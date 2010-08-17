Trending

Martin triumphs in Tre Valli Varesine

Second win for Irish rider this month

Image 1 of 52

Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) claimed the Tre Valli Varesine after his Tour of Poland win.

Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) claimed the Tre Valli Varesine after his Tour of Poland win.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 52

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) triumphs at the Tre Valli Varesine

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) triumphs at the Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 52

Domenico Pozzovico (CSF-Colnago), Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) and Jérôme Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) take the plaudits

Domenico Pozzovico (CSF-Colnago), Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) and Jérôme Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) take the plaudits
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 52

Domenico Pozzovico (CSF-Colnago), Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) and Jérôme Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) on the podium

Domenico Pozzovico (CSF-Colnago), Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) and Jérôme Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 52

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) celebrates atop the Tre Valli Varesine podium

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) celebrates atop the Tre Valli Varesine podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 52

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) crosses the finish line at the Tre Valli Varesine

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) crosses the finish line at the Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 52

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) was a marked man today

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) was a marked man today
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 52

Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) at the finish of the Tre Valli Varesine

Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) at the finish of the Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 52

Domenico Pozzovico (CSF-Colnago), Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) and Jérôme Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) on the podium at the Tre Valli Varesine

Domenico Pozzovico (CSF-Colnago), Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) and Jérôme Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) on the podium at the Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 52

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) celebrates at the finish of the Tre Valli Varesine

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) celebrates at the finish of the Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 52

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) wins in Varese

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) wins in Varese
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 52

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is on the hunt for victory

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is on the hunt for victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 52

Italian manager Paolo Bettini was present at the Tre Valli Varesine

Italian manager Paolo Bettini was present at the Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 52

Daniele Callegarin (CDC Cavaliere) at the Tre Valli Varesine

Daniele Callegarin (CDC Cavaliere) at the Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 52

Lampre stagiare Federico Rochetti was determined to make an impression at the Tre Valli Varesine

Lampre stagiare Federico Rochetti was determined to make an impression at the Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 52

The controversial Michael Rasmussen pictured at the Tre Valli Varesine

The controversial Michael Rasmussen pictured at the Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 52

Waiting for the start at the Tre Valli Varesine

Waiting for the start at the Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 52

Italian manager Paolo Bettini was able to check out the form of his riders close up at the Tre Valli Varesine

Italian manager Paolo Bettini was able to check out the form of his riders close up at the Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 52

Italy's last two world champions, Alessandro Ballan (BMC) and current national coach Paolo Bettini

Italy's last two world champions, Alessandro Ballan (BMC) and current national coach Paolo Bettini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 52

Aldo Sassi greets his charge Ivan Basso at the start of the Tre Valli Varesine

Aldo Sassi greets his charge Ivan Basso at the start of the Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 52

Aldo Sassi and Paolo Bettini at the Tre Valli Varesine

Aldo Sassi and Paolo Bettini at the Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 52

Aldo Sassi is a popular figure in Italian cycling circles

Aldo Sassi is a popular figure in Italian cycling circles
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 52

Alessandro Ballan (BMC), Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) on the start line in Campione d'Italia

Alessandro Ballan (BMC), Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) on the start line in Campione d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 52

Michele Scarponi (Androni) before the start of the Tre Valli Varesine

Michele Scarponi (Androni) before the start of the Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 52

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) signs autographs before the start

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) signs autographs before the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 52

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) has a warm greeting for his trainer Aldo Sassi

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) has a warm greeting for his trainer Aldo Sassi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 52

Giro d'Italia winner Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) mixes with the crowd at the start of the Tre Valli Varesine

Giro d'Italia winner Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) mixes with the crowd at the start of the Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 52

Domenico Pozzovivo, Dan Martin and Jérôme Baugnies on the podium

Domenico Pozzovivo, Dan Martin and Jérôme Baugnies on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 52

Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) claimed his second win of the month in Italy.

Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) claimed his second win of the month in Italy.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 52

Martin is congratulated by his Garmin-Transitions teammates.

Martin is congratulated by his Garmin-Transitions teammates.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 52

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions)

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 52

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago CSF Inox)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 52

Jérôme Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator)

Jérôme Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 52

Jérôme Baugnies comes across in third.

Jérôme Baugnies comes across in third.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 52

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago CSF Inox) comes across in second.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago CSF Inox) comes across in second.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 52

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) wins in Varese.

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) wins in Varese.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 52

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions)

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 52

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) continues his winning streak from Tour of Poland

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) continues his winning streak from Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 52

The podium at Tre Valli Varesine: Domenico Pozzovivo, Dan Martin and Jérôme Baugnies

The podium at Tre Valli Varesine: Domenico Pozzovivo, Dan Martin and Jérôme Baugnies
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 52

The ISD-Neri

The ISD-Neri
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 52

Paolo Bettini and Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Farnese Vini). Ulissi will form part of Bettini's Italian line-up at the Giro del Veneto

Paolo Bettini and Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Farnese Vini). Ulissi will form part of Bettini's Italian line-up at the Giro del Veneto
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 52

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) chases.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) chases.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 52

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) and Paolo Bettini are already looking towards Melbourne

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) and Paolo Bettini are already looking towards Melbourne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 52

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) drills it on the front.

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) drills it on the front.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 52

Domenico Pozzovivo on the attack in the finale.

