Plaxton secures yet another win to take TR3 title

Mical Dyck crowned winner of women's race

The TransRockies got a whole lot harder on stage 3.

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Matthew Hadley

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Max Plaxton rolls toward victory

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
A rider negotiates a makeshift bridge

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Racers all strung out on a climb

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
A rider in stage 3 of the TransRockies

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Travis Hauck and Brian Cooke (Ryders Eyewear/Bicycle Cafe/Gerick Cycle)

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Mat Haussener and Damian Perrin (zaboo pro team29)

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Barry Wicks (Kona)

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Max Plaxton won convincingly on stage three.

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Riders at the start of stage three.

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Max Plaxton gets the kisses from the girls for another day in yellow.

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)

One of the strange things about endurance racing is that many times the hardest days are also the most memorable days for athletes. The type of person who signs up for epic events is there to be tested and the greatest rewards are to be found on the days when the course and conditions are the most difficult. By that measure, stage 3 of the 2011 TransRockies is going to be found on page of many scrapbooks as one of the best, toughest days ever.

The 42km-long stage 3 was always going to be one of the biggest challenges for the riders from 20 different countries who came to the Rockies in 2011 and baking hot weather and dry trail conditions only added an extra level of difficulty to a course profile which featured seven steeps climbs and lots of technical singletrack. The profile, technical riding and heat made the ride challenging enough that finish times were slower than they were for stage 2 which was 13km longer! "Hardest day" and "best day" were the two common themes at the finish line as riders relaxed in the scenic surroundings of Island Lake Lodge, a world-class Cat-ski resort in the mountains above Fernie.

TR3

While the top placings in the open men’s division seemed settled, the open women’s race was wide up for grabs with three athletes separated by only four minutes in the overall at the start of the day. Stage 1 winner Mical Dyck used her world-class technical riding skills to surge to the win in stage 3 and jump from third place to the overall win ahead of Catherine Vipond who grabbed third on the day behind Jean-Ann Berkenpass who grabbed her first podium of the race but could not dislodge Melanie McQuaid from the overall standings podium.

The winner of stages 1 and 2 in the open men’s division, Victoria, BC-based Max Plaxton said he suffered from the high elevation during stage 2 and even though the route was going to be an immense technical challenge, he was happy to be back closer to the valley floor for stage 3. With sea level lungs back, Canadian cross country national champion Plaxton laid down another tough pace and soloed to a convincing four-minute victory to sew up his second straight TR3 title. The world championships in Champery, Switzerland is the next race on his schedule, and the TR3 kicked off a block of hard training to take on the best in the world in this, his best season yet.

As they had since the start of the event, three riders from Alberta dominated the men’s 40+ category finishing stage 3 in the same one-two-three placing they had since day 1. Masters national champion Ian Auld showed that his jersey had been well-earned with another strong ride to secure the overall win ahead of Jeff Neilson and Calvin Zaryski.

TR7

Sometimes, the overall placings in a race like the TransRockies settle down pretty quickly and leaders jerseys are given to the same team over and over. The open men’s division in 2011 has been nothing like that as, for the third straight day, a different team will pull on the coveted leaders jerseys at the evening’s ceremonies. The Swiss Team Zaboo Duo of Mat Haussener and Damian Perrin have not won a stage yet but their consistent podium placings and ability to avoid mechanical problems has rewarded them with the overall lead after three days. They took the jerseys from Brian Cooke and Travis Hauck (Bicycle Café/Gericks), the leaders after day two, who finished six minutes behind in third place.

First place went to the hard-charging Fernie team of Martin Vale and Carter Hovey who managed to eat up most of the 15 minutes they lost due to a mechanical on stage 2. Sitting in third overall, just four and a half minutes behind Team Zaboo, they’re poised to make a run at the jerseys, if not on the shorter stage 4 then definitely on the longer, tougher stage 5.

Local knowledge is one of the key parts of endurance racing and the leading women’s team, Team Fernie Fix, said after days 1 and 2 that they were holding some energy in reserve for day 3 in anticipation of a gruelling day. Their strategy paid off with their third straight stage win and an increasing margin over the Australian pair of Simone McCallum and Claire Garcia-Webb who moved into second place overall with a strong finish on day 2. Team Make-a-Wish from Canmore slipped into third place after day 3 but with four days on their home turf in Kananaskis Country, they may yet move back up the podium.

