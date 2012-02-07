Image 1 of 33 Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Sky) claimed a solo victory in Deia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 33 Jurgen Van de Walle (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 33 Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 33 Rui Costa (Movistar) lit things up on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 33 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) enjoying his time in Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 33 Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) leads the way (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 33 The peloton was all bundled up for an unusually icy Mallorca Challenge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 33 Gerald Ciolek (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 33 Jerome Baugniers (Team NetApp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 33 US champion Matthew Busche (Radioshack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 33 Markus Eichler (Team NetApp) in Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 33 Simon Spilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 33 Matti Breschel (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 33 Thomas Lofkvist (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 33 Petr Ignatenko (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 33 The peloton speeds past snow-covered hillsides (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 33 Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan-Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 33 Linus Gerdemann (Radioshack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 33 Tony Martin in his new Omega Pharma-Quickstep colors (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 33 Tom Jelte Slagter (Rabobank) tries to force a breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 33 Lars Peter Nordhaug (Sky) gets his first win since 2009 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 33 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 33 Lars Peter Nordhaug (Sky) wins the Trofeo Deia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 33 Bram Tankink (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 33 The podium in Deia: Sergio Henao, Lars Peter Nordhaug and Rui Costa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 33 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 33 Luke Rowe (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 33 Lars Peter Nordhaug (Sky) on the podium in Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 33 Lars Peter Nordhaug (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 33 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 33 Linus Gerdemann (Radioshack-Nissan) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 33 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 33 The peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Sky) soloed to victory in the Trofeo Deia, the third day of racing at the Challenge Mallorca, after dropping his breakaway companions on the stage's final climb and descending alone into Deia for his first win since 2009.

Rui Costa (Movistar) finished in second place, 26 seconds behind the 27-year-old Norwegian, with Nordhaug's Sky teammate Sergio Henao claiming third at 28 seconds. RadioShack-Nissan teammates Jakob Fuglsang and Tiago Machado finished fourth and fifth, at 35 seconds and 45 seconds respectively.

Sky's Salvatore Puccio won an 11-man sprint for sixth place 12 seconds after Machado crossed the line.

"I've been waiting for a victory for the team for a long time," said Nordhaug. "I've been feeling strong in a lot of races but I've been training hard this winter. Bobby Julich took over as my personal coach in November and he has been doing a great job. I have a lot of self-confidence at the moment. And I felt great today.

"The riders around me were strong but I had super legs myself. I didn't see any reason why I was not able to win. I was making the race for myself today. I was the first to attack on the Coll de Soller and then again on the second to last climb. On the last little climb when I saw those guys were standing still I just went as hard as I could to the finish."

"It’s been a fantastic day, both here and in Qatar," said Sky sports director Marcus Ljungqvist, with regards to Nordhaug's victory in Mallorca along with Mark Cavendish's stage win at the Tour of Qatar. "It’s great for the guys and the whole team."

After two days of field sprint finales the Challenge Mallorca provided a hilly parcours to challenge the peloton, featuring six category-two ascents and culminating with the Valldemossa whose summit was situated 10.7km from the finish line.

Sky teammates Nordhaug and Henao, along with Rui Costa and Jose Herrada (Movistar), Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Brian Bulgac (Lotto-Belisol), Tiago Machado and Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan), comprised an eight-man escape that went clear prior to the penultimate climb, the Coll de Soller at 31.7km to go, and pushed out an advantage of over one minute entering the final ascent.

"It kicked off from the gun with a five kilometre climb so it was full-on racing from the start," said Ljungqvist. "A couple of teams controlled the pace and then entering the second to last climb Lars-Petter attacked together with Henao. They went away in a group and it was a little bit back and forth. The group had a minute, then slightly over a minute and on the last kick up Lars-Petter attacked and managed to stay away."

The Challenge Mallorca concludes on Wednesday with the 160.2km Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, another hilly route featuring five categorised climbs.

