Marianne Vos convincingly won the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, the opening round of the women's World Cup series in Italy, to prove yet again she is currently the best female athlete in cycling.

Riding for the Netherlands national team just a few weeks after she won the women's cyclo-cross world title, Vos beat a group of nine riders that included some of the biggest names and strongest riders in the female peloton. Her win makes her the big favourite for next Sunday's women's Tour of Flanders.

Martine Bras gave the Netherlands a one-two, although she was riding for her Gauss-Rdz-Ormu trade team, with Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) third. In the same time but beaten in the sprint were Ruth Corset (Australia), Noemi Cantele (HTc-Columbia), Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) and Elena Berlato (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo – Ghezzi), Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia) and Tatiana Guderzo (Valdarno).

Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) finished five seconds down, in tenth place, after making a lone attack in the final kilometre. She was caught by the front group, before Vos blasted to the line to take her second consecutive victory in the tough Italian race held between Lake Maggiore and the tough hills west of Varese.

As expected, it was the testing Brinzio climb that caused the first real split in the race, with 20 riders going clear. However they were caught before the summit and stronger 16-rider group formed over the top that included Vos and the riders who would go on to fight for victory.





Some riders were dropped on the finishing circuit that included the Orino climb and was covered four times as the race tested the rider's early season form.





However with so many of the best women in the world in the move and so many teams represented, nobody was going to get away before the finish. The poorer sprinters such as Berlato, Guderzo, Pooley and Verbeke all tried, but were pulled back each time.

Zabelinskaya bravely tried again and got a hundred metre gap with a kilometre to go but she faded on the slight climb to the finish. Vos, clinical as ever, timed her effort perfectly and hit the front just at the right moment, to take her second successive victory in the Italian women's Classic.

Full Results 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Netherlands 3:27:37 2 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 4 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 5 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 6 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain 7 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 8 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 9 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 10 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russia 0:00:05 11 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:14 12 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:32 13 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia 0:01:06 14 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 15 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:02:04 16 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 0:04:25 17 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 18 Sinead Miller (USA) United States of America 19 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 20 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:04:34 21 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:10 22 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 23 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 24 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 25 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 26 Eva Lechner (Ita) Italy 0:08:20 27 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 0:08:57 28 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:10:20 29 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 30 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 31 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 32 Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 33 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 34 Rossella Callovi (Ita) Italy 35 Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 36 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 37 Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 38 Eneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Spa) Safi - Pasta Zara 39 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 40 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands 41 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 42 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 43 Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck 44 Olena Oliinyk (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 45 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 46 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 47 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 48 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 49 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 50 Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu 51 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 52 Bianca Purath (Ger) Noris Cycling 53 Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN 54 Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine 55 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara 56 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 57 Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 58 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 59 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands 60 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 61 Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 62 Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain 63 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 64 Oksana Kashchishina (Ukr) Ukraine 65 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 66 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 67 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 68 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 69 Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 70 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 71 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck 72 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck DNF Viktoriya Vologdina (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo DNF Edita Unguryte (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo DNF Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo DNF Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo DNF Francesca Faustini (Ita) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo DNF Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia DNF Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia DNF Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team DNF Melanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion DNF Melodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion DNF Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion DNF Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion DNF Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion DNF Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion DNF Corine Hierckens (Bel) Fenixs - Petrogradets DNF Monica Holler (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets DNF Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets DNF Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets DNF Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets DNF Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu DNF Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu DNF Hannah Mayho (GBr) Great Britain DNF Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain DNF Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain DNF Isabelle Soderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck DNF Line Foss (Nor) Hitec Products Uck DNF Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck DNF Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck DNF Rossella Gobbo (Ita) Italy DNF Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Italy DNF Bernadette Schober (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens DNF Anna Maria Gurtler (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens DNF Barbara Tesar Bettina (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens DNF Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens DNF Leticia Gil Parra (Spa) Lointek DNF Rosario Rodriguez Gomez (Spa) Lointek DNF Silvia Tirado Marquez (Spa) Lointek DNF Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) Lointek DNF Judit Masdeu Cort (Spa) Lointek DNF Anne Marie Schmitt (Lux) Lointek DNF Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team DNF Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team DNF Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) MTN DNF Trine Schmidt (Den) MTN DNF Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN DNF Carla Swart (RSA) MTN DNF Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN DNF Monique Van der Ree (Ned) Netherlands DNF Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling DNF Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Noris Cycling DNF Marlen Johrend (Ger) Noris Cycling DNF Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling DNF Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team DNF Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russia DNF Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Russia DNF Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia DNF Anna Potokina (Rus) Russia DNF Giulia Lazzerini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox DNF Urska Pintar (Slo) Slovenia DNF Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia DNF Ziva Verbic (Slo) Slovenia DNF Ajda Opeka (Slo) Slovenia DNF Tjasa Rutar (Slo) Slovenia DNF Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno DNF Marta Vilajosana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno DNF Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi DNF Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine DNF Olena Pavlukina (Ukr) Ukraine DNF Valerya Velichko (Ukr) Ukraine DNF Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America DNF Janel Holcomb (USA) United States of America DNF Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States of America DNF Alisha Welsh (USA) United States of America DNF Simona Frapporti (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech DNF Alena Sitsko (Blr) Vaiano Solaristech DNF Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech DNF Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech DNF Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech