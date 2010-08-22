Trending

Cotter wins final special stage and TransWales overall

Hawson wraps up GC victory with fast final timed section

Image 1 of 17

A rider finishes up the TransWales

A rider finishes up the TransWales
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 2 of 17

Bikes and riders were muddy after the final stage of racing at the TransWales. The secret to going fast may have been these socks.

Bikes and riders were muddy after the final stage of racing at the TransWales. The secret to going fast may have been these socks.
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 3 of 17

Women's duo podium at the 2010 TransWales

Women's duo podium at the 2010 TransWales
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 4 of 17

Racing during a timed special section

Racing during a timed special section
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 5 of 17

A rider rolls through a time trial section of the TransWales

A rider rolls through a time trial section of the TransWales
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 6 of 17

Ryan Hawsons with an Australian friend

Ryan Hawsons with an Australian friend
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 7 of 17

Mixed duo podium at the 2010 TransWales

Mixed duo podium at the 2010 TransWales
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 8 of 17

Veteran solo podium at the 2010 TransWales

Veteran solo podium at the 2010 TransWales
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 9 of 17

Veteran men's duo podium at the 2010 TransWales

Veteran men's duo podium at the 2010 TransWales
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 10 of 17

Men's solo podium at the 2010 TransWales

Men's solo podium at the 2010 TransWales
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 11 of 17

Men's duo podium at the 2010 TransWales

Men's duo podium at the 2010 TransWales
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 12 of 17

Riders cruise along during a linking stage.

Riders cruise along during a linking stage.
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 13 of 17

Bike wash time

Bike wash time
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 14 of 17

A rider crosses the line to bring a week of racing to its end at the TransWales

A rider crosses the line to bring a week of racing to its end at the TransWales
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 15 of 17

Riders sprint for the finish

Riders sprint for the finish
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 16 of 17

Almost there...

Almost there...
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 17 of 17

Women's solo podium at the 2010 TransWales

Women's solo podium at the 2010 TransWales
(Image credit: TransWales)

The seventh and final day of the Gore Bike Wear TransWales dawned to dry skies. With weary bodies motivated by the relatively short distance of the final stage, riders saddled up and set off at 9:00 am to cover the final 52km from Brecon to Builth Wells. Once in Builth, all that lay between them and a cold beer was the final and deciding special stage in Cefnderys Woods above the campsite. At the day's end for some, the spoils of victory, whilst for others the satisfaction of completing Britain's toughest mountain bike event.

The start of the linking stage took the riders along the black top to ease their tired legs into the final days riding: it then jumped off road and traversed Mynydd Fforest before dropping into the Wye Valley and crossing the river in preparation for the climb up Llandeilo Hill. Passing rocky bluffs on the ascent, the trail eventually veered into a few inches wide singletrack that flitted beautifully along the ridgeline, just inches away from the edge. The trail then turned back on itself and headed downwards fast with a few hairpins and rock slabs and drop offs thrown in to spice things up. After the trail eventually spat the riders out back onto to the Tarmac it was a spin back on the road and a steep climb up to the end of the linking stage in Builth. Then it was time for the final and deciding special stage.

Using Cefnderys Woods woods above the campground, the fifth special stage was a 2km sprint that headed straight up before coming careering downwards again amidst a mix of techy sections, steep and fast flat-out open trail, and flowy singletrack. With the final corner proving a choice spectator point for heckling and cheering riders as they swept by on their way to the finish, it was a memorable way to bring proceedings to a close on this year's TransWales.

Rickie Cotter (WXC Racing) finally stamped her total authority in the women's solo category by taking the final special stage.

"The stage was really good," she said afterwards, "it was a lot greasier on the climb than the first day [the course took in a portion of the very first linking stage], and it was more efficient to run because it was so muddy. But finishing the whole week on a sprint was a great idea."

Hannah Thorne finished second, 42 seconds back from Cotter, who netted the overall title that she's been promising herself following last year's nail biter where she lost to Italy's Marika Covre in a thrilling competition. Thorne took second overall in a total time of 44:45:42, just under a minute down on Cotter. Thorne's fellow New Zealander Amanda Brooks took third overall in almost 10 minutes down.

"It's been fantastic - really good," said Cotter of the week's competition, "Mechanicals have been a pain in the ass but apart from that it's been great. And every time it's been raining I've reminded myself 'I could be working Rik, I could be working.'"

It was a similar result in the men's solo as Aussie Ryan Hawson (Ayup Lighting) took the win ahead of Greig Walker by just eight seconds. Kenyan Nickson Mwaura claimed third on the final special stage at just three seconds slower than Walker. Nickson himself is aiming to be selected to represent Kenya for both the upcoming Commonwealth Games and the 2012 Olympics and Mountain Biking UK (MBUK) magazine will shortly be doing an in-depth feature on Nickson, his Olympic dream and his TransWales experiences.

