Stage 2 of the TransRockies switched up the challenge from the rolling technical trails of the opening day to a long leg-crushing climb and descent of over 1000 metres vertical on Porky Blue, one of the signature rides in the area. The day dawned clear and the thermometer rose even more quickly on the second day baking the remaining moisture out of the trails leaving clouds of dust and an extra level of difficulty on the descents for the riders. As is so often the case, a different type of route brought different riders to the front of the action and the GC leader jerseys changed teams in several categories.

TR7

The racing stared off literally with a bang as the starter's pistol was fired for the traditional loop of downtown Fernie behind the vintage fire engine. Team Fernie, the leaders in the men's openTR7 category experienced a more ominous bang shortly after as Martin Vale blew his rear shock a short way into the course.

Upon hearing of the incident from Carter Hovey, the other half of Team Fernie, former TR winner Marty Lazarski offered his bike as a loaner but they had to chase Vale, who'd headed back to the start to seek repairs. They caught Vale, switched pedals and Team Fernie began their chase now over a half hour behind the rest of the field with the entire field to pass ahead of them. The reports came in from checkpoints that Team Fernie was on a rampage tearing through the field back toward the front and by the finish they'd recovered to fifth place and had reduced the gap to only 15 minutes. The bike change and charge probably saved their race as they now stand only 11 minutes back behind stage 2 TR7 winners Travis Hauck and Brian Cooke (Bicycle Café/Gericks Cycle), who also took the leaders jerseys.

The other Fernie team leading their category, the open women's duo of Krista Turcasso and Angie Krasnay, won their second straight stage to make sure that they'll be wearing the leaders' jerseys again in front of their family and friends when the riders roll out of Fernie for the last time on stage 3.

Crashes were also a story of the day with Ryan Schellenberg of stage 1 open mixed category winners being taken down in a multi-bike crash and being forced to limp home to the finish line where they held their overall lead by only 16 seconds over the Swiss Team Zaboo 29 of Simon Zahnd and Yvonne Burgi who won stage 2.

The long climb also suited Swedish two-time Olympic Biathlon medallist Anna-Carin Zidek who's at the TransRockies competing in her first mountain bike race with husband Tom Zidek. They moved up several places and grabbed second place on the day. Likewise, the Czech Masters found the course to their liking and grabbed the stage and overall lead in the men's master 80+ division from two Canadian teams chasing them. The overall leaders in the 80+ mixed and 100+ open gender divisions remained the same.

TR3

After finishing third on stage 1, newly-crowned 2011 Canada Cup Champion Catherine Vipond stomped her pedals hard on the gruelling 25km ascent to the top of Porky Blue and held on for the stage win ahead of three-time Xterra World Champion Melanie McQuaid with Dyck coming in third. The changing places mean that the overall win is wide open between these three riders with only four minutes separating Vipond in first overall and McQuaid in third. Stage 3 is expected to be another 3+ hour test with 2400 metres of climbing, much of it on singletrack.

Canadian National Champion Max Plaxton seemed to establish his dominance on a stage 1 which he won by six and a half minutes over Neal Kindree but the former two-time National Espoir Champion continued his remarkable comeback from long-term injury with a storming ride which pushed Plaxton to his limit. Kindree went over the top of the day's main climb with a minute's lead on Plaxton who fought hard to reel him back in. They entered town together and Plaxton took the stage win by only a second from Kindree. They remain first and second in the overall standings with one day to go.

Kindree has one more chance to try and take a stage from Plaxton on the tough stage 3 which serves up a relentless route of singletrack up and down across the North flank of the Elk Valley. Seven major climbs await and over 30km of tight, rooty singletrack must be mastered before riders arrive at the plush world-class facilities of Island Lake Lodge

Stage 3 preview: Fernie to Island Lake Lodge, 44.8km

After a time trial and a loop, stage 3 is the TransRockies first point to point ride of the year starting in downtown Fernie and working west across the mountains north of the town including Mt Hosmer, Mt. Fernie, into the trails of the Fernie Alpine Resort and then a final climb up to the finish line at spectacular Island Lake Lodge. While the highest point of the day is less than 400 metres above the start line, the route has at least seven tough climbs, many on singletrack so the 44.8km length includes nearly 2300 metres of climbing. Expect average speeds to be slower and finish times to be close to the same or slower than stage 2.

