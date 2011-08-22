Image 1 of 10 Solo women's overall TransWales podium (Image credit: TransWales) Image 2 of 10 Veteran men's duo overall TransWales podium (Image credit: TransWales) Image 3 of 10 Singlespeeder Matt Williams took the fight to the gear freaks by claiming third overall in the Men’s Solo category. Sterling effort. (Image credit: TransWales) Image 4 of 10 Rob Brown having it on the final ever stage of the TransWales. Rob would finally finish 9th overall in the Men’s Solo category. (Image credit: TransWales) Image 5 of 10 A wet start at the beginning of the day gradually faded as the riders got closer to Builth Wells. (Image credit: TransWales) Image 6 of 10 Solo men's overall TransWales podium (Image credit: TransWales) Image 7 of 10 Solo veteran men's overall TransWales podium (Image credit: TransWales) Image 8 of 10 Women's duo overall TransWales podium (Image credit: TransWales) Image 9 of 10 Mixed duo's overall TransWales podium (Image credit: TransWales) Image 10 of 10 Stijn Tachelet (Bronto-Chaos) sprints home to take the final special stage win in the men's duo category (Image credit: TransWales)

The final day of the TransWales would bring the riders home and full circle after seven days and 536km (333 miles) and 15,260m (1,758,530ft) of climbing. It's been a tough cookie for sure, but the battle weary riders knew that this would be the final push, the one that would see them complete the epic challenge that is the TransWales. But then there was the sting the tail: the final - and deciding - special stage. For some, the last chance to haul their way up the rankings; for others, the final gurn-inducing effort before a well earned cold beer, or three. But for all, the satisfaction of meeting the challenges of the TransWales head-on.

The final linking stage was a relatively sedate affair, which struck out from Cilycwm and made its way into the Irfon Forest trails that lie to the west of Llanwrytd Wells. After convulsing around and up and down the contours for the final flurry of wild biking fun, the route then hit the black top for the run in to Builth Wells to ease the riders' legs home before the final sprint special stage.

With the overall classification in many of the categories still very much up for grabs, this was the chance for the underdogs to fight back and cause an upset at the final hurdle. For Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion CC) in the solo veteran men's category, who before the special stage was just one second behind the overall leader, Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC), this is exactly what he did. In just 2km - with 85m of climbing - Whittaker more than made up the 1sec deficit. Indeed, he as good as twisted the knife by not only winning the final special stage in six minutes and 40 seconds ahead of Jones - who had to settle for third in the end - but by doing it with a 20-second advantage. This meant that Whittaker finished the TransWales as he started it - on top. In doing so, he secured the crown in one of the most hard-fought veteran races the event has ever seen - a battle that was testament to the competitive spirits, fitness, and bike handling ability of Jones and Whittaker themselves. Andy Roberts (Unattached) took third place in the overall, some four minutes behinds the duelling pair.

Elsewhere, in the duo men's category, another pairing found the extra power in their legs to really make the difference. Peter and Stijn Tachelet (Bronto-Chaos) had been flying all week and had touched the podium previously but had always fallen just short of being in up for the overall contention. But with the final special stage they got a double whammy: they won the final special stage in 6:58, ahead of both Mark Wright and Enda Reynolds (Team Trailbadger) and the category leaders, Simon Harrison and Robin Calverley (RAF CC). This result was enough to lift the Bronto-Chaos pair into third overall, behind the flying high overall winners, the RAF boys - who never left the podium all week - and Mark Wright & Enda Reynolds (Team Trailbadger).

The pairing of Elizabeth Adams and Rosemary Byde (Team Number 28) in the duo women's category continued their winning streak ahead of Steph Fountain and Lisa Bolton (Saddle Skedaddle) in the special stage by some 25+ seconds, with the perennial third place pair of Kelly Clark and Cath Hempsall (Unattached) rounding out the special stage podium. The result was enough to maintain the Team Number 28's three-minute lead in the overall to comfortably secure them the overall crown.

