Friendships are always strong and easy when skies are sunny and the going is smooth but life teaches us time and time again that the true measure of the bond is not measured in the sun, but when the weather turns bad and when the struggles begin.

So it is for teams in the TransRockies where impediments like differences in fitness and skill, technical issues and sickness are easily managed when weather is good and trails are dry. When the skies turn dark and the temperature drops, as happened on Friday, waiting for a slower or ailing partner means that the extra hours on the trail aren't measured in extra sunshine but in wetness and cold.

Stage 6 of the 2010 TransRockies took riders from deep in the Elbow River Valley along three huge ridge ridgeline passes and then up and over Lusk Creek Pass down into the Bow River Valley to the finish line at Rafter Six Ranch. It was the most epic stage of 2010 and the riders were confronted with Rocky Mountain weather in all its power.

Late afternoon rain and hail the day before had left a coating of fresh August snow at elevations only slightly above the 2,200 metre high point of Stage 6. It was going to be cold at the top of JumpingPound Ridge and Cox Hill, the day's twin summits. Intermittent showers and swirling clouds combined with the sub 5-degree temperatures on top confirmed that it was going to be a day of attrition and survival, rather than pure speed, out on the trails. This would be the day when terrain and conditions would test teams to the limit and when riders would have to be constantly aware of their teammate's condition as much their own.

Though the TransRockies is intended to be a great test, it's never been about unnecessary risks to riders and organizers made a decision on the morning of the stage to offer riders the option of cutting out the high-altitude ride along JumpingPound Ridge and Cox Hill, saving about 800 metres of climbing and two long sections above the treeline. Riders who chose to do so would be assigned a penalty but would still be considered officially part of the event as the 65km and roughly 1500 metres of climbing are more than enough to count as a full day's work.

Many riders chose to take the shorter option though almost all the teams racing for points, position and prizes took the longer route. Whether they chose the shorter or longer options, riders streamed through the finish shattered by their battle with the elements. Normon Thibault of Frontrunners/Kona is a veteran of multiple stage and adventure races and said at the finish that stage six was "probably the hardest stage I have ever done" but the conditions seemed to suit him and his partner Wendy Simms just fine as they forged through the mud and clouds to their first stage victory of 2010. Their strong ride also took them up the standings a place so that they sit in second place after six stages.

Other riders described a ride of pure survival across the top where temperatures plummeted and winds gusted up to 50km/h. Not conditions for the faint of heart or weak of spirit. As so often happens in extreme conditions, time differences on the day were magnified by mechanical and physical issues. Bike parts that never fail, did, and teams who seemed to be working in harmony ran into disagreements as cold and fatigue set in.

In the Open Men's race Team Kona was the only team to finish the stage in less than 4.5 hours and padded their overall lead to the point that only a major mechanical will stop them from grabbing the title tomorrow. Behind them, the Polish MtbTrophy.com team had their best race of the week, finishing in third and jumping up three places in the overall to sit third with one day to go.

Like Frontrunners/Kona in the Open Mixed Division, first time stage winners were the order of the day with new stage winners in no fewer than four of the six categories. In the 80+ Men Division, Team Midas (David Hayward/Michael Powell) won their first stage of 2010. In the 80+ Mixed Division the Dynamic Charlotte Duo of Cricket Butler and Brian Conroy scored their first victory as well while the Dutch-Connection of Peter Meijler and Gerard Prince broke the clean sweep of the MountainCruzers in the 100+ Division winning their first stage.

Stage six was proof that the team format which has been integral to the TransRockies since day one is still part of what makes it so special. The teams who worked together best - looking after one another and drawing strength from each other - finished best and safest on the day. While endurance sports tend to attract individualists, the TransRockies forces them out of their comfort zone with the lesson that rewards earned as a team are very often deeper and more rewarding than solo efforts.

With just one stage left along the TransCanada Trail and up the Bow Valley, the end is in sight for the over 200 riders who have competed six days and 350km thus far through the wild and unforgiving Canadian Rockies. Friends and family will await them on Canmore's scenic Main Street with the Three Sisters as a backdrop to begin the celebrations. With day six as the event's ultimate test so far, every person who is awarded a 2010 TransRockies Finisher t-shirt and medal will know that they have been hard won.

