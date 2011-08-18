Image 1 of 7 The riders chew the breeze before setting off from Llandiloes (Image credit: TransWales) Image 2 of 7 The massed throng of riders depart for the biggest day’s riding of the event under promising skies (Image credit: TransWales) Image 3 of 7 Mid-Wales features enviable scenery and ‘to die for’ panoramas. Pity the riding was sometimes too testing for the riders to truly appreciate their surroundings. (Image credit: TransWales) Image 4 of 7 The Climachx downhill special stage’s slippery conditions under tyre couldn’t dampen the fiery competition (Image credit: TransWales) Image 5 of 7 The view from Foel Fadian looking over the Dovey Valley (Image credit: TransWales) Image 6 of 7 The slab descent in all its slippery and infamous glory. (Image credit: TransWales) Image 7 of 7 Hannah Thorne on her way to take the overall lead in the solo women's category (Image credit: TransWales)

The fourth day of the TransWales rolled out of Llandiloes at 9:00 am under promising skies as yesterday's rains receded into memory. The riders warmed their weary legs up on the Tarmac before hitting the dirt to follow the River Severn towards its source in Hafren Forest. After navigating the Cadbury Flake like folds of the forest the riders left the wooded darkness behind to climb Penycrocben at 469m - an open moor which was the site of a Roman fortlet that today merely guards stunning views to the south east. The trail then gently sped downwards towards a tricky rocky chute that spat riders onto a bridge before a short hike-a-bike.

Riders then headed to the highest point of the day - Foel Fadian at 564m - before plunging downwards into the Dovey Valley over a tricky wet rock slab that claimed more than a few victims. Both steep and slippery, it was an intimidating drop over the summit and straight into its merciless maw. Many chose to dismount and walk, leaving only the foolhardy and the skillful to tackle it head on. The smoothest and fastest rider down was Hannah Thorne, currently placed second in the solo women's category. Her form was outstanding and boded well for her attack on the downhill special stage on the Climachx trail at the end of the day.

After the lunch stop the trail hooked up into the woods that hide the infamous - and oft overlooked - Climachx trail. The riders climbed and careered deeper into the wood's depth depths, getting into the swooping singletrack groove before they arrived at the crunch point of the day: the downhill special stage. With so many categories still running so close, today's special stage was the opportunity for the gravity gifted to nose ahead of their rivals in the overall classification.

Beginning off a rolling start down some fireroad it swoops downwards on undulating singletrack and into the woods for an extended section of flowing but rockier terrain. Stone slabs and steps pepper the descent as it snakes its way around the flanks of Myndd-Fron-Felen, with the first third seeing a tricky rocky section which only the smoothest conquer, whilst others opt to run. The trail then careers faster and faster along sumptuous singletrack until the bermalicious crescendo.

After the rotor pinging finish to the special stage, the riders warmed down with a black top spin to the day's end at Machynlleth. The town itslef itself, once the capital of Wales, is the British capital of alternative technology. More importantly, it isn't short of a few pubs either which the riders made full use of to calm nerves and soothe legs before the fifth linking stage on Thursday morning.

After the dust settled from the days racing, Matt Page (Wiggle) had extended his lead in the men's solo category with an emphatic win on the Climachx trail, clocking the day's best time of eight minutes and 26 seconds, eight seconds faster than second placed James Davies (Brooks Cycles) - who makes his first podium of the event. Nepal's Ajay Chhetri (Torq) crossed the line 44 seconds down in seventh - his lowest placing of the event so far.

This has meant that the overall standings have changed, with Page extending his lead to 58 seconds over the new second placed Davies, with Chhetri nipping at his heels just two seconds back. With the Leg Burner climb on the menu for tomorrow's special stage at Nant-y-Arian its conceivable that Chhetri can make back a chunk of time as he's shown his climbing prowess is significantly stronger than Page's.

In the men's solo category, a New Zealander Hannah Thorne lived up to the promise that her form prophecised on the Foel Fadian slab descent by smashing the Climachx trail to win by a clear 21 seconds ahead of Fiona Spotswood (Cyclist No 1). Unfortunately for Natasha Berry (BikeLux/Progression), she finished almost a minute behind Spotswood, a result that sees her drifting out of contention for the overall two minutes and 23 seconds down on the new category leader Hannah Thorne, with Spotswood also displaced into second.

