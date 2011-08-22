Trending

Page takes TransWales overall

Thorne crowned women's winner

Image 1 of 10

Solo women's overall TransWales podium

Solo women's overall TransWales podium
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 2 of 10

Veteran men's duo overall TransWales podium

Veteran men's duo overall TransWales podium
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 3 of 10

Singlespeeder Matt Williams took the fight to the gear freaks by claiming third overall in the Men’s Solo category. Sterling effort.

Singlespeeder Matt Williams took the fight to the gear freaks by claiming third overall in the Men’s Solo category. Sterling effort.
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 4 of 10

Rob Brown having it on the final ever stage of the TransWales. Rob would finally finish 9th overall in the Men’s Solo category.

Rob Brown having it on the final ever stage of the TransWales. Rob would finally finish 9th overall in the Men’s Solo category.
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 5 of 10

A wet start at the beginning of the day gradually faded as the riders got closer to Builth Wells.

A wet start at the beginning of the day gradually faded as the riders got closer to Builth Wells.
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 6 of 10

Solo men's overall TransWales podium

Solo men's overall TransWales podium
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 7 of 10

Solo veteran men's overall TransWales podium

Solo veteran men's overall TransWales podium
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 8 of 10

Women's duo overall TransWales podium

Women's duo overall TransWales podium
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 9 of 10

Mixed duo's overall TransWales podium

Mixed duo's overall TransWales podium
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 10 of 10

Stijn Tachelet (Bronto-Chaos) sprints home to take the final special stage win in the men's duo category

Stijn Tachelet (Bronto-Chaos) sprints home to take the final special stage win in the men's duo category
(Image credit: TransWales)

The final day of the TransWales would bring the riders home and full circle after seven days and 536km (333 miles) and 15,260m (1,758,530ft) of climbing. It's been a tough cookie for sure, but the battle weary riders knew that this would be the final push, the one that would see them complete the epic challenge that is the TransWales. But then there was the sting the tail: the final - and deciding - special stage. For some, the last chance to haul their way up the rankings; for others, the final gurn-inducing effort before a well earned cold beer, or three. But for all, the satisfaction of meeting the challenges of the TransWales head-on.

The final linking stage was a relatively sedate affair, which struck out from Cilycwm and made its way into the Irfon Forest trails that lie to the west of Llanwrytd Wells. After convulsing around and up and down the contours for the final flurry of wild biking fun, the route then hit the black top for the run in to Builth Wells to ease the riders' legs home before the final sprint special stage.

With the overall classification in many of the categories still very much up for grabs, this was the chance for the underdogs to fight back and cause an upset at the final hurdle. For Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion CC) in the solo veteran men's category, who before the special stage was just one second behind the overall leader, Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC), this is exactly what he did. In just 2km - with 85m of climbing - Whittaker more than made up the 1sec deficit. Indeed, he as good as twisted the knife by not only winning the final special stage in six minutes and 40 seconds ahead of Jones - who had to settle for third in the end - but by doing it with a 20-second advantage. This meant that Whittaker finished the TransWales as he started it - on top. In doing so, he secured the crown in one of the most hard-fought veteran races the event has ever seen - a battle that was testament to the competitive spirits, fitness, and bike handling ability of Jones and Whittaker themselves. Andy Roberts (Unattached) took third place in the overall, some four minutes behinds the duelling pair.

Elsewhere, in the duo men's category, another pairing found the extra power in their legs to really make the difference. Peter and Stijn Tachelet (Bronto-Chaos) had been flying all week and had touched the podium previously but had always fallen just short of being in up for the overall contention. But with the final special stage they got a double whammy: they won the final special stage in 6:58, ahead of both Mark Wright and Enda Reynolds (Team Trailbadger) and the category leaders, Simon Harrison and Robin Calverley (RAF CC). This result was enough to lift the Bronto-Chaos pair into third overall, behind the flying high overall winners, the RAF boys - who never left the podium all week - and Mark Wright & Enda Reynolds (Team Trailbadger).

