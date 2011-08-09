Trending

New winners, GC changes and close finishes on an epic stage 2

Turcasso and Krasnay win their second straight stage

Ryan Draper

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Racers roll out for stage 2 of the TransRockies

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Beautiful vistas in stage 2 of the Trans Rockies

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
A Deadgoat Racing rider

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
A team Fernie rider Carter Hovey

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Dax Massey and Nate Byrd in action

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Matthew Hadley

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Catherine Vipond walks her bike.

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Kris Sneddon (Kona)

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Racer leader Max Plaxton (Specialized) in yellow.

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
A rider takes a singletrack turn at high speed.

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
A rider zips along some high speed singletrack

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)

Stage 2 of the TransRockies switched up the challenge from the rolling technical trails of the opening day to a long leg-crushing climb and descent of over 1000 metres vertical on Porky Blue, one of the signature rides in the area. The day dawned clear and the thermometer rose even more quickly on the second day baking the remaining moisture out of the trails leaving clouds of dust and an extra level of difficulty on the descents for the riders. As is so often the case, a different type of route brought different riders to the front of the action and the GC leader jerseys changed teams in several categories.

TR7

The racing stared off literally with a bang as the starter's pistol was fired for the traditional loop of downtown Fernie behind the vintage fire engine. Team Fernie, the leaders in the men's openTR7 category experienced a more ominous bang shortly after as Martin Vale blew his rear shock a short way into the course.

Upon hearing of the incident from Carter Hovey, the other half of Team Fernie, former TR winner Marty Lazarski offered his bike as a loaner but they had to chase Vale, who'd headed back to the start to seek repairs. They caught Vale, switched pedals and Team Fernie began their chase now over a half hour behind the rest of the field with the entire field to pass ahead of them. The reports came in from checkpoints that Team Fernie was on a rampage tearing through the field back toward the front and by the finish they'd recovered to fifth place and had reduced the gap to only 15 minutes. The bike change and charge probably saved their race as they now stand only 11 minutes back behind stage 2 TR7 winners Travis Hauck and Brian Cooke (Bicycle Café/Gericks Cycle), who also took the leaders jerseys.

The other Fernie team leading their category, the open women's duo of Krista Turcasso and Angie Krasnay, won their second straight stage to make sure that they'll be wearing the leaders' jerseys again in front of their family and friends when the riders roll out of Fernie for the last time on stage 3.

Crashes were also a story of the day with Ryan Schellenberg of stage 1 open mixed category winners being taken down in a multi-bike crash and being forced to limp home to the finish line where they held their overall lead by only 16 seconds over the Swiss Team Zaboo 29 of Simon Zahnd and Yvonne Burgi who won stage 2.

The long climb also suited Swedish two-time Olympic Biathlon medallist Anna-Carin Zidek who's at the TransRockies competing in her first mountain bike race with husband Tom Zidek. They moved up several places and grabbed second place on the day. Likewise, the Czech Masters found the course to their liking and grabbed the stage and overall lead in the men's master 80+ division from two Canadian teams chasing them. The overall leaders in the 80+ mixed and 100+ open gender divisions remained the same.

TR3

After finishing third on stage 1, newly-crowned 2011 Canada Cup Champion Catherine Vipond stomped her pedals hard on the gruelling 25km ascent to the top of Porky Blue and held on for the stage win ahead of three-time Xterra World Champion Melanie McQuaid with Dyck coming in third. The changing places mean that the overall win is wide open between these three riders with only four minutes separating Vipond in first overall and McQuaid in third. Stage 3 is expected to be another 3+ hour test with 2400 metres of climbing, much of it on singletrack.

Canadian National Champion Max Plaxton seemed to establish his dominance on a stage 1 which he won by six and a half minutes over Neal Kindree but the former two-time National Espoir Champion continued his remarkable comeback from long-term injury with a storming ride which pushed Plaxton to his limit. Kindree went over the top of the day's main climb with a minute's lead on Plaxton who fought hard to reel him back in. They entered town together and Plaxton took the stage win by only a second from Kindree. They remain first and second in the overall standings with one day to go.

