Daan Soete wins men's Trek CX Cup
By Cyclingnews
Thijs Aerts second and Kerry Werner third in Waterloo C2 event
Elite Men: Waterloo - Waterloo
Daan Soete won the elite men's C2 race at the Trek CX Cup on Friday in Waterloo, Wisconsin. The Belgian won the event ahead of Thijs Aerts and Kerry Werner.
“I was happy I put a water bottle on my bike. It was very warm especially when you are racing for a bit. I had a gap soon, but then I tried to extend it and take a little gas back," Soete said after the race.
“Sunday is going to be even harder. The course is more difficult and the field also.”
The C2-level event is an opener to the kick off of the UCI Cyco-cross World Cup series that starts in Waterloo on Sunday.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daan Soete (Belgium)
|2
|Thijs Aerts (Belgium)
|3
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|4
|Toby Ortenblad (USA)
|5
|Michael van den Ham (Can)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Daan Soete wins men's Trek CX CupThijs Aerts second and Kerry Werner third in Waterloo C2 event
-
Tanja Erath set for spinal surgery next weekGerman rider expected to recover within several weeks before looking ahead to 2022 with Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, confirm team
-
Jolanda Neff wins women's Trek CX CupClauzel second and Nash third in Waterloo C2 event
-
Chris Froome opts to miss British Championships and ends 2021 season in ItalyLack of time trial training scuppers hopes of national honours
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.