Trending

Wicks and Sneddon win penultimate stage, add to overall lead

Riders dig deep to survive the hardest day of racing

Image 1 of 10

Nate Bird (f) of Team Honey Stinger survived multiple mechanicals on his way to another third place finish.

Nate Bird (f) of Team Honey Stinger survived multiple mechanicals on his way to another third place finish.
(Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies)
Image 2 of 10

Team Nativo Concept (Francois-Charles Dumas / Pierre-Yves Nadeau) have ridden strongly all week to sit 6th overall in Open Men.

Team Nativo Concept (Francois-Charles Dumas / Pierre-Yves Nadeau) have ridden strongly all week to sit 6th overall in Open Men.
(Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies)
Image 3 of 10

Lots of muddy smiling faces at the finish - one day to go and clearing skies.

Lots of muddy smiling faces at the finish - one day to go and clearing skies.
(Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies)
Image 4 of 10

Mical Dyck smiles for the camera as she closes in on the finish.

Mical Dyck smiles for the camera as she closes in on the finish.
(Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies)
Image 5 of 10

Much of the high elevation riding looked like this today.

Much of the high elevation riding looked like this today.
(Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies)
Image 6 of 10

The scenery atop JumpingPound Ridge and Cox Hill was obscured by the cloud and rain.

The scenery atop JumpingPound Ridge and Cox Hill was obscured by the cloud and rain.
(Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies)
Image 7 of 10

The Czech Masters ploughed through Stage 6 and held onto first place in the Open Masters division.

The Czech Masters ploughed through Stage 6 and held onto first place in the Open Masters division.
(Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies)
Image 8 of 10

Gretchen Reeves and Cannon Shockley of Tokyo Joes ride through the mud and murk atop JumpingPound Ridge.

Gretchen Reeves and Cannon Shockley of Tokyo Joes ride through the mud and murk atop JumpingPound Ridge.
(Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies)
Image 9 of 10

Matt Boobar of Timex/Sugoi leads his teammate Will Kelsay and Mical Dyck of leading Mixed team Terrascape/Trek Canada.

Matt Boobar of Timex/Sugoi leads his teammate Will Kelsay and Mical Dyck of leading Mixed team Terrascape/Trek Canada.
(Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies)
Image 10 of 10

After multiple muddy days, the mechanics are stretched to their limit keeping hundreds of bikes in running order.

After multiple muddy days, the mechanics are stretched to their limit keeping hundreds of bikes in running order.
(Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies)

Friendships are always strong and easy when skies are sunny and the going is smooth but life teaches us time and time again that the true measure of the bond is not measured in the sun, but when the weather turns bad and when the struggles begin.

So it is for teams in the TransRockies where impediments like differences in fitness and skill, technical issues and sickness are easily managed when weather is good and trails are dry. When the skies turn dark and the temperature drops, as happened on Friday, waiting for a slower or ailing partner means that the extra hours on the trail aren't measured in extra sunshine but in wetness and cold.

Stage 6 of the 2010 TransRockies took riders from deep in the Elbow River Valley along three huge ridge ridgeline passes and then up and over Lusk Creek Pass down into the Bow River Valley to the finish line at Rafter Six Ranch. It was the most epic stage of 2010 and the riders were confronted with Rocky Mountain weather in all its power.

Late afternoon rain and hail the day before had left a coating of fresh August snow at elevations only slightly above the 2,200 metre high point of Stage 6. It was going to be cold at the top of JumpingPound Ridge and Cox Hill, the day's twin summits. Intermittent showers and swirling clouds combined with the sub 5-degree temperatures on top confirmed that it was going to be a day of attrition and survival, rather than pure speed, out on the trails. This would be the day when terrain and conditions would test teams to the limit and when riders would have to be constantly aware of their teammate's condition as much their own.

Though the TransRockies is intended to be a great test, it's never been about unnecessary risks to riders and organizers made a decision on the morning of the stage to offer riders the option of cutting out the high-altitude ride along JumpingPound Ridge and Cox Hill, saving about 800 metres of climbing and two long sections above the treeline. Riders who chose to do so would be assigned a penalty but would still be considered officially part of the event as the 65km and roughly 1500 metres of climbing are more than enough to count as a full day's work.