Open Men 1 Barry Wicks (USA) & Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 4:26:30 2 Stefan Widmer (Can) & Marty Lazarski (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory 0:26:04 3 Jonathon Firth (Can) & Drew Simson (Can) Planet Foods/Cafe racers 0:31:04 4 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) & Szymon Zacharski (Pol) mtbtrophy.com team 0:32:25 5 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Jairo Bradbury (Bra) Danda Bike 0:34:50 6 Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek 0:55:09 7 Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Pierre-Yves Nadeau (Can) Nativo Concept 1:02:29 8 Will Kelsay (USA) & Matt Boobar (USA) Team Sugoi 1:07:23 9 Simon Dove (Can) & Peter Tondl (Can) Sweet Pete's Bikes 1:18:30 10 Marcus Wallmeyer (Ger) & Andreas Krakau (Ger) www.supernova-lights.com 1:26:25 11 Asbjorn Rudolf Hansen (Nor) & TorbjÃ¸rn KÃ¥gen (Nor) GyldenlÃ¸ve Cigar Selskab 1:33:25 12 Shaun Van Zyl (Can) & Jonn Teghtmeyer (Can) Team Poser sports 1:33:53 13 Craig Furlong (Can) & Kurtis Averill (Can) Potlickers 1 1:37:49 14 Matt Staneland (Can) & Victor Vassallo (Can) Bear Paw Bakery 1:44:12 15 Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek NSA 1:47:27 16 Alvaro Del Coso (Spa) & Ivan Casanovas (Spa) GARCIA CUGAT FOUNDATION 1:59:59 17 Cory Rutberg (Can) & Ryan Jordan (Can) The Jorberg Experience 2:05:32 18 Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Woeckener (Ger) No granny gear 2:10:30 19 Roberto Bo (Mex) & Octavio Corona (Mex) Aztana 2:22:12 20 Wouter Declercq (Bel) & Wesley Luca (Bel) granville-trustteam 2:29:52 21 Pascal Noppe (Bel) & Filip Markey (Bel) Team Skelle 2:33:13 22 Paul Gough (GBr) & Graeme Lewis (GBr) Below Zero 2:48:43 23 Tyler Hope (Can) & Jeremy Gizen (Can) TBA 3:11:42 24 Stephen Winton (GBr) & Keith Tatley (RSA) Team Specialized Endura Attack 3:21:20 25 Darin Bullivant (Can) & Dave Hart (Can) Dare to Dream Extreme 3:31:05 26 Inigo Castillo (Mex) & Felipe Cantero Gutierrez (Spa) Frescos 3:37:36 27 Jason Reid (Can) & David Asselstine (Can) SFE Racing by Maxxam & Morgan 3:41:21 28 Ed Breland (Can) & Grant Christie (Can) Grizzly Bait 3:43:38 29 Wayne Mihalicz (Can) & Ed Stiles (Can) District of elkford 3:52:03 30 Ramon Rivas (Mex) & Ernesto Rivas (Mex) Rivas / Rivas 4:02:09 31 Michael Shepley (Can) & Chris Dorion (Can) De-Cadence 4:18:38 32 Dan McDonald (Can) & Ian Jones (GBr) Fernie Physiotherapy 4:18:57 33 Matt Bailey (GBr) & Jamie Arbib (GBr) Team 468 4:44:32 34 Neil Hallam (GBr) & Willliam Moore (Irl) Celtic Wind 4:46:51 35 Mark DeBello (USA) & Jacob Parker (USA) Victorious Secret 5:47:41 36 Alberto Carmona Bosch (Bra) & Ariel Leoni (Bra) Blues Brothers 6:14:27 37 Francois Bedard (Can) & Mathieu Nadeau (Can) Lessard bicycle/BD 6:25:15 38 Neil Clarke (Can) & Cory Zetterstrom (Can) Bruce's Cycle Works 6:33:30 39 Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) & eelko mosselman magura q-race team 40 Josh Hines (Can) & Todd Cheram (Can) Ten Hour Battery 41 Javier Hita (Spa) & Fredi Raurich (Spa) Mastilfels