Full results

TR3 Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Plaxton (Can) Specialized 2:52:40 2 Neal Kindree (Can) 0:00:01 3 Stefan Widmer (Can) 0:04:31 4 Matthew Hadley (Can) 0:04:31 5 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 0:08:33 6 Roddi Lega (Can) 0:08:33 7 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:08:35 8 Etienne Moreau (Can) 0:11:44 9 Graham Torrie (Can) 0:11:44 10 David Gonda (Can) 0:17:40 11 Daniel Varga-Papp (Can) 0:17:59 12 Steven Noble (Can) 0:18:41 13 Raf De Bakker (Bel) 0:26:21 14 Andrew Fairhurst (Can) 0:27:07 15 Simon Tremblay (Can) 0:29:21 16 Kristopher Holden (USA) 0:37:14 17 Erik Bakke (Can) 0:38:24 18 Ryan Draper (Can) 0:40:42 19 Peter Butt (USA) 0:42:40 20 Chris Hooper (Can) 0:53:44 21 Travis Eltom (Can) 0:55:25 22 Yannick Bouet (Can) 0:59:41 23 Quintus Carstens (Can) 1:11:30 24 Michael Algra (Can) 1:13:52 25 Dan McDonald (Can) 1:16:02 26 Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) 1:20:12 27 Francois Millard (USA) 1:26:05 28 Chris Bryce (Can) 1:32:13 29 Ryan Bradley (Can) 2:07:39 30 Dennis Statham (Can) 2:21:47 31 Andreas Presthofer (USA) 2:27:24 32 Chris Pardek (Can) 2:29:16 33 Matt McIsaac (Can) 2:35:16 34 Jeromy Wenzlawe (Can) 2:36:35 35 Patrick Smith (USA) 3:15:25 36 John Gibbons (Can) 4:39:31 37 Mike Akister (Can) 5:03:44 38 Marty Lazarski (Can) 8:07:20

TR3 Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catherine Vipond (Can) 3:16:25 2 Melanie McQuaid (Can) 0:05:40 3 Mical Dyck (Can) 0:07:31 4 Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) 0:11:41 5 Margaret Scallion (Can) 0:50:26 6 Kira McClellan (Can) 0:57:53 7 Carrie Edwards (USA) 1:00:37 8 Helen Shore (GBr) 1:54:46 9 Jennifer Selby (Can) 2:34:08 10 Kate Morton (Can) 3:01:39 11 Kris Norris (Can) 3:11:51 12 Louiza Swartz (RSA) 4:27:42

TR3 40+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Auld (Can) 3:11:46 2 Jeff Neilson (Can) 0:01:34 3 Calvin Zaryski (Can) 0:02:21 4 John O'Shannassy (Can) 0:09:36 5 Alec Petro (USA) 0:14:26 6 Greg Timewell (Can) 0:16:20 7 Mark Cunnane (Can) 0:34:51 8 Lonn Bate (Can) 0:36:19 9 Craig Mclaren (Can) 0:39:17 10 Joe Boers (Can) 0:41:00 11 Darren Withers (Aus) 0:43:30 12 John Clews (Aus) 0:48:17 13 Grant Christie (Can) Taniwha 1:08:00 14 Simon Dudley (GBr) 1:20:57 15 Greg Devins (Can) 1:28:05 16 Paul Fagan (NZl) 1:37:12 17 Renato Caparrelli (Ita) 1:37:34 18 Scott Mccallum (Can) 1:45:44 19 David Parsons (Can) 1:56:31 20 Gavin Embury (Can) 1:57:45 21 Len Pedersen (Can) 2:05:27 22 Michael Bering (Can) 2:15:56 23 Keith Evans (Can) 2:18:24 24 James Heelan (Can) 2:24:06 25 Tim Schmidt (Can) 2:30:28 26 Jim Proulx (USA) 2:30:49 27 Robin Owens (Can) 2:45:16 28 Neil Rhodes (GBr) 2:45:50 29 Tim Doyle (USA) 2:56:19 30 Bill Pegram (GBr) 3:24:30 31 Gerardo Flores (CRc) 7:48:14

