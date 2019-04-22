Trending

Vendrame wins Tro-Bro Leon

Androni rider foils French efforts

Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF), Andrea Vendrame (Androni) on the attack at the Coppa Sabatini.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Planckaert, Vandrame and Vinjebo on the podium

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Andrea Vendrame (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Andrea Vendrame (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Andrea Vendrame (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) became the first Italian winner in the 35-year history of the Tro-Bro Leon, the Breton version of Paris-Roubaix held one week later on gravelled roads near the coast bordering the English Channel.

The Venetian outsprinted French favourites Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) and Lilian Calmejane (Total Direct Energie), who also missed out on the podium occupied by Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Emil Vinjebo (Riwal).

"Luck was on my side as I had no crash and no puncture," Vendrame said. "We came across to the leaders in the last lap and the race situation was perfect for me. On Saturday at the Tour du Finistère, I finished second but I didn’t have good legs. Today, I felt great all the way so I was confident in my sprint even though I knew some of the riders up there were quite fast."

Vendrame was never far behind the attackers, who were four with 50km to go. Sergio Rodriguez (Euskadi-Murias) was first to disappear from the front of the race due to a flat tyre. Alex Paton (Canyon), Kim Magnusson (Riwal Readynez) and Julien El Farès (Delko Marseille) remained in the lead and were reinforced by Conor Swift (Madison Genesis) and Vinjebo. Paton also suffered a flat tyre.

Damien Gaudin (Total Direct Energie), the winner of the 2017 Tro-Bro Leon, made the race very hard in the pursuit of the leaders. He bridged the gap and continued with Vinjebo – the Danish sensation of the day. With 22km to go, five riders came across: Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Thomas Boudat (Total Direct Energie), Anthony Delaplace (Arkea-Samsic) and Alo Jakin (St-Michel-Auber).

Groupama-FDJ brought Sarreau back to the front, but in the last lap, 11 riders regrouped following several attacks by Backaert, who loves the Tro-Bro Leon so much that he mentions this race in every interview he gives.

As Groupama-FDJ outnumbered their rivals with the return of Mickael Delage while Gaudin was out of contention after a puncture with 15km to go, Gougeard forced Sarreau to one last chase that cost him the strength he needed for the final sprint. Vendrame could watch the fight of the French teams and time his sprint at perfection.

"The gravelled roads don’t normally suit me so much because I’m very light, but today the conditions were perfect for me," the Italian noted. He was welcomed on stage by his compatriot Claudio Chiappucci, who was the guest of honour of the 36th Tro-Bro Leon. The former runner up of the Giro d’Italia, the Tour de France and the world championship translated Vendrame telling race speaker Daniel Mangeas that he’d like to ride for a French team in the future.

Vendrame actually performs particularly well in the west of France since he claimed the silver medal at the 2016 U23 European championship in Plumelec. He also won the last stage of the 2017 Tour de Bretagne. Tro-Bro Leon is the second pro win for the 24-year-old after the final stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe 10 days ago. Now second in the French Cup, he’s set to ride his second Giro d’Italia, starting from Bologna on May 11 after trying to score more points for Androni in the Giro del Appennino on April 28.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec5:00:20
2Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
3Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
4Romain Hardy (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
5Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
6Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
9Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
10Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:00:03
11Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:06
12Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex0:00:29
13Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:00:35
14Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
15Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
16Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
17Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
18Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
19Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
21Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
22Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
23Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
24Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
25Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
26Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
27Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
28Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:42
29Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
30Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:47
31Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:55
32Kirill Pozdnyakov (Aze) Tarteletto-Isorex0:01:13
33Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:31
34Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes0:02:16
35Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:39
36Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
37Alexandar Richardson (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
38Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
40Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
41Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:02:48
42Thomas Joseph (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
43Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:08
44Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 930:03:18
45Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:33
46Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
47Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
48Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
49Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:37
50Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
51Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
52Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:38
53Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:03:48
54Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
55Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
56Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
57Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
58Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto-Isorex0:03:50
59Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles0:03:54
60Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
61Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:59
62Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:20
63Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
64Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
65Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
66Mark Downey (Irl) Evopro Racing
67Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
68Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:31
69Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:09
70Cormac McGeough (Irl) Evopro Racing0:08:03
71Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:10:38
72Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
74Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
75Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:11:17
76Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:11:18
77Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
78Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
79Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
80Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
81Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
82Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
83Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
84Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
85Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
88Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy0:13:24
DNFDominic Mestre (Por) Evopro Racing
DNFOliver Wood (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
DNFMaris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
DNFYuki Ishihara (Jpn) Interpro Cycling Academy
DNFSimon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
DNFGauthier Navarro (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
DNFYoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFRory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
DNFAlex Paton (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
DNFMaxime Vantomme (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFJonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFJoseph Laverick (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFRichard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFMatthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFJoey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFJelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFPierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
DNFRomain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFMichael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFPerrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFSamuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFDaniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
DNFKévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
DNFJulian Fernando Cardona Henao (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
DNFLeonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFMattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFJérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFFabien Schmidt (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFAxel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFHarrison Sweeny (Aus) Evopro Racing
DNFMikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFMario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFGarikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFOscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFEdwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFOmer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFNicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
DNFMaxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFFranklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFAaron Kearney (Irl) Evopro Racing
DNFJulien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNSSamuel Ponce Alvarez (And) Interpro Cycling Academy

