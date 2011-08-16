Trending

Image 1 of 5

72-year-old Peter Norman has raced the three day event that finished today.

(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 2 of 5

The historic Offa's Dyke was a fine introduction into 'out there' feel for much of the day’s stage

(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 3 of 5

Gary Cousins (phasenineclothing.co.uk), ranked second overall in solo veteran men's category, grabs the chance to test Merida’s new Big Nine 29er carbon race bike

(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 4 of 5

Peter and Stijn Tachelet (Bronto - Chaos) are followed closely by Fi Spotswood (Cyclist No 1), the current leader in the solo women's category.

(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 5 of 5

Mid-Wales is a land of rugged landscapes and stark contrasts. Seeing it by bike is without doubt the best way to truly get to grips with it.

(Image credit: TransWales)

Day three of the TransWales may have dawned with a drizzle of H2O from above at the day's start in Clun, but it finished with blue skies and sunshine at the day's end in Llanidloes, some 70km and 2050m of climbing later. With no special stage, there was no change in the overall standings, however that didn't mean it was an easy day.

Indeed, with the damp weather conditions and significant chunks of climbing for riders to conquer, it proved to be the toughest day's riding of the TransWales so far.

Beneath overcast skies, the massed riders pedalled their way out of beautiful Clun at 9:00 am to climb up and onto the historic Offa's Dyke trail. The exposed situation atop of Llanfair Hill at 432m - scenic is it most certainly was - was merely the hors d'oeuvre for the main course of moor top trails that would make up much of the day's riding. Of course, getting to the tops required significant grunt - and the behemoth of Beacon Hill at 547m was the gruntiest of all the day's climbs.

Long, steep, and unforgiving, it seemed to refuse to end and wrung both the riders' will and strength in equal measure. The reward for overcoming, however, was an unequalled vantage point to survey the majestic beauty of the landscape. Of course, picture post card perfection is a rare occurrence and today was sadly no different, as the panorama was occasionally smudged by wind blown rain. So far, however, the TransWales has been generally dry and enjoyed good weather, and today’ wet start has been the exception rather than the rule.

With no change in the overall standings, the previous category leaders retain their leader’s jerseys for another day. And what a day tomorrow promises to be: the riders will delve deep into the heart of Hafren Forest, the source of the River Severn, before taking in the steep and hugely picturesque descent off Foel Fadian and into the Dovey Valley. The stage then crosses the river Dovey itself and heads into the woods to bring riders to the literal climax of the day's stage: the 3.5km downhill special stage on the final descent of the Climachx trail. With 70km in the riders legs before they even start the singletrack roller coaster special stage, it will be a genuine test of the riders' technical ability and fitness. Rest assured, sparks will fly as the competition steps up a gear as the contenders look to cement their grip on the TransWales champion crowns.

Full Results

Solo women general classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fiona Spotswood (Cyclist No 1)19:40:47
2Hannah Thorne0:00:11
3Natasha Barry (BikeLux/Progression)0:00:15
4Anna Buckingham (the big adventure store)0:02:52
5Saskia Hart0:04:10
6Abigail Armstrong (Tommy Cooper Fan Club)0:04:21
7Angela Burt (Team Anjill)0:08:40
8Rachel Henderson (Edinburgh RC)0:11:44
9Grace Leung0:15:46

Solo men general classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Page (Wiggle)19:38:35
2Ajay Chhatri (Torq Team)0:00:16
3Jonathan Harris
4Matt Williams0:00:25
5Simon Burgess (Severn Road Club)0:00:27
6David Ian Price (Drover Cycles)0:00:39
7Scott Cornish0:00:49
8James Davies (Brooks Cycles)
9Simon Hawken (Army Cycling Union/Primal Europe)0:01:04
10Rob Brown0:01:12
11Adam French0:01:16
12Richard Edge (Tread Hunters)0:01:36
13Jui-Lin (Mickey) Fan0:01:40
14Rob Thomas (Gore Bike Wear)0:01:41
15James Parker0:01:52
16Rob Brickley (Clee Cycles/KCNC)0:02:00
17Lee Monks (Pearce Cycles)0:02:08
18James Crask (V02)0:02:11
19David Langridge (Stockport Clarion)0:02:22
20Richard Morgan (The 6th time)0:02:23
21Ryan Machin (Leisure Lakes Cheltenham)
22Philip Mastro0:02:37
23Steve Bone (Phase 9)0:02:41
24Marc Sharman0:02:43
25Gary Lake (Cyclist No 1)0:02:49
26Russell Mawson0:03:20
27Alex Forester0:03:29
28Richard Querelle0:03:31
29Jonathan Bowl0:03:32
30Jon Stapley0:03:34
31Florian Tauser
32Nicholas Jones (Myeloma UK.org / M&D Cycles)0:03:35
33Paul Burton0:03:52
34Graeme Spreadbury (Anything 4 A Ride)0:03:54
35Karl Dobson0:04:08
36Robin Thomas0:04:17
37Ultann George0:04:38
38Ivan Rawlinson0:05:39
39Aaron Riley0:05:42
40Chris Howard (Treadscc.co.uk)0:05:55
41Jon Parker (MTB Pigs)0:05:58
42Michel Anton0:06:00
43Ewan Main0:06:25
44John Chell (Welland Valley CC)0:06:44
45Justin Coward0:08:10
46Matthew Wyatt0:08:47
47David Barnes (Bad Boy Barno)0:08:52
48Damian King0:08:58