TR7 Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Hauck (Can) & Brian Cooke (Can) Ryders Eyewear/Bicycle Cafe/Gerick Cycle 3:11:13 2 Mat Haussener (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Zaboo Pro Team29 0:02:53 3 Emmanuel Morel (Fra) & Juan Manuel Garcia Casatti (USA) Sojasun-Jctracing 0:10:42 4 Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek 0:13:30 5 Martin Vale (Can) & Carter Hovey (Can) Fernie 0:15:17 6 Luke Way (Can) & Toby Roessingh (Can) Cycles Lambert/Ridley's Cycle 0:27:46 7 Kurtis Averill (Can) & Shane Keyser (Can) Potlicker #1 0:34:48 8 Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek / I2P 0:44:40 9 Timothy Gladysz (Can) & James Lewis (Can) Total Bs And A Dirty Hippy 0:46:17 10 Shawn Northwood (Can) & James Northwood (Can) Brothers Beyond 1:00:16 11 Jeremy Gackle (Can) & Matthew Mendes (Can) 1:13:42 12 Chris Wicks (Can) & Wade Larson (Can) 1:16:40 13 Dan Janzen (Can) & Kent Dyck (Can) True Grit 1:21:30 14 Anthony Brichieri-Colombi (Can) & Paul Schapira (Can) 1:32:39 15 Andrew Senn (NZl) & Brendan Campbell (NZl) 1:43:20 16 Stefan Mundt (Can) & Jay Averill (Can) Potlickers 2 1:43:53 17 Matt Pauli (Aus) & Ryan Myler (Aus) 2:08:52 18 Colin Hendriks (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) Bear Magnets 2:35:40 19 Mike Douglass (GBr) & Carl Panter (GBr) 3:19:15 20 Wesley Arthur (Can) & Vince Wickes (Can) Carbon Crashers 3:24:32

TR7 Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Krista Turcasso (Can) & Angie Krasnay (Can) Fernie Fix 4:12:09 2 Simone McCallum (Aus) & Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) Shparkle Horsh And The Hypermonkey 0:12:47 3 Margie Smith (Can) & Dana Goodman (Can) Zach Attack/Make A Wish Foundation! 0:30:09 4 Korrie Dubray (USA) & Yvonne Kraus (USA) 0:41:41 5 Pam Hauck (Can) & Seabird Urtasun (Can) 1:21:23 6 Jennie Sprigings (Can) & Lisa Munkley (Can) Champion Systems 1:59:29

TR7 Open Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Yvonne Bürgi (Swi) Zaboo Team29 4:00:44 2 Tom Zidek (Can) & Anna Carin Zidek (Swe) Bicycle Cafe Express 0:08:37 3 Julie Kelly (Can) & Steve Kelly (Can) Fernie Goats 0:08:49 4 Libor Oplt (Cze) & Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:14:21 5 Eric Drolet (Can) & Sarah Owen (Can) 0:23:00 6 Laura Anderson (USA) & Chris Alstrin (USA) Spidey Can't Be Flat 0:23:43 7 Ryan Schellenberg (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) 0:28:27 8 Nathen Weselake (Can) & Tamara Weselake (Can) Happy Anniversary? 1:09:59 9 Jean Howitt (Can) & Conor Howitt (Can) 6:59:16

TR7 80+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Horak (Cze) & Milan Spolc (Cze) 3:16:35 2 Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) 0:05:26 3 Geoff Clark (Can) & Devin Erfle (Can) Deadgoat Racing 0:14:06 4 René Reidinger (Aut) & Axel Strauss (Aut) Integraglobal.Com 0:20:40 5 John Chambers (Can) & Eric De Nys (Can) Vevires Vires 0:25:29 6 Andrew Nicholson (Can) & Steve McCarthy (Can) 2 Behind Bars 0:34:29 7 Mark Butschler (Can) & Tim Loewen (Can) Tinhorn Creek / Nsa 0:42:08 8 Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Wöckener (Ger) Chesters Hofbräuhaus Buam 0:47:07 9 Stephen Davies (Aus) & Richard Paine (Aus) Think Global 0:47:28 10 Keith Nicoll (Can) & Mark Sherman (Can) Tinhorn Creek/Terra Design 0:50:30 11 Trevor Warne (Can) & Ed Reynolds (Can) Potlicker 3 0:52:21 12 Enslin Uys (RSA) & Bruce Biccard (RSA) 0:52:57 13 Paul Newitt (Can) & Ray Lachance (Can) 0:54:31 14 Graham Ross (Can) & Mike Brooks (Can) 0:56:14 15 JP Pougiales (USA) & Derek Hodson (USA) 0:56:35 16 Danny Farnham (USA) & Martin Ross (USA) 1:03:42 17 Aydon Aspin (GBr) & Mark Goulsbra (GBr) Wherethelarwi 1:07:54 18 Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane 1:11:45 19 Darren Dyck (Can) & Jeffrey Forsyth (Can) The Mud Studs 1:32:51 20 Mark Millichip (GBr) & Richard LLoyd (GBr) Bitter And Twisted 1:37:32 21 Bjoern Langmack (Ger) & Noel Magermans (Ger) Dirty Deeds 1:40:32 22 Keith Byrne (Swi) & Klaus Saage (Swi) Team Kuk 2:06:02 23 Allen Liversage (RSA) & Francois Swanepoel (RSA) African Rangers 2:19:38 24 Adrian Turner (Can) & Paul Gamston (GBr) 3:43:45 25 Mark Almond (GBr) & Gordon Dickson (GBr) Team What Mountain Bike Red Cloud 4:46:48