Many riders chose to take the shorter option though almost all the teams racing for points, position and prizes took the longer route. Whether they chose the shorter or longer options, riders streamed through the finish shattered by their battle with the elements. Normon Thibault of Frontrunners/Kona is a veteran of multiple stage and adventure races and said at the finish that stage six was "probably the hardest stage I have ever done" but the conditions seemed to suit him and his partner Wendy Simms just fine as they forged through the mud and clouds to their first stage victory of 2010. Their strong ride also took them up the standings a place so that they sit in second place after six stages.

Other riders described a ride of pure survival across the top where temperatures plummeted and winds gusted up to 50km/h. Not conditions for the faint of heart or weak of spirit. As so often happens in extreme conditions, time differences on the day were magnified by mechanical and physical issues. Bike parts that never fail, did, and teams who seemed to be working in harmony ran into disagreements as cold and fatigue set in.

In the Open Men's race Team Kona was the only team to finish the stage in less than 4.5 hours and padded their overall lead to the point that only a major mechanical will stop them from grabbing the title tomorrow. Behind them, the Polish MtbTrophy.com team had their best race of the week, finishing in third and jumping up three places in the overall to sit third with one day to go.

Like Frontrunners/Kona in the Open Mixed Division, first time stage winners were the order of the day with new stage winners in no fewer than four of the six categories. In the 80+ Men Division, Team Midas (David Hayward/Michael Powell) won their first stage of 2010. In the 80+ Mixed Division the Dynamic Charlotte Duo of Cricket Butler and Brian Conroy scored their first victory as well while the Dutch-Connection of Peter Meijler and Gerard Prince broke the clean sweep of the MountainCruzers in the 100+ Division winning their first stage.

Stage six was proof that the team format which has been integral to the TransRockies since day one is still part of what makes it so special. The teams who worked together best - looking after one another and drawing strength from each other - finished best and safest on the day. While endurance sports tend to attract individualists, the TransRockies forces them out of their comfort zone with the lesson that rewards earned as a team are very often deeper and more rewarding than solo efforts.

With just one stage left along the TransCanada Trail and up the Bow Valley, the end is in sight for the over 200 riders who have competed six days and 350km thus far through the wild and unforgiving Canadian Rockies. Friends and family will await them on Canmore's scenic Main Street with the Three Sisters as a backdrop to begin the celebrations. With day six as the event's ultimate test so far, every person who is awarded a 2010 TransRockies Finisher t-shirt and medal will know that they have been hard won.

Open Men
1Barry Wicks (USA) & Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona4:26:30
2Stefan Widmer (Can) & Marty Lazarski (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory0:26:04
3Jonathon Firth (Can) & Drew Simson (Can) Planet Foods/Cafe racers0:31:04
4Filip Kuzniak (Pol) & Szymon Zacharski (Pol) mtbtrophy.com team0:32:25
5Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Jairo Bradbury (Bra) Danda Bike0:34:50
6Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek0:55:09
7Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Pierre-Yves Nadeau (Can) Nativo Concept1:02:29
8Will Kelsay (USA) & Matt Boobar (USA) Team Sugoi1:07:23
9Simon Dove (Can) & Peter Tondl (Can) Sweet Pete's Bikes1:18:30
10Marcus Wallmeyer (Ger) & Andreas Krakau (Ger) www.supernova-lights.com1:26:25
11Asbjorn Rudolf Hansen (Nor) & TorbjÃ¸rn KÃ¥gen (Nor) GyldenlÃ¸ve Cigar Selskab1:33:25
12Shaun Van Zyl (Can) & Jonn Teghtmeyer (Can) Team Poser sports1:33:53
13Craig Furlong (Can) & Kurtis Averill (Can) Potlickers 11:37:49
14Matt Staneland (Can) & Victor Vassallo (Can) Bear Paw Bakery1:44:12
15Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek NSA1:47:27
16Alvaro Del Coso (Spa) & Ivan Casanovas (Spa) GARCIA CUGAT FOUNDATION1:59:59
17Cory Rutberg (Can) & Ryan Jordan (Can) The Jorberg Experience2:05:32
18Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Woeckener (Ger) No granny gear2:10:30
19Roberto Bo (Mex) & Octavio Corona (Mex) Aztana2:22:12
20Wouter Declercq (Bel) & Wesley Luca (Bel) granville-trustteam2:29:52
21Pascal Noppe (Bel) & Filip Markey (Bel) Team Skelle2:33:13
22Paul Gough (GBr) & Graeme Lewis (GBr) Below Zero2:48:43
23Tyler Hope (Can) & Jeremy Gizen (Can) TBA3:11:42
24Stephen Winton (GBr) & Keith Tatley (RSA) Team Specialized Endura Attack3:21:20
25Darin Bullivant (Can) & Dave Hart (Can) Dare to Dream Extreme3:31:05
26Inigo Castillo (Mex) & Felipe Cantero Gutierrez (Spa) Frescos3:37:36
27Jason Reid (Can) & David Asselstine (Can) SFE Racing by Maxxam & Morgan3:41:21
28Ed Breland (Can) & Grant Christie (Can) Grizzly Bait3:43:38
29Wayne Mihalicz (Can) & Ed Stiles (Can) District of elkford3:52:03
30Ramon Rivas (Mex) & Ernesto Rivas (Mex) Rivas / Rivas4:02:09
31Michael Shepley (Can) & Chris Dorion (Can) De-Cadence4:18:38
32Dan McDonald (Can) & Ian Jones (GBr) Fernie Physiotherapy4:18:57
33Matt Bailey (GBr) & Jamie Arbib (GBr) Team 4684:44:32
34Neil Hallam (GBr) & Willliam Moore (Irl) Celtic Wind4:46:51
35Mark DeBello (USA) & Jacob Parker (USA) Victorious Secret5:47:41
36Alberto Carmona Bosch (Bra) & Ariel Leoni (Bra) Blues Brothers6:14:27
37Francois Bedard (Can) & Mathieu Nadeau (Can) Lessard bicycle/BD6:25:15
38Neil Clarke (Can) & Cory Zetterstrom (Can) Bruce's Cycle Works6:33:30
39Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) & eelko mosselman magura q-race team
40Josh Hines (Can) & Todd Cheram (Can) Ten Hour Battery
41Javier Hita (Spa) & Fredi Raurich (Spa) Mastilfels