80+ Men 1 David Hayward (GBr) & Michael Powell (GBr) Team Midas 5:20:03 2 Milan Spolc (Cze) & Martin Horak (Cze) Czechmaster 0:03:25 3 Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) Deadgoat Racing/RMCC 0:03:54 4 Lonn Bate (Can) & Steve Walsh (Can) SchmoeGoat Racing 0:24:32 5 Richard Deglise SWI & Jean-Michel Deglise SWI Altmann Sport 0:39:36 6 Kirk Chambers (Can) & Rhett Losey (Can) Team DSG 0:54:21 7 Albie Malan (Can) & Shayne Burwell (Can) Beauty Sleep 1:05:35 8 Martijn Poelen (Can) & Patrick Vissers (Ned) Dutchies 1:11:34 9 Ken Wirda (Can) & Dan Janzen (Can) Trance Formers 1:22:24 10 Albert Krauss (Ger) & Rene Koschewa (Ger) Outdoor Base 1:29:03 11 Mark Butshler (Can) & Nicoll Keith (Can) Tinhorn Creek Crush Club 1:34:41 12 Eric Grotefeld (Swi) & Ralph Sigg (Swi) Backyard MTB 1:37:28 13 Les Van der Roest (Can) & Greg Bergen (Can) vanderroest 1:46:56 14 Shayne Soetaert (Can) & Todd Loewen (Can) Fernie Boys 1:51:46 15 Dennis Marineau (Can) & Dan Sigouin (Can) 29 Toes 2:11:55 16 Andrew Holmes (Can) & Mark MacKenzie (Can) Ride Fast Take Chances 2:11:56 17 Fredrik Meltzer (Nor) & Ola Hendseth (Nor) Ken & Dale 2:31:15 18 Rodrigo Monroy (USA) & Alejandro Ibarra (Mex) Astray Dogs 2:44:02 19 Charles Mitchell (Ned) & Dirk Nevelsteen (UAE) Racing from Russia 2:53:38 20 Dieter Hachenberg (GBr) & Illya Rudkin (GBr) Fighting Forty 3:00:26 21 William Lindsay (Oma) & Charlie Malone (Can) Tartan Tarts 3:01:49 22 Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane 3:02:01 23 William Warden (GBr) & Stephen King (GBr) Dundee Thistle 3:16:26 24 Raimund Welte (Ger) & Andrej Zupanic (Ger) Blue 3:26:50 25 Benjamin Bourse (Bra) & Luis Elortondo (USA) Lindoia Twins 3:30:46 26 Juan Galarza (USA) & Rudy Augsburger (USA) Got culo? 4:26:40 27 Carlos Leon (USA) & David Fernandez (Dom) Before Old Age 5:05:39 28 Harold Charest (Can) & martin gregoire (Can) Le yeti 5:31:43 29 Brian King (USA) & Scott Talbert (USA) Team Pisgah 5:36:00

Open Women 1 Alana Heise (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) Terrascape-Deadgoat Racing * 7:49:03 2 Kira McClellan (Can) & Linda Huh (Can) Suarez Senoritas 1:06:19 3 Marlene Hogarth (Can) & Laurel Shuttleworth (Can) Hot Flashes 1:24:57 4 Luciana Cox (Bra) & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People 1:33:48 5 Sierra Van der Meer (Can) & Jennifer Roberts (Can) Fat Tire Ballerinas 2:56:40 6 Magi Scallion (Can) & Kate Scallion (Can) Matching Jersies 3:10:57

Open Mixed 1 Wendy Simms (Can) & Normon Thibault (Can) Kona-Frontrunners 5:06:50 2 Jeff Neilson (Can) & Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada/Terrascape 0:12:27 3 Anke Dannowski (Ger) & Felix Breske (Ger) bo-racing team & mtb-orienteering germany 1:20:53 4 Zoe Procter (GBr) & Ed Procter (GBr) Bowline climbing club 1:40:59 5 Gretchen Reeves (USA) & Cannon Shockley (USA) Tokyo Joes/Tennessee Pass Cookhouse 1:46:30 6 Martijn Bilthof (Ned) & Petra de Bruin (Ned) Team Nijmegen 2:01:11 7 Andy Stadelmann (Swi) & Karin Schuepbach (Swi) Swiss Mountain Goats 2:02:40 8 Stefan Plas (Bel) & Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) Fizik Bike Tribe 2:32:26 9 Patrizio Morlacci (GBr) & Angelina Gabellone (RSA) Jambo 3:03:00 10 Keith Brodsky (Can) & Jill Homer (USA) Rocky Mountain Trail Trash 3:46:00 11 Ryan Nock (Can) & Mariesa Nock (Can) Fun Loving Criminals 4:58:17 12 Pamela Roy (Can) & vidal michaud (Can) Bike for Jasper Oxygen 5:53:10 13 Andrea Perezgil (Mex) & Fernando Del Olmo (Mex) Factor Bike