Elsewhere, the women's duo category saw Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton (Saddle Skedaddle) finally make the top step in the special stage in a emphatic style by storming home in a time of 11:11, a minute faster than second placed Elizabeth Adams & Rosemary Byde (Team Number 28).

In the solo veteran men's category, Gary Cousins (phasenineclothing.co.uk) came back from a high speed crash on the linking stage that left him battered and bruised with a destroyed helmet, to take third place on the special stage, 20 seconds behind second placed Andy Roberts, and 40 seconds behind the stage winner Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC). Jones won in 8:56 - a margin which helped him extend his lead in the overall by a minute over Roberts, who moves up into second, with Cousins dropping back to third.

Tomorrow's fifth linking stage will take the riders from Machynlleth to Cymystwyth some 75km and 2400m of climbing away. Along the way, the riders will tackle the fourth special stage - another trail centre loop time trial - on the fine Nant-y-Arian trails. With the Leg Burner climb in the mix and a lot of descending it should be a level playing field for both climbers and downhillers alike; the racing should be close but whoever edges ahead here may well claw themselves a small yet significant advantage with just two special stages remaining. With all to play for in many of the categories, it's certainly not over 'til the fat lady sings, although there's a chance she may well begin her vocal exercises tomorrow.

Full Results

Solo women special stage results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Thorne 0:09:29 2 Fiona Spotswood (Cyclist No 1) 0:00:20 3 Natasha Barry (BikeLux/Progression) 0:02:19 4 Saskia Hart 0:02:56 5 Anna Buckingham (the big adventure store) 0:04:04 6 Angela Burt (Team Anjill) 0:04:10 7 Abigail Armstrong (Tommy Cooper Fan Club) 0:05:31 8 Rachel Henderson (Edinburgh RC) 0:06:08 9 Grace Leung 0:15:25

Solo men special stage results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Page (Wiggle) 0:08:26 2 James Davies (Brooks Cycles) 0:00:09 3 Simon Hawken (Army Cycling Union/Primal Europe) 0:00:26 4 Ryan Machin (Leisure Lakes Cheltenham) 0:00:35 5 David Ian Price (Drover Cycles) 0:00:37 6 Matt Williams 0:00:39 7 Ajay Chhatri (Torq Team) 0:00:44 8 Rob Brown 0:01:23 9 Gary Lake (Cyclist No 1) 0:01:26 10 Marc Sharman 0:01:27 11 Alex Forester 0:01:37 12 Rob Thomas (Gore Bike Wear) 0:01:47 13 Richard Morgan (The 6th time) 0:01:48 14 David Langridge (Stockport Clarion) 0:02:02 15 Philip Mastro 0:02:08 16 Lee Monks (Pearce Cycles) 0:02:13 17 Nicholas Jones (Myeloma UK.org / M&D Cycles) 0:02:15 18 Rob Brickley (Clee Cycles/KCNC) 0:02:17 19 Jon Stapley 0:02:18 20 Richard Edge (Tread Hunters) 0:02:23 21 Graeme Spreadbury (Anything 4 A Ride) 0:02:24 22 Paul Burton 0:02:25 23 Adam French 0:02:27 24 Scott Cornish 0:02:42 25 Russell Mawson 0:02:49 26 Ewan Main 0:03:15 27 Jonathan Harris 0:03:18 28 James Parker 0:03:37 29 Michel Anton 0:03:43 30 Steve Bone (Phase 9) 0:03:47 31 Ultann George 0:03:47 32 Richard Querelle 0:04:02 33 Chris Howard (Treadscc.co.uk) 0:04:03 34 Florian Tauser 0:05:36 35 Ivan Rawlinson 0:05:52 36 Damian King 0:06:42 37 John Chell (Welland Valley CC) 0:07:41 38 Aaron Riley 0:07:52 39 Simon Burgess (Severn Road Club) 0:16:28 40 Jui-Lin (Mickey) Fan 41 James Crask (V02) 42 Jonathan Bowl 43 Karl Dobson 44 Robin Thomas 45 Jon Parker (MTB Pigs) 46 Justin Coward 47 Matthew Wyatt 48 David Barnes (Bad Boy Barno)