80+ Men
1David Hayward (GBr) & Michael Powell (GBr) Team Midas5:20:03
2Milan Spolc (Cze) & Martin Horak (Cze) Czechmaster0:03:25
3Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) Deadgoat Racing/RMCC0:03:54
4Lonn Bate (Can) & Steve Walsh (Can) SchmoeGoat Racing0:24:32
5Richard Deglise SWI & Jean-Michel Deglise SWI Altmann Sport0:39:36
6Kirk Chambers (Can) & Rhett Losey (Can) Team DSG0:54:21
7Albie Malan (Can) & Shayne Burwell (Can) Beauty Sleep1:05:35
8Martijn Poelen (Can) & Patrick Vissers (Ned) Dutchies1:11:34
9Ken Wirda (Can) & Dan Janzen (Can) Trance Formers1:22:24
10Albert Krauss (Ger) & Rene Koschewa (Ger) Outdoor Base1:29:03
11Mark Butshler (Can) & Nicoll Keith (Can) Tinhorn Creek Crush Club1:34:41
12Eric Grotefeld (Swi) & Ralph Sigg (Swi) Backyard MTB1:37:28
13Les Van der Roest (Can) & Greg Bergen (Can) vanderroest1:46:56
14Shayne Soetaert (Can) & Todd Loewen (Can) Fernie Boys1:51:46
15Dennis Marineau (Can) & Dan Sigouin (Can) 29 Toes2:11:55
16Andrew Holmes (Can) & Mark MacKenzie (Can) Ride Fast Take Chances2:11:56
17Fredrik Meltzer (Nor) & Ola Hendseth (Nor) Ken & Dale2:31:15
18Rodrigo Monroy (USA) & Alejandro Ibarra (Mex) Astray Dogs2:44:02
19Charles Mitchell (Ned) & Dirk Nevelsteen (UAE) Racing from Russia2:53:38
20Dieter Hachenberg (GBr) & Illya Rudkin (GBr) Fighting Forty3:00:26
21William Lindsay (Oma) & Charlie Malone (Can) Tartan Tarts3:01:49
22Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane3:02:01
23William Warden (GBr) & Stephen King (GBr) Dundee Thistle3:16:26
24Raimund Welte (Ger) & Andrej Zupanic (Ger) Blue3:26:50
25Benjamin Bourse (Bra) & Luis Elortondo (USA) Lindoia Twins3:30:46
26Juan Galarza (USA) & Rudy Augsburger (USA) Got culo?4:26:40
27Carlos Leon (USA) & David Fernandez (Dom) Before Old Age5:05:39
28Harold Charest (Can) & martin gregoire (Can) Le yeti5:31:43
29Brian King (USA) & Scott Talbert (USA) Team Pisgah5:36:00

