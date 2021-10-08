Trending

Daan Soete wins men's Trek CX Cup

Thijs Aerts second and Kerry Werner third in Waterloo C2 event

Daan Soete won the elite men's C2 race at the Trek CX Cup on Friday in Waterloo, Wisconsin. The Belgian won the event ahead of Thijs Aerts and Kerry Werner.

“I was happy I put a water bottle on my bike. It was very warm especially when you are racing for a bit. I had a gap soon, but then I tried to extend it and take a little gas back," Soete said after the race. 

“Sunday is going to be even harder. The course is more difficult and the field also.”

The C2-level event is an opener to the kick off of the UCI Cyco-cross World Cup series that starts in Waterloo on Sunday.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daan Soete (Belgium)
2Thijs Aerts (Belgium)
3Kerry Werner (USA)
4Toby Ortenblad (USA)
5Michael van den Ham (Can)