Solo veteran men general classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC)19:39:20
2Gary Cousins (phasen9clothing.co.uk)0:00:20
3Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion CC)0:00:22
4Andy Roberts0:00:29
5Tony Higgins0:01:17
6Ian Musgrove (Ians Cycle Centre)0:01:19
7Andy Wilson (For Goodness Shakes)0:01:30
8Steve Whitehouse (One And All)0:01:55
9Chris Watson (Manx Mountainbike Club)0:02:18
10Nigel Thomas (TREDZ)0:02:45
11Roman Petr
12Rider 3320:02:49
13John Mcgillivray (brelades vets)0:02:52
14Andy Crane0:03:06
15Stephen Wood0:03:18
16Andy Wright
17James Pope0:03:51
18Dave Ross (Trailbadger)0:03:54
19Mike Take (Team Tredz)0:04:05
20David Steele (Tommy Cooper Fan Club)0:04:10
21Stuart Bruce (Cotswold Outdoor)0:04:15
22Mark Plant0:04:26
23Ian Hirst (St Ives CC / Plastributon / Techniflo / Grafham Cycles)0:04:36
24Colin Bound0:05:02
25Nigel Rees0:05:29
26Peter Price0:05:36
27Ioan Morris0:06:09
28Paul Steiger0:06:37
29Paul Whitaker0:06:54
30Melvin Waters0:09:01
31Adrian Normanton0:10:43
32Adrian Peters0:12:58
33Stephen Graves0:25:15
34Peter Norman0:27:09

Duo men general classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Harrison & Robin Calverley (RAF CC)19:40:07
2Mark Wright & Enda Reynolds (Team Trailbadger)0:00:19
3David Askin & David O'brien (Rally da Digger)0:00:52
4Daniel Liddle & Jason Aspden (mucky melyd)0:01:28
5David Tortoishell & Stuart Crighton (Army Cycling Union)0:01:50
6Peter Tachelet & Stijn Tachelet (Bronto - Chaos)0:02:10
7Dean Camier & Tim Hughes (Kings of Lemon)0:02:37
8Jason Rankin & Tim Wintrip0:03:24
9Charlie Murphy & Martin Morrissey (KK1)
10John Cleaton & Paul Roberts (aber mafia)0:03:41
11David Cooper & Chris Murray (Norfolk In Chance)0:04:28
12Joris Wynendaele & Koen De Vuyst (The Flandriens)0:04:44
13Fernando Mainar & Sergio Leal (Dekora Team)0:08:27
14Justin Knox & Chris Peach (Who's idea was this!!)0:13:41
15Ben Warrick & David Evans0:22:10

Duo women general classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Adams & Rosemary Byde (Team number 28 (better name to follow!))19:42:07
2Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton (Saddle Skedaddle)0:00:47
3Kelly Clark & Cath Hempsall0:03:31
4Nell Hall & Rachael Harrison0:07:15
5Lauren Cooper & Elizabeth Hughes (Bonkers)0:09:14

Duo veteran men general classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dave Sheppard & Trevor Marshall (MAMIL)19:41:53
2Ben Barden & Chris Putnam (White spirit)0:02:26

Duo mixed general classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Vaughan & Andrew Heywood (Motor Neurone Disease Association)19:41:51
2John Drummond & Catherine Drummond (Align Pilates)0:00:59
3Guy Shingler & Sophie Shingler (Team Chutney)0:03:08
4Johanita Swanepoel & Pierre Cloete (Cameltoe)0:03:54
5Darren Pritchard & Kate Simmonds (Simmonds snorkers)0:04:10