Open Women
1Alana Heise (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) Terrascape-Deadgoat Racing *7:49:03
2Kira McClellan (Can) & Linda Huh (Can) Suarez Senoritas1:06:19
3Marlene Hogarth (Can) & Laurel Shuttleworth (Can) Hot Flashes1:24:57
4Luciana Cox (Bra) & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People1:33:48
5Sierra Van der Meer (Can) & Jennifer Roberts (Can) Fat Tire Ballerinas2:56:40
6Magi Scallion (Can) & Kate Scallion (Can) Matching Jersies3:10:57

Open Mixed
1Wendy Simms (Can) & Normon Thibault (Can) Kona-Frontrunners5:06:50
2Jeff Neilson (Can) & Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada/Terrascape0:12:27
3Anke Dannowski (Ger) & Felix Breske (Ger) bo-racing team & mtb-orienteering germany1:20:53
4Zoe Procter (GBr) & Ed Procter (GBr) Bowline climbing club1:40:59
5Gretchen Reeves (USA) & Cannon Shockley (USA) Tokyo Joes/Tennessee Pass Cookhouse1:46:30
6Martijn Bilthof (Ned) & Petra de Bruin (Ned) Team Nijmegen2:01:11
7Andy Stadelmann (Swi) & Karin Schuepbach (Swi) Swiss Mountain Goats2:02:40
8Stefan Plas (Bel) & Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) Fizik Bike Tribe2:32:26
9Patrizio Morlacci (GBr) & Angelina Gabellone (RSA) Jambo3:03:00
10Keith Brodsky (Can) & Jill Homer (USA) Rocky Mountain Trail Trash3:46:00
11Ryan Nock (Can) & Mariesa Nock (Can) Fun Loving Criminals4:58:17
12Pamela Roy (Can) & vidal michaud (Can) Bike for Jasper Oxygen5:53:10
13Andrea Perezgil (Mex) & Fernando Del Olmo (Mex) Factor Bike

80 + Mixed
1Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Dynamic Charlotte Duo7:51:45
2Mario Roma (Bra) & Adriana Nascimento (Bra) Brasil Soul MTB Team0:04:46
3Janet Jones (Can) & Bruce Jones (Can) Two Jones0:48:56
4Tony Southwell (Can) & Corinne McKernan (Can) Paradocs0:55:06
5Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Blues' Clueless2:02:14
6Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) & dennis loebs (USA) Bogbrook Bogmen3:08:15
7Ted Weiss (USA) & Sandy Weiss (USA) VeloForce Tandem
8Mark Halwa (Can) & Lori Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong

100+
1Peter Meijler (Ned) & Gerard Prince (Ned) Dutch-connection9:02:17
2Rory Cattanach (Can) & Michael Berger (Can) Don Valley Boys0:06:50
3Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randy Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers0:14:18
4Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & the Stick Man1:16:34
5John Clark (NZl) & Ken Scott (NZl) Henderson Cycles Alexandra NZ1:57:43
6Leonard Mushtuk (Can) & Gary Daelman (Can) Older Bud Wiser
7Ilse Kroener (Ger) & Ullrich Wuensch (Ger) Lalung La

