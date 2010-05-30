Trending

Bishop wins prologue

Yeager becomes first leader in women's race

Edition one of Pennsylvania’s Transylvania Epic was welcomed by clear skies and balmy weather with the temperatures pushing 80 degrees. What looked to be a short field has turned out to be stacked with talented riders from across the country. Both the men’s and women’s categories have heavy hitters from the endurance world. It seems that racers found the calling to a seven-day stage race in the continental US too tasty to pass on.

East coast power-house Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) scorched the ten mile prologue with a time of 35:33. More than a minute back was Drew Edsell (Yeti) in second and Christian Tanguy (Team CF) 45 seconds back. Fourth through sixth place, Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing), Blake Harlan (Team Jamis), Brandon Draugelis (PAValley.com) are all within the same minute.

The course was an equal mix of short climbing on gravel and dual-track, with rock strewn single-track. Many racers finished with a smile on their face despite the dusty road sections.

Selene Yeager (Team CF) proved her technical skills were spot on with a 45 second gap on Karen Potter (MTBRacenews.com). Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) pulled in 16 seconds behind Potter with a big smile on her face.

The Single Speed class has the top three riders finishing within the same minute.Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel) and Douglas Jenne (High Gear Cyclery/ GhostShip Clothing) squeezed past a stunned Rich Dillen (Team Dickey) who wore his best whites for the opening course.

Team CF won the Duo Category and in the masters class Alec Petro (Team Psycho) took top honors. The Lichtenwalners won the tandem Cass.

Tomorrow’s stage will travel 40 miles and looks to keep the good weather for another day.

Full Results

Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:35:14
2Drew Edsall (Yeti)0:01:19
3Christian Tanguy (Team CF)0:02:02
4Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:02:18
5Blake Harlan (Team Jamis)0:02:22
6Brandon Draugelis (PAValleys.com Racing Team)0:02:45
7Mark Weir (WTB)0:03:15
8Jason Moeschler (WTB)0:03:19
9Evan Plews (www.evanplews.com)0:04:04
10Kip Biese (Pearl Izumi and Old Town Bike Shop)0:04:37
11Mike Cushionbury (Bicycling magazine/SMC)0:05:40
12Travis Saeler (Gary Fischer 29er Crew)0:05:48
13Michael Wissel (back bay bicycles/ espresso royale caffe)0:05:54
14Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclismo)0:06:12
15Dustin Manotti0:06:19
16Mike Yozell (PAValleys.com)0:06:26
17Ben Cruz (WTB)0:07:10
18Nathan Ruch0:07:16
19Jake Davidson (Fast Forward Racing)0:09:15
20Jarret Kinder (Memphis Velo/Smith and Nephew)0:11:52
21James Spurk (City Cycle)0:12:46
22Tim Darwick (The Bicycle Shop Inc.)0:13:16
23Joseph Castle (What would Jay do?)0:19:25

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Selene Yeager (Team CF)0:44:46
2Karen Potter (MTBracenews.com)0:00:41
3Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)0:00:55
4Kathy Evans0:08:07
5Rachael Mirvish (mirvishracing.com)0:09:16
6Laura Gleason (Giordana Clif Bar)0:14:07
7Susan Williams (Memphis Velo/Smith and Nephew)0:21:00
8Kerry Combs (Hup United-JBV Coaching)0:24:47
9Liz Notter (The Bike Lane)0:26:45

Duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Gavin/Nikki Theiman Duo (Team Cystic Fibrosis)0:48:15
2Kim Jones/Marc Risdale Duo (Misfit Psycles)0:20:30

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel)0:44:05
2Douglas Jenne (High Gear Cyclery / Ghostship Clothing)0:00:24
3Rich Dillen (TEAMDICKY)0:00:56
4Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles)0:07:50
5David Cormier (CVC / Subaru of New England)0:09:52
6Peter Keiller (Misfit Psycles)0:11:56

Tandem
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Lichtenwalner/Sarah Lichtenwalner (PAValleys.com)0:53:41

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alec Petro (Team Psycho)0:39:17
2Garth Prosser0:03:55
3Alex Hawkins0:04:56
4John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)0:05:57
5Mike Stevens (Bike Line)0:06:45
6Doug Lange0:09:11
7Dave Pryor (Urban Bourbon)0:09:55
8Pete Fraker (Plum Grove Cyclery)0:11:44
9James Taylor (Cross Country Cycle)0:18:28
10Steve Peters0:21:57
11Cory Mortensen (EKHO Heart Rate Monitors)0:24:10
12Philippe Ortiz0:36:19

Open men general classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:35:14
2Drew Edsall (Yeti)0:01:19
3Christian Tanguy (Team CF)0:02:02
4Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:02:18
5Blake Harlan (Team Jamis)0:02:22
6Brandon Draugelis (PAValleys.com Racing Team)0:02:45
7Mark Weir (WTB)0:03:15
8Jason Moeschler (WTB)0:03:19
9Evan Plews (www.evanplews.com)0:04:04
10Kip Biese (Pearl Izumi and Old Town Bike Shop)0:04:37
11Mike Cushionbury (Bicycling magazine/SMC)0:05:40
12Travis Saeler (Gary Fischer 29er Crew)0:05:48
13Michael Wissel (back bay bicycles/ espresso royale caffe)0:05:54
14Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclismo)0:06:12
15Dustin Manotti0:06:19
16Mike Yozell (PAValleys.com)0:06:26
17Ben Cruz (WTB)0:07:10
18Nathan Ruch0:07:16
19Jake Davidson (Fast Forward Racing)0:09:15
20Jarret Kinder (Memphis Velo/Smith and Nephew)0:11:52
21James Spurk (City Cycle)0:12:46
22Tim Darwick (The Bicycle Shop Inc.)0:13:16
23Joseph Castle (What would Jay do?)0:19:25

Open women general classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Selene Yeager (Team CF)0:44:46
2Karen Potter (MTBracenews.com)0:00:41
3Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)0:00:55
4Kathy Evans0:08:07
5Rachael Mirvish (mirvishracing.com)0:09:16
6Laura Gleason (Giordana Clif Bar)0:14:07
7Susan Williams (Memphis Velo/Smith and Nephew)0:21:00
8Kerry Combs (Hup United-JBV Coaching)0:24:47
9Liz Notter (The Bike Lane)0:26:45

Duo general classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Gavin/Nikki Theiman Duo (Team Cystic Fibrosis)0:48:15
2Kim Jones/Marc Risdale Duo (Misfit Psycles)0:20:30

Singlespeed men general classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel)0:44:05
2Douglas Jenne (High Gear Cyclery / Ghostship Clothing)0:00:24
3Rich Dillen (TEAMDICKY)0:00:56
4Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles)0:07:50
5David Cormier (CVC / Subaru of New England)0:09:52
6Peter Keiller (Misfit Psycles)0:11:56

Tandem general classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Lichtenwalner/Sarah Lichtenwalner (PAValleys.com)0:53:41

Masters general classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alec Petro (Team Psycho)0:39:17
2Garth Prosser0:03:55
3Alex Hawkins0:04:56
4John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)0:05:57
5Mike Stevens (Bike Line)0:06:45
6Doug Lange0:09:11
7Dave Pryor (Urban Bourbon)0:09:55
8Pete Fraker (Plum Grove Cyclery)0:11:44
9James Taylor (Cross Country Cycle)0:18:28
10Steve Peters0:21:57
11Cory Mortensen (EKHO Heart Rate Monitors)0:24:10
12Philippe Ortiz0:36:19

 

Latest on Cyclingnews