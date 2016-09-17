Trending

Chainel upsets the favourites at Trek CXC day 1 win

Frenchman bests Telenet-Fidea juggernaut

Ag2r's Steve Chainel tries running over the pave instead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Chainel (Cross Team By G4)1:02:11
2Jim Aernouts (Telenet-Fidea)0:00:01
3Toon Aerts (Telenet-Fidea)0:00:02
4Corne Van Kessel (Telenet-Fidea)0:00:08
5Quinten Hermans (Telenet-Fidea)0:00:30
6Daan Soete (Telenet-Fidea)0:01:16
7Rob Peeters (Crelan-Vastgoedservice Cycling)0:02:10
8Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Factory Racing)0:02:12
9Michael Van Den Ham (Trek Red Truck P/B Mosaic Homes)0:02:16
10Thijs Van Amerongen (Telenet-Fidea)0:02:31
11Kerry Werner (Rally Cycling)0:02:39
12Yannick Eckmann (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo)0:02:48
13Andrew Dillman (Cyclocross Network Racing)0:03:15
14Antonin Marecaille (Avc Aix En Provence)0:03:20
15Travis Livermon (Maxxis Shimano)0:03:24
16Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo)
17Daniel Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano)0:04:57
18Lance Haidet (Team Illuminate)0:05:09
19Cody Kaiser (Langetwins/Specialized Title)0:05:40
20Christopher Aitken (Focus Bikes Australia)0:05:43
21Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:05:52
22Jacob Lasley (Spcx P/B R.K. Black)0:06:20
23Isaac Neff (Neff Cycle Service)0:06:46
24Chris Drummond (Spcx P/B R.K. Black)0:07:16
25Casey Hildebrandt (The Underground Project)0:07:38
26Skyler Mackey (Kccx Elite Cyclocross Team P/B)0:07:57
- 3 LapsBjorn Selander (Borah Teamwear)
Jason Wiebe (Country Cycle)
Benjamin Sonntag (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
Kyle Russ (Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team)
David Reyes (Tenspeed Hero)
Nicholas Lemke (Kona/Hifi/Cycle-Smart)
- 4 LapsTyler Stein (L5 Racing)
Andrew Turner (Synergy)
Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
-5 LapsChristian Sundquist (The Hub Cycling Team)
Nick Thomas (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
- 7 LapsMatthew Prior (Birchwood/Gis)
DNFTom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea)
DNFTom Chapman (Focus Bikes Australia)
DNFJens Vandekinderen
DNFDan Teaters (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
DNFMatthew Schweiker (Tenspeed Hero)
DNSJames Driscoll (Raleigh/Clement)

