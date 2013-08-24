Durasek solos to victory in Tre Valli Varesine
First big win for Croatian
Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) claimed victory in the Tre Valli Varesine after he out-sprinted Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Bardiani-Valvole) at the hilltop finish in Campione d’Italia.
The Croatian’s victory brought the curtain down on a hugely successful Trittico Lombardo for his Lampre-Merida team, which also took the spoils at the Coppa Agostoni through Filippo Pozzato and second place at the Coppa Bernocchi thanks to Roberto Ferrari.
“After the good sensations I had at the Coppa Agostoni, today I asked the team to believe in me. I was really determined and nothing fazed me,” Durasek said. “I have to thank Polanc and Pietropolli for guiding me perfectly to the foot of the final climb.”
After tributes were paid to recently retired Varese native Stefano Garzelli at the start, an eleven-man break featuring Emanuele Sella (Androni-Venezuela), Pavel Brutt (Katusha) and Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) powered clear in the opening kilometres and animated much of the afternoon.
It was the tough finale in Campione d’Italia that would prove decisive, and the combined forcing of Lampre and Bardiani-Valvolve ensured that a select peloton would contest the victory, with Bardiani’s Stefano Pirazzi particularly prominent in pegging back the break.
Leonardo Duque (Colombia) attempted to jump clear before the base of the final climb but he was reeled in by Vini Fantini-Selle Italia, but once the road began to climb in earnest, Bongiorno ripped clear of the bunch with two kilometres to go.
Only Durasek could follow Bongiorno’s tempo, and together the pair managed to hold off the determined pursuit of Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha), who was giving lone chase behind.
Durasek took over the pace-setting in the final kilometre and he had little trouble in following Bongiorno’s acceleration with 200 metres to go. The Croatian duly took out the sprint to take the win, while Bongiorno held off Kolobnev for second.
“I found myself in front on the climb that to Bongiorno’s good attack,” Durasek said. “From there, I managed my strength well in spite of the pressure from Kolobnev behind. In the finishing straight, I had the energy for one last sprint that gave me my first win for Lampre-Merida.”
Ivan Rovny came home in 4th place, ahead of Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat), Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela) and Fabio Aru (Astana). Aru’s teammate Simone Ponzi came home in 8th place, and that was enough to give him overall victory in the Trittico Lombardo, the trio of races that heralds the beginning of the Italian build-up to the world championships.
Ponzi, who finished 2nd in the Coppa Agostoni and 8th in the Coppa Bernocchi, was awarded a diamond worth €10,000 for his feat, while race organiser Renzo Oldani told Gazzetta dello Sport afterwards that the three Trittico Lombardo events may switch to a mid-September from 2014, so as to serve as better preparation for the Worlds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|5:01:21
|2
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:02
|3
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:07
|4
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|0:00:09
|5
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:10
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:11
|9
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|10
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:13
|11
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:20
|12
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
|13
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:21
|14
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:27
|15
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|16
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:33
|17
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:36
|18
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|19
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|20
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:45
|21
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:49
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|23
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|24
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|25
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|0:00:57
|26
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:03
|27
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|28
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:31
|29
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:42
|30
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|31
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:56
|32
|David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
|0:02:20
|33
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|35
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|36
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:02:45
|37
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|0:03:22
|38
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:27
|39
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|40
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|41
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|43
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:03:37
|44
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:03:45
|45
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|47
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
|48
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|49
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:59
|50
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Enea Cambianica (Swi) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|DNS
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|DNF
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|DNF
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|DNF
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|DNF
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|DNF
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Meran Russan (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|DNF
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|DNF
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|DNF
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|DNF
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy