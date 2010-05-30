Edition one of Pennsylvania’s Transylvania Epic was welcomed by clear skies and balmy weather with the temperatures pushing 80 degrees. What looked to be a short field has turned out to be stacked with talented riders from across the country. Both the men’s and women’s categories have heavy hitters from the endurance world. It seems that racers found the calling to a seven-day stage race in the continental US too tasty to pass on.

East coast power-house Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) scorched the ten mile prologue with a time of 35:33. More than a minute back was Drew Edsell (Yeti) in second and Christian Tanguy (Team CF) 45 seconds back. Fourth through sixth place, Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing), Blake Harlan (Team Jamis), Brandon Draugelis (PAValley.com) are all within the same minute.

The course was an equal mix of short climbing on gravel and dual-track, with rock strewn single-track. Many racers finished with a smile on their face despite the dusty road sections.

Selene Yeager (Team CF) proved her technical skills were spot on with a 45 second gap on Karen Potter (MTBRacenews.com). Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) pulled in 16 seconds behind Potter with a big smile on her face.

The Single Speed class has the top three riders finishing within the same minute.Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel) and Douglas Jenne (High Gear Cyclery/ GhostShip Clothing) squeezed past a stunned Rich Dillen (Team Dickey) who wore his best whites for the opening course.

Team CF won the Duo Category and in the masters class Alec Petro (Team Psycho) took top honors. The Lichtenwalners won the tandem Cass.

Tomorrow’s stage will travel 40 miles and looks to keep the good weather for another day.

Full Results

Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:35:14 2 Drew Edsall (Yeti) 0:01:19 3 Christian Tanguy (Team CF) 0:02:02 4 Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:02:18 5 Blake Harlan (Team Jamis) 0:02:22 6 Brandon Draugelis (PAValleys.com Racing Team) 0:02:45 7 Mark Weir (WTB) 0:03:15 8 Jason Moeschler (WTB) 0:03:19 9 Evan Plews (www.evanplews.com) 0:04:04 10 Kip Biese (Pearl Izumi and Old Town Bike Shop) 0:04:37 11 Mike Cushionbury (Bicycling magazine/SMC) 0:05:40 12 Travis Saeler (Gary Fischer 29er Crew) 0:05:48 13 Michael Wissel (back bay bicycles/ espresso royale caffe) 0:05:54 14 Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclismo) 0:06:12 15 Dustin Manotti 0:06:19 16 Mike Yozell (PAValleys.com) 0:06:26 17 Ben Cruz (WTB) 0:07:10 18 Nathan Ruch 0:07:16 19 Jake Davidson (Fast Forward Racing) 0:09:15 20 Jarret Kinder (Memphis Velo/Smith and Nephew) 0:11:52 21 James Spurk (City Cycle) 0:12:46 22 Tim Darwick (The Bicycle Shop Inc.) 0:13:16 23 Joseph Castle (What would Jay do?) 0:19:25

Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Selene Yeager (Team CF) 0:44:46 2 Karen Potter (MTBracenews.com) 0:00:41 3 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) 0:00:55 4 Kathy Evans 0:08:07 5 Rachael Mirvish (mirvishracing.com) 0:09:16 6 Laura Gleason (Giordana Clif Bar) 0:14:07 7 Susan Williams (Memphis Velo/Smith and Nephew) 0:21:00 8 Kerry Combs (Hup United-JBV Coaching) 0:24:47 9 Liz Notter (The Bike Lane) 0:26:45

Duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Gavin/Nikki Theiman Duo (Team Cystic Fibrosis) 0:48:15 2 Kim Jones/Marc Risdale Duo (Misfit Psycles) 0:20:30

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel) 0:44:05 2 Douglas Jenne (High Gear Cyclery / Ghostship Clothing) 0:00:24 3 Rich Dillen (TEAMDICKY) 0:00:56 4 Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles) 0:07:50 5 David Cormier (CVC / Subaru of New England) 0:09:52 6 Peter Keiller (Misfit Psycles) 0:11:56

Tandem # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Lichtenwalner/Sarah Lichtenwalner (PAValleys.com) 0:53:41

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alec Petro (Team Psycho) 0:39:17 2 Garth Prosser 0:03:55 3 Alex Hawkins 0:04:56 4 John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS) 0:05:57 5 Mike Stevens (Bike Line) 0:06:45 6 Doug Lange 0:09:11 7 Dave Pryor (Urban Bourbon) 0:09:55 8 Pete Fraker (Plum Grove Cyclery) 0:11:44 9 James Taylor (Cross Country Cycle) 0:18:28 10 Steve Peters 0:21:57 11 Cory Mortensen (EKHO Heart Rate Monitors) 0:24:10 12 Philippe Ortiz 0:36:19