Solo veteran men special stage results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC) 0:08:56 2 Andy Roberts 0:00:26 3 Gary Cousins (phasen9clothing.co.uk) 0:00:45 4 Ian Musgrove (Ians Cycle Centre) 0:01:01 5 Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion CC) 0:01:05 6 Andy Wilson (For Goodness Shakes) 0:01:07 7 Andy Crane 0:01:50 8 John Mcgillivray (brelades vets) 0:01:58 9 Steve Whitehouse (One And All) 0:02:09 10 Colin Bound 0:02:19 11 Chris Watson (Manx Mountainbike Club) 0:02:23 12 Stephen Wood 0:02:26 13 Stuart Bruce (Cotswold Outdoor) 0:02:44 14 Nigel Rees 0:02:59 15 Nigel Thomas (TREDZ) 0:03:11 16 Mike Take (Team Tredz) 0:03:24 17 Mark Plant 0:03:37 18 Paul Whitaker 0:03:40 19 Andy Wright 0:04:05 20 Adrian Peters 0:04:13 21 David Steele (Tommy Cooper Fan Club) 0:04:14 22 Roman Petr 0:04:23 23 Paul Steiger 0:04:37 24 Adrian Normanton 0:05:19 25 Melvin Waters 0:11:57 26 Dave Ross (Trailbadger) 0:13:58 27 Ioan Morris 0:15:58 28 Peter Norman 29 Ian Hirst (St Ives CC / Plastributon / Techniflo / Grafham Cycles) 30 James Pope 31 Tony Higgins 32 Stephen Graves 33 Peter Price 34 Andrew Stewart

Duo men special stage results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Harrison & Robin Calverley (RAF CC) 0:09:22 2 Mark Wright & Enda Reynolds (Team Trailbadger) 0:00:11 3 Ben Warrick & David Evans 0:00:39 4 Daniel Liddle & Jason Aspden (mucky melyd) 0:00:55 5 David Askin & David O'brien (Rally da Digger) 0:01:00 6 Peter Tachelet & Stijn Tachelet (Bronto - Chaos) 0:01:28 7 David Tortoishell & Stuart Crighton (Army Cycling Union) 0:01:50 8 Dean Camier & Tim Hughes (Kings of Lemon) 0:01:56 9 David Cooper & Chris Murray (Norfolk In Chance) 0:02:13 10 Fernando Mainar & Sergio Leal (Dekora Team) 0:02:39

Duo women special stage results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton (Saddle Skedaddle) 0:11:11 2 Elizabeth Adams & Rosemary Byde (Team number 28 (better name to follow!)) 0:01:09 3 Kelly Clark & Cath Hempsall 0:01:15 4 Nell Hall & Rachael Harrison 0:02:55

Duo veteran men special stage results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dave Sheppard & Trevor Marshall (MAMIL) 0:12:00 2 Ben Barden & Chris Putnam (White spirit) 0:04:34

Duo mixed special stage results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Vaughan & Andrew Heywood (Motor Neurone Disease Association) 0:11:41 2 John Drummond & Catherine Drummond (Align Pilates) 0:01:37 3 Johanita Swanepoel & Pierre Cloete (Cameltoe) 0:01:40

Solo women general classification after day 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Thorne 27:20:27 2 Fiona Spotswood (Cyclist No 1) 0:00:09 3 Natasha Barry (BikeLux/Progression) 0:02:23 4 Anna Buckingham (the big adventure store) 0:06:44 5 Saskia Hart 0:06:55 6 Abigail Armstrong (Tommy Cooper Fan Club) 0:09:42 7 Angela Burt (Team Anjill) 0:12:39 8 Rachel Henderson (Edinburgh RC) 0:17:41 9 Grace Leung 0:31:00