Unclassified
Pete Turnbull (GBr) & George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Abergavenny RC5:20:03
Kirk Schmiedge (Can) & Wade Bourassa (Can) The 5-05:59:38
Pieter Van der Merwe (RSA) & Rogerio Gomes (Bra) Brasa team (Brazil/South Africa)6:09:46
Michael Sarnecki (Can) & Mike Blennerhassett (Can) Team Pedal7:08:49
Evan Plews (USA) & Jon Gould (USA) Bob's Bicycles/evanplews.com7:12:47
Timothy Gladysz (Can) & Scott Bennet (Can) Scoot Thrusters8:10:08
Tammy Simmons (Can) & Jeremy Simmons (Can) Trek Store Barrie8:21:51
Margo Downey (Can)8:23:18
Clive Burke (Can)8:36:29
Jay Averill (Can)8:51:20
Stefan Mundt (Can)
Thomas Vandendaele (Bel)9:06:36
Sergio Torrens (Spa) & Jose Torrens (Bra) The turtle brothers9:40:56
Rory Munslow (GBr) & sherry munslow (Can) Team Munchkin9:45:43
Tim Harper (Can) & Ali Metzger (Can) Wait4TNA9:51:35
Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Fritz Mueller (Ger) Flott-wie-nix10:25:42
Alec Petro (USA) & Michael McCormack (USA) Team Psycho-M211:00:00
Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Shannon Holden (USA) Vanderkitten/Velo Bella
DNSRicardo Garcia (Bra) & Marcelo Silveira JÃºnior (Bra) Peabiru Brazil Team
DNSNir Heler (Can) & Avi Meckier (Aus) Racing Snails
DNSFranck Gimard (Can)
DNSSean McDonnell (Can) & Colin Jackson (Can) East Meets West
DNSJavier Whittingslow (Bra) & Mario Gustavo Bacce (USA) Bacci - Witty
DNSAndy Perle (Irl) & Kilian Perle (Irl) Team Perle
Borja Gomez Alsius (Spa) & Adelaida de Foxa Eymar (Spa) Borade

General classification after stage 6

Open Men - General classification
1Barry Wicks (USA) & Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona21:11:54
2Stefan Widmer (Can) & Marty Lazarski (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory0:36:59
3Filip Kuzniak (Pol) & Szymon Zacharski (Pol) mtbtrophy.com team2:33:04
4Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek2:46:30
5Will Kelsay (USA) & Matt Boobar (USA) Team Sugoi2:50:53
6Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Pierre-Yves Nadeau (Can) Nativo Concept3:39:00
7Wouter Declercq (Bel) & Wesley Luca (Bel) granville-trustteam4:18:22
8Marcus Wallmeyer (Ger) & Andreas Krakau (Ger) www.supernova-lights.com5:03:14
9Asbjorn Rudolf Hansen (Nor) & TorbjÃ¸rn KÃ¥gen (Nor) GyldenlÃ¸ve Cigar Selskab5:42:07
10Simon Dove (Can) & Peter Tondl (Can) Sweet Pete's Bikes5:50:56
11Shaun Van Zyl (Can) & Jonn Teghtmeyer (Can) Team Poser sports6:05:02
12Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Woeckener (Ger) No granny gear7:04:22
13Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek NSA7:44:30
14Roberto Bo (Mex) & Octavio Corona (Mex) Aztana7:44:56
15Craig Furlong (Can) & Kurtis Averill (Can) Potlickers 17:56:17
16Matt Staneland (Can) & Victor Vassallo (Can) Bear Paw Bakery7:57:48
17Alvaro Del Coso (Spa) & Ivan Casanovas (Spa) GARCIA CUGAT FOUNDATION8:06:12
18Cory Rutberg (Can) & Ryan Jordan (Can) The Jorberg Experience9:20:48
19Stephen Winton (GBr) & Keith Tatley (RSA) Team Specialized Endura Attack10:03:17
20Jason Reid (Can) & David Asselstine (Can) SFE Racing by Maxxam & Morgan11:19:54
21Paul Gough (GBr) & Graeme Lewis (GBr) Below Zero11:21:20
22Pascal Noppe (Bel) & Filip Markey (Bel) Team Skelle11:30:14
23Inigo Castillo (Mex) & Felipe Cantero Gutierrez (Spa) Frescos11:59:59
24Darin Bullivant (Can) & Dave Hart (Can) Dare to Dream Extreme12:18:18
25Neil Clarke (Can) & Cory Zetterstrom (Can) Bruce's Cycle Works13:05:24
26Ed Breland (Can) & Grant Christie (Can) Grizzly Bait13:22:52
27Wayne Mihalicz (Can) & Ed Stiles (Can) District of elkford13:50:07
28Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) & eelko mosselman magura q-race team14:03:24
29Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Jairo Bradbury (Bra) Danda Bike14:49:59
30Tyler Hope (Can) & Jeremy Gizen (Can) TBA14:58:08
31Ramon Rivas (Mex) & Ernesto Rivas (Mex) Rivas / Rivas15:36:03
32Dan McDonald (Can) & Ian Jones (GBr) Fernie Physiotherapy16:44:14
33Josh Hines (Can) & Todd Cheram (Can) Ten Hour Battery16:47:15
34Alberto Carmona Bosch (Bra) & Ariel Leoni (Bra) Blues Brothers19:40:17
35Michael Shepley (Can) & Chris Dorion (Can) De-Cadence21:13:05
36Francois Bedard (Can) & Mathieu Nadeau (Can) Lessard bicycle/BD21:25:52
37Matt Bailey (GBr) & Jamie Arbib (GBr) Team 46822:19:58
38Neil Hallam (GBr) & Willliam Moore (Irl) Celtic Wind23:27:38
39Javier Hita (Spa) & Fredi Raurich (Spa) Mastilfels28:53:45
40Mark DeBello (USA) & Jacob Parker (USA) Victorious Secret31:58:16