For a decade, the TransRockies has been an international destination for adventure-seeking athletes and the 2011 edition is no different. The multi-national flavour of the 10th TransRockies can be seen on each day’s podiums, where there are teams from the Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia, the Czech Republic and Austria grabbing daily prizes. The Austrian pair of René Reidinger and Axel Strauss (Team Integraglobal.com) made its first podium visit a good one, snatching first place in the men's 80+ division moving closer to the overall podium which is still led by the Czech Masters.

As the TR3 riders wrap up their ride in the Rockies, TR7 riders look forward to moving from the trails of Fernie to the rugged wilderness of Kananaskis Country where they spend four days moving north through some of the best mountain bike riding in the Rockies.

Stage 4 preview: North Fork Recreation Area-Little Elbow Campground, 47.3km

The only bus transfer of 2011 takes riders to the start of stage 4 which is brand new for 2011 and starts four straight days in Alberta's spectacular Kananaskis Country. From the startline at North Fork Recreation, riders will head south on the Gorge Creek Road which quickly takes them to the base of the biggest climb of the day to the top of Volcano Ridge. This tough but rideable climb is followed by rolling trails to the spectacular Black Rock Canyon. Then it's onto the last climb of the day on Wildhorse trail, and a blast down one of the funnest descents of the week. It's the perfect introduction to Kananaskis riding.
 

TR 7 - Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Vale (Can) & Carter Hovey (Can) Fernie3:17:31
2Mat Haussener (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Zaboo Pro Team290:04:18
3Travis Hauck (Can) & Brian Cooke (Can) Ryders Eyewear/Bicycle Cafe/Gerick Cycle0:09:58
4Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek0:11:40
5Emmanuel Morel (Fra) & Juan Manuel Garcia Casatti (USA) Sojasun-Jctracing0:25:35
6Luke Way (Can) & Toby Roessingh (Can) Cycles Lambert/Ridley's Cycle0:48:18
7Dan Janzen (Can) & Kent Dyck (Can) True Grit1:08:20
8Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek / I2P1:21:30
9Shawn Northwood (Can) & James Northwood (Can) Brothers Beyond1:23:23
10Timothy Gladysz (Can) & James Lewis (Can) Total Bs And A Dirty Hippy1:25:12
11Jeremy Gackle (Can) & Matthew Mendes (Can)1:27:28
12Chris Wicks (Can) & Wade Larson (Can)1:51:19
13Anthony Brichieri-Colombi (Can) & Paul Schapira (Can)2:07:24
14Matt Pauli (Aus) & Ryan Myler (Aus)2:24:17
15Andrew Senn (NZl) & Brendan Campbell (NZl)2:46:16
16Stefan Mundt (Can) & Jay Averill (Can) Potlickers 22:51:53
17Colin Hendriks (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) Bear Magnets3:07:33
18Wesley Arthur (Can) & Vince Wickes (Can) Carbon Crashers3:46:06
19Mike Douglass (GBr) & Carl Panter (GBr)3:57:20

TR7 - Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krista Turcasso (Can) & Angie Krasnay (Can) Fernie Fix4:27:08
2Simone McCallum (Aus) & Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) Shparkle Horsh And The Hypermonkey0:23:25
3Margie Smith (Can) & Dana Goodman (Can) Zach Attack/Make A Wish Foundation!0:24:27
4Korrie Dubray (USA) & Yvonne Kraus (USA)1:31:03
5Pam Hauck (Can) & Seabird Urtasun (Can)1:43:10
6Jennie Sprigings (Can) & Lisa Munkley (Can) Champion Systems2:31:50

TR7 - Open Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Schellenberg (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can)4:06:58
2Tom Zidek (Can) & Anna Carin Zidek (Swe) Bicycle Cafe Express0:18:12
3Julie Kelly (Can) & Steve Kelly (Can) Fernie Goats0:25:36
4Libor Oplt (Cze) & Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:35:59
5Laura Anderson (USA) & Chris Alstrin (USA) Spidey Can't Be Flat0:42:39
6Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Yvonne Bürgi (Swi) Zaboo Team290:43:52
7Eric Drolet (Can) & Sarah Owen (Can)0:49:05
8Nathen Weselake (Can) & Tamara Weselake (Can) Happy Anniversary?1:44:19
9Jean Howitt (Can) & Conor Howitt (Can)5:53:02

