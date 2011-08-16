Trending

Rebellin beats Pozzovivo at Tre Valli Varesine

Pinot takes fine third place finish

Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) celebrates his victory at Tre Valli Varesine.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tre Valli Varesine runner-up Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and his third-place trophy.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Third place finisher Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on the podium.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Australia's Simon Clarke (Astana) crosses the finish line for 5th place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) finishes the day in 4th place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) wins his first race since returning to competition this season from a doping violation.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tre Valli Varesine podium (l-r): Domenico Pozzovivo, Davide Rebellin, Thibaut Pinot

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) post-race.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tre Valli Varesine champion Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) finishes in second place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) rounds out the Tre Valli Varesine podium in third place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Race winner Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) with his winner's trophy.

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) took his first victory since his return from suspension at the Tre Valli Varesine on Tuesday. The Italian, who tested positive for CERA at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, had too much for Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) on the final climb to the line at Campione d’Italia.

The duo broke clear inside the final kilometre, just after a searing but short-lived acceleration from Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) shattered the leading group under the red kite. Ultimately, however, Nibali’s attack served only to eliminate his teammate Peter Sagan from contention and hand the initiative to Rebellin and Pozzovivo.

After Nibali’s effort fizzled out, the diminutive Pozzovivo took up the reins on the climb and sallied ahead with Rebellin in tow. In spite of the best efforts of Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) to make it across, the leading pair maintained their advantage into the final 300 metres, and it was here that the wily Rebellin sensed his opportunity.

The Italian turned 40 last week, but he carried his years lightly as he ripped past Pozzovivo and quickly opened out a sizeable gap to take an emphatic victory. Pozzovivo held on for second place, while young French talent Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) gave yet another glimpse of his arsenal of talent by zipping clear of Gasparotto to take third.

“When I was alone with Pozzovivo with 300 metres to go, I knew I could win,” Rebellin said afterwards. “It was a finish that suited me and I knew I was in good condition.”

Rebellin maintained that his victory justified his decision to return to the sport after his suspension. Considering the length of his lay-off, the veteran has been in remarkable form this summer, and he had come close to victory at both the Trofeo Matteotti and the GP Città di Camaiore in recent weeks.

“I came back because I knew I could still win big races, and hopefully I can still do more between now and the end of the season,” he said flatly.

Liquigas lose out

The big losers of the day were Liquigas-Cannondale, as their leaders failed to make the anticipated impact on the sharp uphill finish at Campione d’Italia, in spite of the team controlling the race for much of the day by placing Mauro Finetto in the early break with Pavel Brutt (Katusha).

When that pair was swallowed up in the final 30 kilometres, the lime green squad took over the pace-setting at the head of the peloton in support of the in-form Peter Sagan. Thanks largely to the efforts of Valerio Agnoli, they succeeded in distancing a number of favourites including Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on the undulating run-in to the finish.

In the final 4km, as the road began to pitch up towards the line, Ivan Basso put in a selfless stint of work at the front of the leading group, with Sagan perched imperiously on his rear wheel. Basso succeeded in controlling attacks from Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) and Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF Inox) and entering the final kilometre, Sagan seemed well-placed to add to his ever-burgeoning palmares.

It was at that point that Nibali opted to make his solo effort, however, and Liquigas’ race fell apart when Sagan lost contact as the leading group scrambled to get on the Sicilian’s wheel. To compound matters, Nibali was unable to continue in his forcing, and instead Rebellin and Pozzovivo gratefully took advantage to carve up the spoils between them.

Full Results
1Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti4:41:30
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:04
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:07
4Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
6Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
7Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
8Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
10Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:17
11Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:22
12Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
13Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
14Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
17Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
18Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
19Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:36
20Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
21Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti0:00:48
22Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
23Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
24Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
25Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
26Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:57
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:04
28José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
29Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
30Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
31Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:11
32Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:28
33Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
34Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
35Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
36Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
37Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
38Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
39Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
40Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
41Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:38
42Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:42
43Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
44Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
45Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
46Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
47Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
48Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:03
49Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
50Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
51Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
52Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
53Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
54Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:24
55Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:02:35
56Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:41
57Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:49
58Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
59Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
60Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
61Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
63Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
65Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
66Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
67BETANCUR GOMEZ Carlos Alberto
68Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
69Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
70Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
71Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
72Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
73Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT
74Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:08
76Alexander Zdanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:03:32
77Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:03:38
78Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:03:43
79Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:48
80Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:23
81Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:04:32
82Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:04:40
83Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
84Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
85Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
86Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
87Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
88Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
89Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
90Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:05:15
91Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
92Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:28
93Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
94Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:05:34
95Luca Zanasca (Ita) WIT0:05:51
96Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:21
97Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
98Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
99Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
100Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
101Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:03