Kindree has one more chance to try and take a stage from Plaxton on the tough stage 3 which serves up a relentless route of singletrack up and down across the North flank of the Elk Valley. Seven major climbs await and over 30km of tight, rooty singletrack must be mastered before riders arrive at the plush world-class facilities of Island Lake Lodge

Stage 3 preview: Fernie to Island Lake Lodge, 44.8km

After a time trial and a loop, stage 3 is the TransRockies first point to point ride of the year starting in downtown Fernie and working west across the mountains north of the town including Mt Hosmer, Mt. Fernie, into the trails of the Fernie Alpine Resort and then a final climb up to the finish line at spectacular Island Lake Lodge. While the highest point of the day is less than 400 metres above the start line, the route has at least seven tough climbs, many on singletrack so the 44.8km length includes nearly 2300 metres of climbing. Expect average speeds to be slower and finish times to be close to the same or slower than stage 2.

Full results

TR3 Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Plaxton (Can) Specialized2:52:40
2Neal Kindree (Can)0:00:01
3Stefan Widmer (Can)0:04:31
4Matthew Hadley (Can)0:04:31
5Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:08:33
6Roddi Lega (Can)0:08:33
7Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:08:35
8Etienne Moreau (Can)0:11:44
9Graham Torrie (Can)0:11:44
10David Gonda (Can)0:17:40
11Daniel Varga-Papp (Can)0:17:59
12Steven Noble (Can)0:18:41
13Raf De Bakker (Bel)0:26:21
14Andrew Fairhurst (Can)0:27:07
15Simon Tremblay (Can)0:29:21
16Kristopher Holden (USA)0:37:14
17Erik Bakke (Can)0:38:24
18Ryan Draper (Can)0:40:42
19Peter Butt (USA)0:42:40
20Chris Hooper (Can)0:53:44
21Travis Eltom (Can)0:55:25
22Yannick Bouet (Can)0:59:41
23Quintus Carstens (Can)1:11:30
24Michael Algra (Can)1:13:52
25Dan McDonald (Can)1:16:02
26Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned)1:20:12
27Francois Millard (USA)1:26:05
28Chris Bryce (Can)1:32:13
29Ryan Bradley (Can)2:07:39
30Dennis Statham (Can)2:21:47
31Andreas Presthofer (USA)2:27:24
32Chris Pardek (Can)2:29:16
33Matt McIsaac (Can)2:35:16
34Jeromy Wenzlawe (Can)2:36:35
35Patrick Smith (USA)3:15:25
36John Gibbons (Can)4:39:31
37Mike Akister (Can)5:03:44
38Marty Lazarski (Can)8:07:20

TR3 Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catherine Vipond (Can)3:16:25
2Melanie McQuaid (Can)0:05:40
3Mical Dyck (Can)0:07:31
4Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)0:11:41
5Margaret Scallion (Can)0:50:26
6Kira McClellan (Can)0:57:53
7Carrie Edwards (USA)1:00:37
8Helen Shore (GBr)1:54:46
9Jennifer Selby (Can)2:34:08
10Kate Morton (Can)3:01:39
11Kris Norris (Can)3:11:51
12Louiza Swartz (RSA)4:27:42

TR3 40+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Auld (Can)3:11:46
2Jeff Neilson (Can)0:01:34
3Calvin Zaryski (Can)0:02:21
4John O'Shannassy (Can)0:09:36
5Alec Petro (USA)0:14:26
6Greg Timewell (Can)0:16:20
7Mark Cunnane (Can)0:34:51
8Lonn Bate (Can)0:36:19
9Craig Mclaren (Can)0:39:17
10Joe Boers (Can)0:41:00
11Darren Withers (Aus)0:43:30
12John Clews (Aus)0:48:17
13Grant Christie (Can) Taniwha1:08:00
14Simon Dudley (GBr)1:20:57
15Greg Devins (Can)1:28:05
16Paul Fagan (NZl)1:37:12
17Renato Caparrelli (Ita)1:37:34
18Scott Mccallum (Can)1:45:44
19David Parsons (Can)1:56:31
20Gavin Embury (Can)1:57:45
21Len Pedersen (Can)2:05:27
22Michael Bering (Can)2:15:56
23Keith Evans (Can)2:18:24
24James Heelan (Can)2:24:06
25Tim Schmidt (Can)2:30:28
26Jim Proulx (USA)2:30:49
27Robin Owens (Can)2:45:16
28Neil Rhodes (GBr)2:45:50
29Tim Doyle (USA)2:56:19
30Bill Pegram (GBr)3:24:30
31Gerardo Flores (CRc)7:48:14

