Image 1 of 38 The Trofeo Alfredo Binda podium: Tatiana Guderzo, Marianne Vos and Trixi Worrack (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 38 Marianne Vos soloed to victory in the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, the second round of the World Cup. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 38 Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEDGE-AIS) broke away and led for 40 km alone (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 38 A small group on the climb to Orino (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 38 Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEDGE-AIS) was about to be caught on the penultimate climb of Orino (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 38 Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEDGE-AIS) during her break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 38 Vos puts her foot down and strings out the bunch chasing Gunnewijk (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 38 Winner last year, Emma Pooley (AA Drink) in the lead group (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 38 A strong ride from Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) eventually gave her third place (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 38 Previous winner, Nicole Cooke (Faren) stayed in contention in the lead group (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 11 of 38 Race director, Mario Minervino, at the finish area (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 12 of 38 There were large crowds all around the course. Finish line spectators were entertained whilst waiting for the finish (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 13 of 38 Alone, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) was cheered up the finishing straight by the crowd (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 14 of 38 Time to celebrate for Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 15 of 38 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) enjoys her win (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 16 of 38 Tatiana Guderzo (MCipollini Giambenini) finished second to Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 17 of 38 Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) finished off a good day with third place (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 18 of 38 The sun shone onto the podium - Tatiana Guderzo (MCipollini Giambenini), Marianne Vos (Rabo Women), Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 19 of 38 The leaders watch each other on the climb on the first lap of the small circuit (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 20 of 38 Although the day was warm, it still looked autumnal in places on the course (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 21 of 38 First onto the cobbles was Claudia Hausler (GreenEDGE-AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 22 of 38 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) crashed while trying to follow Marianne Vos on her winning attack in the Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Paul Spooner/Photosport International) Image 23 of 38 The Trofeo Alfredo Binda podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 38 Tatiana Guderzo (MCipollini-Gambenini) wins the sprint for second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 38 Marianne Vos wins the Trofeo Alfredo Binda for the third time (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 38 Marianne Vos on the podium at Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 38 Marianne Vos (Rabobank) on the attack solo in Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 38 Noemi Cantele (Be Pink) leads Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 38 Maxmimum points from two rounds of the World Cup - Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) celebrates (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 30 of 38 World Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora Pasta Zara) signs the board (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 31 of 38 Italian Champion and local, Noemi Cantele (BePink) signs her name (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 32 of 38 The World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) signing on (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 33 of 38 The Rabo Women before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 34 of 38 The race rolls out of Cittigilio (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 35 of 38 Lago Maggiore, a flat part of the race.... (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 36 of 38 The peloton enters the narrow, cobbled section (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 37 of 38 It would not Trofeo Binda without confetti for the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 38 of 38 Marianne Vos (Rabobank) wins another World Cup round, this time the Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Following up on her victory in the Ronde van Drenthe, Marianne Vos took another World Cup win in the Trofeo Alfredo Binda. The Dutch former world champion soloed to the win for her third success here, while Italian Tatiana Guderzo (MCipollini-Gambenini) took second over German Trixi Worrack (Specialized-lululemon) behind.

Vos and her Stichting Rabo Women's team were attentive and made an initial split of 11 riders with three riders. The group went clear after the peloton pulled back the early attacker, Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEdge), on the penultimate lap.

When the break of 11 was also reabsorbed, it was up to Vos to do what she does best. With 10km remaining, Vos attacked on the final trip up the Orino, and was briefly joined by Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) but the American crashed in a bend before the climb kicked in fully.

Vos then rode flat out to the finish with the rest of the field trying, but failing, to catch her.

“From the top, we still had about ten kilometres to the finish and because I was not given any times by the motorcycle, I kept riding full speed to the finish”, said Vos.

“At one point, when I couldn’t see anyone behind me anymore, I knew all was well.”

Vos wasn't sure which of here three victories here was the best. “I won in a bunch sprint and in a two-up sprint the previous two times, so to be arriving solo on this third occasion makes this win really special”.