The pairing of Elizabeth Adams and Rosemary Byde (Team Number 28) in the duo women's category continued their winning streak ahead of Steph Fountain and Lisa Bolton (Saddle Skedaddle) in the special stage by some 25+ seconds, with the perennial third place pair of Kelly Clark and Cath Hempsall (Unattached) rounding out the special stage podium. The result was enough to maintain the Team Number 28's three-minute lead in the overall to comfortably secure them the overall crown.

The duo veteran men's category has been an interesting one as the latter part of the week has seen the special stage podiums dominated by the four-day min-TransWales riders, with the full seven day warriors lagging behind from being battle weary. However, the final special stage was slightly different as the second-placed in the overall standings pairing of Ben Barden and Chris Putnam (White Spirit) decided to break up the interlopers' party somewhat. They put in a sterling effort after seven days of riding in their legs to take third place in the special stage. Although they were beaten on the day by both Richard Hoyte and Simon Alun (Dirty Habit), and Martyn Bramhall and Mick Fairest (Sheffield Phoenix), White Spirit's grit and determination cemented their second place in the overall rankings some 30 seconds behind the overall winners, Dave Sheppard and Trevor Marshall (MAMIL). Third place in the overall went to the best of the four-day mini-TransWales riders, Richard Hoyte and Simon Alun (Dirty Habit).

In the mixed duo category the pairing of Katie Vaughan and Andrew Heywood (Motor Neurone Disease Association) continued to dominate the competition. They put in a sterling effort to take the stage win in a time of 8:12 - some 23 seconds ahead of second placed Johanita Swanepoel and Pierre Cloete (Cameltoe). Cameltoe had themselves put in a final push to secure second in the special stage 55 seconds ahead of third placed John and Catherine Drummond (Align Pilates). Sadly, this final push was a genuine case of too little too late as they failed to make up enough time on Align Pilates to overtake them in the overall. In the end, Cameltoe finished 23 seconds behind second placed Align Pilates, with Katie Vaughan and Andrew Heywood taking the overall crown in emphatic style.

Coming into the final special stage, Fi Spotswood (Cyclist No 1) was just over a minute behind the category leader, Hannah Thorne, in the solo women's category. Although the course was a sprint stage and both Thorne and Spotswood had been trading places throughout the TransWales, Spotswood wasn't giving up. Lighting up the afterburners right from the get go, she dug deep and buried herself on the climb and careered down the descent and to the finish line like a woman possessed. Her efforts weren't in vain however, as she secured the stage win ahead of Thorne by just under two seconds. Spotswood may not have made up the gap in the overall to claw her back to parity with Thorne in the overall but she can certainly hold her head up high after a fight well fought. For Thorne, however, the glory of improving on last year's second place by taking the overall solo women's crown for 2011 was certainly an achievement to savour.

The final showdown solo men's category had been shaping up to be a thrilling climax to the TransWales, and it certainly did not disappoint. Coming into the final special stage Nepal's Ajay Chhetri (Torq) was trailing the overall leader, Matt Page (Wiggle) by just 39 seconds. Having made up 30-odd secs on the previous special stage it was conceivable that Chhetri could produce something dramatic. He certainly went off from the start line with a mind to do nothing short of it. By the time he crossed the line to finish he ensured that he'd posted the quickest time of the entire special stage, winning it in a time of 6:05. Another planet aligned in his favour as his chief rival, Matt Page, did not finish second fastest; that honour fell to Matt Williams, who finished five seconds slower than Chhetri. In the end however, Page crossed the line just seven seconds slower than Chhetri to take third on the day and in doing so, secure the overall title by 32 seconds.

Full Results

Solo women final stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fiona Spotswood (Cyclist No 1)0:07:32
2Hannah Thorne0:00:01
3Anna Buckingham (the big adventure store)0:01:40
4Saskia Hart0:02:59
5Abigail Armstrong (Tommy Cooper Fan Club)0:03:23
6Rachel Henderson (Edinburgh RC)0:04:51
7Angela Burt (Team Anjill)0:05:32
8Grace Leung0:14:20

