Van Anrooij rides solo in rain to win elite women's race at Trek CX Cup

Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek Lions) won the UCI C2 Trek CX Cup on a rainy day in Waterloo, Wisconsin on Friday afternoon. Zoe Backstedt (Canyon-SRAM) finished 39 seconds back in second and Manon Bakker (Crelan-Fristads) was another 20 seconds behind for third. Three-time US cyclocross champion Clara Honsinger (Team S&M CX) finished 2:07 off the mark of the leading Dutch rider for fourth.

The course, located on the campus of Trek Bicycle world headquarters, was soaked with overnight showers that turned into an all-day steady rain, making the usually-fast off-cambers and short, steep hills treacherously slippery and unpredictable.

By the second lap of elite women’s contest, Backstedt had just an eight-second gap over Van Anrooij and another eight ticks over Bakker. Honsinger rode just ahead of Canadian Isabella Holmgreen (Stimulus Orbea) in the chase, down 1:13. The only other racers within two minutes of the Briton were the US duo of Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) and Lauren Zoerner (Groove Off-Road Racing).

Two more laps in, Van Androoij’s high pace in the mud helped her pass Backstedt and take the lead. Bakker trailed solo in third and Honsinger had dispatched Isabella Holmgren for lone fourth, but trailing Manon by over a minute.

On the fifth of six laps, the reigning U23 world champion was 39 seconds slower than her first lap, but increased the lead over her closest chasers, Backstedt back by 40 seconds and Bakker another 20 seconds. The only other rider with a consistent pace through the rainy conditions was the US champion, who had dipped to 2:07 back but was more than two minutes ahead of any other competitor.

Van Anrooij continued her steady pace and held the gap for the victory, her first win of the season, adding to a podium from Exact Cross Beringen a week ago.