80 + Mixed 1 Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Dynamic Charlotte Duo 7:51:45 2 Mario Roma (Bra) & Adriana Nascimento (Bra) Brasil Soul MTB Team 0:04:46 3 Janet Jones (Can) & Bruce Jones (Can) Two Jones 0:48:56 4 Tony Southwell (Can) & Corinne McKernan (Can) Paradocs 0:55:06 5 Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Blues' Clueless 2:02:14 6 Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) & dennis loebs (USA) Bogbrook Bogmen 3:08:15 7 Ted Weiss (USA) & Sandy Weiss (USA) VeloForce Tandem 8 Mark Halwa (Can) & Lori Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong

100+ 1 Peter Meijler (Ned) & Gerard Prince (Ned) Dutch-connection 9:02:17 2 Rory Cattanach (Can) & Michael Berger (Can) Don Valley Boys 0:06:50 3 Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randy Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers 0:14:18 4 Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & the Stick Man 1:16:34 5 John Clark (NZl) & Ken Scott (NZl) Henderson Cycles Alexandra NZ 1:57:43 6 Leonard Mushtuk (Can) & Gary Daelman (Can) Older Bud Wiser 7 Ilse Kroener (Ger) & Ullrich Wuensch (Ger) Lalung La

Unclassified Pete Turnbull (GBr) & George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Abergavenny RC 5:20:03 Kirk Schmiedge (Can) & Wade Bourassa (Can) The 5-0 5:59:38 Pieter Van der Merwe (RSA) & Rogerio Gomes (Bra) Brasa team (Brazil/South Africa) 6:09:46 Michael Sarnecki (Can) & Mike Blennerhassett (Can) Team Pedal 7:08:49 Evan Plews (USA) & Jon Gould (USA) Bob's Bicycles/evanplews.com 7:12:47 Timothy Gladysz (Can) & Scott Bennet (Can) Scoot Thrusters 8:10:08 Tammy Simmons (Can) & Jeremy Simmons (Can) Trek Store Barrie 8:21:51 Margo Downey (Can) 8:23:18 Clive Burke (Can) 8:36:29 Jay Averill (Can) 8:51:20 Stefan Mundt (Can) Thomas Vandendaele (Bel) 9:06:36 Sergio Torrens (Spa) & Jose Torrens (Bra) The turtle brothers 9:40:56 Rory Munslow (GBr) & sherry munslow (Can) Team Munchkin 9:45:43 Tim Harper (Can) & Ali Metzger (Can) Wait4TNA 9:51:35 Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Fritz Mueller (Ger) Flott-wie-nix 10:25:42 Alec Petro (USA) & Michael McCormack (USA) Team Psycho-M2 11:00:00 Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Shannon Holden (USA) Vanderkitten/Velo Bella DNS Ricardo Garcia (Bra) & Marcelo Silveira JÃºnior (Bra) Peabiru Brazil Team DNS Nir Heler (Can) & Avi Meckier (Aus) Racing Snails DNS Franck Gimard (Can) DNS Sean McDonnell (Can) & Colin Jackson (Can) East Meets West DNS Javier Whittingslow (Bra) & Mario Gustavo Bacce (USA) Bacci - Witty DNS Andy Perle (Irl) & Kilian Perle (Irl) Team Perle Borja Gomez Alsius (Spa) & Adelaida de Foxa Eymar (Spa) Borade

