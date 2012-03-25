Trending

Image 1 of 38

The Trofeo Alfredo Binda podium: Tatiana Guderzo, Marianne Vos and Trixi Worrack

The Trofeo Alfredo Binda podium: Tatiana Guderzo, Marianne Vos and Trixi Worrack
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 2 of 38

Marianne Vos soloed to victory in the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, the second round of the World Cup.

Marianne Vos soloed to victory in the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, the second round of the World Cup.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 38

Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEDGE-AIS) broke away and led for 40 km alone

Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEDGE-AIS) broke away and led for 40 km alone
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 4 of 38

A small group on the climb to Orino

A small group on the climb to Orino
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 5 of 38

Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEDGE-AIS) was about to be caught on the penultimate climb of Orino

Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEDGE-AIS) was about to be caught on the penultimate climb of Orino
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 6 of 38

Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEDGE-AIS) during her break

Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEDGE-AIS) during her break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 7 of 38

Vos puts her foot down and strings out the bunch chasing Gunnewijk

Vos puts her foot down and strings out the bunch chasing Gunnewijk
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 8 of 38

Winner last year, Emma Pooley (AA Drink) in the lead group

Winner last year, Emma Pooley (AA Drink) in the lead group
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 9 of 38

A strong ride from Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) eventually gave her third place

A strong ride from Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) eventually gave her third place
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 10 of 38

Previous winner, Nicole Cooke (Faren) stayed in contention in the lead group

Previous winner, Nicole Cooke (Faren) stayed in contention in the lead group
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 11 of 38

Race director, Mario Minervino, at the finish area

Race director, Mario Minervino, at the finish area
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 12 of 38

There were large crowds all around the course. Finish line spectators were entertained whilst waiting for the finish

There were large crowds all around the course. Finish line spectators were entertained whilst waiting for the finish
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 13 of 38

Alone, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) was cheered up the finishing straight by the crowd

Alone, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) was cheered up the finishing straight by the crowd
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 14 of 38

Time to celebrate for Marianne Vos (Rabo Women)

Time to celebrate for Marianne Vos (Rabo Women)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 15 of 38

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) enjoys her win

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) enjoys her win
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 16 of 38

Tatiana Guderzo (MCipollini Giambenini) finished second to Marianne Vos (Rabo Women)

Tatiana Guderzo (MCipollini Giambenini) finished second to Marianne Vos (Rabo Women)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 17 of 38

Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) finished off a good day with third place

Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) finished off a good day with third place
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 18 of 38

The sun shone onto the podium - Tatiana Guderzo (MCipollini Giambenini), Marianne Vos (Rabo Women), Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon)

The sun shone onto the podium - Tatiana Guderzo (MCipollini Giambenini), Marianne Vos (Rabo Women), Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 19 of 38

The leaders watch each other on the climb on the first lap of the small circuit

The leaders watch each other on the climb on the first lap of the small circuit
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 20 of 38

Although the day was warm, it still looked autumnal in places on the course

Although the day was warm, it still looked autumnal in places on the course
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 21 of 38

First onto the cobbles was Claudia Hausler (GreenEDGE-AIS)

First onto the cobbles was Claudia Hausler (GreenEDGE-AIS)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 22 of 38

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) crashed while trying to follow Marianne Vos on her winning attack in the Trofeo Alfredo Binda

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) crashed while trying to follow Marianne Vos on her winning attack in the Trofeo Alfredo Binda
(Image credit: Paul Spooner/Photosport International)
Image 23 of 38

The Trofeo Alfredo Binda podium

The Trofeo Alfredo Binda podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 38

Tatiana Guderzo (MCipollini-Gambenini) wins the sprint for second

Tatiana Guderzo (MCipollini-Gambenini) wins the sprint for second
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 38

Marianne Vos wins the Trofeo Alfredo Binda for the third time

Marianne Vos wins the Trofeo Alfredo Binda for the third time
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 38

Marianne Vos on the podium at Trofeo Alfredo Binda

Marianne Vos on the podium at Trofeo Alfredo Binda
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 38

