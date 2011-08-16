Image 1 of 5 72-year-old Peter Norman has raced the three day event that finished today. (Image credit: TransWales) Image 2 of 5 The historic Offa's Dyke was a fine introduction into 'out there' feel for much of the day’s stage (Image credit: TransWales) Image 3 of 5 Gary Cousins (phasenineclothing.co.uk), ranked second overall in solo veteran men's category, grabs the chance to test Merida’s new Big Nine 29er carbon race bike (Image credit: TransWales) Image 4 of 5 Peter and Stijn Tachelet (Bronto - Chaos) are followed closely by Fi Spotswood (Cyclist No 1), the current leader in the solo women's category. (Image credit: TransWales) Image 5 of 5 Mid-Wales is a land of rugged landscapes and stark contrasts. Seeing it by bike is without doubt the best way to truly get to grips with it. (Image credit: TransWales)

Day three of the TransWales may have dawned with a drizzle of H2O from above at the day's start in Clun, but it finished with blue skies and sunshine at the day's end in Llanidloes, some 70km and 2050m of climbing later. With no special stage, there was no change in the overall standings, however that didn't mean it was an easy day.

Indeed, with the damp weather conditions and significant chunks of climbing for riders to conquer, it proved to be the toughest day's riding of the TransWales so far.

Beneath overcast skies, the massed riders pedalled their way out of beautiful Clun at 9:00 am to climb up and onto the historic Offa's Dyke trail. The exposed situation atop of Llanfair Hill at 432m - scenic is it most certainly was - was merely the hors d'oeuvre for the main course of moor top trails that would make up much of the day's riding. Of course, getting to the tops required significant grunt - and the behemoth of Beacon Hill at 547m was the gruntiest of all the day's climbs.

Long, steep, and unforgiving, it seemed to refuse to end and wrung both the riders' will and strength in equal measure. The reward for overcoming, however, was an unequalled vantage point to survey the majestic beauty of the landscape. Of course, picture post card perfection is a rare occurrence and today was sadly no different, as the panorama was occasionally smudged by wind blown rain. So far, however, the TransWales has been generally dry and enjoyed good weather, and today’ wet start has been the exception rather than the rule.

With no change in the overall standings, the previous category leaders retain their leader’s jerseys for another day. And what a day tomorrow promises to be: the riders will delve deep into the heart of Hafren Forest, the source of the River Severn, before taking in the steep and hugely picturesque descent off Foel Fadian and into the Dovey Valley. The stage then crosses the river Dovey itself and heads into the woods to bring riders to the literal climax of the day's stage: the 3.5km downhill special stage on the final descent of the Climachx trail. With 70km in the riders legs before they even start the singletrack roller coaster special stage, it will be a genuine test of the riders' technical ability and fitness. Rest assured, sparks will fly as the competition steps up a gear as the contenders look to cement their grip on the TransWales champion crowns.

Full Results

Solo women general classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fiona Spotswood (Cyclist No 1) 19:40:47 2 Hannah Thorne 0:00:11 3 Natasha Barry (BikeLux/Progression) 0:00:15 4 Anna Buckingham (the big adventure store) 0:02:52 5 Saskia Hart 0:04:10 6 Abigail Armstrong (Tommy Cooper Fan Club) 0:04:21 7 Angela Burt (Team Anjill) 0:08:40 8 Rachel Henderson (Edinburgh RC) 0:11:44 9 Grace Leung 0:15:46

