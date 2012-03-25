Vos back on top World Cup round 2
Guderzo, Worrack make podium
Following up on her victory in the Ronde van Drenthe, Marianne Vos took another World Cup win in the Trofeo Alfredo Binda. The Dutch former world champion soloed to the win for her third success here, while Italian Tatiana Guderzo (MCipollini-Gambenini) took second over German Trixi Worrack (Specialized-lululemon) behind.
Vos and her Stichting Rabo Women's team were attentive and made an initial split of 11 riders with three riders. The group went clear after the peloton pulled back the early attacker, Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEdge), on the penultimate lap.
When the break of 11 was also reabsorbed, it was up to Vos to do what she does best. With 10km remaining, Vos attacked on the final trip up the Orino, and was briefly joined by Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) but the American crashed in a bend before the climb kicked in fully.
Vos then rode flat out to the finish with the rest of the field trying, but failing, to catch her.
“From the top, we still had about ten kilometres to the finish and because I was not given any times by the motorcycle, I kept riding full speed to the finish”, said Vos.
“At one point, when I couldn’t see anyone behind me anymore, I knew all was well.”
Vos wasn't sure which of here three victories here was the best. “I won in a bunch sprint and in a two-up sprint the previous two times, so to be arriving solo on this third occasion makes this win really special”.
Rabo's team director Jeroen Blijlevens reflected on another successful outing. “As a team, we always had enough riders involved and we did not have a single setback. And Annemiek van Vleuten, who rode her first race since her operation, also had an outstanding performance. She was one of the better riders in the competition, and even finished thirteenth. Very positive.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|3:16:28
|2
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:00:34
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|6
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink
|7
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|8
|Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|9
|Ann Canuel Karol (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|10
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:00:37
|11
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|12
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:00:41
|13
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|14
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
|15
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|16
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|17
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge - Ais
|18
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|19
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|20
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|21
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|22
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) United States Of America
|23
|Alexandra Burchenckova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|24
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|25
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|26
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
|27
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|28
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo
|29
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|30
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|31
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|32
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|33
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|34
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|35
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|36
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope
|37
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|38
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|39
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|40
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|41
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia - Durango
|42
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
|43
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|0:00:51
|44
|Carmen Small (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:52
|45
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:55
|46
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|47
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|48
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|49
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|50
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) France
|51
|Magdalena De Saint Jean (Fra) France
|0:00:59
|52
|Annelise Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:02:12
|53
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:02:17
|54
|Giuseppina Grassi (Mex) Faren Honda Team
|55
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|56
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|0:02:19
|57
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|58
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:09
|59
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|60
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:04:18
|61
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|62
|Lise Olivier (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:06:34
|63
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States Of America
|64
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|65
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
|66
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink
|67
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|68
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|69
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|70
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|71
|Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|0:09:05
|72
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russian Federation
|73
|Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:09:11
|74
|Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
|0:09:40
|DNF
|Shelly Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|DNF
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|DNF
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|DNF
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|DNF
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink
|DNF
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Be Pink
|DNF
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
|DNF
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|DNF
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
|DNF
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|DNF
|Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
|DNF
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|An Li Pretorius (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|Joanna Van de Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|Irene Van den Broek (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|DNF
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
|DNF
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Tepso
|DNF
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
|DNF
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Tepso
|DNF
|Silvia Moroni (Ita) Vaiano Tepso
|DNF
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|DNF
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|DNF
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
|DNF
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|DNF
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
|DNF
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Michal Ella (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
|DNF
|Oriane Chaumet (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
|DNF
|Lucie Pader (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
|DNF
|Manon Souyris (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|DNF
|Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Abus Nutrixxion
|DNF
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|DNF
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Laura Vilanova Figueruelo (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|DNF
|Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|DNF
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|DNF
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|DNF
|Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|DNF
|Federica Primavera (Ita) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|DNF
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|DNF
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Lointek
|DNF
|Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) Lointek
|DNF
|Lucia Gongalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|DNF
|Margot Ortega (Fra) Lointek
|DNF
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Scappa Speed Queens
|DNF
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Scappa Speed Queens
|DNF
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Scappa Speed Queens
|DNF
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Scappa Speed Queens
|DNF
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Scappa Speed Queens
|DNF
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani
|DNF
|Odette Bertolin (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani
|DNF
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani
|DNF
|Francesca Tognali (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani
|DNF
|Chiara Vanni (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani
|DNF
|Barbara Venerito (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani
|DNF
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Julia Soek (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Elena Bocharnikova (Rus) Russian Federation
|DNF
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Russian Federation
|DNF
|Svetlana Kashirina (Rus) Russian Federation
|DNF
|Robin Farina (USA) United States Of America
|DNF
|Casey Clark (USA) United States Of America
|DNF
|Jamie Bookwalter (USA) United States Of America
|DNF
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|DNF
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|DNF
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) France
|DNF
|Tjasa Rutar (Slo) Slovenia
|DNF
|Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
|DNF
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
|DNF
|Ziva Verbic (Slo) Slovenia
|DNF
|Ajda Opeka (Slo) Slovenia
|DNF
|Sara Frece (Slo) Slovenia
|DNS
|Eneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Spa) Lointek
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|150
|pts
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|62
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|62
|4
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|50
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|50
|6
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge - AIS
|40
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|39
|8
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|32
|9
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|29
|10
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|27
|11
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink
|24
|12
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge - AIS
|19
|13
|Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|18
|14
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|18
|15
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|15
|16
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|11
|17
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|10
|18
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|9
|19
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
|9
|20
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|8
|21
|Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
|8
|22
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
|7
|23
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|6
|24
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|5
|25
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|4
|26
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|3
|27
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|3
|28
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|1
|30
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|190
|pts
|2
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|74
|3
|MCipollini Giambenini
|68
|4
|GreenEdge - AIS
|68
|5
|Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|66
|6
|Team Specialized - lululemon
|65
|7
|Diadora - Pasta Zara
|39
|8
|Be Pink
|34
|9
|Skil 1t4i
|30
|10
|Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|27
|11
|Vienne Futuroscope
|24
|12
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|11
|13
|RusVelo
|8
|14
|Faren Honda Team
|7
|15
|S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|5
|16
|Netherlands
|5
|17
|Team GSD Gestion
|1
