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 17

Ben Hermans (RadioShack) celebrates his first victory of 2011

Ben Hermans (RadioShack) celebrates his first victory of 2011
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 17

Ben Hermans (RadioShack) wins the race from Arkaitz Duran (Geox-TMC)

Ben Hermans (RadioShack) wins the race from Arkaitz Duran (Geox-TMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 17

It was a close sprint between Ben Hermans (RadioShack) and Arkaitz Duran (Geox-TMC)

It was a close sprint between Ben Hermans (RadioShack) and Arkaitz Duran (Geox-TMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 17

Hermans just gets the better of Duran

Hermans just gets the better of Duran
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 17

Arkaitz Duran (Geox-TMC), Ben Hermans (RadioShack) and Xavier Tondo (Movistar) on the podium at the Trofeo Inca

Arkaitz Duran (Geox-TMC), Ben Hermans (RadioShack) and Xavier Tondo (Movistar) on the podium at the Trofeo Inca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ben Hermans of RadioShack outsprinted his two breakaway companions to win the 157.2km Trofeo Inca. The 24-year-old Belgian bested Arkaitz Duran (Geox-TMC) and Xavier Tondo (Movistar) in Inca after the trio escaped near the summit of the category one Puig Major with approximately 40km to go.

"On the Puig Major, Movistar pulled for Tondo," said Hermans. "I saw a lot of guys suffering, but I still felt good. That's why I attacked at 1km from the top. Only Tondo and Duran were able to follow.

"We immediately took 20 seconds and in the last 40 K to the finish we built up the advantage to one minute with the three of us working well together. I was not so confident for the sprint, but apparently, the other two guys were still more tired than I was."

Earlier in the race Hermans had made a mistake approaching the first climb of the day, the category 2 Coll de Sóller at km 101.6.

"I made a bathroom stop just 2km before the start of the first climb. I had to start that climb between the cars as the last rider of the peloton but I knew I had to be more or less in the front at the top of the Coll de Sóller as the descent was said to be very wet and slippery. I did a 6km uphill sprint and went over the top in about 20th position. My legs still felt good."

HTC-Highroad's sprinter Leigh Howard was the first escapee of the day, attacking after only 10km and enjoying 14km of freedom before being caught. The pace remained high enough to keep the peloton together for a while, but eventually Adrian Palomares (Andalucia Caja Granada), Adrian Saez (Orbea Continental), Dimitri Claeys (Team NetApp) and Jason McCartney (RadioShack) were able to get away.

The peloton was happy with the composition of the breakaway and let the quartet build a lead of 9:47 before giving chase. McCartney was the first to drop out of the group, on the descent of the Paso de Soller, at km 102. Saez, who had also been in the previous day's escape, soon followed him.

Eventually Palomares dropped Claeys when the latter dropped his chain, but he, too, was caught by the field shortly after reaching the top of the day's last climb, the category one Puig Major.

On the descent, Ben Hermans (RadioShack), Xavier Tondo (Movistar) and Arkaitz Duran (Geox-TMC) pulled away and doggedly held on to their lead over a reduced peloton of some 25 riders.

The trio slowly stretched their advantage to over a minute with only 10km to go, and as they had a minute at the 5km mark, it was clear who would be on the podium - the only question was the order.

Full Results
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack4:02:23
2Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
3Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:01
4Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:45
5Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
7Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
8Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
9Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
12Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental
13José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
14Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
15Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
17David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
19Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
20Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
21Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
22David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
24Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
26Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Movistar Team
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
28Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
30Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
31Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
32Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
33Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
34Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Radioshack
35Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
36Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
37Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
39Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
40Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
41Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
42Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:05:47
44Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
45Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
46Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
47David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
48Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
49Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
50Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
51Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
52Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
53Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
55Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
56Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team Radioshack
57Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
58Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
59Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
60Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
61Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
62Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
63Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
64Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
65Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
66Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
67Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
68Oscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
69Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
70Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural0:08:33
71Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
72Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
73Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:48
74Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:26
75Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
76Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
77Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
78Sergio Mantecón (Spa) Spain
79Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
80Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
81Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
82Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
83Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
84Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
85Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
86Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
87Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike
88Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:15:58
89Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
90Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
91Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
92Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
93Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
94Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
95Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
96Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
97Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
98Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
99David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
100Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
101Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
102Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
103Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
104Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
105Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
106Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
107Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
108Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
109Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
110Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
111Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
112Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
113Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
114Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
115Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
116Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
117Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
118David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
119Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
120Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
121Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
122Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
123Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:18:35
124Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:07
125Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:22:27
HDKevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:24:40
HDJoël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike
HDJos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
HDAirán Fernández (Spa) Spain
HDLionel Wust (Swi) Price Your Bike
HDMartijn Maaskant (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
HDRobin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
HDAndreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price Your Bike
HDManuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
HDRuben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
HDOlivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
HDNoe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
HDJason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
HDSebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
HDDavid Gutiérrez (Spa) Spain
HDRomain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
HDFrederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
HDCesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
HDKlaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
HDAritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
HDThomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
HDAntonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain
HDRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
HDYukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
HDRobert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
HDThomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
HDJuan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
HDJakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany
HDHenning Bommel (Ger) Germany
HDMitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
HDNico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
HDJens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
HDJose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
HDAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
HDAitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:27:07
HDTyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
HDMaarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
HDJon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
HDFabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
HDLeigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
HDJulian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
HDGuillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural
HDStefan Schäfer (Ger) Germany
HDMartin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
HDErik Mohs (Ger) Germany
HDCheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
HDPablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
HDAlbert Torres (Spa) Spain
HDRaúl Alarcón García (Spa) Spain
DNFDimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
DNFJean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFSergi Escobar Roure (Spa) Spain
DNFEloy Teruel (Spa) Spain
DNFFranz Schiwer (Ger) Germany
DNFThomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFJosé Vicente García Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFNoel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
DNFXabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
DNFIvan Boutellier (Swi) Price Your Bike
DNFMarcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike
DNFSamuel Horstmann (Swi) Price Your Bike
DNFLukas Kalt (Swi) Price Your Bike
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
DNFJohn Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
DNFRuben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
DNSMarcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
DNSBruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
DNSFabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
DNSJosé Iván Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
DNSThomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano

Sprint 1 - Platja de Muro, 37.3km
1Martijn Maaskant (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo3pts
2Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack1

Sprint 2 - Inca, 67.5km
1Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3pts
2Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack2
3Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp1

Sprint classification
1Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3pts
2Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack1

Special Sprint 1 - María de la Salut, 18.7km
1Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad3pts
2Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
3Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural1

Special Sprint 2 - Sóller, 109.4km
1Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3pts
2Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental2
3Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp1

Special Sprint classification
1Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3pts
2Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental2

Mountain 1 - Coll de Sóller (Cat. 2) 101.6km
1Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental10pts
2Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada7
3Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp5
4Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack3
5Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC2
6Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2 - Puig Major (Cat. 1) 125.9km
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack16pts
2Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team12
3Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC10
4Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
5David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC6
6Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team4
7Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek3
8Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
9Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek1

Mountains classification
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack16pts
2Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team12
3Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental10
4Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC10
5Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
6Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada7
7David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC6
8Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team4
9Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek3
10Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC2
11Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek1
13Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Combination classification
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack16pts
2Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada12
3Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team11
4Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC10
5Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental7
6Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
7Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
9Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
10Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team3
11Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack3
12Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC2
13Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2