Solo men general classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Page (Wiggle) 19:38:35 2 Ajay Chhatri (Torq Team) 0:00:16 3 Jonathan Harris 4 Matt Williams 0:00:25 5 Simon Burgess (Severn Road Club) 0:00:27 6 David Ian Price (Drover Cycles) 0:00:39 7 Scott Cornish 0:00:49 8 James Davies (Brooks Cycles) 9 Simon Hawken (Army Cycling Union/Primal Europe) 0:01:04 10 Rob Brown 0:01:12 11 Adam French 0:01:16 12 Richard Edge (Tread Hunters) 0:01:36 13 Jui-Lin (Mickey) Fan 0:01:40 14 Rob Thomas (Gore Bike Wear) 0:01:41 15 James Parker 0:01:52 16 Rob Brickley (Clee Cycles/KCNC) 0:02:00 17 Lee Monks (Pearce Cycles) 0:02:08 18 James Crask (V02) 0:02:11 19 David Langridge (Stockport Clarion) 0:02:22 20 Richard Morgan (The 6th time) 0:02:23 21 Ryan Machin (Leisure Lakes Cheltenham) 22 Philip Mastro 0:02:37 23 Steve Bone (Phase 9) 0:02:41 24 Marc Sharman 0:02:43 25 Gary Lake (Cyclist No 1) 0:02:49 26 Russell Mawson 0:03:20 27 Alex Forester 0:03:29 28 Richard Querelle 0:03:31 29 Jonathan Bowl 0:03:32 30 Jon Stapley 0:03:34 31 Florian Tauser 32 Nicholas Jones (Myeloma UK.org / M&D Cycles) 0:03:35 33 Paul Burton 0:03:52 34 Graeme Spreadbury (Anything 4 A Ride) 0:03:54 35 Karl Dobson 0:04:08 36 Robin Thomas 0:04:17 37 Ultann George 0:04:38 38 Ivan Rawlinson 0:05:39 39 Aaron Riley 0:05:42 40 Chris Howard (Treadscc.co.uk) 0:05:55 41 Jon Parker (MTB Pigs) 0:05:58 42 Michel Anton 0:06:00 43 Ewan Main 0:06:25 44 John Chell (Welland Valley CC) 0:06:44 45 Justin Coward 0:08:10 46 Matthew Wyatt 0:08:47 47 David Barnes (Bad Boy Barno) 0:08:52 48 Damian King 0:08:58

Solo veteran men general classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC) 19:39:20 2 Gary Cousins (phasen9clothing.co.uk) 0:00:20 3 Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion CC) 0:00:22 4 Andy Roberts 0:00:29 5 Tony Higgins 0:01:17 6 Ian Musgrove (Ians Cycle Centre) 0:01:19 7 Andy Wilson (For Goodness Shakes) 0:01:30 8 Steve Whitehouse (One And All) 0:01:55 9 Chris Watson (Manx Mountainbike Club) 0:02:18 10 Nigel Thomas (TREDZ) 0:02:45 11 Roman Petr 12 Rider 332 0:02:49 13 John Mcgillivray (brelades vets) 0:02:52 14 Andy Crane 0:03:06 15 Stephen Wood 0:03:18 16 Andy Wright 17 James Pope 0:03:51 18 Dave Ross (Trailbadger) 0:03:54 19 Mike Take (Team Tredz) 0:04:05 20 David Steele (Tommy Cooper Fan Club) 0:04:10 21 Stuart Bruce (Cotswold Outdoor) 0:04:15 22 Mark Plant 0:04:26 23 Ian Hirst (St Ives CC / Plastributon / Techniflo / Grafham Cycles) 0:04:36 24 Colin Bound 0:05:02 25 Nigel Rees 0:05:29 26 Peter Price 0:05:36 27 Ioan Morris 0:06:09 28 Paul Steiger 0:06:37 29 Paul Whitaker 0:06:54 30 Melvin Waters 0:09:01 31 Adrian Normanton 0:10:43 32 Adrian Peters 0:12:58 33 Stephen Graves 0:25:15 34 Peter Norman 0:27:09

Duo men general classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Harrison & Robin Calverley (RAF CC) 19:40:07 2 Mark Wright & Enda Reynolds (Team Trailbadger) 0:00:19 3 David Askin & David O'brien (Rally da Digger) 0:00:52 4 Daniel Liddle & Jason Aspden (mucky melyd) 0:01:28 5 David Tortoishell & Stuart Crighton (Army Cycling Union) 0:01:50 6 Peter Tachelet & Stijn Tachelet (Bronto - Chaos) 0:02:10 7 Dean Camier & Tim Hughes (Kings of Lemon) 0:02:37 8 Jason Rankin & Tim Wintrip 0:03:24 9 Charlie Murphy & Martin Morrissey (KK1) 10 John Cleaton & Paul Roberts (aber mafia) 0:03:41 11 David Cooper & Chris Murray (Norfolk In Chance) 0:04:28 12 Joris Wynendaele & Koen De Vuyst (The Flandriens) 0:04:44 13 Fernando Mainar & Sergio Leal (Dekora Team) 0:08:27 14 Justin Knox & Chris Peach (Who's idea was this!!) 0:13:41 15 Ben Warrick & David Evans 0:22:10

Duo women general classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Adams & Rosemary Byde (Team number 28 (better name to follow!)) 19:42:07 2 Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton (Saddle Skedaddle) 0:00:47 3 Kelly Clark & Cath Hempsall 0:03:31 4 Nell Hall & Rachael Harrison 0:07:15 5 Lauren Cooper & Elizabeth Hughes (Bonkers) 0:09:14

Duo veteran men general classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dave Sheppard & Trevor Marshall (MAMIL) 19:41:53 2 Ben Barden & Chris Putnam (White spirit) 0:02:26