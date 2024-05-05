Arnaud De Lie sprints to victory at Tro-Bro Léon

By Stephen Farrand
published

Belgian rider overcomes two flat tyres and holds off Venturini for second win of year

Arnaud De Lie sprints to win at 2024 Tro-Bro Leon
Arnaud De Lie sprints to win at 2024 Tro-Bro Leon (Image credit: A.S.O. / Tony Esnault)
Jump to:

Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) held off chasers in the closing sprint to win the 2024 Tro-Bro Léon on Sunday, just one day after finishing third at Grand Prix Morbihan. Clément Venturini (Arkéa B&B Hotels) finished second while Pierre Gautherat (Décathlon AG2R La Mondiale) held off a surging Riley Sheehan (Israel-Premier Tech) for the final spot on the podium.

The 22-year-old Belgian overcame two punctures in the 203.6km race, the undulating terrain beginning from Le Carpont Plouguin this year and punctuated with 29 sectors of unpaved dirt roads that added up to 34.6 kilometres.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

