Compton wins opening day at Trek CXC Cup
Noble second, Miller third
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (Trek Factory Racing)
|0:47:41
|2
|Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing)
|0:00:36
|3
|Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo)
|0:01:17
|4
|Ellen Van Loy (Telenet-Fidea)
|0:01:39
|5
|Courtenay Mcfadden (American Classic/Zones)
|0:01:51
|6
|Crystal Anthony (Maxxis Shimano)
|0:02:18
|7
|Hannah Finchamp (Luna Pro Team)
|0:02:34
|8
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)
|0:02:45
|9
|Elle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing)
|0:03:06
|10
|Sunny Gilbert (Van Dessel)
|0:03:43
|11
|Nicole Mertz (NoCoast Racing powered by Intel)
|0:04:23
|12
|Jenna Blandford (Womens Project Pedal p/b VO2)
|0:05:01
|13
|Rebecca Gross (KHS)
|0:05:46
|14
|Catherine Moore (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:05:52
|15
|Caitlyn Vestal (Feedback Sports Racing)
|0:06:10
|16
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Cross Team by G4)
|0:06:24
|17
|Meghan Korol (Team Handmade)
|0:06:26
|18
|Megan Barr (Angry Catfish)
|0:06:48
|19
|Abby Watson (The Athletic)
|0:07:13
|20
|Sydney Guagliardo (PSIMET Racing)
|0:07:21
|21
|Heidi Wood (333fab CX Factory Team)
|0:07:23
|22
|Anya Malarski (Jet Cycling)
|0:08:15
|- 2 Laps
|Kennedy Adams (Womens CX Project)
|- 3 Laps
|Lindsay Knight (Tenspeed Hero)
|Maria Larkin (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
|Vanessa Curtis (University of Iowa Heart and Va)
|Katie Isermann (PSIMET Racing)
|Jessica Whiton (xXx Racing)
|Alijah Beatty (NorthStar Development)
|DNF
|Maghalie Rochette (LUNA Pro Team)
|DNF
|Mary Penta (Womens Project Pedal p/b VO2)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery2000 riders partake in former world champion's event
-
De Marchi furious and 'fed up' after near-miss with angry driverCCC Team rider training to come back from Tour de France crash
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy