Clara Honsinger takes solo win at elite women's Trek CX Cup

By Cyclingnews
published

US Champion beats Helene Clauzel and Manon Bakker

Clara Honsinger wins Trek CX Cup 2022
Clara Honsinger wins Trek CX Cup 2022 (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Clara Honsinger (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) won the Trek CX Cup C1 event held on Friday in Wisconsin. The US Champion finished 22 seconds ahead of runner-up Helene Clauzel (AS Bike Racing) and 23 seconds ahead of third-placed Manon Bakker (Crelan-Fristads).

“It was a race to test the waters. Honestly I felt pretty good. I was holding my own pace and I thought everyone was being pretty patient. Nobody was throwing any big attacks. Those first two laps we really played that game of trying to hold second and third wheel," Honsinger said.

“I think it was the third lap, Helene made a move into a corner and really tried but I held the line and kind of shut her out and it caused a little bit of a hold up behind me. So when I came out of the corner and looked back, I had a little bit of a gap, just a few seconds.

“Eventually the gap held at four or five seconds for a very long time and I thought they’d catch me. Then it [the gap] was 30 seconds and I held it to the finish.”

The race took place on property adjacent to Trek Bikes' headquarters in Waterloo, Wisconsin. Off the tarmac, the field entered the grass park space where they were challenged to short, steep run-ups, twisting tracks through the woods, off-camber sections. The mild and dry weather made for fast racing.

Clauzel led the elite women’s field from the holeshot to the uphill grassy corner to begin the race. Austin Killips (Nice Bikes) rode in second and Sidney McGill (OneBike Racing) in third. 

On the back side of the course with a first pass of the barriers, Honsinger led a group of five - Bakker, Maddie Munro (Trek Factory Racing CX), Clauzel and Killips, with a group of four chasing behind.

On the second lap, Honsinger took the lead by just a few seconds, while Caroline Mani (Alpha Groove Silverthorne) caught on the back of the other quartet. The wind began to whip around on the open areas of the course, causing a challenge. 

At the start of the third lap, Lauren Zoerner, who had been riding in the top 10, had a mechanical and had to run to the pits, which ended her day near the front, but she would fight on to finish 20th.

Honsinger held her lead for the next few laps, riding at a consistent pace. On the fourth and fifth laps a solid group of six were chasing, Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation) making the catch to Bakker, Munro, Clauzel, Killips and Mani.

On the sixth lap, Honsinger pounded out another of around 6:22, just two seconds slower than the fifth lap, and a noticeable gap of 35 seconds developed. The fight behind would be for second and third. 

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Honsinger (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) 0:51:39
2Helene Clauzel (AS Bike Racing) 0:00:22
3Manon Bakker (Crelan-Fristads) 0:00:23
4Caroline Mani (Alpha Groove Silverthorne) 0:00:24
5Madigan Munro (Trek Factory Racing CX) 0:00:25
6Austin Killips (nice bikes) 0:00:27
7Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) 0:00:31
8Sidney Mcgill (ONEBIKE RACING) 0:01:49
9Caitlin Bernstein (nice bikes)
10Lizzy Gunsalus (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) 0:01:57
11Anna Megale (Comp Edge Racing) 0:02:33
12Sunny Gilbert (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) 0:02:38
13Erica Zaveta (PSCX Team) 0:02:45
14Caitlin Neuman (Neff Cycle Service) 0:02:48
15Jenaya Francis (Juventus CC)
16Christiane Bilodeau (Juventus Cycling Club) 0:03:14
17Emily Werner (Kens Bike Shop) 0:03:33
18Katelyn Walcroft (Hardwood Next Wave) 0:03:41
19Chloe Fraser (Bear CX) 0:03:48
20Lauren Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne) 0:03:50
21Anna Dorovskikh (Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear) 0:03:58
22Cassidy Hickey (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) 0:04:05
23Erin Feldhausen (Trek Midwest Team) 0:04:52
24Veerle Goossens (VG Racing) 0:05:26
25Keira Bond (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) 0:06:20
26Corey Coogan Cisek (Triple C Coaching - WP Cycles)
27Allison Crow (Orion Racing)
28Maria Larkin (Cuttin Crew/Donkey Label)
29Molly Clark-oien (Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford POWER)
30Elizabeth Sheldon (CXHAIRS Devo : Trek Bikes)
31Ivy Audrain (Squid Bikes)
32Ella Dishong (Columbia Cycles)
33Olivia Sandoval (Kelly Benefits Strategies/LSV)
34Alexandra Campbellforte (Dirty Kitten Racing p/b Champion-System)
35Sarah Larson (V3 Endurance)
36Callah Robinson (NWCX Project)
37Sarah Williams (Dirty Kitten Racing p/b Champion System)
38Avery Daubert (Bear National Team)
DNFSiobhan Kelly (Black Dog Racing)

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

