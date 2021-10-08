Trending

Jolanda Neff wins women's Trek CX Cup

By

Clauzel seconds and Nash third in Waterloo C2 event

Jolanda Neff (Trek)
Jolanda Neff (Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing) won the elite women's race at the C2-level Trek Cup held in Waterloo, Wisconsin on Friday. The Olympic Champion in the mountain bike discipline beat Helene Clauzel (AS Bike Cross Team) and Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team).

"I haven’t ridden a 'cross bike in two years. Today is my first day back on a 'cross bike since 2019, two years ago at this race," Neff said at the finish line.

"I attacked, I passed [Helene Clauzel] and I kept going. I am here for a good time, and today was a really good time.”

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing) 0:48:33
2Helene Clauzel (AS Bike Cross Team)
3Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team)
4Caroline Mani (Pactimo fierce team)
5Ellen van Loy (Vondelmolen-De Ceuster cycling)
6Perrine Clauzel (AS BIKE CROSS TEAM)
7Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing)
8Madigan Munro (Trek Factory Racing)
9Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com)
10Sidney Mcgill (Pedalhead Race Room)
11Caitlin Bernstein (Easton Overland / MCGOVERN CYCL)
12Anna Megale (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
13Austin Killips (Pratt Racing)
14Marion Norbert Riberolle (Starcasino CX Team)
15Sunny Gilbert (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Bui)
16Harriet Harnden (Trek Factory Racing)
17Emily Werner (Kens Bike Shop)
18Lauren Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Company-Groove Si)
19Lizzy Gunsalus (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.)
20Erica Zaveta (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG)
21Anna Dorovskikh (Orion Racing)
22Regina Legge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
23Maria Larkin (Donkey Label Racing p/b FK Law)
24Nicole Bradbury (Team Hamilton)
25Erin Feldhausen (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
26Elizabeth Sheldon (CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES)
27Stephanie Taplin (Cascadia Wheel Co. Factory Team)
28Siobhan Kelly (Black Dog Racing)
29Rebecca Gross (Zero D Racing)
30Kelly Lawson (Hardwood Next Wave)
31Julie Brouwers (Vondelmolen-De Ceuster cycling)
32Molly Clark-oien (Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford)
33Emily Payonk (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
34Katelyn Walcroft (Hardwood Next Wave)
35Leslie Ethridge (ORNOT Elite Off-Road Team)
36Corey Coogan Cisek (VeloRevolution=WP Cycles)
37Caitlin Neuman
38Aubrey Drummond (Lindenwood University)
39Risa Hustad (TacoCat Racing)
40Ryley Mosher (Competitive Edge Racing)
41Jordan Gwyen Austin (xXx Racing - Athletico)
42Abigail Yates (Lindenwood University)
DNSCrystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective)
DNSMichaela Thompson (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silv)

