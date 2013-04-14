Mourey leads FDJ podium sweep in Tro-Bro Leon
Le Bon, Geslin clean up for French team
The 24 sectors of graveled roads of the Tro Bro Leon have crowned the seven-time French cyclo-cross champion Francis Mourey. The the FDJ team made up for its back luck in Paris-Roubaix where Yoann Offredo and Matthieu Ladagnous crashing badly, and captured all three spots on the final Tro Bro Leon podium with Johan Le Bon and Anthony Geslin to complete the triumph.
"On the road, this is my nicest win ever," said Mourey who only scored the second win of his road career nine days ago at the last stage of Circuit de la Sarthe. "But nothing is as high in my heart as my French champion titles for cyclo-cross. It's a big day for FDJ. Everything happened just as planned at the team meeting this morning."
Geslin who already finished third at the Tour du Finistère the day before was designated to make the early move, so he did in the 18-man breakaway with his teammate Laurent Pichon, who was unfortunate to puncture at the worst moment when a counter-attack comprising Mourey and Le Bon was about to bridge the gap. With 30km to go, FDJ outnumbered the rest of the field with three riders out of seven at the front, the others being Gert Joeaar (Cofidis), Rémi Cusin (IAM Cycling), Cyrille Lemoine (Sojasun) and Pierre-Luc Périchon (Bretagne-Séché).
"Francis [Mourey] was so strong that I suggested to him to go solo with twenty kilometers to go," Geslin explained. "Two kilometers later, he did it. In the last lap, I told Johan [Le Bon] to attack and to pull the sprint for me if he wasn't successful but he made it through the line, so it was down to me to assume the responsibilities for the triple crown. It's rare to get a 1-2-3 in such a race."
"It feels really good to cap off the nice beginning of the week for FDJ [after the victories of Pierrick Fédrigo at Paris-Camembert and Arnaud Démare at the GP Denain]," Le Bon echoed. "I hope one day I'll win this race as my father [Dominique] did [in 1986], but today, Mourey was above everyone."
"Thanks to my teammates [Geslin and Pichon] at the front, I managed to save energy in the first part of the race," Mourey said. "On the gravel roads, I kept a good speed in all the curves. I knew I had what it took to stay up front on my own. After the cyclo-cross season, I took a good rest, mentally and physically. I only have to do long rides because I've done the intensities in cyclo-cross and in road races. I've found the right rhythm."
After the Tour de Romandie and the Giro d'Italia, Mourey will be back in Lannilis for the French championship that will also feature some graveled roads for the first time ever. "I wish I could do what my boss Marc Madiot has, and become French champion in both road racing and cyclo-cross," Mourey said. "But I firstly hope that I'll be able to play an important role for FDJ to keep the blue, white and red jersey. In any case, I'll be happy to come back. I won the French championship for cyclo-cross on two occasions close to here. It feels good to have the support of a crowd that knows cycling very well and loves it."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|5:12:43
|2
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:58
|3
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:16
|4
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:01:20
|8
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:48
|9
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|10
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:02:52
|11
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|0:03:00
|12
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:10
|13
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|16
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|17
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|19
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Etixx - Ihned
|20
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|21
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|22
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:03:13
|24
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|25
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Team Raleigh
|26
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:36
|28
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|29
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders
|30
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|32
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|33
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx - Ihned
|34
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
|35
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|36
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|37
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|38
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:04:15
|41
|Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:04:20
|42
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|43
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:04:52
|44
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:56
|46
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:07:59
|47
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|49
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Ihned
|51
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|0:08:01
|52
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|53
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|54
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|55
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|57
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|58
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Raleigh
|59
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|60
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|62
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|63
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|64
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:06
|65
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|66
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:17
|67
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|68
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Etixx - Ihned
|0:08:46
|69
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:09:29
|70
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:09:53
|71
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:10:57
|72
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|0:11:07
|73
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|77
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|78
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|79
|Robert Bush (USA) La Pomme-Marseille
|80
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|0:11:12
|DNF
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|DNF
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Robert Britton (Can) Team Raleigh
|DNF
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx - Ihned
|DNF
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Etixx - Ihned
|DNF
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders
|DNF
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Doltcini - Flanders
|DNF
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Raleigh
|DNF
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|DNF
|Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Etixx - Ihned
|DNF
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Ihned
|DNF
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|DNF
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
|DNF
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
|DNF
|Thomas Scully (Aus) Team Raleigh
|DNF
|Joeri Bueken (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|5
|pts
|2
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx - Ihned
|3
|3
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx - Ihned
|5
|pts
|2
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Etixx - Ihned
|3
|3
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|3
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx - Ihned
|5
|pts
|2
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx - Ihned
|5
|pts
|2
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Etixx - Ihned
|3
|3
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx - Ihned
|8
|pts
|2
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|5
|3
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|4
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Etixx - Ihned
|3
|5
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|1
|6
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx - Ihned
|10
|pts
|2
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Etixx - Ihned
|3
|4
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|5
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|1