Solo men general classification after day 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Page (Wiggle) 27:17:01 2 James Davies (Brooks Cycles) 0:00:58 3 Ajay Chhatri (Torq Team) 0:01:00 4 Matt Williams 0:01:04 5 David Ian Price (Drover Cycles) 0:01:16 6 Simon Hawken (Army Cycling Union/Primal Europe) 0:01:30 7 Rob Brown 0:02:35 8 Ryan Machin (Leisure Lakes Cheltenham) 0:02:58 9 Rob Thomas (Gore Bike Wear) 0:03:28 10 Scott Cornish 0:03:32 11 Jonathan Harris 0:03:34 12 Adam French 0:03:44 13 Richard Edge (Tread Hunters) 0:03:59 14 Marc Sharman 0:04:10 15 Richard Morgan (The 6th time) 0:04:11 16 Gary Lake (Cyclist No 1) 0:04:15 17 Rob Brickley (Clee Cycles/KCNC) 0:04:18 18 Lee Monks (Pearce Cycles) 0:04:21 19 David Langridge (Stockport Clarion) 0:04:24 20 Philip Mastro 0:04:45 21 Alex Forester 0:05:07 22 James Parker 0:05:29 23 Nicholas Jones (Myeloma UK.org / M&D Cycles) 0:05:50 24 Jon Stapley 0:05:52 25 Russell Mawson 0:06:09 26 Paul Burton 0:06:17 27 Graeme Spreadbury (Anything 4 A Ride) 0:06:18 28 Steve Bone (Phase 9) 0:06:28 29 Richard Querelle 0:07:34 30 Ultann George 0:08:26 31 Florian Tauser 0:09:11 32 Ewan Main 0:09:40 33 Michel Anton 0:09:43 34 Chris Howard (Treadscc.co.uk) 0:09:58 35 Ivan Rawlinson 0:11:30 36 Aaron Riley 0:13:34 37 John Chell (Welland Valley CC) 0:14:25 38 Damian King 0:15:40 39 Simon Burgess (Severn Road Club) 0:16:55 40 Jui-Lin (Mickey) Fan 0:18:08 41 James Crask (V02) 0:18:39 42 Jonathan Bowl 0:20:00 43 Karl Dobson 0:20:36 44 Robin Thomas 0:20:45 45 Jon Parker (MTB Pigs) 0:22:26 46 Justin Coward 0:24:38 47 Matthew Wyatt 0:25:15 48 David Barnes (Bad Boy Barno) 0:25:20

Solo veteran men general classification after day 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC) 27:18:17 2 Andy Roberts 0:00:54 3 Gary Cousins (phasen9clothing.co.uk) 0:01:05 4 Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion CC) 0:01:26 5 Ian Musgrove (Ians Cycle Centre) 0:02:19 6 Andy Wilson (For Goodness Shakes) 0:02:36 7 Steve Whitehouse (One And All) 0:04:03 8 Chris Watson (Manx Mountainbike Club) 0:04:40 9 John Mcgillivray (brelades vets) 0:04:50 10 Andy Crane 0:04:56 11 Stephen Wood 0:05:43 12 Nigel Thomas (TREDZ) 0:05:56 13 Stuart Bruce (Cotswold Outdoor) 0:06:58 14 Roman Petr 0:07:07 15 Colin Bound 0:07:21 16 Andy Wright 0:07:23 17 Mike Take (Team Tredz) 0:07:29 18 Mark Plant 0:08:03 19 David Steele (Tommy Cooper Fan Club) 0:08:23 20 Nigel Rees 0:08:28 21 Paul Whitaker 0:10:33 22 Paul Steiger 0:11:13 23 Adrian Normanton 0:16:02 24 Adrian Peters 0:17:11 25 Tony Higgins 0:17:14 26 Dave Ross (Trailbadger) 0:17:51 27 Andrew Stewart 0:18:46 28 James Pope 0:19:48 29 Ian Hirst (St Ives CC / Plastributon / Techniflo / Grafham Cycles) 0:20:33 30 Melvin Waters 0:20:58 31 Peter Price 0:21:33 32 Ioan Morris 0:22:06 33 Stephen Graves 0:41:12 34 Peter Norman 0:43:06

Duo men general classification after day 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Harrison & Robin Calverley (RAF CC) 27:19:28 2 Mark Wright & Enda Reynolds (Team Trailbadger) 0:00:31 3 David Askin & David O'brien (Rally da Digger) 0:01:53 4 Daniel Liddle & Jason Aspden (mucky melyd) 0:02:24 5 Peter Tachelet & Stijn Tachelet (Bronto - Chaos) 0:03:38 6 David Tortoishell & Stuart Crighton (Army Cycling Union) 0:03:41 7 Dean Camier & Tim Hughes (Kings of Lemon) 0:04:33 8 David Cooper & Chris Murray (Norfolk In Chance) 0:06:41 9 Fernando Mainar & Sergio Leal (Dekora Team) 0:11:07 10 Ben Warrick & David Evans 0:22:50

Duo women general classification after day 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton (Saddle Skedaddle) 27:24:06 2 Elizabeth Adams & Rosemary Byde (Team number 28 (better name to follow!)) 0:00:21 3 Kelly Clark & Cath Hempsall 0:03:58 4 Nell Hall & Rachael Harrison 0:09:22

Veteran duo men general classification after day 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dave Sheppard & Trevor Marshall (MAMIL) 27:23:53 2 Ben Barden & Chris Putnam (White spirit) 0:06:59