80+ Men - General classification
1Milan Spolc (Cze) & Martin Horak (Cze) Czechmaster23:15:12
2Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) Deadgoat Racing/RMCC1:05:52
3David Hayward (GBr) & Michael Powell (GBr) Team Midas1:42:29
4Lonn Bate (Can) & Steve Walsh (Can) SchmoeGoat Racing3:33:28
5Eric Grotefeld (Swi) & Ralph Sigg (Swi) Backyard MTB4:32:47
6Richard Deglise SWI & Jean-Michel Deglise SWI Altmann Sport4:52:16
7Kirk Chambers (Can) & Rhett Losey (Can) Team DSG4:55:30
8Albie Malan (Can) & Shayne Burwell (Can) Beauty Sleep5:09:18
9Dennis Marineau (Can) & Dan Sigouin (Can) 29 Toes7:15:26
10Martijn Poelen (Can) & Patrick Vissers (Ned) Dutchies7:54:26
11Ken Wirda (Can) & Dan Janzen (Can) Trance Formers7:58:11
12Shayne Soetaert (Can) & Todd Loewen (Can) Fernie Boys8:28:40
13Mark Butshler (Can) & Nicoll Keith (Can) Tinhorn Creek Crush Club8:39:37
14Andrew Holmes (Can) & Mark MacKenzie (Can) Ride Fast Take Chances8:53:33
15Fredrik Meltzer (Nor) & Ola Hendseth (Nor) Ken & Dale8:55:02
16Albert Krauss (Ger) & Rene Koschewa (Ger) Outdoor Base9:43:13
17Les Van der Roest (Can) & Greg Bergen (Can) vanderroest10:02:15
18Rodrigo Monroy (USA) & Alejandro Ibarra (Mex) Astray Dogs10:10:44
19William Lindsay (Oma) & Charlie Malone (Can) Tartan Tarts11:21:47
20Dieter Hachenberg (GBr) & Illya Rudkin (GBr) Fighting Forty12:22:45
21Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane12:46:38
22William Warden (GBr) & Stephen King (GBr) Dundee Thistle13:55:00
23Charles Mitchell (Ned) & Dirk Nevelsteen (UAE) Racing from Russia14:06:35
24Harold Charest (Can) & martin gregoire (Can) Le yeti15:04:30
25Raimund Welte (Ger) & Andrej Zupanic (Ger) Blue15:22:50
26Benjamin Bourse (Bra) & Luis Elortondo (USA) Lindoia Twins18:27:16
27Brian King (USA) & Scott Talbert (USA) Team Pisgah21:04:23
28Carlos Leon (USA) & David Fernandez (Dom) Before Old Age23:22:10
29Juan Galarza (USA) & Rudy Augsburger (USA) Got culo?24:30:15

Open Women - General classification
1Alana Heise (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) Terrascape-Deadgoat Racing *30:01:03
2Magi Scallion (Can) & Kate Scallion (Can) Matching Jersies5:21:31
3Kira McClellan (Can) & Linda Huh (Can) Suarez Senoritas6:29:14
4Marlene Hogarth (Can) & Laurel Shuttleworth (Can) Hot Flashes8:43:51
5Luciana Cox (Bra) & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People11:27:32
6Sierra Van der Meer (Can) & Jennifer Roberts (Can) Fat Tire Ballerinas20:33:49

