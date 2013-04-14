Trending

Mourey leads FDJ podium sweep in Tro-Bro Leon

Le Bon, Geslin clean up for French team

Francis Mourey (FDJ)

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Francis Mourey (FDJ) celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Francis Mourey's 'cross skills came in handy on the dirt roads of the Tro Bro Leon

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Three happy FDJ riders: Le Bon, Mourey, Geslin

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Johan Le Bon, Francis Mourey and Anthony Geslin swept the Tro Bro Leon

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Francis Mourey completes the all-FDJ Tro Bro Leon podium

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

The 24 sectors of graveled roads of the Tro Bro Leon have crowned the seven-time French cyclo-cross champion Francis Mourey. The the FDJ team made up for its back luck in Paris-Roubaix where Yoann Offredo and Matthieu Ladagnous crashing badly, and captured all three spots on the final Tro Bro Leon podium with Johan Le Bon and Anthony Geslin to complete the triumph.

"On the road, this is my nicest win ever," said Mourey who only scored the second win of his road career nine days ago at the last stage of Circuit de la Sarthe. "But nothing is as high in my heart as my French champion titles for cyclo-cross. It's a big day for FDJ. Everything happened just as planned at the team meeting this morning."

Geslin who already finished third at the Tour du Finistère the day before was designated to make the early move, so he did in the 18-man breakaway with his teammate Laurent Pichon, who was unfortunate to puncture at the worst moment when a counter-attack comprising Mourey and Le Bon was about to bridge the gap. With 30km to go, FDJ outnumbered the rest of the field with three riders out of seven at the front, the others being Gert Joeaar (Cofidis), Rémi Cusin (IAM Cycling), Cyrille Lemoine (Sojasun) and Pierre-Luc Périchon (Bretagne-Séché).

"Francis [Mourey] was so strong that I suggested to him to go solo with twenty kilometers to go," Geslin explained. "Two kilometers later, he did it. In the last lap, I told Johan [Le Bon] to attack and to pull the sprint for me if he wasn't successful but he made it through the line, so it was down to me to assume the responsibilities for the triple crown. It's rare to get a 1-2-3 in such a race."

"It feels really good to cap off the nice beginning of the week for FDJ [after the victories of Pierrick Fédrigo at Paris-Camembert and Arnaud Démare at the GP Denain]," Le Bon echoed. "I hope one day I'll win this race as my father [Dominique] did [in 1986], but today, Mourey was above everyone."

"Thanks to my teammates [Geslin and Pichon] at the front, I managed to save energy in the first part of the race," Mourey said. "On the gravel roads, I kept a good speed in all the curves. I knew I had what it took to stay up front on my own. After the cyclo-cross season, I took a good rest, mentally and physically. I only have to do long rides because I've done the intensities in cyclo-cross and in road races. I've found the right rhythm."

After the Tour de Romandie and the Giro d'Italia, Mourey will be back in Lannilis for the French championship that will also feature some graveled roads for the first time ever. "I wish I could do what my boss Marc Madiot has, and become French champion in both road racing and cyclo-cross," Mourey said. "But I firstly hope that I'll be able to play an important role for FDJ to keep the blue, white and red jersey. In any case, I'll be happy to come back. I won the French championship for cyclo-cross on two occasions close to here. It feels good to have the support of a crowd that knows cycling very well and loves it."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ5:12:43
2Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:58
3Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:01:16
4Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
6Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
7Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:01:20
8Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:02:48
9Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
10Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:02:52
11Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun0:03:00
12Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:03:10
13Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
15Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement
16Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
17Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
18Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
19Louis Verhelst (Bel) Etixx - Ihned
20Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
21Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
22Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
23Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:03:13
24Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
25Eric Berthou (Fra) Team Raleigh
26Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
27Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:36
28Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:07
29Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders
30Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
32Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
33Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx - Ihned
34Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
35Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
36Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
37Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
38Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:04:15
41Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:04:20
42Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
43Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:04:52
44Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:56
46Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka0:07:59
47Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
48Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
49Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Ihned
51Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun0:08:01
52Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
53Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
54Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
55Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
57Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
58Richard Lang (Aus) Team Raleigh
59Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
60Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
62Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
63Steven Tronet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
64Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:06
65Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
66Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:17
67Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
68Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Etixx - Ihned0:08:46
69Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:09:29
70Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:09:53
71Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:10:57
72Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille0:11:07
73Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
74Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
76Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
77Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
79Robert Bush (USA) La Pomme-Marseille
80Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille0:11:12
DNFOmar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFJonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFEnzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
DNFFabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
DNFKarol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
DNFIvan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFFrancisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFAntonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
DNFAlessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMatteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFJoeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFPerrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFMorgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAnthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFNatnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
DNFRobert Britton (Can) Team Raleigh
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFGediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMarkus Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx - Ihned
DNFFlorian Senechal (Fra) Etixx - Ihned
DNFAndris Smirnovs (Lat) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFThomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders
DNFDaniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Doltcini - Flanders
DNFMathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFDarijus Dzervus (Ltu) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFMatthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFMart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFFabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFKevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFKin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFSam Witmitz (Aus) Team Raleigh
DNFSamuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJulian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFChristophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
DNFWillem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFCyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGuillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFArnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
DNFYannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
DNFWang Yip Tang (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
DNFPieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFJohann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
DNFPatrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFAndreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFBradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFJim Songezo (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFMartin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFTim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFTim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFGuillaume Faucon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
DNFKarel Hnik (Cze) Etixx - Ihned
DNFThéo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFJulian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Ihned
DNFBenjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFThomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
DNFGrégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFLoïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMaxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFLachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
DNFThomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
DNFThomas Scully (Aus) Team Raleigh
DNFJoeri Bueken (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFBenoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93

Sprint 1 - Lesneven
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 935pts
2Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx - Ihned3
3Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun1

Sprint 2 - Bourg Blanc
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx - Ihned5pts
2Louis Verhelst (Bel) Etixx - Ihned3
3Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun1

Sprint 3 - Lannilis
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun3
3Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 1 - Saint Renan Ker ar valy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx - Ihned5pts
2Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
3Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 - Illien
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx - Ihned5pts
2Louis Verhelst (Bel) Etixx - Ihned3
3Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx - Ihned8pts
2Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ5
3Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun4
4Louis Verhelst (Bel) Etixx - Ihned3
5Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun1
6Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx - Ihned10pts
2Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
3Louis Verhelst (Bel) Etixx - Ihned3
4Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
5Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ1

 

