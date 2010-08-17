Image 1 of 52 Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) claimed the Tre Valli Varesine after his Tour of Poland win. Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) continued his rich vein of form by taking a splendid victory at the Tre Valli Varesine one-day race in Italy. The Irishman escaped with Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF) a kilometre from the line on the drag up to the finish in Varese and dropped him in the final push to the finish.

A select group of 30 riders were together as they reached the last lap of the finishing circuit and there was a flurry of attacks. On the final climb of the Bobbiate, Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) attacked first and he was followed by Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini). When this trio were brought back, Pozzovivo made his move. The in-form Martin countered comfortably and then got a gap on the Italian in the closing 500 metres to secure a fine victory.

The podium was rounded out by Jerome Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen), while Cunego and Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) were among the chasers behind, finishing in fifth and seventh place respectively.

Martin is on fire at the moment. He won a stage and the overall classification at the recent Tour of Poland and also finished third overall at the Brixia Tour in Italy in July, which was won by Pozzovivo.

The race was marred by a crash involving Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) and several other riders. The former Giro d’Italia winner was taken to hospital with facial injuries and a suspected fracture to the wrist.

Martin was understandably delighted with his victory.

“In the first part of the race, I didn’t feel good at all, maybe because I was at a party on Saturday” he joked afterwards. “But in the last three laps, something changed.”

The Tre Valli Varesine was not the first time that the Garmin-Transitions rider has performed strongly in Italy this season. He impressed at the Brixia Tour recently, and he was a revelation on the Zoncolan stage of the Giro d’Italia in May.

“I love Italy. As an amateur I won two stages of the Giro della Valle d’Aosta and here the cycling fans are the most knowledgeable and the most respectful of the riders”, Martin said.

He also hinted at his ambitions of winning in Italy again later in the season, when asked how he compares to Irish greats of years gone by.

“Sean Kelly won the Tour of Lombardy, and that’s one of my favourite races,” Martin said. “If I could be a mix of him and my uncle Stephen (Roche), it wouldn’t be bad…”