Open Mixed - General classification
1Jeff Neilson (Can) & Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada/Terrascape23:38:25
2Wendy Simms (Can) & Normon Thibault (Can) Kona-Frontrunners0:42:34
3Gretchen Reeves (USA) & Cannon Shockley (USA) Tokyo Joes/Tennessee Pass Cookhouse2:15:38
4Anke Dannowski (Ger) & Felix Breske (Ger) bo-racing team & mtb-orienteering germany5:53:18
5Martijn Bilthof (Ned) & Petra de Bruin (Ned) Team Nijmegen6:28:39
6Andy Stadelmann (Swi) & Karin Schuepbach (Swi) Swiss Mountain Goats6:32:08
7Stefan Plas (Bel) & Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) Fizik Bike Tribe9:17:10
8Zoe Procter (GBr) & Ed Procter (GBr) Bowline climbing club10:01:28
9Patrizio Morlacci (GBr) & Angelina Gabellone (RSA) Jambo11:47:16
10Andrea Perezgil (Mex) & Fernando Del Olmo (Mex) Factor Bike15:59:14
11Keith Brodsky (Can) & Jill Homer (USA) Rocky Mountain Trail Trash18:00:44
12Pamela Roy (Can) & vidal michaud (Can) Bike for Jasper Oxygen20:56:35
13Ryan Nock (Can) & Mariesa Nock (Can) Fun Loving Criminals28:26:30

80 + Mixed - General classification
1Mario Roma (Bra) & Adriana Nascimento (Bra) Brasil Soul MTB Team31:41:51
2Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Dynamic Charlotte Duo2:23:00
3Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Blues' Clueless2:47:08
4Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) & dennis loebs (USA) Bogbrook Bogmen6:18:37
5Tony Southwell (Can) & Corinne McKernan (Can) Paradocs7:07:12
6Ted Weiss (USA) & Sandy Weiss (USA) VeloForce Tandem7:15:26
7Janet Jones (Can) & Bruce Jones (Can) Two Jones9:08:32
8Mark Halwa (Can) & Lori Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong11:31:28

100+ - General classification
1Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randy Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers32:53:02
2Peter Meijler (Ned) & Gerard Prince (Ned) Dutch-connection6:17:49
3Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & the Stick Man7:01:44
4John Clark (NZl) & Ken Scott (NZl) Henderson Cycles Alexandra NZ9:05:14
5Rory Cattanach (Can) & Michael Berger (Can) Don Valley Boys11:37:50
6Ilse Kroener (Ger) & Ullrich Wuensch (Ger) Lalung La11:38:28
7Leonard Mushtuk (Can) & Gary Daelman (Can) Older Bud Wiser12:39:02

Unclassified - General classification
Jonathon Firth (Can) & Drew Simson (Can) Planet Foods/Cafe racers
Pete Turnbull (GBr) & George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Abergavenny RC
Evan Plews (USA) & Jon Gould (USA) Bob's Bicycles/evanplews.com
Timothy Gladysz (Can) & Scott Bennet (Can) Scoot Thrusters
Michael Sarnecki (Can) & Mike Blennerhassett (Can) Team Pedal
Tammy Simmons (Can) & Jeremy Simmons (Can) Trek Store Barrie
Pieter Van der Merwe (RSA) & Rogerio Gomes (Bra) Brasa team (Brazil/South Africa)
Kirk Schmiedge (Can) & Wade Bourassa (Can) The 5-0
Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Shannon Holden (USA) Vanderkitten/Velo Bella
Sergio Torrens (Spa) & Jose Torrens (Bra) The turtle brothers
Tim Harper (Can) & Ali Metzger (Can) Wait4TNA
Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Fritz Mueller (Ger) Flott-wie-nix
Rory Munslow (GBr) & sherry munslow (Can) Team Munchkin
Andy Perle (Irl) & Kilian Perle (Irl) Team Perle
Ricardo Garcia (Bra) & Marcelo Silveira JÃºnior (Bra) Peabiru Brazil Team
Borja Gomez Alsius (Spa) & Adelaida de Foxa Eymar (Spa) Borade
Javier Whittingslow (Bra) & Mario Gustavo Bacce (USA) Bacci - Witty
Sean McDonnell (Can) & Colin Jackson (Can) East Meets West
Thomas Vandendaele (Bel)
Rafael Alves (Bra)
Clive Burke (Can)
Alec Petro (USA) & Michael McCormack (USA) Team Psycho-M2
Margo Downey (Can)
Jay Averill (Can)
Stefan Mundt (Can)
Nir Heler (Can) & Avi Meckier (Aus) Racing Snails
Franck Gimard (Can)
Richard Woodbury (USA) & Laurie Woodbury (USA) Woodbury

Latest on Cyclingnews