TR7 Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Hauck (Can) & Brian Cooke (Can) Ryders Eyewear/Bicycle Cafe/Gerick Cycle3:11:13
2Mat Haussener (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Zaboo Pro Team290:02:53
3Emmanuel Morel (Fra) & Juan Manuel Garcia Casatti (USA) Sojasun-Jctracing0:10:42
4Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek0:13:30
5Martin Vale (Can) & Carter Hovey (Can) Fernie0:15:17
6Luke Way (Can) & Toby Roessingh (Can) Cycles Lambert/Ridley's Cycle0:27:46
7Kurtis Averill (Can) & Shane Keyser (Can) Potlicker #10:34:48
8Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek / I2P0:44:40
9Timothy Gladysz (Can) & James Lewis (Can) Total Bs And A Dirty Hippy0:46:17
10Shawn Northwood (Can) & James Northwood (Can) Brothers Beyond1:00:16
11Jeremy Gackle (Can) & Matthew Mendes (Can)1:13:42
12Chris Wicks (Can) & Wade Larson (Can)1:16:40
13Dan Janzen (Can) & Kent Dyck (Can) True Grit1:21:30
14Anthony Brichieri-Colombi (Can) & Paul Schapira (Can)1:32:39
15Andrew Senn (NZl) & Brendan Campbell (NZl)1:43:20
16Stefan Mundt (Can) & Jay Averill (Can) Potlickers 21:43:53
17Matt Pauli (Aus) & Ryan Myler (Aus)2:08:52
18Colin Hendriks (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) Bear Magnets2:35:40
19Mike Douglass (GBr) & Carl Panter (GBr)3:19:15
20Wesley Arthur (Can) & Vince Wickes (Can) Carbon Crashers3:24:32

TR7 Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krista Turcasso (Can) & Angie Krasnay (Can) Fernie Fix4:12:09
2Simone McCallum (Aus) & Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) Shparkle Horsh And The Hypermonkey0:12:47
3Margie Smith (Can) & Dana Goodman (Can) Zach Attack/Make A Wish Foundation!0:30:09
4Korrie Dubray (USA) & Yvonne Kraus (USA)0:41:41
5Pam Hauck (Can) & Seabird Urtasun (Can)1:21:23
6Jennie Sprigings (Can) & Lisa Munkley (Can) Champion Systems1:59:29

TR7 Open Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Yvonne Bürgi (Swi) Zaboo Team294:00:44
2Tom Zidek (Can) & Anna Carin Zidek (Swe) Bicycle Cafe Express0:08:37
3Julie Kelly (Can) & Steve Kelly (Can) Fernie Goats0:08:49
4Libor Oplt (Cze) & Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:14:21
5Eric Drolet (Can) & Sarah Owen (Can)0:23:00
6Laura Anderson (USA) & Chris Alstrin (USA) Spidey Can't Be Flat0:23:43
7Ryan Schellenberg (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can)0:28:27
8Nathen Weselake (Can) & Tamara Weselake (Can) Happy Anniversary?1:09:59
9Jean Howitt (Can) & Conor Howitt (Can)6:59:16

TR7 80+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Horak (Cze) & Milan Spolc (Cze)3:16:35
2Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can)0:05:26
3Geoff Clark (Can) & Devin Erfle (Can) Deadgoat Racing0:14:06
4René Reidinger (Aut) & Axel Strauss (Aut) Integraglobal.Com0:20:40
5John Chambers (Can) & Eric De Nys (Can) Vevires Vires0:25:29
6Andrew Nicholson (Can) & Steve McCarthy (Can) 2 Behind Bars0:34:29
7Mark Butschler (Can) & Tim Loewen (Can) Tinhorn Creek / Nsa0:42:08
8Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Wöckener (Ger) Chesters Hofbräuhaus Buam0:47:07
9Stephen Davies (Aus) & Richard Paine (Aus) Think Global0:47:28
10Keith Nicoll (Can) & Mark Sherman (Can) Tinhorn Creek/Terra Design0:50:30
11Trevor Warne (Can) & Ed Reynolds (Can) Potlicker 30:52:21
12Enslin Uys (RSA) & Bruce Biccard (RSA)0:52:57
13Paul Newitt (Can) & Ray Lachance (Can)0:54:31
14Graham Ross (Can) & Mike Brooks (Can)0:56:14
15JP Pougiales (USA) & Derek Hodson (USA)0:56:35
16Danny Farnham (USA) & Martin Ross (USA)1:03:42
17Aydon Aspin (GBr) & Mark Goulsbra (GBr) Wherethelarwi1:07:54
18Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane1:11:45
19Darren Dyck (Can) & Jeffrey Forsyth (Can) The Mud Studs1:32:51
20Mark Millichip (GBr) & Richard LLoyd (GBr) Bitter And Twisted1:37:32
21Bjoern Langmack (Ger) & Noel Magermans (Ger) Dirty Deeds1:40:32
22Keith Byrne (Swi) & Klaus Saage (Swi) Team Kuk2:06:02
23Allen Liversage (RSA) & Francois Swanepoel (RSA) African Rangers2:19:38
24Adrian Turner (Can) & Paul Gamston (GBr)3:43:45
25Mark Almond (GBr) & Gordon Dickson (GBr) Team What Mountain Bike Red Cloud4:46:48

