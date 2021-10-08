Jolanda Neff wins women's Trek CX Cup

Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing) won the elite women's race at the C2-level Trek Cup held in Waterloo, Wisconsin on Friday. The Olympic Champion in the mountain bike discipline beat Helene Clauzel (AS Bike Cross Team) and Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team).

"I haven’t ridden a 'cross bike in two years. Today is my first day back on a 'cross bike since 2019, two years ago at this race," Neff said at the finish line.

"I attacked, I passed [Helene Clauzel] and I kept going. I am here for a good time, and today was a really good time.”