Solo men final stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ajay Chhatri (Torq Team)0:06:05
2Matt Williams0:00:05
3Matthew Page (Wiggle)0:00:08
4Jonathan Harris0:00:11
5Scott Cornish0:00:16
6David Ian Price (Drover Cycles)0:00:31
7Simon Hawken (Army Cycling Union/Primal Europe)0:00:52
8Rob Brickley (Clee Cycles/KCNC)0:01:00
9James Davies (Brooks Cycles)0:01:02
10Adam French0:01:06
11Richard Edge (Tread Hunters)0:01:21
12Richard Morgan (The 6th time)0:01:30
13Rob Brown0:01:33
14Rob Thomas (Gore Bike Wear)0:01:37
15Lee Monks (Pearce Cycles)0:01:39
16David Langridge (Stockport Clarion)0:01:47
17Steve Bone (Phase 9)0:01:48
18Philip Mastro0:01:50
19Ryan Machin (Leisure Lakes Cheltenham)0:01:55
202430:01:55
21James Parker0:02:01
22Nicholas Jones (Myeloma UK.org / M&D Cycles)0:02:06
23Richard Querelle0:02:12
24Gary Lake (Cyclist No 1)0:02:15
25Jon Stapley0:02:24
26Marc Sharman0:02:28
27Florian Tauser0:02:46
28Graeme Spreadbury (Anything 4 A Ride)0:02:52
29Ivan Rawlinson0:02:54
30Paul Burton0:03:10
31Ewan Main0:03:11
32Michel Anton0:03:16
33Ultann George0:03:33
34Aaron Riley0:03:35
35Alex Forester0:03:40
36John Chell (Welland Valley CC)0:04:11
37Damian King0:04:47
38Russell Mawson0:15:47
39Chris Howard (Treadscc.co.uk)

Solo veteran men final stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion CC)0:06:40
2Andy Roberts0:00:13
3Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC)0:00:20
4Gary Cousins (phasen9clothing.co.uk)0:01:00
5Ian Musgrove (Ians Cycle Centre)0:01:14
6Andy Crane0:01:30
7Steve Whitehouse (One And All)0:01:32
8John Mcgillivray (brelades vets)0:01:34
9Stephen Wood0:01:36

Duo men final stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Tachelet & Stijn Tachelet (Bronto - Chaos)0:06:58
2Mark Wright & Enda Reynolds (Team Trailbadger)0:00:06
3Simon Harrison & Robin Calverley (RAF CC)0:00:07
4David Askin & David O'brien (Rally da Digger)0:00:10
5Ben Warrick & David Evans0:00:53
6David Tortoishell & Stuart Crighton (Army Cycling Union)0:00:55
7Daniel Liddle & Jason Aspden (mucky melyd)0:00:59
8Fernando Mainar & Sergio Leal (Dekora Team)0:01:23
9Dean Camier & Tim Hughes (Kings of Lemon)0:01:32
10David Cooper & Chris Murray (Norfolk In Chance)0:13:55

Duo women final stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Adams & Rosemary Byde (Team number 28 (better name to follow!))0:08:26
2Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton (Saddle Skedaddle)0:00:28
3Kelly Clark & Cath Hempsall0:01:38
4Nell Hall & Rachael Harrison0:02:27

Duo veteran men final stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Barden & Chris Putnam (White spirit)0:09:55
2Dave Sheppard & Trevor Marshall (MAMIL)0:00:02

Duo mixed final stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Vaughan & Andrew Heywood (Motor Neurone Disease Association)0:08:12
2Johanita Swanepoel & Pierre Cloete (Cameltoe)0:00:23
3John Drummond & Catherine Drummond (Align Pilates)0:01:18

Solo women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Thorne48:16:24
2Fiona Spotswood (Cyclist No 1)0:01:12
3Anna Buckingham (the big adventure store)0:20:08
4Abigail Armstrong (Tommy Cooper Fan Club)0:27:32
5Saskia Hart0:30:24
6Angela Burt (Team Anjill)0:41:14
7Rachel Henderson (Edinburgh RC)0:57:22
8Grace Leung1:38:20