TR7 - 80+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1René Reidinger (Aut) & Axel Strauss (Aut) Integraglobal.Com3:40:13
2Martin Horak (Cze) & Milan Spolc (Cze)0:01:26
3Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can)0:01:50
4Geoff Clark (Can) & Devin Erfle (Can) Deadgoat Racing0:06:43
5John Chambers (Can) & Eric De Nys (Can) Vevires Vires0:29:31
6Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Wöckener (Ger) Chesters Hofbräuhaus Buam0:35:54
7Andrew Nicholson (Can) & Steve McCarthy (Can) 2 Behind Bars0:45:00
8Stephen Davies (Aus) & Richard Paine (Aus) Think Global0:51:42
9Mark Butschler (Can) & Tim Loewen (Can) Tinhorn Creek / Nsa0:52:52
10Graham Ross (Can) & Mike Brooks (Can)0:54:55
11Trevor Warne (Can) & Ed Reynolds (Can) Potlicker 31:00:59
12Enslin Uys (RSA) & Bruce Biccard (RSA)1:01:58
13Keith Nicoll (Can) & Mark Sherman (Can) Tinhorn Creek/Terra Design1:05:40
14Danny Farnham (USA) & Martin Ross (USA)1:05:48
15Paul Newitt (Can) & Ray Lachance (Can)1:19:06
16JP Pougiales (USA) & Derek Hodson (USA)1:39:57
17Aydon Aspin (GBr) & Mark Goulsbra (GBr) Wherethelarwi1:45:46
18Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane1:48:34
19Darren Dyck (Can) & Jeffrey Forsyth (Can) The Mud Studs1:49:46
20Mark Millichip (GBr) & Richard LLoyd (GBr) Bitter And Twisted1:56:39
21Bjoern Langmack (Ger) & Noel Magermans (Ger) Dirty Deeds1:59:14
22Keith Byrne (Swi) & Klaus Saage (Swi) Team Kuk2:44:14
23Allen Liversage (RSA) & Francois Swanepoel (RSA) African Rangers2:56:03
24Adrian Turner (Can) & Paul Gamston (GBr)5:14:24
25Mark Almond (GBr) & Gordon Dickson (GBr) Team What Mountain Bike Red Cloud7:19:47

TR7 80+ Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Walsh (Can) & Alana Heise (Can)4:16:36
2Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Here Comes The Bride0:01:05
3Marco Carrer (Swi) & Eva Carrer-Enz (Swi) Kraftwerk - Rockthisbike.Ch0:08:58
4Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Doug Krumpelman (USA)0:13:37
5dennis loebs (USA) & Sinead FitzGibbon (USA) Bog Brook Bogmen0:34:28
6Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Face The Danger0:45:29
7Ralf Kühnapfel (Ger) & Inga Krause (Ger) Www.Hundepfoten-In-Not.De0:50:20
8Thomas Miller (USA) & Karen Libsch (USA) Double Trouble3:21:14

TR7 100+ Open Gender
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stan Magee (Can) & Jon Gould (USA) Team Rmcc Eastside Cycles3:57:40
2Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randal Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers0:36:53
3Hans Swaans (Ned) & Frank Raschke (Ger)0:53:50
4Neil Evans (GBr) & Scott Calley (USA) Santa's Sacred Riders0:59:46
5Andy Aufschnaiter (Can) & George Andrew (Can) Astoria De'd Dogs Jasper1:13:23
6Clive Burke (Can) & Nick Beck (Can) Canmore Warriors1:25:05
7Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & The Stick Man2:16:32
8Rory Cattanach (Can) & Rob Wright (Can)3:17:04
9Richard Woodbury (USA) & Laurie Woodbury (USA)7:02:20

