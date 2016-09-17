Trending

Compton wins opening day at Trek CXC Cup

Noble second, Miller third

Katie Compton chasing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (Trek Factory Racing)0:47:41
2Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing)0:00:36
3Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo)0:01:17
4Ellen Van Loy (Telenet-Fidea)0:01:39
5Courtenay Mcfadden (American Classic/Zones)0:01:51
6Crystal Anthony (Maxxis Shimano)0:02:18
7Hannah Finchamp (Luna Pro Team)0:02:34
8Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)0:02:45
9Elle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing)0:03:06
10Sunny Gilbert (Van Dessel)0:03:43
11Nicole Mertz (NoCoast Racing powered by Intel)0:04:23
12Jenna Blandford (Womens Project Pedal p/b VO2)0:05:01
13Rebecca Gross (KHS)0:05:46
14Catherine Moore (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:05:52
15Caitlyn Vestal (Feedback Sports Racing)0:06:10
16Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Cross Team by G4)0:06:24
17Meghan Korol (Team Handmade)0:06:26
18Megan Barr (Angry Catfish)0:06:48
19Abby Watson (The Athletic)0:07:13
20Sydney Guagliardo (PSIMET Racing)0:07:21
21Heidi Wood (333fab CX Factory Team)0:07:23
22Anya Malarski (Jet Cycling)0:08:15
- 2 LapsKennedy Adams (Womens CX Project)
- 3 LapsLindsay Knight (Tenspeed Hero)
Maria Larkin (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
Vanessa Curtis (University of Iowa Heart and Va)
Katie Isermann (PSIMET Racing)
Jessica Whiton (xXx Racing)
Alijah Beatty (NorthStar Development)
DNFMaghalie Rochette (LUNA Pro Team)
DNFMary Penta (Womens Project Pedal p/b VO2)