TR7 80+ Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Doug Krumpelman (USA) 3:50:40 2 Steve Walsh (Can) & Alana Heise (Can) 0:00:27 3 Marco Carrer (Swi) & Eva Carrer-Enz (Swi) Kraftwerk - Rockthisbike.Ch 0:08:19 4 Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Here Comes The Bride 0:12:13 5 dennis loebs (USA) & Sinead FitzGibbon (USA) Bog Brook Bogmen 0:28:55 6 Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Face The Danger 0:30:34 7 Ralf Kühnapfel (Ger) & Inga Krause (Ger) Www.Hundepfoten-In-Not.De 0:32:40 8 Thomas Miller (USA) & Karen Libsch (USA) Double Trouble 7:09:20

TR7 100+ Open Gender # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stan Magee (Can) & Jon Gould (USA) Team Rmcc Eastside Cycles 3:30:59 2 Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randal Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers 0:35:38 3 Hans Swaans (Ned) & Frank Raschke (Ger) 0:48:10 4 Neil Evans (GBr) & Scott Calley (USA) Santa's Sacred Riders 1:01:46 5 Andy Aufschnaiter (Can) & George Andrew (Can) Astoria De'd Dogs Jasper 1:14:30 6 Clive Burke (Can) & Nick Beck (Can) Canmore Warriors 1:29:16 7 Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & The Stick Man 1:57:20 8 Rory Cattanach (Can) & Rob Wright (Can) 3:24:11 9 Richard Woodbury (USA) & Laurie Woodbury (USA) 7:29:01

TR3 Open Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Plaxton (Can) Specialized 4:41:21 2 Neal Kindree (Can) 0:06:35 3 Matthew Hadley (Can) 0:12:25 4 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:14:26 5 Stefan Widmer (Can) 0:18:00 6 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 0:18:02 7 Graham Torrie (Can) 0:24:14 8 Roddi Lega (Can) 0:27:19 9 Etienne Moreau (Can) 0:28:35 10 David Gonda (Can) 0:35:02 11 Steven Noble (Can) 0:43:26 12 Daniel Varga-Papp (Can) 0:46:00 13 Raf De Bakker (Bel) 0:50:20 14 Andrew Fairhurst (Can) 0:53:46 15 Simon Tremblay (Can) 1:02:17 16 Kristopher Holden (USA) 1:05:55 17 Ryan Draper (Can) 1:07:08 18 Erik Bakke (Can) 1:19:46 19 Peter Butt (USA) 1:26:23 20 Chris Hooper (Can) 1:48:52 21 Travis Eltom (Can) 1:53:21 22 Yannick Bouet (Can) 1:55:55 23 Quintus Carstens (Can) 2:04:56 24 Dan McDonald (Can) 2:13:10 25 Michael Algra (Can) 2:21:33 26 Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) 2:30:25 27 Francois Millard (USA) 2:30:41 28 Chris Bryce (Can) 2:46:12 29 Andreas Presthofer (USA) 3:53:45 30 Dennis Statham (Can) 4:14:50 31 Chris Pardek (Can) 4:18:39 32 Jeromy Wenzlawe (Can) 4:25:53 33 Ryan Bradley (Can) 4:34:56 34 Matt McIsaac (Can) 4:50:29 35 Patrick Smith (USA) 5:38:11 36 John Gibbons (Can) 7:18:12 37 Marty Lazarski (Can) 8:24:26 38 Mike Akister (Can) 8:37:57