TR 3 Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Plaxton (Can) Specialized2:55:41
2Matthew Hadley (Can)0:03:45
3Neal Kindree (Can)0:06:00
4Stefan Widmer (Can)0:06:22
5Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:10:46
6Roddi Lega (Can)0:16:41
7Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:18:44
8Daniel Varga-Papp (Can)0:20:18
9Etienne Moreau (Can)0:20:32
10Graham Torrie (Can)0:20:41
11David Gonda (Can)0:23:13
12Kristopher Holden (USA)0:30:23
13Andrew Fairhurst (Can)0:35:05
14Simon Tremblay (Can)0:38:25
15Steven Noble (Can)0:41:43
16Raf De Bakker (Bel)0:42:18
17Marty Lazarski (Can)0:44:34
18Ryan Draper (Can)0:59:20
19Erik Bakke (Can)1:07:19
20Peter Butt (USA)1:08:29
21Quintus Carstens (Can)1:33:44
22Chris Hooper (Can)1:33:45
23Yannick Bouet (Can)1:34:41
24Dan McDonald (Can)1:35:42
25Francois Millard (USA)1:41:23
26Michael Algra (Can)1:50:32
27Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned)2:01:23
28Andreas Presthofer (USA)2:46:29
29Chris Pardek (Can)2:50:50
30Ryan Bradley (Can)3:04:47
31Dennis Statham (Can)3:20:47
32Jeromy Wenzlawe (Can)3:24:15
33Patrick Smith (USA)3:36:17
34Matt McIsaac (Can)4:45:11
35Mike Akister (Can)5:53:29
36John Gibbons (Can)7:04:19
37Travis Eltom (Can)8:04:19
38Chris Bryce (Can)

TR3 Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mical Dyck (Can)3:34:07
2Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)0:03:32
3Catherine Vipond (Can)0:06:36
4Melanie McQuaid (Can)0:07:01
5Margaret Scallion (Can)0:52:13
6Kira McClellan (Can)1:16:20
7Carrie Edwards (USA)1:58:00
8Helen Shore (GBr)2:29:10
9Jennifer Selby (Can)2:53:01
10Kate Morton (Can)3:40:37
11Kris Norris (Can)3:49:20
12Louiza Swartz (RSA)6:25:53

TR3 40+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Auld (Can)3:20:06
2Jeff Neilson (Can)0:07:03
3Calvin Zaryski (Can)0:09:56
4Alec Petro (USA)0:23:47
5Mark Cunnane (Can)0:44:45
6Lonn Bate (Can)0:53:34
7John Clews (Aus)0:53:45
8Joe Boers (Can)1:02:42
9Darren Withers (Aus)1:08:15
10Craig Mclaren (Can)1:18:10
11John O'Shannassy (Can)1:26:58
12Grant Christie (Can) Taniwha1:31:42
13Simon Dudley (GBr)1:35:05
14Greg Devins (Can)1:57:48
15Gavin Embury (Can)2:05:31
16Paul Fagan (NZl)2:07:19
17Len Pedersen (Can)2:35:30
18Scott Mccallum (Can)2:42:27
19Michael Bering (Can)2:45:49
20David Parsons (Can)2:55:36
21Keith Evans (Can)2:55:36
22Neil Rhodes (GBr)3:05:20
23Tim Schmidt (Can)3:07:48
24Tim Doyle (USA)3:11:51
25Renato Caparrelli (Ita)3:12:18
26James Heelan (Can)3:17:26
27Robin Owens (Can)3:36:12
28Jim Proulx (USA)3:57:37
29Bill Pegram (GBr)4:24:47
30Greg Timewell (Can)7:39:54

TR 7 - Open Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mat Haussener (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Zaboo Pro Team298:44:16
2Travis Hauck (Can) & Brian Cooke (Can) Ryders Eyewear/Bicycle Cafe/Gerick Cycle0:03:54
3Martin Vale (Can) & Carter Hovey (Can) Fernie0:04:30
4Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek0:22:52
5Emmanuel Morel (Fra) & Juan Manuel Garcia Casatti (USA) Sojasun-Jctracing0:42:34
6Luke Way (Can) & Toby Roessingh (Can) Cycles Lambert/Ridley's Cycle1:29:55
7Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek / I2P2:17:25
8Timothy Gladysz (Can) & James Lewis (Can) Total Bs And A Dirty Hippy2:38:56
9Dan Janzen (Can) & Kent Dyck (Can) True Grit3:00:47
10Shawn Northwood (Can) & James Northwood (Can) Brothers Beyond3:03:45
11Jeremy Gackle (Can) & Matthew Mendes (Can)3:17:13
12Chris Wicks (Can) & Wade Larson (Can)3:51:15
13Anthony Brichieri-Colombi (Can) & Paul Schapira (Can)4:16:37
14Stefan Mundt (Can) & Jay Averill (Can) Potlickers 25:43:09
15Matt Pauli (Aus) & Ryan Myler (Aus)5:47:13
16Andrew Senn (NZl) & Brendan Campbell (NZl)6:00:15
17Colin Hendriks (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) Bear Magnets8:28:11
18Wesley Arthur (Can) & Vince Wickes (Can) Carbon Crashers8:58:23
19Mike Douglass (GBr) & Carl Panter (GBr)9:32:31