Today's stage win topped off a fantastic week's riding for Hawson in which he never stopped smiling regardless of the mechanicals he suffered. This saw him also secure the overall title ahead of Greig Walker by two minutes and 14 seconds, with Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion) in third. After the prize presentation, Hawson was seen discussing snow bike and Iditabike racing tips over his new Belgian-built snow/sand bike with snow and endurance racing legend Carl Hutchings of Squirt lube.

"It went great. It was challenging for everyone with the wet ground conditions yet everything came together in the end," said event co-organiser Mike Wilkens after the dust had settled. "I think it was another great year and it followed the footsteps of previous events as the typical TransWales spirit was burning strong. It's about riding your bike, seeing the countryside, and making friends."

"The concept of the TransWales - having this non-timed and timed thing - brings people closer together; there's always a lot of chat out on course which you don't find on events which are a race from beginning to end and that translates onto the camp after riding too. And I know it's cheesy but that doesn't make it any less true: at the beginning we had 200 strangers but by the end of the week we had 200 friends."

So with the dust (and mud) finally settling after seven days, 487km and 14,795m of climbing covered alongside five special stages - including climbing, descending, sprint, and all-round trail riding tests - the 2010 TransWales came to an end.

Special stage 5 Results

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rickie Justine Cotter (WXC)0:07:38
2Hannah Thorne0:00:46
3Annie Marson (Annie)0:02:04
4Amanda Brooks0:02:19
5Joy Bringer (justgiving.com/Cymru-Cry)0:02:37
6Gill Crane (Clifton CC)0:03:33
7Emma Johnstone0:05:03
8Claire Pinder0:05:13
9Camilla Edlin0:08:09

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Hawson (Ayup Lighting)0:06:22
2Greig Walker0:00:08
3Nickson Mwaura (JW Seagon - Team Gild)0:00:11
4Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion)0:00:14
5Michael Mccutcheon (Mad MTB)0:00:36
6Anthony Morris (Evans Cycles)0:00:53
7Sean Grosvenor (Summit Cycles / Conti)0:00:59
8James Davies (Brooks Cycles)0:01:01
9Richard Edge (TreadHunters)0:01:03
10Matthew Bertram0:01:12
11Graham Mcconaghy (Army Cycling Union)0:01:24
12Martin Macgregor (VC Lincoln)
13Eddy Rossini0:01:30
14Andrew Gardner0:01:32
15Richard Morgan (Bike4life)0:01:39
16Green Groenewald0:01:53
17Stuart Reid (Tread of Heaven)0:01:54
18Marco Kaiser0:01:59
19Howard Stinton (Dan and Howard)0:02:02
20Christopher Snook0:02:07
21Bram Duin (CTWT)
22Robin Calverley (RAF CC)0:02:20
23Doug Inge (Team Dig It!)
24Richard Querelle0:02:26
25Paul Crowley0:02:27
26Dan Nisbet
27Neil Hardwood (Darwen MTB Club)0:02:35
28Johan Putter (Superiato)
29Joshua Brady0:02:44
30Daryn Thompson
31Lee Price0:02:49
32Paul Clark (phase9clothing.com)0:03:04
33Paul Burton0:03:16
34Russell Mawson0:03:20
35Rob Birmingham (www.MBNW.co.uk)0:03:24
36David Hinks0:03:26
37Matt Wood (West Dragon MBC)0:03:27
38Mark Whelan0:03:32
39Johan Diamond0:03:33
40Brian Kierwan (Iplod)0:03:37
41Andrew Smith
42Stuart Bruce (Cotswold Outdoor)0:03:38
43Victor Potgieter0:03:45
44Alex Cameron0:03:49
45Matthew Cockerham (Chew)0:03:58
46Benjamin Smith0:04:40
47Matthew Breakwell0:04:50
48Paul Latchem (www.phase9clothing.com)0:04:52
49Myles Pawley0:05:23
50Alex Metcalfe (Gore Bike Wear)0:11:25
51Edward Reynolds (Royal Air Force)
52Charles Boucher
53Andrew Latham
54Alan Griffin
55Matthew Woodall
56Mark Holroyd
57Andy Cook (Gore Bike Wear)