TR7 80+ Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Doug Krumpelman (USA)3:50:40
2Steve Walsh (Can) & Alana Heise (Can)0:00:27
3Marco Carrer (Swi) & Eva Carrer-Enz (Swi) Kraftwerk - Rockthisbike.Ch0:08:19
4Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Here Comes The Bride0:12:13
5dennis loebs (USA) & Sinead FitzGibbon (USA) Bog Brook Bogmen0:28:55
6Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Face The Danger0:30:34
7Ralf Kühnapfel (Ger) & Inga Krause (Ger) Www.Hundepfoten-In-Not.De0:32:40
8Thomas Miller (USA) & Karen Libsch (USA) Double Trouble7:09:20

TR7 100+ Open Gender
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stan Magee (Can) & Jon Gould (USA) Team Rmcc Eastside Cycles3:30:59
2Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randal Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers0:35:38
3Hans Swaans (Ned) & Frank Raschke (Ger)0:48:10
4Neil Evans (GBr) & Scott Calley (USA) Santa's Sacred Riders1:01:46
5Andy Aufschnaiter (Can) & George Andrew (Can) Astoria De'd Dogs Jasper1:14:30
6Clive Burke (Can) & Nick Beck (Can) Canmore Warriors1:29:16
7Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & The Stick Man1:57:20
8Rory Cattanach (Can) & Rob Wright (Can)3:24:11
9Richard Woodbury (USA) & Laurie Woodbury (USA)7:29:01

TR3 Open Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Plaxton (Can) Specialized4:41:21
2Neal Kindree (Can)0:06:35
3Matthew Hadley (Can)0:12:25
4Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:14:26
5Stefan Widmer (Can)0:18:00
6Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:18:02
7Graham Torrie (Can)0:24:14
8Roddi Lega (Can)0:27:19
9Etienne Moreau (Can)0:28:35
10David Gonda (Can)0:35:02
11Steven Noble (Can)0:43:26
12Daniel Varga-Papp (Can)0:46:00
13Raf De Bakker (Bel)0:50:20
14Andrew Fairhurst (Can)0:53:46
15Simon Tremblay (Can)1:02:17
16Kristopher Holden (USA)1:05:55
17Ryan Draper (Can)1:07:08
18Erik Bakke (Can)1:19:46
19Peter Butt (USA)1:26:23
20Chris Hooper (Can)1:48:52
21Travis Eltom (Can)1:53:21
22Yannick Bouet (Can)1:55:55
23Quintus Carstens (Can)2:04:56
24Dan McDonald (Can)2:13:10
25Michael Algra (Can)2:21:33
26Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned)2:30:25
27Francois Millard (USA)2:30:41
28Chris Bryce (Can)2:46:12
29Andreas Presthofer (USA)3:53:45
30Dennis Statham (Can)4:14:50
31Chris Pardek (Can)4:18:39
32Jeromy Wenzlawe (Can)4:25:53
33Ryan Bradley (Can)4:34:56
34Matt McIsaac (Can)4:50:29
35Patrick Smith (USA)5:38:11
36John Gibbons (Can)7:18:12
37Marty Lazarski (Can)8:24:26
38Mike Akister (Can)8:37:57