The duo veteran men's category has been an interesting one as the latter part of the week has seen the special stage podiums dominated by the four-day min-TransWales riders, with the full seven day warriors lagging behind from being battle weary. However, the final special stage was slightly different as the second-placed in the overall standings pairing of Ben Barden and Chris Putnam (White Spirit) decided to break up the interlopers' party somewhat. They put in a sterling effort after seven days of riding in their legs to take third place in the special stage. Although they were beaten on the day by both Richard Hoyte and Simon Alun (Dirty Habit), and Martyn Bramhall and Mick Fairest (Sheffield Phoenix), White Spirit's grit and determination cemented their second place in the overall rankings some 30 seconds behind the overall winners, Dave Sheppard and Trevor Marshall (MAMIL). Third place in the overall went to the best of the four-day mini-TransWales riders, Richard Hoyte and Simon Alun (Dirty Habit).

In the mixed duo category the pairing of Katie Vaughan and Andrew Heywood (Motor Neurone Disease Association) continued to dominate the competition. They put in a sterling effort to take the stage win in a time of 8:12 - some 23 seconds ahead of second placed Johanita Swanepoel and Pierre Cloete (Cameltoe). Cameltoe had themselves put in a final push to secure second in the special stage 55 seconds ahead of third placed John and Catherine Drummond (Align Pilates). Sadly, this final push was a genuine case of too little too late as they failed to make up enough time on Align Pilates to overtake them in the overall. In the end, Cameltoe finished 23 seconds behind second placed Align Pilates, with Katie Vaughan and Andrew Heywood taking the overall crown in emphatic style.

Coming into the final special stage, Fi Spotswood (Cyclist No 1) was just over a minute behind the category leader, Hannah Thorne, in the solo women's category. Although the course was a sprint stage and both Thorne and Spotswood had been trading places throughout the TransWales, Spotswood wasn't giving up. Lighting up the afterburners right from the get go, she dug deep and buried herself on the climb and careered down the descent and to the finish line like a woman possessed. Her efforts weren't in vain however, as she secured the stage win ahead of Thorne by just under two seconds. Spotswood may not have made up the gap in the overall to claw her back to parity with Thorne in the overall but she can certainly hold her head up high after a fight well fought. For Thorne, however, the glory of improving on last year's second place by taking the overall solo women's crown for 2011 was certainly an achievement to savour.

The final showdown solo men's category had been shaping up to be a thrilling climax to the TransWales, and it certainly did not disappoint. Coming into the final special stage Nepal's Ajay Chhetri (Torq) was trailing the overall leader, Matt Page (Wiggle) by just 39 seconds. Having made up 30-odd secs on the previous special stage it was conceivable that Chhetri could produce something dramatic. He certainly went off from the start line with a mind to do nothing short of it. By the time he crossed the line to finish he ensured that he'd posted the quickest time of the entire special stage, winning it in a time of 6:05. Another planet aligned in his favour as his chief rival, Matt Page, did not finish second fastest; that honour fell to Matt Williams, who finished five seconds slower than Chhetri. In the end however, Page crossed the line just seven seconds slower than Chhetri to take third on the day and in doing so, secure the overall title by 32 seconds.

Full Results

Solo women final stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fiona Spotswood (Cyclist No 1) 0:07:32 2 Hannah Thorne 0:00:01 3 Anna Buckingham (the big adventure store) 0:01:40 4 Saskia Hart 0:02:59 5 Abigail Armstrong (Tommy Cooper Fan Club) 0:03:23 6 Rachel Henderson (Edinburgh RC) 0:04:51 7 Angela Burt (Team Anjill) 0:05:32 8 Grace Leung 0:14:20