TR3 Open Women general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catherine Vipond (Can) 5:39:27 2 Mical Dyck (Can) 0:02:14 3 Melanie McQuaid (Can) 0:04:15 4 Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) 0:14:18 5 Margaret Scallion (Can) 1:25:56 6 Carrie Edwards (USA) 1:30:23 7 Kira McClellan (Can) 1:42:42 8 Helen Shore (GBr) 3:25:15 9 Jennifer Selby (Can) 4:35:14 10 Kate Morton (Can) 4:52:43 11 Kris Norris (Can) 5:16:59 12 Louiza Swartz (RSA) 7:52:10

TR3 40+ Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Auld (Can) 5:15:03 2 Jeff Neilson (Can) 0:08:37 3 Calvin Zaryski (Can) 0:10:24 4 John O'Shannassy (Can) 0:24:14 5 Alec Petro (USA) 0:31:05 6 Greg Timewell (Can) 0:34:07 7 Mark Cunnane (Can) 0:49:28 8 Lonn Bate (Can) 1:08:12 9 Craig Mclaren (Can) 1:11:39 10 Joe Boers (Can) 1:20:03 11 John Clews (Aus) 1:22:57 12 Darren Withers (Aus) 1:23:44 13 Grant Christie (Can) Taniwha 2:07:44 14 Greg Devins (Can) 2:25:36 15 Simon Dudley (GBr) 2:27:22 16 Paul Fagan (NZl) 2:49:55 17 Renato Caparrelli (Ita) 3:10:40 18 Scott Mccallum (Can) 3:14:18 19 Gavin Embury (Can) 3:19:04 20 Len Pedersen (Can) 3:20:54 21 Keith Evans (Can) 3:49:52 22 Jim Proulx (USA) 4:02:32 23 Michael Bering (Can) 4:03:27 24 Tim Schmidt (Can) 4:04:16 25 James Heelan (Can) 4:21:29 26 Robin Owens (Can) 4:46:46 27 Neil Rhodes (GBr) 5:11:11 28 Tim Doyle (USA) 5:11:30 29 Bill Pegram (GBr) 6:02:47 30 David Parsons (Can) 7:53:14 31 Gerardo Flores (CRc) 9:49:22

TR7 Open Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Hauck (Can) & Brian Cooke (Can) Ryders Eyewear/Bicycle Cafe/Gerick Cycle 5:20:42 2 Mat Haussener (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Zaboo Pro Team29 0:01:46 3 Martin Vale (Can) & Carter Hovey (Can) Fernie 0:10:34 4 Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek 0:17:16 5 Emmanuel Morel (Fra) & Juan Manuel Garcia Casatti (USA) Sojasun-Jctracing 0:23:03 6 Luke Way (Can) & Toby Roessingh (Can) Cycles Lambert/Ridley's Cycle 0:47:41 7 Kurtis Averill (Can) & Shane Keyser (Can) Potlicker #1 0:50:55 8 Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek / I2P 1:01:58 9 Timothy Gladysz (Can) & James Lewis (Can) Total Bs And A Dirty Hippy 1:19:48 10 Shawn Northwood (Can) & James Northwood (Can) Brothers Beyond 1:46:25 11 Jeremy Gackle (Can) & Matthew Mendes (Can) 1:55:48 12 Dan Janzen (Can) & Kent Dyck (Can) True Grit 1:58:31 13 Chris Wicks (Can) & Wade Larson (Can) 2:05:59 14 Anthony Brichieri-Colombi (Can) & Paul Schapira (Can) 2:15:17 15 Stefan Mundt (Can) & Jay Averill (Can) Potlickers 2 2:57:20 16 Andrew Senn (NZl) & Brendan Campbell (NZl) 3:20:03 17 Matt Pauli (Aus) & Ryan Myler (Aus) 3:29:00 18 Wesley Arthur (Can) & Vince Wickes (Can) Carbon Crashers 5:18:20 19 Colin Hendriks (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) Bear Magnets 5:26:42 20 Mike Douglass (GBr) & Carl Panter (GBr) 5:41:14

