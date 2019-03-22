Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio past winners
Champions since 1974
Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio past champions since 1974
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2018
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland)
|2017
|Coryn Rivera (United States of America
|2016
|Lizzie Armitstead (United Kingdom)
|2015
|Lizzie Armitstead (United Kingdom)
|2014
|Emma Johansson (Sweden)
|2013
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)
|2012
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|2011
|Kingdom Emma Pooley (United Kingdom)
|2010
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|2009
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|2008
|Kingdom Emma Pooley (United Kingdom)
|2007
|Kingdom Nicole Cooke (United Kingdom)
|2006
|Regina Schleicher (Germany)
|2005
|Kingdom Nicole Cooke (United Kingdom)
|2004
|Oenone Wood (Australia)
|2003
|Diana Žiliute (Lithuania)
|2002
|Svetlana Boebnenkova (Russia)
|2001
|Nicole Brändli (Switzerland)
|2000
|Fabiana Luperini (Italy)
|1999
|Fany Lecourtois (France)
|1997-98
|No race held
|1996
|Valeria Cappellotto (Italy)
|1995
|Valeria Cappellotto (Italy)
|1994
|Fabiana Luperini (Italy)
|1993
|Roberta Ferrero (Italy)
|1992
|Maria Canins (Italy)
|1991
|Maria Paola Turcutto (Italy)
|1990
|Maria Canins (Italy)
|1989
|Elisabetta Fanton (Italy)
|1988
|Elisabetta Fanton (Italy)
|1987
|Rossella Galbiati (Italy)
|1986
|Stefania Carmine (Italy)
|1985
|Maria Canins (Italy)
|1984
|Maria Canins (Italy)
|1983
|Michela Tomasi (Italy)
|1982
|Lucia Pizzolotto (Italy)
|1981
|Cristina Menuzzo (Italy)
|1980
|Francesca Galli (Italy)
|1979
|Anna Morlacchi (Italy)
|1978
|Cristina Menuzzo (Italy)
|1977
|Nicoletta Castelli (Italy)
|1976
|Morena Tartagni (Italy)
|1975
|Nicolle Van Den Broeck (Belgium)
|1974
|Giuseppina Micheloni (Italy)
