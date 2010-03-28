Trending

Vos victorious in Trofeo Alfredo Binda

Dutchwoman wins World Cup opener for second straight year

The USA national team is presented at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marianne Vos (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Netherlands national team.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marianne Vos sports number 1 as defending Trofeo Alfredo Binda champion.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Australian national team is presented at the start.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Belgian national champion Ludivine Henrion (Redsun Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
World champion Tatiana Guderzo (Team Valdarno)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Riders sign in at the start in Cittiglio.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Adrie Visser (HTC Columbia Women)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marianne Vos makes her way to the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
There was a ceremony for Franco Ballerini prior to the start of the race.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
World champion Tatiana Guderzo (Valdarno) in action.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marianne Vos awaits the start of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton tackles the Orino climb.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Race director Edoardo Fontana keeps an eye on the action.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marianne Vos en route to repeating her win at the first World Cup of the season.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
British national champion Nicole Cooke, right, with her teammates at the start.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Some custom paint work on display.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Great Britain national team is presented at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
World champion Tatiana Guderzo (Team Valdarno) signs in.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Italian national team awaits the start.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chantal Blaak (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marianne Vos celebrates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Italy's Noemi Cantele and her HTC Columbia Women teammates are presented at the start.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The podium at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda: Bras, Vos and Johansson

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marianne Vos celebrates on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The leading group formed on the Brinzio climb near Varese

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
World champion Tatiana Guderzo of Italy shows off her rainbow jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vos timed her sprint perfectly

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins the Trofeo Alfredo Binda World Cup race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marianne Vos convincingly won the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, the opening round of the women's World Cup series in Italy, to prove yet again she is currently the best female athlete in cycling.

Riding for the Netherlands national team just a few weeks after she won the women's cyclo-cross world title, Vos beat a group of nine riders that included some of the biggest names and strongest riders in the female peloton. Her win makes her the big favourite for next Sunday's women's Tour of Flanders.

Martine Bras gave the Netherlands a one-two, although she was riding for her Gauss-Rdz-Ormu trade team, with Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) third. In the same time but beaten in the sprint were Ruth Corset (Australia), Noemi Cantele (HTc-Columbia), Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) and Elena Berlato (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo – Ghezzi), Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia) and Tatiana Guderzo (Valdarno).

Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) finished five seconds down, in tenth place, after making a lone attack in the final kilometre. She was caught by the front group, before Vos blasted to the line to take her second consecutive victory in the tough Italian race held between Lake Maggiore and the tough hills west of Varese.

As expected, it was the testing Brinzio climb that caused the first real split in the race, with 20 riders going clear. However they were caught before the summit and stronger 16-rider group formed over the top that included Vos and the riders who would go on to fight for victory.

Some riders were dropped on the finishing circuit that included the Orino climb and was covered four times as the race tested the rider's early season form.

However with so many of the best women in the world in the move and so many teams represented, nobody was going to get away before the finish. The poorer sprinters such as Berlato, Guderzo, Pooley and Verbeke all tried, but were pulled back each time.

Zabelinskaya bravely tried again and got a hundred metre gap with a kilometre to go but she faded on the slight climb to the finish. Vos, clinical as ever, timed her effort perfectly and hit the front just at the right moment, to take her second successive victory in the Italian women's Classic.

 

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Netherlands3:27:37
2Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
4Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
5Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
6Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
7Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
8Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
9Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
10Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russia0:00:05
11Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands0:00:14
12Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:32
13Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:01:06
14Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
15Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:02:04
16Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia0:04:25
17Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
18Sinead Miller (USA) United States of America
19Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
20Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:04:34
21Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Netherlands0:06:10
22Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
23Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
24Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
25Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
26Eva Lechner (Ita) Italy0:08:20
27Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi0:08:57
28Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:10:20
29Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
30Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
31Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
32Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
33Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
34Rossella Callovi (Ita) Italy
35Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
36Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
37Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
38Eneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Spa) Safi - Pasta Zara
39Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
40Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands
41Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
42Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
43Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
44Olena Oliinyk (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
45Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
46Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
47Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
48Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
49Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
50Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
51Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
52Bianca Purath (Ger) Noris Cycling
53Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
54Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
55Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
56Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
57Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
58Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
59Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands
60Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
61Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
62Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain
63Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
64Oksana Kashchishina (Ukr) Ukraine
65Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
66Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
67Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
68Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
69Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
70Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
71Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
DNFViktoriya Vologdina (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
DNFEdita Unguryte (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
DNFRosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
DNFTetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
DNFFrancesca Faustini (Ita) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
DNFKirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
DNFLauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
DNFIris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
DNFMelanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
DNFMelodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
DNFChristine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
DNFEugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
DNFElodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
DNFAurore Verhoeven (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
DNFCorine Hierckens (Bel) Fenixs - Petrogradets
DNFMonica Holler (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
DNFKarin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
DNFUrte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
DNFErika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
DNFEleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
DNFAlessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
DNFHannah Mayho (GBr) Great Britain
DNFLucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
DNFKatie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
DNFIsabelle Soderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
DNFLine Foss (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
DNFJacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck
DNFKristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
DNFRossella Gobbo (Ita) Italy
DNFElisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Italy
DNFBernadette Schober (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
DNFAnna Maria Gurtler (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
DNFBarbara Tesar Bettina (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
DNFElisabeth Reiner (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
DNFLeticia Gil Parra (Spa) Lointek
DNFRosario Rodriguez Gomez (Spa) Lointek
DNFSilvia Tirado Marquez (Spa) Lointek
DNFMireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) Lointek
DNFJudit Masdeu Cort (Spa) Lointek
DNFAnne Marie Schmitt (Lux) Lointek
DNFRochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
DNFKim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
DNFSusanne Ljungskog (Swe) MTN
DNFTrine Schmidt (Den) MTN
DNFMarissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
DNFCarla Swart (RSA) MTN
DNFLylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN
DNFMonique Van der Ree (Ned) Netherlands
DNFAngela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
DNFJennifer Hohl (Swi) Noris Cycling
DNFMarlen Johrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
DNFRomy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
DNFLaure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
DNFOlga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russia
DNFYulia Blindyuk (Rus) Russia
DNFLarisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
DNFAnna Potokina (Rus) Russia
DNFGiulia Lazzerini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
DNFUrska Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
DNFAlenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
DNFZiva Verbic (Slo) Slovenia
DNFAjda Opeka (Slo) Slovenia
DNFTjasa Rutar (Slo) Slovenia
DNFMartina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno
DNFMarta Vilajosana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno
DNFSilvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
DNFAnna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
DNFOlena Pavlukina (Ukr) Ukraine
DNFValerya Velichko (Ukr) Ukraine
DNFAndrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America
DNFJanel Holcomb (USA) United States of America
DNFLauren Tamayo (USA) United States of America
DNFAlisha Welsh (USA) United States of America
DNFSimona Frapporti (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
DNFAlena Sitsko (Blr) Vaiano Solaristech
DNFEleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
DNFKatarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
DNFChiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech

World Cup standings after round 1
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Netherlands75pts
2Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu50
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team35
4Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia30
5Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women27
6Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain24
7Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi21
8Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women18
9Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno15
10Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russia11
11Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands10
12Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team9
13Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia8
14Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team7
15Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets6
16Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia5
17Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team4
18Sinead Miller (USA) United States of America3
19Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara2
20Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team1

 