TR7 - Open Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krista Turcasso (Can) & Angie Krasnay (Can) Fernie Fix11:25:27
2Simone McCallum (Aus) & Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) Shparkle Horsh And The Hypermonkey1:04:16
3Margie Smith (Can) & Dana Goodman (Can) Zach Attack/Make A Wish Foundation!1:11:25
4Korrie Dubray (USA) & Yvonne Kraus (USA)2:58:31
5Pam Hauck (Can) & Seabird Urtasun (Can)4:04:40
6Jennie Sprigings (Can) & Lisa Munkley (Can) Champion Systems6:24:40

TR7 - Open Mixed general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Schellenberg (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can)11:04:35
2Julie Kelly (Can) & Steve Kelly (Can) Fernie Goats0:31:44
3Tom Zidek (Can) & Anna Carin Zidek (Swe) Bicycle Cafe Express0:38:01
4Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Yvonne Bürgi (Swi) Zaboo Team290:44:08
5Libor Oplt (Cze) & Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:51:43
6Eric Drolet (Can) & Sarah Owen (Can)1:14:23
7Laura Anderson (USA) & Chris Alstrin (USA) Spidey Can't Be Flat1:23:46
8Nathen Weselake (Can) & Tamara Weselake (Can) Happy Anniversary?4:06:44
9Jean Howitt (Can) & Conor Howitt (Can)15:34:42

TR7 - 80+ Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Horak (Cze) & Milan Spolc (Cze)9:14:46
2Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can)0:09:48
3Geoff Clark (Can) & Devin Erfle (Can) Deadgoat Racing0:18:57
4René Reidinger (Aut) & Axel Strauss (Aut) Integraglobal.Com0:26:48
5John Chambers (Can) & Eric De Nys (Can) Vevires Vires1:21:57
6Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Wöckener (Ger) Chesters Hofbräuhaus Buam1:45:02
7Andrew Nicholson (Can) & Steve McCarthy (Can) 2 Behind Bars1:49:04
8Mark Butschler (Can) & Tim Loewen (Can) Tinhorn Creek / Nsa2:03:48
9Stephen Davies (Aus) & Richard Paine (Aus) Think Global2:13:14
10Trevor Warne (Can) & Ed Reynolds (Can) Potlicker 32:26:15
11Keith Nicoll (Can) & Mark Sherman (Can) Tinhorn Creek/Terra Design2:30:55
12Graham Ross (Can) & Mike Brooks (Can)2:35:07
13Enslin Uys (RSA) & Bruce Biccard (RSA)2:38:14
14Danny Farnham (USA) & Martin Ross (USA)2:48:23
15Paul Newitt (Can) & Ray Lachance (Can)2:52:25
16JP Pougiales (USA) & Derek Hodson (USA)3:13:59
17Aydon Aspin (GBr) & Mark Goulsbra (GBr) Wherethelarwi3:43:05
18Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane3:57:30
19Darren Dyck (Can) & Jeffrey Forsyth (Can) The Mud Studs4:27:04
20Mark Millichip (GBr) & Richard LLoyd (GBr) Bitter And Twisted4:39:13
21Bjoern Langmack (Ger) & Noel Magermans (Ger) Dirty Deeds5:02:45
22Keith Byrne (Swi) & Klaus Saage (Swi) Team Kuk5:54:04
23Allen Liversage (RSA) & Francois Swanepoel (RSA) African Rangers6:59:20
24Adrian Turner (Can) & Paul Gamston (GBr)11:31:22
25Mark Almond (GBr) & Gordon Dickson (GBr) Team What Mountain Bike Red Cloud16:48:37

TR7 - 80+ Mixed general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Walsh (Can) & Alana Heise (Can)10:51:02
2Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Here Comes The Bride0:08:33
3Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Doug Krumpelman (USA)0:19:39
4Marco Carrer (Swi) & Eva Carrer-Enz (Swi) Kraftwerk - Rockthisbike.Ch0:25:12
5dennis loebs (USA) & Sinead FitzGibbon (USA) Bog Brook Bogmen1:14:20
6Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Face The Danger1:32:17
7Ralf Kühnapfel (Ger) & Inga Krause (Ger) Www.Hundepfoten-In-Not.De1:52:18
8Thomas Miller (USA) & Karen Libsch (USA) Double Trouble12:14:10

