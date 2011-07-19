Image 1 of 6 Some of the route of today's stage has been used in the Giro d'Italia in the past. (Image credit: TransAlp) Image 2 of 6 The hills are alive with the sound of pedal-strokes. (Image credit: TransAlp) Image 3 of 6 On the descent after a quick dismount. (Image credit: TransAlp) Image 4 of 6 The groups on the road began to splinter as the distance and the parcour took their toll on the riders. (Image credit: TransAlp) Image 5 of 6 Better weather today than yesterday's unseasonal squall. (Image credit: TransAlp) Image 6 of 6 Due to the amount of road riding on the queen stage, echelons formed, and the race resembled a standard road race. (Image credit: TransAlp)

Urs Huber and Konny Looser not only claimed victory on the fourth day of the 14th TransAlp by dominating this year’s Queen Stage from Brixen (ITA) to St. Vigil (ITA) but also reconquered the overall lead. The two Swiss riders of Team Stöckli mastered the 72.13 kilometers and 3,504 meters in elevation in 3:41:01.8 hours, relegating Team Full Dynamix with Italians Mike Felderer and Johnny Cattaneo to the runner-up position (3:42:38.9).

TransAlp multiple winner Karl Platt (GER) and his French colleague of Team Bulls followed as third (3:42:40.2) and are now the main rivals of the new overall leaders, currently behind by 1:41 minutes.

Overnight leaders, Massimo De Bertolis and Johann Pallhuber are also still in a good position to fight back. Today’s fourth ranked pairing Silmax Autopolar Cannondale are only two minutes behind the men in the yellow.

Huber and Looser go for it

"We kept the pace constantly high," Urs Huber described of the day’s race tactics. "In the downhill from Schatzerhütte, we were all alone in front, only the Cannondale guys were left. But in the climb to Würzjoch we managed to pull clear."

After the crossing into the Dolomites, the young guns upped the tempo gaining an interim advantage of almost three minutes over the chasing group of four teams until the last ascent up to Forcella da Cians.

It was a performance that Karl Platt, a seven-time Transalp champion, gave credit to.

"It was amazing what the two pulled off as it was a very tough stage today. I didn’t expect them to be that strong. So, I’m glad that they lost some of their lead in the final climb."

Change of leadership in women's race



After their strong performance on the Queen Stage, Martina Miessgang (AUT) and Katrin Neumann (GER) have conquered the lead in the ladies’ ranking for the first time.

The Mountain Heroes dictated the rhythm right from the start away but weren’t able to set the decisive attack until the very last downhill down to St. Vigil. Their effort paid off though as their time of 5:24:07.7 hours was enough to propel themselves into the race lead.

"We felt the leaders right on our backs, over the whole distance. In the final descent we risked everything. We are very pleased and happy, that it worked out," Miessgang said, who had been the pushing factor in the team’s riding performance.

In the end, the Austrian-German pairing brought home a lead of almost two minutes over second placed Natascha Binder (GER) and Danièle Troesch of Felt Ötztal X-Bionic/Rotwild (5:26:03,8).

Switzerland’s Manuela Jenny and Susanne Tanner of Velorado Racing placed third (5:35:39.0) and have also consolidated their own general classification position.

A matter of counting down the days for Masters leaders

Having earned their third stage win in 2011, the dominating master team Heinz Zörweg and Silvio Wieltschnig have impressively underlined their aspiration for the title.

The two Austrians of Factory Cube finished the fourth stage in 4:10:54.9 hours thus being way faster than their competition.

7:30 minutes behind were Italians Claudio Segato and Claudio Pellegrini of Trento Iii, who secured their first ever runner-up spot on the podium in 4:18:28.0 hours.

Germany’s Centurion-Vaude pilots Andreas Strobel and Udo Bölts sat 4:23:26.8 hours in the saddle and came in with a mere of 12:31 minutes deficit on the riders bearing the Blue Leader jerseys.

"It’s simple: they were stronger," Udo Bölts summed up. The 44-years-old former cycling star also added, with an eye on the overall ranking: "That’s done. That’s history. But a bad day at the TransAlp isn’t equal to a bad life."

Mixed leaders reach for the TransAlp crown

Bringing home their third stage win (4:26:35.1), Pia Sundstedt (FIN) and Carsten Bresser (GER) of Craft-Rocky Mountain have given another proof of sign that they are the ones to beat when going for the mixed title.

Five and a half minutes behind were Swiss Milena Landtwing and German Martin Kiechle of Centurion-Vaude (4:32:01.1).

Katharina Alberti and Matthias Gärtner of Moooove Racingteam jumped on the podium as third (4:42:58.1). In addition, the two Germans also fought back into the top-3 of the mixed classifier.

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neumann Katrin & Miessgang Martina (Mountain Heroes ) 5:24:08 2 Binder Natascha & Troesch Danièle (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic / Rotwild) 0:01:56 3 Jenny Manuela & Tanner Susanne (Velorado Racing Team) 0:11:31

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bresser Carsten & Sundstedt Pia (Craft-Rocky Mountain) 4:26:35 2 Landtwing Milena & Kiechle Martin (Centurion-Vaude) 0:05:26 3 Gärtner Matthias & Alberti Katharina (Moooove Racingteam) 0:16:23

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huber Urs & Looser Konny (Team Stöckli) 3:41:02 2 Felderer Mike & Cattaneo Johnny (Team Full-Dynamix) 0:01:37 3 Platt Karl & Dietsch Thomas (Team Bulls) 0:01:38

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wieltschnig Silvio & Zörweg Heinz (Factory Team Cube) 4:10:55 2 Segata Claudio & Pellegrini Claudio (Team Trento Iii) 0:07:33 3 Bölts Udo & Strobel Andreas (Centurion-Vaude) 0:12:32

General Classification - Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neumann Katrin & Miessgang Martina (Mountain Heroes ) 19:02:31 2 Binder Natascha & Troesch Danièle (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic / Rotwild) 0:01:30 3 Jenny Manuela & Tanner Susanne (Velorado Racing Team) 1:00:43

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bresser Carsten & Sundstedt Pia (Craft-Rocky Mountain) 16:08:41 2 Landtwing Milena & Kiechle Martin (Centurion-Vaude) 0:13:49 3 Gärtner Matthias & Alberti Katharina (Moooove Racingteam) 1:01:06

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huber Urs & Looser Konny (Team Stöckli) 14:10:33 2 Platt Karl & Dietsch Thomas (Team Bulls) 0:01:41 3 Felderer Mike & Cattaneo Johnny (Team Full-Dynamix) 0:05:13