Rabo's team director Jeroen Blijlevens reflected on another successful outing. “As a team, we always had enough riders involved and we did not have a single setback. And Annemiek van Vleuten, who rode her first race since her operation, also had an outstanding performance. She was one of the better riders in the competition, and even finished thirteenth. Very positive.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 3:16:28 2 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:00:34 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - Ais 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 6 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink 7 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 8 Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 9 Ann Canuel Karol (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 10 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:00:37 11 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 12 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:00:41 13 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 14 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team 15 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 16 Adrie Visser (Ned) Netherlands 17 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge - Ais 18 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 19 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge - Ais 20 Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion 21 Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 22 Kristin Armstrong (USA) United States Of America 23 Alexandra Burchenckova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 24 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 25 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 26 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso 27 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 28 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo 29 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 30 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 31 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion 32 Amelie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 33 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 34 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 35 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 36 Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope 37 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge - Ais 38 Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - Ais 39 Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto 40 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 41 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia - Durango 42 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge - Ais 43 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 0:00:51 44 Carmen Small (USA) United States Of America 0:00:52 45 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:55 46 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 47 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 48 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon 49 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon 50 Julie Krasniak (Fra) France 51 Magdalena De Saint Jean (Fra) France 0:00:59 52 Annelise Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team 0:02:12 53 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:02:17 54 Giuseppina Grassi (Mex) Faren Honda Team 55 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 56 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 0:02:19 57 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 0:03:07 58 Irina Molicheva (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:09 59 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 0:03:10 60 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:04:18 61 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:04:20 62 Lise Olivier (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:06:34 63 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States Of America 64 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 65 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team GSD Gestion 66 Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink 67 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 68 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 69 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 70 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo 71 Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto 0:09:05 72 Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russian Federation 73 Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:09:11 74 Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso 0:09:40 DNF Shelly Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team DNF Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - Lululemon DNF Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon DNF Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team DNF Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora - Pasta Zara DNF Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara DNF Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara DNF Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara DNF Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara DNF Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink DNF Simona Frapporti (Ita) Be Pink DNF Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink DNF Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team DNF Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team DNF Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team DNF Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo DNF Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF An Li Pretorius (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF Joanna Van de Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF Irene Van den Broek (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam DNF Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam DNF Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam DNF Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam DNF Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini DNF Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini DNF Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Tepso DNF Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso DNF Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Tepso DNF Silvia Moroni (Ita) Vaiano Tepso DNF Anne Arnouts (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team DNF Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team DNF Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team DNF Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team DNF Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team DNF Lorena Foresi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Michal Ella (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Emilie Aubry (Swi) Team GSD Gestion DNF Oriane Chaumet (Fra) Team GSD Gestion DNF Lucie Pader (Fra) Team GSD Gestion DNF Manon Souyris (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion DNF Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Abus Nutrixxion DNF Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion DNF Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango DNF Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango DNF Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango DNF Laura Vilanova Figueruelo (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango DNF Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto DNF Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto DNF Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto DNF Doris Schweizer (Swi) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto DNF Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno d'Asolo Colavita DNF Federica Primavera (Ita) Forno d'Asolo Colavita DNF Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno d'Asolo Colavita DNF Anna Potokina (Rus) Lointek DNF Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) Lointek DNF Lucia Gongalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek DNF Margot Ortega (Fra) Lointek DNF Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Scappa Speed Queens DNF Christina Kollmann (Aut) Scappa Speed Queens DNF Christina Perchtold (Aut) Scappa Speed Queens DNF Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Scappa Speed Queens DNF Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Scappa Speed Queens DNF Lara Vieceli (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani DNF Odette Bertolin (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani DNF Rossella Ratto (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani DNF Francesca Tognali (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani DNF Chiara Vanni (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani DNF Barbara Venerito (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani DNF Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands DNF Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands DNF Julia Soek (Ned) Netherlands DNF Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Netherlands DNF Elena Bocharnikova (Rus) Russian Federation DNF Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Russian Federation DNF Svetlana Kashirina (Rus) Russian Federation DNF Robin Farina (USA) United States Of America DNF Casey Clark (USA) United States Of America DNF Jamie Bookwalter (USA) United States Of America DNF Roxane Fournier (Fra) France DNF Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France DNF Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) France DNF Tjasa Rutar (Slo) Slovenia DNF Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia DNF Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia DNF Ziva Verbic (Slo) Slovenia DNF Ajda Opeka (Slo) Slovenia DNF Sara Frece (Slo) Slovenia DNS Eneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Spa) Lointek

World Cup individual standings after round 2 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 150 pts 2 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon 62 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 62 4 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 50 5 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 50 6 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge - AIS 40 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 39 8 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 32 9 Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i 29 10 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 27 11 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink 24 12 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge - AIS 19 13 Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 18 14 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 18 15 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 15 16 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 11 17 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 10 18 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 9 19 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS 9 20 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 8 21 Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo 8 22 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team 7 23 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil 1t4i 6 24 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 5 25 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 4 26 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 3 27 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon 3 28 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 2 29 Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion 1 30 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 1