Solo veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alan Parkinson (South Western (London) Road Club)0:07:13
2Daryl Cavill (Tenby Aces Cycling Club)0:00:10
3Henry Harris0:00:44
4Thomas Wilkens (Dirtworker.de)0:00:45
5Steve Whitehouse
6Tony Higgins (Accordia Consulting Ltd)0:00:55
7Graham Hughes (Manx MTB)0:01:07
8Adrian Brown0:01:13
9Hal Jubb (Oakuille Cycle Path)0:01:36
10Erik Deferme (Warringa)0:01:50
11Jason Stephens0:01:52
12Enzo Rivella (Cicli Gorgio)0:01:53
13Steven Marsh (Gordano Worrier)0:02:12
14Kevin Rolt0:02:14
15William Jones (Bilbo)0:02:28
16Johan Jansen0:02:31
17Tim Hubert (jersey beans)0:02:34
18Graham Hughes (Corinium CC)0:03:27
19Stephen Burke0:03:59
20Tony Munoz0:04:16
21Paul Markland (Evans Cycles)0:05:29
22Ray Blaber0:10:34
23Craig Murdoch
24Chris Roberts
25Doug Little
26Laurence Moore (old fart)
27Steffan Van Molendorff

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Richardson & Dan Lewis (RAFCC)0:06:21
2Darren Koslicki & Adam Wroz (Team Unknown)0:00:29
3Gary Cousins & Andy Edwards (phasen9clothing.co.uk)0:01:00
4Nicholas Jones & Ross Farley (M+D Cycles)0:01:25
5Rolf Woodward & Jeremy Woodward (Pukka Parts)0:02:02
6Andrew Heywood & Jon Stapley (Bat Fastard)0:02:09
7Andrew Clark & Jonathan Hill (Ken & Jonny)0:02:18
8Hand Leen & Lawrence Spierings (BikeTeam Kabeljauws.nl)0:02:30
9Dick Smith & Joe Castle (Dick & Joe)0:03:48
10Martin Zepler & John Moore (Fellowship of the Granny Ring)0:04:03
11Olivier De crem & Raf Van Overstraeten (V.S.B.)0:04:43
12Rupert Denny & Shane Dickenson (Cytek)0:08:47
13Graham Brown & Nathan Crabtree (Magic Knees)0:11:10
14Jonathan Tizzard & Jonathan Felton (Dumb and Dumber)
15Steve Bone & Chris Smith (Fineworx)
16Philip Mastro & Gareth Stewart (M & S Racing)
17Nathan Clarke & William Clarke (Singletrack Magazine)
19Philip Richmond & Nik Ringwood (Team Hayland)
20Anders Schødt Jørgensen & Jeppe Thing (KiteDanmark)

Duo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton (Clifton CC)0:09:27
2Julie Neuhoff & Victoria Moorhouse (2 Non Blondes)0:00:29

Duo veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Olivier & Andrew Donkin (Invalids)0:09:09
2Trevor Marshall & David Sheppard0:02:22

Duo mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luc Selen & Wendy De Graaf (Double Dutch)0:07:58
2Claire Neuhoff & Simon Neuhoff (The Clantons)0:00:19
3Elizabeth Docherty & James Docherty (Ohh!)0:01:06
4Nikki Lane & Chris Watson (The old Goats)0:01:11
5Kimiko Holder & John Roberts (Red Dirt Rollers)0:01:51
6Rachael Stow & Andy Whitlum (Team WS)0:02:35
7Tony Stimpson & Sophie David (Specialicious)0:03:12

Final general classification

Solo women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rickie Justine Cotter (WXC)44:44:49
2Hannah Thorne0:00:53
3Amanda Brooks0:10:03
4Annie Marson (Annie)0:21:01
5Joy Bringer (justgiving.com/Cymru-Cry)0:23:52
6Gill Crane (Clifton CC)0:26:47
7Camilla Edlin0:35:50
8Claire Pinder0:49:01
9Emma Johnstone1:09:52

Solo men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Hawson (Ayup Lighting)44:31:17
2Greig Walker0:02:14
3Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion)0:03:30
4Sean Grosvenor (Summit Cycles / Conti)0:03:34
5Anthony Morris (Evans Cycles)0:04:39
6Michael Mccutcheon (Mad MTB)0:04:56
7Nickson Mwaura (JW Seagon - Team Gild)0:06:05
8Graham Mcconaghy (Army Cycling Union)0:06:42
9James Davies (Brooks Cycles)0:07:18
10Eddy Rossini0:09:46
11Matthew Bertram0:10:33
12Richard Morgan (Bike4life)0:11:59
13Stuart Reid (Tread of Heaven)0:13:59
14Green Groenewald0:14:40
15Andrew Gardner0:16:49
16Neil Hardwood (Darwen MTB Club)0:16:53
17Richard Edge (TreadHunters)0:17:03
18Lee Price0:17:21
19Robin Calverley (RAF CC)0:17:39
20Howard Stinton (Dan and Howard)0:17:42
21Marco Kaiser0:17:43
22Doug Inge (Team Dig It!)0:18:12
23Christopher Snook0:18:35
24Alex Metcalfe (Gore Bike Wear)0:18:43
25Martin Macgregor (VC Lincoln)0:20:01
26Paul Crowley0:20:33
27Matt Wood (West Dragon MBC)0:22:14
28Victor Potgieter0:22:18
29Dan Nisbet0:22:56
30Bram Duin (CTWT)0:23:17
31Mark Whelan0:24:07
32Paul Clark (phase9clothing.com)0:25:46
33Edward Reynolds (Royal Air Force)0:25:58
34Brian Kierwan (Iplod)0:26:02
35Paul Burton0:26:26
36Stuart Bruce (Cotswold Outdoor)0:26:38
37David Hinks0:27:17
38Johan Putter (Superiato)0:30:15
39Andrew Smith0:31:59
40Matthew Cockerham (Chew)0:33:50
41Benjamin Smith0:37:19
42Richard Querelle0:38:16
43Rob Birmingham (www.MBNW.co.uk)0:38:26
44Russell Mawson0:39:28
45Joshua Brady0:42:21
46Daryn Thompson0:42:22
47Paul Latchem (www.phase9clothing.com)0:43:40
48Myles Pawley0:45:44
49Charles Boucher0:46:26
50Matthew Breakwell0:46:44
51Alex Cameron0:49:32
52Johan Diamond0:50:30
53Andrew Latham0:52:05
54Alan Griffin0:55:36
55Matthew Woodall1:02:35
56Mark Holroyd1:13:31
57Andy Cook (Gore Bike Wear)1:32:24