Domenico Pozzovivo on the attack in the finale.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 52

Domenico Pozzovivo hammers up the hill to the line.

Domenico Pozzovivo hammers up the hill to the line.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 52

Damiano Cunego (Lampre)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 52

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) didn't find the course to his liking.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) didn't find the course to his liking.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 52

The BMC team was well represented.

The BMC team was well represented.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 52

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) put his team on the front.

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) put his team on the front.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 52

ISD-Neri controls the race.

ISD-Neri controls the race.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 52

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) wins Tre Valli Varesine.

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) wins Tre Valli Varesine.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) continued his rich vein of form by taking a splendid victory at the Tre Valli Varesine one-day race in Italy. The Irishman escaped with Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF) a kilometre from the line on the drag up to the finish in Varese and dropped him in the final push to the finish.

A select group of 30 riders were together as they reached the last lap of the finishing circuit and there was a flurry of attacks. On the final climb of the Bobbiate, Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) attacked first and he was followed by Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini). When this trio were brought back, Pozzovivo made his move. The in-form Martin countered comfortably and then got a gap on the Italian in the closing 500 metres to secure a fine victory.

The podium was rounded out by Jerome Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen), while Cunego and Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) were among the chasers behind, finishing in fifth and seventh place respectively.

Martin is on fire at the moment. He won a stage and the overall classification at the recent Tour of Poland and also finished third overall at the Brixia Tour in Italy in July, which was won by Pozzovivo.

The race was marred by a crash involving Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) and several other riders. The former Giro d’Italia winner was taken to hospital with facial injuries and a suspected fracture to the wrist.

Martin was understandably delighted with his victory.

“In the first part of the race, I didn’t feel good at all, maybe because I was at a party on Saturday” he joked afterwards. “But in the last three laps, something changed.”

The Tre Valli Varesine was not the first time that the Garmin-Transitions rider has performed strongly in Italy this season. He impressed at the Brixia Tour recently, and he was a revelation on the Zoncolan stage of the Giro d’Italia in May.

“I love Italy. As an amateur I won two stages of the Giro della Valle d’Aosta and here the cycling fans are the most knowledgeable and the most respectful of the riders”, Martin said.

He also hinted at his ambitions of winning in Italy again later in the season, when asked how he compares to Irish greats of years gone by.

“Sean Kelly won the Tour of Lombardy, and that’s one of my favourite races,” Martin said. “If I could be a mix of him and my uncle Stephen (Roche), it wouldn’t be bad…”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions4:51:20
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:06
3Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:12
4Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
6Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
8Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
10Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
11Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
12Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
13Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
14Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
15Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
17Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:50
18Jose Antonio De Segovia Botella (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:22
19Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
20Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
21Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
23Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
24Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
25Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
26Manuel Calvente Gorbas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
27Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
28Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
29Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
30Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
31Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
33Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
34Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
35Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
36Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
37Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
38José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
39Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
40Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
41Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
42Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
43Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
44Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
45Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
46Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
47Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
48Davide Torosantucci (Ita) Price - Custom Bikes
49Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
50Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
51Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
52Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
53Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Price - Custom Bikes
54Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
55José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone
56Davide Bonuccelli (Ita) Price - Custom Bikes0:01:46
57Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
58Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
59Daniel Diaz (Arg) Footon-Servetto0:02:40
60Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:03:05
61Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
62Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:30
DNFIvan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFAlessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFOliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFChris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFCole House (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFFlorian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFMartin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFSimon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFFederico Rocchetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNFAlessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNFMark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFMatthew Goss (AUS) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFBernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFHayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFAleksej Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFRicardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
DNFRyder Hesjeedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
DNFPeter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
DNFThomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
DNFErmanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
DNFGiampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
DNFMarco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
DNFNoe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
DNFRan Margalio (Isr) Footon-Servetto
DNFPedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
DNFAngel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
DNFJose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
DNFManuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
DNFSergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
DNFMartin Montenegro Jorge (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
DNFAlberto Fernández Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
DNFPablo Torres Muino (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
DNFVladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
DNFStefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFPaolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFDario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFAlessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFOleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
DNFDamiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
DNFSergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
DNFMatteo Montagutti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
DNFLuca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFJones Wurf Cameron (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
DNFEmanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
DNFRaffaele Ferrara (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
DNFJure Kocjan (Slo) CarmioOro NGC
DNFAntonio Quadranti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
DNFAlessandro Raisoni (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
DNFAristide Ratti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
DNFSébastien Fournet-Fayard (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
DNFSanto Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
DNFEdoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
DNFLeonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
DNFPaolo De Negri Pier (Ita) ISD - Neri
DNFDiego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
DNFLuca Mirenda G. (Ita) ISD - Neri
DNFBartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
DNFPaolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
DNFDavide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFGianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFAlan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFSimone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFMaarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFLuca Ascani (Ita) Price - Custom Bikes
DNFDavide D'Angelo (Ita) Price - Custom Bikes
DNFDomenico Loria (Ita) Price - Custom Bikes
DNFLuca Zanasca (Ita) Price - Custom Bikes
DNFSimone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
DNFPasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
DNFLeopoldo Rocchetti (Ita) Miche
DNFLeonardo Pinizotto (Ita) Miche
DNFKrzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
DNFVolodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
DNFMirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNFRubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
DNFFrancisco Jose Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
DNFAndrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri

