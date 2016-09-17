Chainel upsets the favourites at Trek CXC day 1 win
Frenchman bests Telenet-Fidea juggernaut
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Chainel (Cross Team By G4)
|1:02:11
|2
|Jim Aernouts (Telenet-Fidea)
|0:00:01
|3
|Toon Aerts (Telenet-Fidea)
|0:00:02
|4
|Corne Van Kessel (Telenet-Fidea)
|0:00:08
|5
|Quinten Hermans (Telenet-Fidea)
|0:00:30
|6
|Daan Soete (Telenet-Fidea)
|0:01:16
|7
|Rob Peeters (Crelan-Vastgoedservice Cycling)
|0:02:10
|8
|Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Factory Racing)
|0:02:12
|9
|Michael Van Den Ham (Trek Red Truck P/B Mosaic Homes)
|0:02:16
|10
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Telenet-Fidea)
|0:02:31
|11
|Kerry Werner (Rally Cycling)
|0:02:39
|12
|Yannick Eckmann (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo)
|0:02:48
|13
|Andrew Dillman (Cyclocross Network Racing)
|0:03:15
|14
|Antonin Marecaille (Avc Aix En Provence)
|0:03:20
|15
|Travis Livermon (Maxxis Shimano)
|0:03:24
|16
|Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo)
|17
|Daniel Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano)
|0:04:57
|18
|Lance Haidet (Team Illuminate)
|0:05:09
|19
|Cody Kaiser (Langetwins/Specialized Title)
|0:05:40
|20
|Christopher Aitken (Focus Bikes Australia)
|0:05:43
|21
|Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:05:52
|22
|Jacob Lasley (Spcx P/B R.K. Black)
|0:06:20
|23
|Isaac Neff (Neff Cycle Service)
|0:06:46
|24
|Chris Drummond (Spcx P/B R.K. Black)
|0:07:16
|25
|Casey Hildebrandt (The Underground Project)
|0:07:38
|26
|Skyler Mackey (Kccx Elite Cyclocross Team P/B)
|0:07:57
|- 3 Laps
|Bjorn Selander (Borah Teamwear)
|Jason Wiebe (Country Cycle)
|Benjamin Sonntag (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|Kyle Russ (Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team)
|David Reyes (Tenspeed Hero)
|Nicholas Lemke (Kona/Hifi/Cycle-Smart)
|- 4 Laps
|Tyler Stein (L5 Racing)
|Andrew Turner (Synergy)
|Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
|-5 Laps
|Christian Sundquist (The Hub Cycling Team)
|Nick Thomas (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|- 7 Laps
|Matthew Prior (Birchwood/Gis)
|DNF
|Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea)
|DNF
|Tom Chapman (Focus Bikes Australia)
|DNF
|Jens Vandekinderen
|DNF
|Dan Teaters (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|DNF
|Matthew Schweiker (Tenspeed Hero)
|DNS
|James Driscoll (Raleigh/Clement)
