Durasek solos to victory in Tre Valli Varesine

First big win for Croatian

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) claimed victory in the Tre Valli Varesine after he out-sprinted Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Bardiani-Valvole) at the hilltop finish in Campione d’Italia.

The Croatian’s victory brought the curtain down on a hugely successful Trittico Lombardo for his Lampre-Merida team, which also took the spoils at the Coppa Agostoni through Filippo Pozzato and second place at the Coppa Bernocchi thanks to Roberto Ferrari.

“After the good sensations I had at the Coppa Agostoni, today I asked the team to believe in me. I was really determined and nothing fazed me,” Durasek said. “I have to thank Polanc and Pietropolli for guiding me perfectly to the foot of the final climb.”

After tributes were paid to recently retired Varese native Stefano Garzelli at the start, an eleven-man break featuring Emanuele Sella (Androni-Venezuela), Pavel Brutt (Katusha) and Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) powered clear in the opening kilometres and animated much of the afternoon.

It was the tough finale in Campione d’Italia that would prove decisive, and the combined forcing of Lampre and Bardiani-Valvolve ensured that a select peloton would contest the victory, with Bardiani’s Stefano Pirazzi particularly prominent in pegging back the break.

Leonardo Duque (Colombia) attempted to jump clear before the base of the final climb but he was reeled in by Vini Fantini-Selle Italia, but once the road began to climb in earnest, Bongiorno ripped clear of the bunch with two kilometres to go.

Only Durasek could follow Bongiorno’s tempo, and together the pair managed to hold off the determined pursuit of Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha), who was giving lone chase behind.

Durasek took over the pace-setting in the final kilometre and he had little trouble in following Bongiorno’s acceleration with 200 metres to go. The Croatian duly took out the sprint to take the win, while Bongiorno held off Kolobnev for second.

“I found myself in front on the climb that to Bongiorno’s good attack,” Durasek said. “From there, I managed my strength well in spite of the pressure from Kolobnev behind. In the finishing straight, I had the energy for one last sprint that gave me my first win for Lampre-Merida.”

Ivan Rovny came home in 4th place, ahead of Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat), Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela) and Fabio Aru (Astana). Aru’s teammate Simone Ponzi came home in 8th place, and that was enough to give him overall victory in the Trittico Lombardo, the trio of races that heralds the beginning of the Italian build-up to the world championships.

Ponzi, who finished 2nd in the Coppa Agostoni and 8th in the Coppa Bernocchi, was awarded a diamond worth €10,000 for his feat, while race organiser Renzo Oldani told Gazzetta dello Sport afterwards that the three Trittico Lombardo events may switch to a mid-September from 2014, so as to serve as better preparation for the Worlds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida5:01:21
2Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:02
3Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:00:07
4Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest0:00:09
5Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
6Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:10
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:11
9Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
10Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:13
11Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:20
12Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
13Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:21
14Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:27
15Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
16Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:33
17Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:36
18Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
19Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
20Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:45
21Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:49
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
23Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
24Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
25Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest0:00:57
26Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:01:03
27Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
28Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:31
29Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:42
30Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
31Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Katusha0:01:56
32David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun0:02:20
33Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
35Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
36Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:02:45
37Davide Gabburo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest0:03:22
38Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:03:27
39Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
40Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
41Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
42Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
43Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:03:37
44Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia0:03:45
45Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
46Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
47Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
48Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
49Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:59
50Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFPierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFNatnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
DNFCyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFKevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
DNFChristophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFKévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFArman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFBjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
DNFAlexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFEnea Cambianica (Swi) Lampre-Merida
DNFPetr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
DNFDaniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFMikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
DNSDavide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFTimofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
DNFAndrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFNiccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFFabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFSonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFAngelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFStefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFDalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
DNFDuber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
DNFMauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFJeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
DNFJuan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
DNFAlessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFJosef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFAdrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFBartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFTsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFMeran Russan (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFKristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFJim Songezo (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFMateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFIgor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
DNFJulien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
DNFSergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFYannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
DNFIlnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFChan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFMart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFStijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFMatthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFTim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFKin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFMatt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFLaurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFMuhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNSDion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFSander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFGregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFAlfredo Balloni (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
DNFNicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
DNFAndrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
DNFAndrea Piechele (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
DNFAndrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest

 

