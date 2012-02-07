Nordhaug solos to victory on Mallorca
Costa edges Henao for second
Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Sky) soloed to victory in the Trofeo Deia, the third day of racing at the Challenge Mallorca, after dropping his breakaway companions on the stage's final climb and descending alone into Deia for his first win since 2009.
Rui Costa (Movistar) finished in second place, 26 seconds behind the 27-year-old Norwegian, with Nordhaug's Sky teammate Sergio Henao claiming third at 28 seconds. RadioShack-Nissan teammates Jakob Fuglsang and Tiago Machado finished fourth and fifth, at 35 seconds and 45 seconds respectively.
Sky's Salvatore Puccio won an 11-man sprint for sixth place 12 seconds after Machado crossed the line.
"I've been waiting for a victory for the team for a long time," said Nordhaug. "I've been feeling strong in a lot of races but I've been training hard this winter. Bobby Julich took over as my personal coach in November and he has been doing a great job. I have a lot of self-confidence at the moment. And I felt great today.
"The riders around me were strong but I had super legs myself. I didn't see any reason why I was not able to win. I was making the race for myself today. I was the first to attack on the Coll de Soller and then again on the second to last climb. On the last little climb when I saw those guys were standing still I just went as hard as I could to the finish."
"It’s been a fantastic day, both here and in Qatar," said Sky sports director Marcus Ljungqvist, with regards to Nordhaug's victory in Mallorca along with Mark Cavendish's stage win at the Tour of Qatar. "It’s great for the guys and the whole team."
After two days of field sprint finales the Challenge Mallorca provided a hilly parcours to challenge the peloton, featuring six category-two ascents and culminating with the Valldemossa whose summit was situated 10.7km from the finish line.
Sky teammates Nordhaug and Henao, along with Rui Costa and Jose Herrada (Movistar), Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Brian Bulgac (Lotto-Belisol), Tiago Machado and Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan), comprised an eight-man escape that went clear prior to the penultimate climb, the Coll de Soller at 31.7km to go, and pushed out an advantage of over one minute entering the final ascent.
"It kicked off from the gun with a five kilometre climb so it was full-on racing from the start," said Ljungqvist. "A couple of teams controlled the pace and then entering the second to last climb Lars-Petter attacked together with Henao. They went away in a group and it was a little bit back and forth. The group had a minute, then slightly over a minute and on the last kick up Lars-Petter attacked and managed to stay away."
The Challenge Mallorca concludes on Wednesday with the 160.2km Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, another hilly route featuring five categorised climbs.
"Tomorrow should be a similar hard day again with a more hectic finish possibly," said Ljungqvist. "They are going up Puig Major from the long side which will split the peloton up for sure. We will celebrate this win and then look ahead to tomorrow."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling
|3:55:27
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar
|0:00:26
|3
|Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|4
|Jakob Fulsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:35
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:45
|6
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|7
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|12
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|14
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
|15
|Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
|17
|Danail Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:01:02
|18
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|19
|Ion Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:06
|20
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
|21
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
|23
|Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:09
|24
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
|0:01:12
|25
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|0:01:14
|27
|Gaudin Damien (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|29
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|30
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Pro Cycling
|31
|Kastantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Pro Cycling
|32
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|33
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|34
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:21
|36
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|37
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:24
|38
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:29
|39
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:33
|40
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:49
|41
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:51
|42
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar
|0:02:01
|43
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:04
|44
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:02:39
|45
|Juan M. Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|46
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
|47
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|48
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:02:45
|49
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|50
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|52
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|0:02:48
|53
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:57
|54
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|55
|Tony Martins (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|56
|Jose Vte. Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
|0:03:38
|57
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|58
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|59
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank
|60
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Nutrixxion-Abus
|61
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|62
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|63
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|64
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
|65
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia
|0:05:18
|67
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:41
|68
|Aritz Bagues (Spa) Orbea Continental
|69
|Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:08:18
|70
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:08:23
|71
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:08:39
|72
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|73
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
|74
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|75
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|76
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|77
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
|78
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
|80
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|81
|Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|82
|Branislau Samolau (Blr) Movistar
|83
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar
|84
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|85
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|86
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|88
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:08:47
|89
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:10:23
|90
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:11:20
|91
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar
|0:11:56
|92
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:27
|93
|Igor Romero (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:13:19
|94
|Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
|95
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|96
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|97
|Guillaume Levarvet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|98
|Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:15:29
|99
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:55
|100
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|101
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|103
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|104
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|105
|Troels Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|106
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|107
|Igor Merino (Spa) Orbea Continental
|108
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|109
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk
|110
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|111
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|113
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|114
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk
|115
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|116
|Cristophe Laborie (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|117
|Christopher Juul (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|118
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:19:52
|119
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|120
|John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|121
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|122
|Grisha Janorschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|123
|Omar Fraire (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:20:13
|124
|Joni Silva (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
|125
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Orbea Continental
|126
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank
|127
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
|128
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|129
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|130
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|131
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|132
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|133
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|134
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|135
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion-Abus
|0:26:21
|136
|Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
|137
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|138
|Dion Beukeboon (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk
|139
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk
|140
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|141
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|142
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|143
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Orbea Continental
|144
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|145
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|146
|Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|147
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|pts
|2
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
|7
|3
|Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|4
|Gaudin Damien (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|5
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|2
|6
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|10
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|3
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|5
|4
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|3
|5
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|2
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|10
|pts
|2
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|3
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|5
|4
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|6
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar
|10
|pts
|2
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|7
|3
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|4
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|3
|5
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|2
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar
|10
|pts
|2
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|7
|3
|Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|5
|4
|Jakob Fulsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|3
|5
|Lars Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling
|2
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar
|7
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|5
|4
|Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Jakob Fulsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|3
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Osuna (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|pts
|2
|Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
|2
|3
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|3
|Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|3
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Pro Cycling
|11:47:46
|2
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:52
|3
|Movistar
|0:00:55
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:01:38
|5
|Caja Rural
|0:01:49
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:11
|7
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:02:20
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:50
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:06
|10
|Rabobank
|0:04:39
|11
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:09:08
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:42
|13
|Team Netapp
|0:11:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|27
|pts
|2
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar
|20
|3
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|13
|4
|Lars Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling
|12
|5
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|12
|6
|Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|8
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar
|7
|8
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
|7
|9
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|10
|Jakob Fulsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|5
|11
|Gaudin Damien (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|3
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|5
|pts
|2
|Lars Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar
|3
|4
|Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|3
|6
|Jakob Fulsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|3
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|3
|8
|Gaudin Damien (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|9
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar
|3
|10
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
|3
|11
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Lotto-Belisol