Solo men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Page (Wiggle)48:04:27
2Ajay Chhatri (Torq Team)0:00:32
3Matt Williams0:03:25
4David Ian Price (Drover Cycles)0:04:08
5Scott Cornish0:04:38
6Jonathan Harris0:05:34
7Simon Hawken (Army Cycling Union/Primal Europe)0:05:55
8James Davies (Brooks Cycles)0:06:26
9Rob Brown0:10:02
10Rob Thomas (Gore Bike Wear)0:10:56
11Adam French0:11:35
12Rob Brickley (Clee Cycles/KCNC)0:12:29
13Richard Edge (Tread Hunters)0:12:47
14Ryan Machin (Leisure Lakes Cheltenham)0:13:49
15Lee Monks (Pearce Cycles)0:13:50
16Richard Morgan (The 6th time)0:14:23
17James Parker0:15:01
18David Langridge (Stockport Clarion)0:16:14
19Philip Mastro0:17:26
20Gary Lake (Cyclist No 1)0:17:42
21Steve Bone (Phase 9)0:18:14
22Nicholas Jones (Myeloma UK.org / M&D Cycles)0:19:10
23Richard Querelle0:20:38
24Jon Stapley0:20:51
25Graeme Spreadbury (Anything 4 A Ride)0:24:08
26Alex Forester0:24:27
27Paul Burton0:25:24
28Marc Sharman0:25:38
29Michel Anton0:28:57
30Florian Tauser0:32:25
31Ultann George0:32:35
32Russell Mawson0:34:16
33Ewan Main0:35:02
34Ivan Rawlinson0:35:10
35John Chell (Welland Valley CC)0:38:37
36Aaron Riley0:42:08
37Damian King0:46:29
38Chris Howard (Treadscc.co.uk)1:26:46

Solo veteran men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion CC)48:10:14
2Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC)0:00:19
3Andy Roberts0:04:04
4Gary Cousins (phasen9clothing.co.uk)0:05:08
5Ian Musgrove (Ians Cycle Centre)0:09:03
6Steve Whitehouse (One And All)0:12:07
7Chris Watson (Manx Mountainbike Club)0:13:51
8Andy Wilson (For Goodness Shakes)0:14:00
9Andy Crane0:14:09
10Roman Petr0:15:53
11Stephen Wood0:16:56
12Andy Wright0:18:17
13Nigel Thomas (TREDZ)0:18:54
14Stuart Bruce (Cotswold Outdoor)0:20:19
15Mike Take (Team Tredz)0:22:10
16Colin Bound0:24:02
17David Steele (Tommy Cooper Fan Club)0:26:08
18Mark Plant0:26:15
19Dave Ross (Trailbadger)0:33:38
20Nigel Rees0:34:10
21Paul Steiger0:34:16
22Paul Whitaker0:36:17
23John Mcgillivray (brelades vets)0:38:08
24Adrian Normanton0:47:14
25Adrian Peters0:55:00
26Melvin Waters1:09:16

Duo men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Harrison & Robin Calverley (RAF CC)48:13:11
2Mark Wright & Enda Reynolds (Team Trailbadger)0:01:31
3Peter Tachelet & Stijn Tachelet (Bronto - Chaos)0:06:41
4David Askin & David O'brien (Rally da Digger)0:06:50
5David Tortoishell & Stuart Crighton (Army Cycling Union)0:11:15
6Dean Camier & Tim Hughes (Kings of Lemon)0:14:43
7Fernando Mainar & Sergio Leal (Dekora Team)0:17:22
8Ben Warrick & David Evans0:26:53
9Daniel Liddle & Jason Aspden (mucky melyd)0:42:20
10David Cooper & Chris Murray (Norfolk In Chance)0:56:15

Duo women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Adams & Rosemary Byde (Team number 28 (better name to follow!))48:27:12
2Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton (Saddle Skedaddle)0:03:07
3Kelly Clark & Cath Hempsall0:14:47
4Nell Hall & Rachael Harrison0:41:02

Duo veteran men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dave Sheppard & Trevor Marshall (MAMIL)48:56:46
2Ben Barden & Chris Putnam (White spirit)0:00:29

Duo mixed final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Vaughan & Andrew Heywood (Motor Neurone Disease Association)48:26:12
2John Drummond & Catherine Drummond (Align Pilates)0:08:49
3Johanita Swanepoel & Pierre Cloete (Cameltoe)0:32:26

Latest on Cyclingnews