General classification after stage 6

Open Men - General classification 1 Barry Wicks (USA) & Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 21:11:54 2 Stefan Widmer (Can) & Marty Lazarski (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory 0:36:59 3 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) & Szymon Zacharski (Pol) mtbtrophy.com team 2:33:04 4 Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek 2:46:30 5 Will Kelsay (USA) & Matt Boobar (USA) Team Sugoi 2:50:53 6 Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Pierre-Yves Nadeau (Can) Nativo Concept 3:39:00 7 Wouter Declercq (Bel) & Wesley Luca (Bel) granville-trustteam 4:18:22 8 Marcus Wallmeyer (Ger) & Andreas Krakau (Ger) www.supernova-lights.com 5:03:14 9 Asbjorn Rudolf Hansen (Nor) & TorbjÃ¸rn KÃ¥gen (Nor) GyldenlÃ¸ve Cigar Selskab 5:42:07 10 Simon Dove (Can) & Peter Tondl (Can) Sweet Pete's Bikes 5:50:56 11 Shaun Van Zyl (Can) & Jonn Teghtmeyer (Can) Team Poser sports 6:05:02 12 Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Woeckener (Ger) No granny gear 7:04:22 13 Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek NSA 7:44:30 14 Roberto Bo (Mex) & Octavio Corona (Mex) Aztana 7:44:56 15 Craig Furlong (Can) & Kurtis Averill (Can) Potlickers 1 7:56:17 16 Matt Staneland (Can) & Victor Vassallo (Can) Bear Paw Bakery 7:57:48 17 Alvaro Del Coso (Spa) & Ivan Casanovas (Spa) GARCIA CUGAT FOUNDATION 8:06:12 18 Cory Rutberg (Can) & Ryan Jordan (Can) The Jorberg Experience 9:20:48 19 Stephen Winton (GBr) & Keith Tatley (RSA) Team Specialized Endura Attack 10:03:17 20 Jason Reid (Can) & David Asselstine (Can) SFE Racing by Maxxam & Morgan 11:19:54 21 Paul Gough (GBr) & Graeme Lewis (GBr) Below Zero 11:21:20 22 Pascal Noppe (Bel) & Filip Markey (Bel) Team Skelle 11:30:14 23 Inigo Castillo (Mex) & Felipe Cantero Gutierrez (Spa) Frescos 11:59:59 24 Darin Bullivant (Can) & Dave Hart (Can) Dare to Dream Extreme 12:18:18 25 Neil Clarke (Can) & Cory Zetterstrom (Can) Bruce's Cycle Works 13:05:24 26 Ed Breland (Can) & Grant Christie (Can) Grizzly Bait 13:22:52 27 Wayne Mihalicz (Can) & Ed Stiles (Can) District of elkford 13:50:07 28 Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) & eelko mosselman magura q-race team 14:03:24 29 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Jairo Bradbury (Bra) Danda Bike 14:49:59 30 Tyler Hope (Can) & Jeremy Gizen (Can) TBA 14:58:08 31 Ramon Rivas (Mex) & Ernesto Rivas (Mex) Rivas / Rivas 15:36:03 32 Dan McDonald (Can) & Ian Jones (GBr) Fernie Physiotherapy 16:44:14 33 Josh Hines (Can) & Todd Cheram (Can) Ten Hour Battery 16:47:15 34 Alberto Carmona Bosch (Bra) & Ariel Leoni (Bra) Blues Brothers 19:40:17 35 Michael Shepley (Can) & Chris Dorion (Can) De-Cadence 21:13:05 36 Francois Bedard (Can) & Mathieu Nadeau (Can) Lessard bicycle/BD 21:25:52 37 Matt Bailey (GBr) & Jamie Arbib (GBr) Team 468 22:19:58 38 Neil Hallam (GBr) & Willliam Moore (Irl) Celtic Wind 23:27:38 39 Javier Hita (Spa) & Fredi Raurich (Spa) Mastilfels 28:53:45 40 Mark DeBello (USA) & Jacob Parker (USA) Victorious Secret 31:58:16

80+ Men - General classification 1 Milan Spolc (Cze) & Martin Horak (Cze) Czechmaster 23:15:12 2 Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) Deadgoat Racing/RMCC 1:05:52 3 David Hayward (GBr) & Michael Powell (GBr) Team Midas 1:42:29 4 Lonn Bate (Can) & Steve Walsh (Can) SchmoeGoat Racing 3:33:28 5 Eric Grotefeld (Swi) & Ralph Sigg (Swi) Backyard MTB 4:32:47 6 Richard Deglise SWI & Jean-Michel Deglise SWI Altmann Sport 4:52:16 7 Kirk Chambers (Can) & Rhett Losey (Can) Team DSG 4:55:30 8 Albie Malan (Can) & Shayne Burwell (Can) Beauty Sleep 5:09:18 9 Dennis Marineau (Can) & Dan Sigouin (Can) 29 Toes 7:15:26 10 Martijn Poelen (Can) & Patrick Vissers (Ned) Dutchies 7:54:26 11 Ken Wirda (Can) & Dan Janzen (Can) Trance Formers 7:58:11 12 Shayne Soetaert (Can) & Todd Loewen (Can) Fernie Boys 8:28:40 13 Mark Butshler (Can) & Nicoll Keith (Can) Tinhorn Creek Crush Club 8:39:37 14 Andrew Holmes (Can) & Mark MacKenzie (Can) Ride Fast Take Chances 8:53:33 15 Fredrik Meltzer (Nor) & Ola Hendseth (Nor) Ken & Dale 8:55:02 16 Albert Krauss (Ger) & Rene Koschewa (Ger) Outdoor Base 9:43:13 17 Les Van der Roest (Can) & Greg Bergen (Can) vanderroest 10:02:15 18 Rodrigo Monroy (USA) & Alejandro Ibarra (Mex) Astray Dogs 10:10:44 19 William Lindsay (Oma) & Charlie Malone (Can) Tartan Tarts 11:21:47 20 Dieter Hachenberg (GBr) & Illya Rudkin (GBr) Fighting Forty 12:22:45 21 Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane 12:46:38 22 William Warden (GBr) & Stephen King (GBr) Dundee Thistle 13:55:00 23 Charles Mitchell (Ned) & Dirk Nevelsteen (UAE) Racing from Russia 14:06:35 24 Harold Charest (Can) & martin gregoire (Can) Le yeti 15:04:30 25 Raimund Welte (Ger) & Andrej Zupanic (Ger) Blue 15:22:50 26 Benjamin Bourse (Bra) & Luis Elortondo (USA) Lindoia Twins 18:27:16 27 Brian King (USA) & Scott Talbert (USA) Team Pisgah 21:04:23 28 Carlos Leon (USA) & David Fernandez (Dom) Before Old Age 23:22:10 29 Juan Galarza (USA) & Rudy Augsburger (USA) Got culo? 24:30:15

