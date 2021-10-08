Jolanda Neff wins women's Trek CX Cup
By Cyclingnews
Clauzel seconds and Nash third in Waterloo C2 event
Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing) won the elite women's race at the C2-level Trek Cup held in Waterloo, Wisconsin on Friday. The Olympic Champion in the mountain bike discipline beat Helene Clauzel (AS Bike Cross Team) and Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team).
"I haven’t ridden a 'cross bike in two years. Today is my first day back on a 'cross bike since 2019, two years ago at this race," Neff said at the finish line.
"I attacked, I passed [Helene Clauzel] and I kept going. I am here for a good time, and today was a really good time.”
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing)
|0:48:33
|2
|Helene Clauzel (AS Bike Cross Team)
|3
|Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team)
|4
|Caroline Mani (Pactimo fierce team)
|5
|Ellen van Loy (Vondelmolen-De Ceuster cycling)
|6
|Perrine Clauzel (AS BIKE CROSS TEAM)
|7
|Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing)
|8
|Madigan Munro (Trek Factory Racing)
|9
|Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com)
|10
|Sidney Mcgill (Pedalhead Race Room)
|11
|Caitlin Bernstein (Easton Overland / MCGOVERN CYCL)
|12
|Anna Megale (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|13
|Austin Killips (Pratt Racing)
|14
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Starcasino CX Team)
|15
|Sunny Gilbert (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Bui)
|16
|Harriet Harnden (Trek Factory Racing)
|17
|Emily Werner (Kens Bike Shop)
|18
|Lauren Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Company-Groove Si)
|19
|Lizzy Gunsalus (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.)
|20
|Erica Zaveta (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG)
|21
|Anna Dorovskikh (Orion Racing)
|22
|Regina Legge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|23
|Maria Larkin (Donkey Label Racing p/b FK Law)
|24
|Nicole Bradbury (Team Hamilton)
|25
|Erin Feldhausen (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|26
|Elizabeth Sheldon (CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES)
|27
|Stephanie Taplin (Cascadia Wheel Co. Factory Team)
|28
|Siobhan Kelly (Black Dog Racing)
|29
|Rebecca Gross (Zero D Racing)
|30
|Kelly Lawson (Hardwood Next Wave)
|31
|Julie Brouwers (Vondelmolen-De Ceuster cycling)
|32
|Molly Clark-oien (Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford)
|33
|Emily Payonk (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|34
|Katelyn Walcroft (Hardwood Next Wave)
|35
|Leslie Ethridge (ORNOT Elite Off-Road Team)
|36
|Corey Coogan Cisek (VeloRevolution=WP Cycles)
|37
|Caitlin Neuman
|38
|Aubrey Drummond (Lindenwood University)
|39
|Risa Hustad (TacoCat Racing)
|40
|Ryley Mosher (Competitive Edge Racing)
|41
|Jordan Gwyen Austin (xXx Racing - Athletico)
|42
|Abigail Yates (Lindenwood University)
|DNS
|Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective)
|DNS
|Michaela Thompson (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silv)
