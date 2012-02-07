Trending

Nordhaug solos to victory on Mallorca

Costa edges Henao for second

Image 1 of 33

Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Sky) claimed a solo victory in Deia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 33

Jurgen Van de Walle (Lotto-Belisol)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 33

Mauro Santambrogio (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 33

Rui Costa (Movistar) lit things up on the climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 33

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) enjoying his time in Mallorca

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 33

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) leads the way

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 33

The peloton was all bundled up for an unusually icy Mallorca Challenge

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 33

Gerald Ciolek (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 33

Jerome Baugniers (Team NetApp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 33

US champion Matthew Busche (Radioshack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 33

Markus Eichler (Team NetApp) in Mallorca

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 33

Simon Spilak (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 33

Matti Breschel (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 33

Thomas Lofkvist (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 33

Petr Ignatenko (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 33

The peloton speeds past snow-covered hillsides

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 33

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan-Trek)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 33

Linus Gerdemann (Radioshack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 33

Tony Martin in his new Omega Pharma-Quickstep colors

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 33

Tom Jelte Slagter (Rabobank) tries to force a breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 33

Lars Peter Nordhaug (Sky) gets his first win since 2009

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 33

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 33

Lars Peter Nordhaug (Sky) wins the Trofeo Deia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 33

Bram Tankink (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 33

The podium in Deia: Sergio Henao, Lars Peter Nordhaug and Rui Costa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 33

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 33

Luke Rowe (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 33

Lars Peter Nordhaug (Sky) on the podium in Mallorca

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 33

Lars Peter Nordhaug (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 33

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 33

Linus Gerdemann (Radioshack-Nissan) on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 33

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in Mallorca

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 33

The peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Sky) soloed to victory in the Trofeo Deia, the third day of racing at the Challenge Mallorca, after dropping his breakaway companions on the stage's final climb and descending alone into Deia for his first win since 2009.

Rui Costa (Movistar) finished in second place, 26 seconds behind the 27-year-old Norwegian, with Nordhaug's Sky teammate Sergio Henao claiming third at 28 seconds. RadioShack-Nissan teammates Jakob Fuglsang and Tiago Machado finished fourth and fifth, at 35 seconds and 45 seconds respectively.

Sky's Salvatore Puccio won an 11-man sprint for sixth place 12 seconds after Machado crossed the line.

"I've been waiting for a victory for the team for a long time," said Nordhaug. "I've been feeling strong in a lot of races but I've been training hard this winter. Bobby Julich took over as my personal coach in November and he has been doing a great job. I have a lot of self-confidence at the moment. And I felt great today.

"The riders around me were strong but I had super legs myself. I didn't see any reason why I was not able to win. I was making the race for myself today. I was the first to attack on the Coll de Soller and then again on the second to last climb. On the last little climb when I saw those guys were standing still I just went as hard as I could to the finish."

"It’s been a fantastic day, both here and in Qatar," said Sky sports director Marcus Ljungqvist, with regards to Nordhaug's victory in Mallorca along with Mark Cavendish's stage win at the Tour of Qatar. "It’s great for the guys and the whole team."

After two days of field sprint finales the Challenge Mallorca provided a hilly parcours to challenge the peloton, featuring six category-two ascents and culminating with the Valldemossa whose summit was situated 10.7km from the finish line.

Sky teammates Nordhaug and Henao, along with Rui Costa and Jose Herrada (Movistar), Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Brian Bulgac (Lotto-Belisol), Tiago Machado and Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan), comprised an eight-man escape that went clear prior to the penultimate climb, the Coll de Soller at 31.7km to go, and pushed out an advantage of over one minute entering the final ascent.

"It kicked off from the gun with a five kilometre climb so it was full-on racing from the start," said Ljungqvist. "A couple of teams controlled the pace and then entering the second to last climb Lars-Petter attacked together with Henao. They went away in a group and it was a little bit back and forth. The group had a minute, then slightly over a minute and on the last kick up Lars-Petter attacked and managed to stay away."

The Challenge Mallorca concludes on Wednesday with the 160.2km Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, another hilly route featuring five categorised climbs.