TR7 Open Women general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Krista Turcasso (Can) & Angie Krasnay (Can) Fernie Fix 6:58:19 2 Simone McCallum (Aus) & Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) Shparkle Horsh And The Hypermonkey 0:40:51 3 Margie Smith (Can) & Dana Goodman (Can) Zach Attack/Make A Wish Foundation! 0:46:58 4 Korrie Dubray (USA) & Yvonne Kraus (USA) 1:27:29 5 Pam Hauck (Can) & Seabird Urtasun (Can) 2:21:30 6 Jennie Sprigings (Can) & Lisa Munkley (Can) Champion Systems 3:52:49

TR7 Open Mixed general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Schellenberg (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) 6:57:37 2 Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Yvonne Bürgi (Swi) Zaboo Team29 0:00:17 3 Julie Kelly (Can) & Steve Kelly (Can) Fernie Goats 0:06:09 4 Libor Oplt (Cze) & Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:15:44 5 Tom Zidek (Can) & Anna Carin Zidek (Swe) Bicycle Cafe Express 0:19:49 6 Eric Drolet (Can) & Sarah Owen (Can) 0:25:19 7 Laura Anderson (USA) & Chris Alstrin (USA) Spidey Can't Be Flat 0:41:07 8 Nathen Weselake (Can) & Tamara Weselake (Can) Happy Anniversary? 2:22:25 9 Jean Howitt (Can) & Conor Howitt (Can) 9:41:40

TR7 80+ Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Horak (Cze) & Milan Spolc (Cze) 5:33:07 2 Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) 0:09:24 3 Geoff Clark (Can) & Devin Erfle (Can) Deadgoat Racing 0:13:40 4 René Reidinger (Aut) & Axel Strauss (Aut) Integraglobal.Com 0:28:14 5 John Chambers (Can) & Eric De Nys (Can) Vevires Vires 0:53:52 6 Andrew Nicholson (Can) & Steve McCarthy (Can) 2 Behind Bars 1:05:31 7 Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Wöckener (Ger) Chesters Hofbräuhaus Buam 1:10:35 8 Mark Butschler (Can) & Tim Loewen (Can) Tinhorn Creek / Nsa 1:12:21 9 Stephen Davies (Aus) & Richard Paine (Aus) Think Global 1:22:58 10 Keith Nicoll (Can) & Mark Sherman (Can) Tinhorn Creek/Terra Design 1:26:41 11 Trevor Warne (Can) & Ed Reynolds (Can) Potlicker 3 1:26:42 12 Paul Newitt (Can) & Ray Lachance (Can) 1:34:45 13 JP Pougiales (USA) & Derek Hodson (USA) 1:35:28 14 Enslin Uys (RSA) & Bruce Biccard (RSA) 1:37:42 15 Graham Ross (Can) & Mike Brooks (Can) 1:41:39 16 Danny Farnham (USA) & Martin Ross (USA) 1:44:00 17 Aydon Aspin (GBr) & Mark Goulsbra (GBr) Wherethelarwi 1:58:44 18 Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane 2:10:22 19 Darren Dyck (Can) & Jeffrey Forsyth (Can) The Mud Studs 2:38:44 20 Mark Millichip (GBr) & Richard LLoyd (GBr) Bitter And Twisted 2:44:00 21 Bjoern Langmack (Ger) & Noel Magermans (Ger) Dirty Deeds 3:04:58 22 Keith Byrne (Swi) & Klaus Saage (Swi) Team Kuk 3:11:16 23 Allen Liversage (RSA) & Francois Swanepoel (RSA) African Rangers 4:04:44 24 Adrian Turner (Can) & Paul Gamston (GBr) 6:18:24 25 Mark Almond (GBr) & Gordon Dickson (GBr) Team What Mountain Bike Red Cloud 9:30:16

TR7 80+ Mixed general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Walsh (Can) & Alana Heise (Can) 6:34:26 2 Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Doug Krumpelman (USA) 0:06:02 3 Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Here Comes The Bride 0:07:28 4 Marco Carrer (Swi) & Eva Carrer-Enz (Swi) Kraftwerk - Rockthisbike.Ch 0:16:14 5 dennis loebs (USA) & Sinead FitzGibbon (USA) Bog Brook Bogmen 0:39:52 6 Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Face The Danger 0:46:48 7 Ralf Kühnapfel (Ger) & Inga Krause (Ger) Www.Hundepfoten-In-Not.De 1:01:59 8 Thomas Miller (USA) & Karen Libsch (USA) Double Trouble 8:52:56