TR3 Open Women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catherine Vipond (Can)5:39:27
2Mical Dyck (Can)0:02:14
3Melanie McQuaid (Can)0:04:15
4Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)0:14:18
5Margaret Scallion (Can)1:25:56
6Carrie Edwards (USA)1:30:23
7Kira McClellan (Can)1:42:42
8Helen Shore (GBr)3:25:15
9Jennifer Selby (Can)4:35:14
10Kate Morton (Can)4:52:43
11Kris Norris (Can)5:16:59
12Louiza Swartz (RSA)7:52:10

TR3 40+ Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Auld (Can)5:15:03
2Jeff Neilson (Can)0:08:37
3Calvin Zaryski (Can)0:10:24
4John O'Shannassy (Can)0:24:14
5Alec Petro (USA)0:31:05
6Greg Timewell (Can)0:34:07
7Mark Cunnane (Can)0:49:28
8Lonn Bate (Can)1:08:12
9Craig Mclaren (Can)1:11:39
10Joe Boers (Can)1:20:03
11John Clews (Aus)1:22:57
12Darren Withers (Aus)1:23:44
13Grant Christie (Can) Taniwha2:07:44
14Greg Devins (Can)2:25:36
15Simon Dudley (GBr)2:27:22
16Paul Fagan (NZl)2:49:55
17Renato Caparrelli (Ita)3:10:40
18Scott Mccallum (Can)3:14:18
19Gavin Embury (Can)3:19:04
20Len Pedersen (Can)3:20:54
21Keith Evans (Can)3:49:52
22Jim Proulx (USA)4:02:32
23Michael Bering (Can)4:03:27
24Tim Schmidt (Can)4:04:16
25James Heelan (Can)4:21:29
26Robin Owens (Can)4:46:46
27Neil Rhodes (GBr)5:11:11
28Tim Doyle (USA)5:11:30
29Bill Pegram (GBr)6:02:47
30David Parsons (Can)7:53:14
31Gerardo Flores (CRc)9:49:22

TR7 Open Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Hauck (Can) & Brian Cooke (Can) Ryders Eyewear/Bicycle Cafe/Gerick Cycle5:20:42
2Mat Haussener (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Zaboo Pro Team290:01:46
3Martin Vale (Can) & Carter Hovey (Can) Fernie0:10:34
4Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek0:17:16
5Emmanuel Morel (Fra) & Juan Manuel Garcia Casatti (USA) Sojasun-Jctracing0:23:03
6Luke Way (Can) & Toby Roessingh (Can) Cycles Lambert/Ridley's Cycle0:47:41
7Kurtis Averill (Can) & Shane Keyser (Can) Potlicker #10:50:55
8Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek / I2P1:01:58
9Timothy Gladysz (Can) & James Lewis (Can) Total Bs And A Dirty Hippy1:19:48
10Shawn Northwood (Can) & James Northwood (Can) Brothers Beyond1:46:25
11Jeremy Gackle (Can) & Matthew Mendes (Can)1:55:48
12Dan Janzen (Can) & Kent Dyck (Can) True Grit1:58:31
13Chris Wicks (Can) & Wade Larson (Can)2:05:59
14Anthony Brichieri-Colombi (Can) & Paul Schapira (Can)2:15:17
15Stefan Mundt (Can) & Jay Averill (Can) Potlickers 22:57:20
16Andrew Senn (NZl) & Brendan Campbell (NZl)3:20:03
17Matt Pauli (Aus) & Ryan Myler (Aus)3:29:00
18Wesley Arthur (Can) & Vince Wickes (Can) Carbon Crashers5:18:20
19Colin Hendriks (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) Bear Magnets5:26:42
20Mike Douglass (GBr) & Carl Panter (GBr)5:41:14

TR7 Open Women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krista Turcasso (Can) & Angie Krasnay (Can) Fernie Fix6:58:19
2Simone McCallum (Aus) & Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) Shparkle Horsh And The Hypermonkey0:40:51
3Margie Smith (Can) & Dana Goodman (Can) Zach Attack/Make A Wish Foundation!0:46:58
4Korrie Dubray (USA) & Yvonne Kraus (USA)1:27:29
5Pam Hauck (Can) & Seabird Urtasun (Can)2:21:30
6Jennie Sprigings (Can) & Lisa Munkley (Can) Champion Systems3:52:49