"Tomorrow should be a similar hard day again with a more hectic finish possibly," said Ljungqvist. "They are going up Puig Major from the long side which will split the peloton up for sure. We will celebrate this win and then look ahead to tomorrow."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling3:55:27
2Rui Costa (Por) Movistar0:00:26
3Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling0:00:28
4Jakob Fulsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:35
5Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:45
6Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling0:00:57
7Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team
8Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
12Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
14Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
15Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
16Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
17Danail Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:01:02
18Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
19Ion Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:06
20David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
21Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
22Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
23Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:09
24Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp0:01:12
25Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar0:01:14
27Gaudin Damien (Fra) Team Europcar
28Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
29Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
30Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Pro Cycling
31Kastantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Pro Cycling
32Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
33Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
34Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
35Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:01:21
36Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
37Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:24
38Vicente Reynes (Spa) Lotto-Belisol0:01:29
39Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:33
40Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:49
41Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:51
42Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar0:02:01
43Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:02:04
44Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:02:39
45Juan M. Garate (Spa) Rabobank
46David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
47Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
48Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:02:45
49Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
50Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
52Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto-Belisol0:02:48
53Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:57
54Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
55Tony Martins (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
56Jose Vte. Toribio (Spa) Andalucia0:03:38
57Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
58Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
59Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank
60Tom Vermeer (Ned) Nutrixxion-Abus
61Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
62Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
63Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
64David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
65Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
66Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia0:05:18
67Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:41
68Aritz Bagues (Spa) Orbea Continental
69Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan0:08:18
70Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:08:23
71Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:08:39
72Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
73Carlos Verona (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
74Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
75Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
76Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
77Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
78Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
79Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
80Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
81Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
82Branislau Samolau (Blr) Movistar
83Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar
84Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
85Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
86Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
88Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Netapp0:08:47
89Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp0:10:23
90Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:11:20
91Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar0:11:56
92Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank0:12:27
93Igor Romero (Spa) Caja Rural0:13:19
94Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
95Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
96Pello Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
97Guillaume Levarvet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
98Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural0:15:29
99Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:15:55
100Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
101Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
102Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
103Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
104Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
105Troels Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
106Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
107Igor Merino (Spa) Orbea Continental
108Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
109Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk
110Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
111Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
112Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
113Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
114Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk
115Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
116Cristophe Laborie (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
117Christopher Juul (Den) Team Saxo Bank
118Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:19:52
119Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
120John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
121Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
122Grisha Janorschke (Ger) Team Netapp
123Omar Fraire (Spa) Orbea Continental0:20:13
124Joni Silva (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
125Carlos Barbero (Spa) Orbea Continental
126Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank
127Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
128Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
129Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
130Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
131Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
132Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
133Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
134Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
135Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion-Abus0:26:21
136Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
137Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
138Dion Beukeboon (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk
139Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk
140Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Endura Racing
141Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
142Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
143Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Orbea Continental
144Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
145Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
146Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
147Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon

Coll De Can Costa (Cat. 2) km 7.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural10pts
2David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon7
3Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia5
4Gaudin Damien (Fra) Team Europcar3
5Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol2
6Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1

Coll d'Honor (Cat. 2) km 34.40
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan10pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team7
3Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne5
4Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol3
5Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol2
6Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Coll De Sa Batalla (Cat. 2) km. 78.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan10pts
2Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
3Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol5
4Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team2
6Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol1

Coll De Puig Major (Cat. 2) km. 96.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar10pts
2Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan7
3Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
4Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol3
5Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol2
6Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Coll De Soller (Cat. 2) km 119.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar10pts
2Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol7
3Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling5
4Jakob Fulsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan3
5Lars Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling2
6Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan1

Valldemossa (Cat. 2) km 140.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling10pts
2Rui Costa (Por) Movistar7
3Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan5
4Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling3
5Jakob Fulsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan2
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol1

Sprint 1 - Deia, km 9.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol3pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
3Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Sprint 2 - Bunyola, km 107,60
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Osuna (Spa) Andalucia3pts
2Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing2
3Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank1

Special Sprint 1 - Calvia, km 70,10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling3pts
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
3Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing1

Special Sprint 2 - Soller, km 125,20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling3pts
2Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
3Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Pro Cycling11:47:46
2Radioshack-Nissan0:00:52
3Movistar0:00:55
4Katusha Team0:01:38
5Caja Rural0:01:49
6BMC Racing Team0:02:11
7Lotto-Belisol0:02:20
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:50
9Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:06
10Rabobank0:04:39
11Saur-Sojasun0:09:08
12Team Saxo Bank0:09:42
13Team Netapp0:11:48

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan27pts
2Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar20
3Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol13
4Lars Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling12
5Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol12
6Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling8
7Rui Costa (Por) Movistar7
8David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon7
9Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan6
10Jakob Fulsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan5
11Gaudin Damien (Fra) Team Europcar3

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol3pts

Special sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol5pts
2Lars Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling3
3Rui Costa (Por) Movistar3
4Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling3
5Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan3
6Jakob Fulsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan3
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol3
8Gaudin Damien (Fra) Team Europcar3
9Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar3
10David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon3
11Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol3

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
2Vicente Reynes (Spa) Lotto-Belisol

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling11:47:46
2Radioshack-Nissan0:00:52
3Movistar Team0:00:55
4Katusha Team0:01:38
5Caja Rural0:01:49
6BMC Racing Team0:02:11
7Lotto Belisol Team0:02:20
8Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:50
9Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:06
10Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:39
11Saur - Sojasun0:09:08
12Team Saxo Bank0:09:42
13Team Netapp0:11:48