TR7 -100+ Open Gender general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stan Magee (Can) & Jon Gould (USA) Team Rmcc Eastside Cycles9:57:57
2Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randal Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers1:30:16
3Hans Swaans (Ned) & Frank Raschke (Ger)2:28:25
4Neil Evans (GBr) & Scott Calley (USA) Santa's Sacred Riders2:41:33
5Andy Aufschnaiter (Can) & George Andrew (Can) Astoria De'd Dogs Jasper3:22:58
6Clive Burke (Can) & Nick Beck (Can) Canmore Warriors3:32:09
7Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & The Stick Man5:31:44
8Rory Cattanach (Can) & Rob Wright (Can)8:32:05
9Richard Woodbury (USA) & Laurie Woodbury (USA)20:02:03

TR3 - Open Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Plaxton (Can) Specialized7:37:01
2Neal Kindree (Can)0:12:35
3Matthew Hadley (Can)0:16:10
4Stefan Widmer (Can)0:24:22
5Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:28:48
6Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:33:10
7Roddi Lega (Can)0:44:01
8Graham Torrie (Can)0:44:55
9Etienne Moreau (Can)0:49:06
10David Gonda (Can)0:58:15
11Daniel Varga-Papp (Can)1:06:19
12Steven Noble (Can)1:25:09
13Andrew Fairhurst (Can)1:28:51
14Raf De Bakker (Bel)1:32:38
15Kristopher Holden (USA)1:36:18
16Simon Tremblay (Can)1:40:42
17Ryan Draper (Can)2:06:29
18Erik Bakke (Can)2:27:05
19Peter Butt (USA)2:34:51
20Chris Hooper (Can)3:22:37
21Yannick Bouet (Can)3:30:36
22Quintus Carstens (Can)3:38:41
23Dan McDonald (Can)3:48:53
24Francois Millard (USA)4:12:03
25Michael Algra (Can)4:12:05
26Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned)4:31:48
27Andreas Presthofer (USA)6:40:14
28Chris Pardek (Can)7:09:29
29Dennis Statham (Can)7:35:37
30Ryan Bradley (Can)7:39:43
31Jeromy Wenzlawe (Can)7:50:07
32Marty Lazarski (Can)9:09:00
33Patrick Smith (USA)9:14:28
34Matt McIsaac (Can)9:35:40
35Travis Eltom (Can)9:57:40
36Chris Bryce (Can)10:50:31
37John Gibbons (Can)14:22:32
38Mike Akister (Can)14:31:26

TR3 - Open Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mical Dyck (Can)9:15:47
2Catherine Vipond (Can)0:04:23
3Melanie McQuaid (Can)0:09:02
4Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)0:15:36
5Margaret Scallion (Can)2:15:56
6Kira McClellan (Can)2:56:48
7Carrie Edwards (USA)3:26:09
8Helen Shore (GBr)5:52:11
9Jennifer Selby (Can)7:26:02
10Kate Morton (Can)8:31:06
11Kris Norris (Can)9:04:05
12Louiza Swartz (RSA)14:15:49

TR3 - 40+ Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Auld (Can)8:35:09
2Jeff Neilson (Can)0:15:40
3Calvin Zaryski (Can)0:20:20
4Alec Petro (USA)0:54:53
5Mark Cunnane (Can)1:34:13
6John O'Shannassy (Can)1:51:12
7Lonn Bate (Can)2:01:46
8John Clews (Aus)2:16:42
9Joe Boers (Can)2:22:44
10Craig Mclaren (Can)2:29:49
11Darren Withers (Aus)2:31:58
12Grant Christie (Can) Taniwha3:39:26
13Simon Dudley (GBr)4:02:27
14Greg Devins (Can)4:23:23
15Paul Fagan (NZl)4:57:14
16Gavin Embury (Can)5:24:36
17Len Pedersen (Can)5:56:25
18Scott Mccallum (Can)5:56:45
19Renato Caparrelli (Ita)6:22:58
20Keith Evans (Can)6:45:28
21Michael Bering (Can)6:49:16
22Tim Schmidt (Can)7:12:04
23James Heelan (Can)7:38:55
24Jim Proulx (USA)8:00:09
25Greg Timewell (Can)8:14:02
26Neil Rhodes (GBr)8:16:31
27Robin Owens (Can)8:22:59
28Tim Doyle (USA)8:23:21
29Bill Pegram (GBr)10:27:34
30David Parsons (Can)10:48:50

 