Marianne Vos (Rabobank) on the attack solo in Trofeo Alfredo Binda

Marianne Vos (Rabobank) on the attack solo in Trofeo Alfredo Binda
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 38

Noemi Cantele (Be Pink) leads Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)

Noemi Cantele (Be Pink) leads Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 38

Maxmimum points from two rounds of the World Cup - Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) celebrates

Maxmimum points from two rounds of the World Cup - Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) celebrates
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 30 of 38

World Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora Pasta Zara) signs the board

World Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora Pasta Zara) signs the board
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 31 of 38

Italian Champion and local, Noemi Cantele (BePink) signs her name

Italian Champion and local, Noemi Cantele (BePink) signs her name
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 32 of 38

The World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) signing on

The World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) signing on
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 33 of 38

The Rabo Women before the start

The Rabo Women before the start
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 34 of 38

The race rolls out of Cittigilio

The race rolls out of Cittigilio
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 35 of 38

Lago Maggiore, a flat part of the race....

Lago Maggiore, a flat part of the race....
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 36 of 38

The peloton enters the narrow, cobbled section

The peloton enters the narrow, cobbled section
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 37 of 38

It would not Trofeo Binda without confetti for the podium

It would not Trofeo Binda without confetti for the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 38 of 38

Marianne Vos (Rabobank) wins another World Cup round, this time the Trofeo Alfredo Binda

Marianne Vos (Rabobank) wins another World Cup round, this time the Trofeo Alfredo Binda
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Following up on her victory in the Ronde van Drenthe, Marianne Vos took another World Cup win in the Trofeo Alfredo Binda. The Dutch former world champion soloed to the win for her third success here, while Italian Tatiana Guderzo (MCipollini-Gambenini) took second over German Trixi Worrack (Specialized-lululemon) behind.

Vos and her Stichting Rabo Women's team were attentive and made an initial split of 11 riders with three riders. The group went clear after the peloton pulled back the early attacker, Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEdge), on the penultimate lap.

When the break of 11 was also reabsorbed, it was up to Vos to do what she does best. With 10km remaining, Vos attacked on the final trip up the Orino, and was briefly joined by Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) but the American crashed in a bend before the climb kicked in fully.

Vos then rode flat out to the finish with the rest of the field trying, but failing, to catch her.

“From the top, we still had about ten kilometres to the finish and because I was not given any times by the motorcycle, I kept riding full speed to the finish”, said Vos.

“At one point, when I couldn’t see anyone behind me anymore, I knew all was well.”

Vos wasn't sure which of here three victories here was the best. “I won in a bunch sprint and in a two-up sprint the previous two times, so to be arriving solo on this third occasion makes this win really special”.

