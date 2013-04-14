Image 1 of 6 Francis Mourey (FDJ) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 6 Francis Mourey (FDJ) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 6 Francis Mourey's 'cross skills came in handy on the dirt roads of the Tro Bro Leon (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 4 of 6 Three happy FDJ riders: Le Bon, Mourey, Geslin (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 5 of 6 Johan Le Bon, Francis Mourey and Anthony Geslin swept the Tro Bro Leon (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 6 of 6 Francis Mourey completes the all-FDJ Tro Bro Leon podium (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

The 24 sectors of graveled roads of the Tro Bro Leon have crowned the seven-time French cyclo-cross champion Francis Mourey. The the FDJ team made up for its back luck in Paris-Roubaix where Yoann Offredo and Matthieu Ladagnous crashing badly, and captured all three spots on the final Tro Bro Leon podium with Johan Le Bon and Anthony Geslin to complete the triumph.

"On the road, this is my nicest win ever," said Mourey who only scored the second win of his road career nine days ago at the last stage of Circuit de la Sarthe. "But nothing is as high in my heart as my French champion titles for cyclo-cross. It's a big day for FDJ. Everything happened just as planned at the team meeting this morning."

Geslin who already finished third at the Tour du Finistère the day before was designated to make the early move, so he did in the 18-man breakaway with his teammate Laurent Pichon, who was unfortunate to puncture at the worst moment when a counter-attack comprising Mourey and Le Bon was about to bridge the gap. With 30km to go, FDJ outnumbered the rest of the field with three riders out of seven at the front, the others being Gert Joeaar (Cofidis), Rémi Cusin (IAM Cycling), Cyrille Lemoine (Sojasun) and Pierre-Luc Périchon (Bretagne-Séché).

"Francis [Mourey] was so strong that I suggested to him to go solo with twenty kilometers to go," Geslin explained. "Two kilometers later, he did it. In the last lap, I told Johan [Le Bon] to attack and to pull the sprint for me if he wasn't successful but he made it through the line, so it was down to me to assume the responsibilities for the triple crown. It's rare to get a 1-2-3 in such a race."

"It feels really good to cap off the nice beginning of the week for FDJ [after the victories of Pierrick Fédrigo at Paris-Camembert and Arnaud Démare at the GP Denain]," Le Bon echoed. "I hope one day I'll win this race as my father [Dominique] did [in 1986], but today, Mourey was above everyone."

"Thanks to my teammates [Geslin and Pichon] at the front, I managed to save energy in the first part of the race," Mourey said. "On the gravel roads, I kept a good speed in all the curves. I knew I had what it took to stay up front on my own. After the cyclo-cross season, I took a good rest, mentally and physically. I only have to do long rides because I've done the intensities in cyclo-cross and in road races. I've found the right rhythm."

After the Tour de Romandie and the Giro d'Italia, Mourey will be back in Lannilis for the French championship that will also feature some graveled roads for the first time ever. "I wish I could do what my boss Marc Madiot has, and become French champion in both road racing and cyclo-cross," Mourey said. "But I firstly hope that I'll be able to play an important role for FDJ to keep the blue, white and red jersey. In any case, I'll be happy to come back. I won the French championship for cyclo-cross on two occasions close to here. It feels good to have the support of a crowd that knows cycling very well and loves it."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 5:12:43 2 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:58 3 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:01:16 4 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 7 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:01:20 8 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:02:48 9 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 10 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:02:52 11 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 0:03:00 12 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:03:10 13 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement 16 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 17 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 19 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Etixx - Ihned 20 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 21 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 22 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 23 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:03:13 24 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 25 Eric Berthou (Fra) Team Raleigh 26 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 27 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:36 28 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:07 29 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders 30 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 32 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 33 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx - Ihned 34 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh 35 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 36 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 37 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 38 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:04:15 41 Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:04:20 42 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 43 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:04:52 44 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:56 46 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 0:07:59 47 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 49 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Ihned 51 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 0:08:01 52 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 53 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 54 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 55 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 57 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 58 Richard Lang (Aus) Team Raleigh 59 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 60 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 62 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 63 Steven Tronet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 64 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:06 65 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 66 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:17 67 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 68 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Etixx - Ihned 0:08:46 69 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:09:29 70 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:09:53 71 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:10:57 72 Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 0:11:07 73 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 74 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 77 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 78 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 79 Robert Bush (USA) La Pomme-Marseille 80 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 0:11:12 DNF Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony DNF Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural DNF Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural DNF Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural DNF Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural DNF Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural DNF Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela DNF Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony DNF Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar DNF Robert Britton (Can) Team Raleigh DNF Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx - Ihned DNF Florian Senechal (Fra) Etixx - Ihned DNF Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Doltcini-Flanders DNF Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders DNF Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Doltcini - Flanders DNF Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders DNF Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Doltcini-Flanders DNF Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Raleigh DNF Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ DNF Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun DNF Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun DNF Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille DNF Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony DNF Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling DNF Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling DNF Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling DNF Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka DNF Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka DNF Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka DNF Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka DNF Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Guillaume Faucon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 DNF Karel Hnik (Cze) Etixx - Ihned DNF Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Ihned DNF Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille DNF Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille DNF Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille DNF Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh DNF Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh DNF Thomas Scully (Aus) Team Raleigh DNF Joeri Bueken (Bel) Crelan-Euphony DNF Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93

Sprint 1 - Lesneven # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 5 pts 2 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx - Ihned 3 3 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 1

Sprint 2 - Bourg Blanc # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx - Ihned 5 pts 2 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Etixx - Ihned 3 3 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 1

Sprint 3 - Lannilis # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 3 3 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 1 - Saint Renan Ker ar valy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx - Ihned 5 pts 2 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 - Illien # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx - Ihned 5 pts 2 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Etixx - Ihned 3 3 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx - Ihned 8 pts 2 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 5 3 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 4 4 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Etixx - Ihned 3 5 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 1 6 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 1