Solo veteran male general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alan Parkinson (South Western (London) Road Club)44:37:32
2Daryl Cavill (Tenby Aces Cycling Club)0:01:27
3Thomas Wilkens (Dirtworker.de)0:05:06
4Graham Hughes (Manx MTB)0:06:55
5Steve Whitehouse0:07:19
6Adrian Brown0:11:09
7Hal Jubb (Oakuille Cycle Path)0:12:39
8Steven Marsh (Gordano Worrier)0:15:59
9Henry Harris0:17:45
10William Jones (Bilbo)0:20:39
11Tim Hubert (jersey beans)0:22:02
12Kevin Rolt0:22:43
13Graham Hughes (Corinium CC)0:22:53
14Enzo Rivella (Cicli Gorgio)
15Paul Markland (Evans Cycles)
16Tony Higgins (Accordia Consulting Ltd)
17Erik Deferme (Warringa)
18Johan Jansen
19Ray Blaber
20Craig Murdoch
21Chris Roberts
22Tony Munoz
23Stephen Burke
24Doug Little
25Laurence Moore (old fart)
26Jason Stephens
27Steffan Van Molendorff

Duo men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Richardson & Dan Lewis(RAFCC)44:31:10
2Darren Koslicki & Adam Wroz(Team Unknown)0:05:24
3Gary Cousins & Andy Edwards(phasen9clothing.co.uk)0:06:54
4Nicholas Jones & Ross Farley(M+D Cycles)0:09:05
5Hand Leen & Lawrence Spierings(BikeTeam Kabeljauws.nl)
6Andrew Heywood & Jon Stapley(Bat Fastard)0:21:08
7Andrew Clark & Jonathan Hill(Ken & Jonny)
8Martin Zepler & John Moore(Fellowship of the Granny Ring)0:18:38
9Graham Brown & Nathan Crabtree(Magic Knees)0:43:54
10Dick Smith & Joe Castle(Dick & Joe)1:01:04
11Rolf Woodward & Jeremy Woodward(Pukka Parts)0:33:02
12Jonathan Tizzard & Jonathan Felton(Dumb and Dumber)
13Olivier De crem & Raf Van Overstraeten(V.S.B.)1:19:16
14Steve Bone & Chris Smith(Fineworx)0:50:44
15Rupert Denny & Shane Dickenson(Cytek)0:42:54
16Philip Mastro & Gareth Stewart(M & S Racing)0:26:55
17Nathan Clarke & William Clarke(Singletrack Magazine)0:45:45
18Philip Richmond & Nik Ringwood(Team Hayland)1:15:03
19Anders Schødt Jørgensen & Jeppe Thing(KiteDanmark)0:38:01

Duo women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton(Clifton CC)44:57:48
2Julie Neuhoff & Victoria Moorhouse(2 Non Blondes)0:02:58

Duo veteran men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Olivier & Andrew Donkin(Invalids)45:01:47
2Trevor Marshall & David Sheppard()0:13:31

Duo mixed general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claire Neuhoff & Simon Neuhoff(The Clantons)44:46:50
2Luc Selen & Wendy De Graaf(Double Dutch)0:00:47
3Elizabeth Docherty & James Docherty(Ohh!)0:03:36
4Nikki Lane & Chris Watson(The old Goats)0:11:46
5Rachael Stow & Andy Whitlum(Team WS)0:19:40
6Kimiko Holder & John Roberts(Red Dirt Rollers)0:20:14
7Tony Stimpson & Sophie David(Specialicious)0:35:17