Solo men final stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ajay Chhatri (Torq Team) 0:06:05 2 Matt Williams 0:00:05 3 Matthew Page (Wiggle) 0:00:08 4 Jonathan Harris 0:00:11 5 Scott Cornish 0:00:16 6 David Ian Price (Drover Cycles) 0:00:31 7 Simon Hawken (Army Cycling Union/Primal Europe) 0:00:52 8 Rob Brickley (Clee Cycles/KCNC) 0:01:00 9 James Davies (Brooks Cycles) 0:01:02 10 Adam French 0:01:06 11 Richard Edge (Tread Hunters) 0:01:21 12 Richard Morgan (The 6th time) 0:01:30 13 Rob Brown 0:01:33 14 Rob Thomas (Gore Bike Wear) 0:01:37 15 Lee Monks (Pearce Cycles) 0:01:39 16 David Langridge (Stockport Clarion) 0:01:47 17 Steve Bone (Phase 9) 0:01:48 18 Philip Mastro 0:01:50 19 Ryan Machin (Leisure Lakes Cheltenham) 0:01:55 20 243 0:01:55 21 James Parker 0:02:01 22 Nicholas Jones (Myeloma UK.org / M&D Cycles) 0:02:06 23 Richard Querelle 0:02:12 24 Gary Lake (Cyclist No 1) 0:02:15 25 Jon Stapley 0:02:24 26 Marc Sharman 0:02:28 27 Florian Tauser 0:02:46 28 Graeme Spreadbury (Anything 4 A Ride) 0:02:52 29 Ivan Rawlinson 0:02:54 30 Paul Burton 0:03:10 31 Ewan Main 0:03:11 32 Michel Anton 0:03:16 33 Ultann George 0:03:33 34 Aaron Riley 0:03:35 35 Alex Forester 0:03:40 36 John Chell (Welland Valley CC) 0:04:11 37 Damian King 0:04:47 38 Russell Mawson 0:15:47 39 Chris Howard (Treadscc.co.uk)

Solo veteran men final stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion CC) 0:06:40 2 Andy Roberts 0:00:13 3 Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC) 0:00:20 4 Gary Cousins (phasen9clothing.co.uk) 0:01:00 5 Ian Musgrove (Ians Cycle Centre) 0:01:14 6 Andy Crane 0:01:30 7 Steve Whitehouse (One And All) 0:01:32 8 John Mcgillivray (brelades vets) 0:01:34 9 Stephen Wood 0:01:36

Duo men final stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Tachelet & Stijn Tachelet (Bronto - Chaos) 0:06:58 2 Mark Wright & Enda Reynolds (Team Trailbadger) 0:00:06 3 Simon Harrison & Robin Calverley (RAF CC) 0:00:07 4 David Askin & David O'brien (Rally da Digger) 0:00:10 5 Ben Warrick & David Evans 0:00:53 6 David Tortoishell & Stuart Crighton (Army Cycling Union) 0:00:55 7 Daniel Liddle & Jason Aspden (mucky melyd) 0:00:59 8 Fernando Mainar & Sergio Leal (Dekora Team) 0:01:23 9 Dean Camier & Tim Hughes (Kings of Lemon) 0:01:32 10 David Cooper & Chris Murray (Norfolk In Chance) 0:13:55

Duo women final stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Adams & Rosemary Byde (Team number 28 (better name to follow!)) 0:08:26 2 Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton (Saddle Skedaddle) 0:00:28 3 Kelly Clark & Cath Hempsall 0:01:38 4 Nell Hall & Rachael Harrison 0:02:27

Duo veteran men final stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Barden & Chris Putnam (White spirit) 0:09:55 2 Dave Sheppard & Trevor Marshall (MAMIL) 0:00:02

Duo mixed final stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Vaughan & Andrew Heywood (Motor Neurone Disease Association) 0:08:12 2 Johanita Swanepoel & Pierre Cloete (Cameltoe) 0:00:23 3 John Drummond & Catherine Drummond (Align Pilates) 0:01:18

Solo women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Thorne 48:16:24 2 Fiona Spotswood (Cyclist No 1) 0:01:12 3 Anna Buckingham (the big adventure store) 0:20:08 4 Abigail Armstrong (Tommy Cooper Fan Club) 0:27:32 5 Saskia Hart 0:30:24 6 Angela Burt (Team Anjill) 0:41:14 7 Rachel Henderson (Edinburgh RC) 0:57:22 8 Grace Leung 1:38:20