Open Women - General classification 1 Alana Heise (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) Terrascape-Deadgoat Racing * 30:01:03 2 Magi Scallion (Can) & Kate Scallion (Can) Matching Jersies 5:21:31 3 Kira McClellan (Can) & Linda Huh (Can) Suarez Senoritas 6:29:14 4 Marlene Hogarth (Can) & Laurel Shuttleworth (Can) Hot Flashes 8:43:51 5 Luciana Cox (Bra) & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People 11:27:32 6 Sierra Van der Meer (Can) & Jennifer Roberts (Can) Fat Tire Ballerinas 20:33:49

Open Mixed - General classification 1 Jeff Neilson (Can) & Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada/Terrascape 23:38:25 2 Wendy Simms (Can) & Normon Thibault (Can) Kona-Frontrunners 0:42:34 3 Gretchen Reeves (USA) & Cannon Shockley (USA) Tokyo Joes/Tennessee Pass Cookhouse 2:15:38 4 Anke Dannowski (Ger) & Felix Breske (Ger) bo-racing team & mtb-orienteering germany 5:53:18 5 Martijn Bilthof (Ned) & Petra de Bruin (Ned) Team Nijmegen 6:28:39 6 Andy Stadelmann (Swi) & Karin Schuepbach (Swi) Swiss Mountain Goats 6:32:08 7 Stefan Plas (Bel) & Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) Fizik Bike Tribe 9:17:10 8 Zoe Procter (GBr) & Ed Procter (GBr) Bowline climbing club 10:01:28 9 Patrizio Morlacci (GBr) & Angelina Gabellone (RSA) Jambo 11:47:16 10 Andrea Perezgil (Mex) & Fernando Del Olmo (Mex) Factor Bike 15:59:14 11 Keith Brodsky (Can) & Jill Homer (USA) Rocky Mountain Trail Trash 18:00:44 12 Pamela Roy (Can) & vidal michaud (Can) Bike for Jasper Oxygen 20:56:35 13 Ryan Nock (Can) & Mariesa Nock (Can) Fun Loving Criminals 28:26:30

80 + Mixed - General classification 1 Mario Roma (Bra) & Adriana Nascimento (Bra) Brasil Soul MTB Team 31:41:51 2 Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Dynamic Charlotte Duo 2:23:00 3 Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Blues' Clueless 2:47:08 4 Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) & dennis loebs (USA) Bogbrook Bogmen 6:18:37 5 Tony Southwell (Can) & Corinne McKernan (Can) Paradocs 7:07:12 6 Ted Weiss (USA) & Sandy Weiss (USA) VeloForce Tandem 7:15:26 7 Janet Jones (Can) & Bruce Jones (Can) Two Jones 9:08:32 8 Mark Halwa (Can) & Lori Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong 11:31:28

100+ - General classification 1 Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randy Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers 32:53:02 2 Peter Meijler (Ned) & Gerard Prince (Ned) Dutch-connection 6:17:49 3 Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & the Stick Man 7:01:44 4 John Clark (NZl) & Ken Scott (NZl) Henderson Cycles Alexandra NZ 9:05:14 5 Rory Cattanach (Can) & Michael Berger (Can) Don Valley Boys 11:37:50 6 Ilse Kroener (Ger) & Ullrich Wuensch (Ger) Lalung La 11:38:28 7 Leonard Mushtuk (Can) & Gary Daelman (Can) Older Bud Wiser 12:39:02