TR7 Open Mixed general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Schellenberg (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can)6:57:37
2Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Yvonne Bürgi (Swi) Zaboo Team290:00:17
3Julie Kelly (Can) & Steve Kelly (Can) Fernie Goats0:06:09
4Libor Oplt (Cze) & Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:15:44
5Tom Zidek (Can) & Anna Carin Zidek (Swe) Bicycle Cafe Express0:19:49
6Eric Drolet (Can) & Sarah Owen (Can)0:25:19
7Laura Anderson (USA) & Chris Alstrin (USA) Spidey Can't Be Flat0:41:07
8Nathen Weselake (Can) & Tamara Weselake (Can) Happy Anniversary?2:22:25
9Jean Howitt (Can) & Conor Howitt (Can)9:41:40

TR7 80+ Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Horak (Cze) & Milan Spolc (Cze)5:33:07
2Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can)0:09:24
3Geoff Clark (Can) & Devin Erfle (Can) Deadgoat Racing0:13:40
4René Reidinger (Aut) & Axel Strauss (Aut) Integraglobal.Com0:28:14
5John Chambers (Can) & Eric De Nys (Can) Vevires Vires0:53:52
6Andrew Nicholson (Can) & Steve McCarthy (Can) 2 Behind Bars1:05:31
7Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Wöckener (Ger) Chesters Hofbräuhaus Buam1:10:35
8Mark Butschler (Can) & Tim Loewen (Can) Tinhorn Creek / Nsa1:12:21
9Stephen Davies (Aus) & Richard Paine (Aus) Think Global1:22:58
10Keith Nicoll (Can) & Mark Sherman (Can) Tinhorn Creek/Terra Design1:26:41
11Trevor Warne (Can) & Ed Reynolds (Can) Potlicker 31:26:42
12Paul Newitt (Can) & Ray Lachance (Can)1:34:45
13JP Pougiales (USA) & Derek Hodson (USA)1:35:28
14Enslin Uys (RSA) & Bruce Biccard (RSA)1:37:42
15Graham Ross (Can) & Mike Brooks (Can)1:41:39
16Danny Farnham (USA) & Martin Ross (USA)1:44:00
17Aydon Aspin (GBr) & Mark Goulsbra (GBr) Wherethelarwi1:58:44
18Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane2:10:22
19Darren Dyck (Can) & Jeffrey Forsyth (Can) The Mud Studs2:38:44
20Mark Millichip (GBr) & Richard LLoyd (GBr) Bitter And Twisted2:44:00
21Bjoern Langmack (Ger) & Noel Magermans (Ger) Dirty Deeds3:04:58
22Keith Byrne (Swi) & Klaus Saage (Swi) Team Kuk3:11:16
23Allen Liversage (RSA) & Francois Swanepoel (RSA) African Rangers4:04:44
24Adrian Turner (Can) & Paul Gamston (GBr)6:18:24
25Mark Almond (GBr) & Gordon Dickson (GBr) Team What Mountain Bike Red Cloud9:30:16

TR7 80+ Mixed general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Walsh (Can) & Alana Heise (Can)6:34:26
2Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Doug Krumpelman (USA)0:06:02
3Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Here Comes The Bride0:07:28
4Marco Carrer (Swi) & Eva Carrer-Enz (Swi) Kraftwerk - Rockthisbike.Ch0:16:14
5dennis loebs (USA) & Sinead FitzGibbon (USA) Bog Brook Bogmen0:39:52
6Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Face The Danger0:46:48
7Ralf Kühnapfel (Ger) & Inga Krause (Ger) Www.Hundepfoten-In-Not.De1:01:59
8Thomas Miller (USA) & Karen Libsch (USA) Double Trouble8:52:56

TR7 100+ Open Gender general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stan Magee (Can) & Jon Gould (USA) Team Rmcc Eastside Cycles6:00:17
2Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randal Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers0:53:22
3Hans Swaans (Ned) & Frank Raschke (Ger)1:34:35
4Neil Evans (GBr) & Scott Calley (USA) Santa's Sacred Riders1:41:47
5Clive Burke (Can) & Nick Beck (Can) Canmore Warriors2:07:04
6Andy Aufschnaiter (Can) & George Andrew (Can) Astoria De'd Dogs Jasper2:09:35
7Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & The Stick Man3:15:12
8Rory Cattanach (Can) & Rob Wright (Can)5:15:01
9Richard Woodbury (USA) & Laurie Woodbury (USA)12:59:43