Solo men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Page (Wiggle) 48:04:27 2 Ajay Chhatri (Torq Team) 0:00:32 3 Matt Williams 0:03:25 4 David Ian Price (Drover Cycles) 0:04:08 5 Scott Cornish 0:04:38 6 Jonathan Harris 0:05:34 7 Simon Hawken (Army Cycling Union/Primal Europe) 0:05:55 8 James Davies (Brooks Cycles) 0:06:26 9 Rob Brown 0:10:02 10 Rob Thomas (Gore Bike Wear) 0:10:56 11 Adam French 0:11:35 12 Rob Brickley (Clee Cycles/KCNC) 0:12:29 13 Richard Edge (Tread Hunters) 0:12:47 14 Ryan Machin (Leisure Lakes Cheltenham) 0:13:49 15 Lee Monks (Pearce Cycles) 0:13:50 16 Richard Morgan (The 6th time) 0:14:23 17 James Parker 0:15:01 18 David Langridge (Stockport Clarion) 0:16:14 19 Philip Mastro 0:17:26 20 Gary Lake (Cyclist No 1) 0:17:42 21 Steve Bone (Phase 9) 0:18:14 22 Nicholas Jones (Myeloma UK.org / M&D Cycles) 0:19:10 23 Richard Querelle 0:20:38 24 Jon Stapley 0:20:51 25 Graeme Spreadbury (Anything 4 A Ride) 0:24:08 26 Alex Forester 0:24:27 27 Paul Burton 0:25:24 28 Marc Sharman 0:25:38 29 Michel Anton 0:28:57 30 Florian Tauser 0:32:25 31 Ultann George 0:32:35 32 Russell Mawson 0:34:16 33 Ewan Main 0:35:02 34 Ivan Rawlinson 0:35:10 35 John Chell (Welland Valley CC) 0:38:37 36 Aaron Riley 0:42:08 37 Damian King 0:46:29 38 Chris Howard (Treadscc.co.uk) 1:26:46

Solo veteran men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion CC) 48:10:14 2 Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC) 0:00:19 3 Andy Roberts 0:04:04 4 Gary Cousins (phasen9clothing.co.uk) 0:05:08 5 Ian Musgrove (Ians Cycle Centre) 0:09:03 6 Steve Whitehouse (One And All) 0:12:07 7 Chris Watson (Manx Mountainbike Club) 0:13:51 8 Andy Wilson (For Goodness Shakes) 0:14:00 9 Andy Crane 0:14:09 10 Roman Petr 0:15:53 11 Stephen Wood 0:16:56 12 Andy Wright 0:18:17 13 Nigel Thomas (TREDZ) 0:18:54 14 Stuart Bruce (Cotswold Outdoor) 0:20:19 15 Mike Take (Team Tredz) 0:22:10 16 Colin Bound 0:24:02 17 David Steele (Tommy Cooper Fan Club) 0:26:08 18 Mark Plant 0:26:15 19 Dave Ross (Trailbadger) 0:33:38 20 Nigel Rees 0:34:10 21 Paul Steiger 0:34:16 22 Paul Whitaker 0:36:17 23 John Mcgillivray (brelades vets) 0:38:08 24 Adrian Normanton 0:47:14 25 Adrian Peters 0:55:00 26 Melvin Waters 1:09:16

Duo men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Harrison & Robin Calverley (RAF CC) 48:13:11 2 Mark Wright & Enda Reynolds (Team Trailbadger) 0:01:31 3 Peter Tachelet & Stijn Tachelet (Bronto - Chaos) 0:06:41 4 David Askin & David O'brien (Rally da Digger) 0:06:50 5 David Tortoishell & Stuart Crighton (Army Cycling Union) 0:11:15 6 Dean Camier & Tim Hughes (Kings of Lemon) 0:14:43 7 Fernando Mainar & Sergio Leal (Dekora Team) 0:17:22 8 Ben Warrick & David Evans 0:26:53 9 Daniel Liddle & Jason Aspden (mucky melyd) 0:42:20 10 David Cooper & Chris Murray (Norfolk In Chance) 0:56:15

Duo women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Adams & Rosemary Byde (Team number 28 (better name to follow!)) 48:27:12 2 Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton (Saddle Skedaddle) 0:03:07 3 Kelly Clark & Cath Hempsall 0:14:47 4 Nell Hall & Rachael Harrison 0:41:02

Duo veteran men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dave Sheppard & Trevor Marshall (MAMIL) 48:56:46 2 Ben Barden & Chris Putnam (White spirit) 0:00:29