Rabo's team director Jeroen Blijlevens reflected on another successful outing. “As a team, we always had enough riders involved and we did not have a single setback. And Annemiek van Vleuten, who rode her first race since her operation, also had an outstanding performance. She was one of the better riders in the competition, and even finished thirteenth. Very positive.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team3:16:28
2Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:00:34
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
4Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
6Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink
7Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
8Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
9Ann Canuel Karol (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
10Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:00:37
11Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
12Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:00:41
13Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
14Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
15Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
16Adrie Visser (Ned) Netherlands
17Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge - Ais
18Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
19Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
20Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
21Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
22Kristin Armstrong (USA) United States Of America
23Alexandra Burchenckova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
24Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
25Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
26Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
27Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
28Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo
29Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
30Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
31Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
32Amelie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
33Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
34Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
35Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
36Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope
37Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
38Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
39Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
40Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
41Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia - Durango
42Claudia Hausler (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
43Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:00:51
44Carmen Small (USA) United States Of America0:00:52
45Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo0:00:55
46Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
47Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
48Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
49Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
50Julie Krasniak (Fra) France
51Magdalena De Saint Jean (Fra) France0:00:59
52Annelise Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team0:02:12
53Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:02:17
54Giuseppina Grassi (Mex) Faren Honda Team
55Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
56Aude Biannic (Fra) France0:02:19
57Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:03:07
58Irina Molicheva (Rus) RusVelo0:03:09
59Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:03:10
60Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:04:18
61Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:04:20
62Lise Olivier (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:06:34
63Tayler Wiles (USA) United States Of America
64Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
65Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
66Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink
67Susanna Zorzi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
68Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
69Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
70Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo
71Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto0:09:05
72Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russian Federation
73Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russian Federation0:09:11
74Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso0:09:40
DNFShelly Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
DNFEmilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - Lululemon
DNFChloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon
DNFSara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
DNFPolona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora - Pasta Zara
DNFAlona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
DNFInga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
DNFAlessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
DNFGiada Borgato (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
DNFSilvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink
DNFSimona Frapporti (Ita) Be Pink
DNFOxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
DNFLuisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
DNFJennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
DNFElena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
DNFRomy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
DNFSofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFAn Li Pretorius (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFJoanna Van de Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFIrene Van den Broek (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
DNFLieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
DNFPauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
DNFNina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
DNFMonia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
DNFMalgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
DNFValentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Tepso
DNFKatarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
DNFAlessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Tepso
DNFSilvia Moroni (Ita) Vaiano Tepso
DNFAnne Arnouts (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
DNFMartina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
DNFPetra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
DNFAnnalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
DNFMarie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
DNFLorena Foresi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFMichal Ella (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFSara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFEmilie Aubry (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
DNFOriane Chaumet (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
DNFLucie Pader (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
DNFManon Souyris (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFDaniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
DNFElisabeth Reiner (Aut) Abus Nutrixxion
DNFAna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
DNFGloria Rodriguez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFDorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFAnna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFLaura Vilanova Figueruelo (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFFrancesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
DNFViviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
DNFBarbara Guarischi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
DNFDoris Schweizer (Swi) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
DNFWhitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
DNFFederica Primavera (Ita) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
DNFJessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
DNFAnna Potokina (Rus) Lointek
DNFMireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) Lointek
DNFLucia Gongalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
DNFMargot Ortega (Fra) Lointek
DNFJacqueline Hahn (Aut) Scappa Speed Queens
DNFChristina Kollmann (Aut) Scappa Speed Queens
DNFChristina Perchtold (Aut) Scappa Speed Queens
DNFDaniela Pintarelli (Aut) Scappa Speed Queens
DNFLisa Pleyer (Aut) Scappa Speed Queens
DNFLara Vieceli (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani
DNFOdette Bertolin (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani
DNFRossella Ratto (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani
DNFFrancesca Tognali (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani
DNFChiara Vanni (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani
DNFBarbara Venerito (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani
DNFAnne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands
DNFBirgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Netherlands
DNFSabrina Stultiens (Ned) Netherlands
DNFElena Bocharnikova (Rus) Russian Federation
DNFAizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Russian Federation
DNFSvetlana Kashirina (Rus) Russian Federation
DNFRobin Farina (USA) United States Of America
DNFCasey Clark (USA) United States Of America
DNFJamie Bookwalter (USA) United States Of America
DNFRoxane Fournier (Fra) France
DNFMelodie Lesueur (Fra) France
DNFElodie Hegoburu (Fra) France
DNFTjasa Rutar (Slo) Slovenia
DNFAlenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
DNFUrsa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
DNFZiva Verbic (Slo) Slovenia
DNFAjda Opeka (Slo) Slovenia
DNFSara Frece (Slo) Slovenia
DNSEneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Spa) Lointek

World Cup individual standings after round 2
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team150pts
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon62
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team62
4Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini50
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team50
6Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge - AIS40
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara39
8Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team32
9Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i29
10Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam27
11Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink24
12Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge - AIS19
13Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team18
14Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini18
15Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope15
16Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies11
17Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink10
18Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope9
19Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS9
20Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team8
21Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo8
22Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team7
23Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil 1t4i6
24Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox5
25Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team4
26Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team3
27Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon3
28Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
29Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion1
30Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team1

World Cup team standings after round 2
1Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team190pts
2AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team74
3MCipollini Giambenini68
4GreenEdge - AIS68
5Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team66
6Team Specialized - lululemon65
7Diadora - Pasta Zara39
8Be Pink34
9Skil 1t4i30
10Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam27
11Vienne Futuroscope24
12Lotto Belisol Ladies11
13RusVelo8
14Faren Honda Team7
15S.C. Michela Fanini Rox5
16Netherlands5
17Team GSD Gestion1