"Tomorrow should be a similar hard day again with a more hectic finish possibly," said Ljungqvist. "They are going up Puig Major from the long side which will split the peloton up for sure. We will celebrate this win and then look ahead to tomorrow."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling 3:55:27 2 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar 0:00:26 3 Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 0:00:28 4 Jakob Fulsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:35 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:45 6 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling 0:00:57 7 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team 8 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 12 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 14 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team 15 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar 17 Danail Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:01:02 18 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 19 Ion Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:06 20 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 21 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 22 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural 23 Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:09 24 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp 0:01:12 25 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 0:01:14 27 Gaudin Damien (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 29 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 30 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Pro Cycling 31 Kastantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Pro Cycling 32 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 33 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 34 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 35 Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:01:21 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 37 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:24 38 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Lotto-Belisol 0:01:29 39 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:01:33 40 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:49 41 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:51 42 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar 0:02:01 43 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:04 44 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 0:02:39 45 Juan M. Garate (Spa) Rabobank 46 David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon 47 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 48 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:02:45 49 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 50 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 52 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 0:02:48 53 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:57 54 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 55 Tony Martins (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 56 Jose Vte. Toribio (Spa) Andalucia 0:03:38 57 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 58 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 59 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank 60 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Nutrixxion-Abus 61 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 62 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 63 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 64 David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural 65 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 66 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia 0:05:18 67 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:41 68 Aritz Bagues (Spa) Orbea Continental 69 Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 0:08:18 70 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:08:23 71 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:08:39 72 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 73 Carlos Verona (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon 74 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 75 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 76 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 77 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank 78 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing 80 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 81 Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 82 Branislau Samolau (Blr) Movistar 83 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar 84 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 85 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 86 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 87 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 88 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Netapp 0:08:47 89 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp 0:10:23 90 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:11:20 91 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar 0:11:56 92 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:27 93 Igor Romero (Spa) Caja Rural 0:13:19 94 Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 95 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 96 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 97 Guillaume Levarvet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 98 Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:15:29 99 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:15:55 100 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 101 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 102 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 103 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 104 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 105 Troels Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 106 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 107 Igor Merino (Spa) Orbea Continental 108 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 109 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk 110 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 111 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 112 Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia 113 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 114 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk 115 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 116 Cristophe Laborie (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 117 Christopher Juul (Den) Team Saxo Bank 118 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:19:52 119 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 120 John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing 121 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 122 Grisha Janorschke (Ger) Team Netapp 123 Omar Fraire (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:20:13 124 Joni Silva (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon 125 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Orbea Continental 126 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank 127 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia 128 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 129 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 130 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 131 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp 132 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 133 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 134 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 135 Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion-Abus 0:26:21 136 Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing 137 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia 138 Dion Beukeboon (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk 139 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk 140 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Endura Racing 141 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 142 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental 143 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Orbea Continental 144 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 145 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 146 Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 147 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon

Coll De Can Costa (Cat. 2) km 7.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural 10 pts 2 David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon 7 3 Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia 5 4 Gaudin Damien (Fra) Team Europcar 3 5 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 2 6 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1

Coll d'Honor (Cat. 2) km 34.40 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 10 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team 7 3 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 5 4 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 3 5 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 2 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Coll De Sa Batalla (Cat. 2) km. 78.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 10 pts 2 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 3 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 5 4 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team 2 6 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 1

Coll De Puig Major (Cat. 2) km. 96.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar 10 pts 2 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 7 3 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 4 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 3 5 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 2 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Coll De Soller (Cat. 2) km 119.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar 10 pts 2 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 7 3 Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 5 4 Jakob Fulsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 3 5 Lars Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling 2 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 1

Valldemossa (Cat. 2) km 140.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar 7 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 5 4 Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 3 5 Jakob Fulsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 2 6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 1

Sprint 1 - Deia, km 9.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 3 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Sprint 2 - Bunyola, km 107,60 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Osuna (Spa) Andalucia 3 pts 2 Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing 2 3 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank 1

Special Sprint 1 - Calvia, km 70,10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 3 Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing 1

Special Sprint 2 - Soller, km 125,20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 3 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Pro Cycling 11:47:46 2 Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:52 3 Movistar 0:00:55 4 Katusha Team 0:01:38 5 Caja Rural 0:01:49 6 BMC Racing Team 0:02:11 7 Lotto-Belisol 0:02:20 8 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:50 9 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:06 10 Rabobank 0:04:39 11 Saur-Sojasun 0:09:08 12 Team Saxo Bank 0:09:42 13 Team Netapp 0:11:48

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 27 pts 2 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar 20 3 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 13 4 Lars Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling 12 5 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 12 6 Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 8 7 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar 7 8 David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon 7 9 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 6 10 Jakob Fulsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 5 11 Gaudin Damien (Fra) Team Europcar 3

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 3 pts

Special sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 5 pts 2 Lars Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling 3 3 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar 3 4 Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 3 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 3 6 Jakob Fulsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 3 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 3 8 Gaudin Damien (Fra) Team Europcar 3 9 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar 3 10 David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon 3 11 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 3

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 2 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Lotto-Belisol