Martin triumphs in Tre Valli Varesine
Second win for Irish rider this month
Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) continued his rich vein of form by taking a splendid victory at the Tre Valli Varesine one-day race in Italy. The Irishman escaped with Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF) a kilometre from the line on the drag up to the finish in Varese and dropped him in the final push to the finish.
A select group of 30 riders were together as they reached the last lap of the finishing circuit and there was a flurry of attacks. On the final climb of the Bobbiate, Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) attacked first and he was followed by Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini). When this trio were brought back, Pozzovivo made his move. The in-form Martin countered comfortably and then got a gap on the Italian in the closing 500 metres to secure a fine victory.
The podium was rounded out by Jerome Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen), while Cunego and Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) were among the chasers behind, finishing in fifth and seventh place respectively.
Martin is on fire at the moment. He won a stage and the overall classification at the recent Tour of Poland and also finished third overall at the Brixia Tour in Italy in July, which was won by Pozzovivo.
The race was marred by a crash involving Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) and several other riders. The former Giro d’Italia winner was taken to hospital with facial injuries and a suspected fracture to the wrist.
Martin was understandably delighted with his victory.
“In the first part of the race, I didn’t feel good at all, maybe because I was at a party on Saturday” he joked afterwards. “But in the last three laps, something changed.”
The Tre Valli Varesine was not the first time that the Garmin-Transitions rider has performed strongly in Italy this season. He impressed at the Brixia Tour recently, and he was a revelation on the Zoncolan stage of the Giro d’Italia in May.
“I love Italy. As an amateur I won two stages of the Giro della Valle d’Aosta and here the cycling fans are the most knowledgeable and the most respectful of the riders”, Martin said.
He also hinted at his ambitions of winning in Italy again later in the season, when asked how he compares to Irish greats of years gone by.
“Sean Kelly won the Tour of Lombardy, and that’s one of my favourite races,” Martin said. “If I could be a mix of him and my uncle Stephen (Roche), it wouldn’t be bad…”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|4:51:20
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:06
|3
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:12
|4
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|6
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|8
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|14
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|17
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:50
|18
|Jose Antonio De Segovia Botella (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:22
|19
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|21
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|23
|Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|24
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|25
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|26
|Manuel Calvente Gorbas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|28
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|29
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|30
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|31
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|33
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|34
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|35
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|36
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|37
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|38
|José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|39
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|40
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|42
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|43
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|44
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|45
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|46
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|47
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|48
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) Price - Custom Bikes
|49
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|50
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|51
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|52
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Price - Custom Bikes
|54
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|55
|José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|56
|Davide Bonuccelli (Ita) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:01:46
|57
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|58
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|59
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:40
|60
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:05
|61
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|62
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:30
|DNF
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Cole House (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNF
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNF
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Matthew Goss (AUS) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Aleksej Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Ryder Hesjeedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Ran Margalio (Isr) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|DNF
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|DNF
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|DNF
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|DNF
|Martin Montenegro Jorge (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|DNF
|Alberto Fernández Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|DNF
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|DNF
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|DNF
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|DNF
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|DNF
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|DNF
|Matteo Montagutti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|DNF
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Jones Wurf Cameron (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|DNF
|Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|DNF
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) CarmioOro NGC
|DNF
|Antonio Quadranti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|DNF
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|DNF
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|DNF
|Sébastien Fournet-Fayard (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
|DNF
|Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|DNF
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|DNF
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|DNF
|Paolo De Negri Pier (Ita) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Luca Mirenda G. (Ita) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Price - Custom Bikes
|DNF
|Davide D'Angelo (Ita) Price - Custom Bikes
|DNF
|Domenico Loria (Ita) Price - Custom Bikes
|DNF
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) Price - Custom Bikes
|DNF
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|DNF
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|DNF
|Leopoldo Rocchetti (Ita) Miche
|DNF
|Leonardo Pinizotto (Ita) Miche
|DNF
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|DNF
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
|DNF
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNF
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Francisco Jose Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|DNF
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
