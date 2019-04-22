Vendrame wins Tro-Bro Leon
Androni rider foils French efforts
Andrea Vendrame (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) became the first Italian winner in the 35-year history of the Tro-Bro Leon, the Breton version of Paris-Roubaix held one week later on gravelled roads near the coast bordering the English Channel.
The Venetian outsprinted French favourites Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) and Lilian Calmejane (Total Direct Energie), who also missed out on the podium occupied by Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Emil Vinjebo (Riwal).
"Luck was on my side as I had no crash and no puncture," Vendrame said. "We came across to the leaders in the last lap and the race situation was perfect for me. On Saturday at the Tour du Finistère, I finished second but I didn’t have good legs. Today, I felt great all the way so I was confident in my sprint even though I knew some of the riders up there were quite fast."
Vendrame was never far behind the attackers, who were four with 50km to go. Sergio Rodriguez (Euskadi-Murias) was first to disappear from the front of the race due to a flat tyre. Alex Paton (Canyon), Kim Magnusson (Riwal Readynez) and Julien El Farès (Delko Marseille) remained in the lead and were reinforced by Conor Swift (Madison Genesis) and Vinjebo. Paton also suffered a flat tyre.
Damien Gaudin (Total Direct Energie), the winner of the 2017 Tro-Bro Leon, made the race very hard in the pursuit of the leaders. He bridged the gap and continued with Vinjebo – the Danish sensation of the day. With 22km to go, five riders came across: Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Thomas Boudat (Total Direct Energie), Anthony Delaplace (Arkea-Samsic) and Alo Jakin (St-Michel-Auber).
Groupama-FDJ brought Sarreau back to the front, but in the last lap, 11 riders regrouped following several attacks by Backaert, who loves the Tro-Bro Leon so much that he mentions this race in every interview he gives.
As Groupama-FDJ outnumbered their rivals with the return of Mickael Delage while Gaudin was out of contention after a puncture with 15km to go, Gougeard forced Sarreau to one last chase that cost him the strength he needed for the final sprint. Vendrame could watch the fight of the French teams and time his sprint at perfection.
"The gravelled roads don’t normally suit me so much because I’m very light, but today the conditions were perfect for me," the Italian noted. He was welcomed on stage by his compatriot Claudio Chiappucci, who was the guest of honour of the 36th Tro-Bro Leon. The former runner up of the Giro d’Italia, the Tour de France and the world championship translated Vendrame telling race speaker Daniel Mangeas that he’d like to ride for a French team in the future.
Vendrame actually performs particularly well in the west of France since he claimed the silver medal at the 2016 U23 European championship in Plumelec. He also won the last stage of the 2017 Tour de Bretagne. Tro-Bro Leon is the second pro win for the 24-year-old after the final stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe 10 days ago. Now second in the French Cup, he’s set to ride his second Giro d’Italia, starting from Bologna on May 11 after trying to score more points for Androni in the Giro del Appennino on April 28.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5:00:20
|2
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|3
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|4
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|5
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|9
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|10
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:03
|11
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:06
|12
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:00:29
|13
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|14
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|15
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|17
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|18
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|19
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|21
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|22
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|23
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|24
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|25
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|26
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|28
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:42
|29
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|30
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:47
|31
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:55
|32
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Aze) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:01:13
|33
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:31
|34
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:02:16
|35
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:39
|36
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|37
|Alexandar Richardson (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|38
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|40
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|41
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:02:48
|42
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|43
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:08
|44
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:03:18
|45
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:33
|46
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|47
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|48
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|49
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:37
|50
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|51
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|52
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:38
|53
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:03:48
|54
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|55
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|56
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|57
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|58
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:03:50
|59
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:03:54
|60
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|61
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:59
|62
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:20
|63
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|64
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|65
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|66
|Mark Downey (Irl) Evopro Racing
|67
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|68
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:31
|69
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:09
|70
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Evopro Racing
|0:08:03
|71
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:10:38
|72
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|74
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|75
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:11:17
|76
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:11:18
|77
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|78
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|79
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|80
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|81
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|82
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|83
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|84
|Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|85
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|88
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:13:24
|DNF
|Dominic Mestre (Por) Evopro Racing
|DNF
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|DNF
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Yuki Ishihara (Jpn) Interpro Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Gauthier Navarro (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|DNF
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|DNF
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Joseph Laverick (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|DNF
|Julian Fernando Cardona Henao (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|DNF
|Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Evopro Racing
|DNF
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Aaron Kearney (Irl) Evopro Racing
|DNF
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNS
|Samuel Ponce Alvarez (And) Interpro Cycling Academy
