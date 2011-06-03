Image 1 of 4 Rebecca Rusch (Red Bull/Specialized) gets wet! (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 2 of 4 John Kuhn made his first appearance of the week on the Master's 40 podium, finding today's unique format to his liking. (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 3 of 4 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) continues to hold onto the jersey after a fine fourth place finish. (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 4 of 4 Ed Moran (Maverick Fab Endurance) prevented 50 leader Scott Thompson from making a clean sweep of the stages by taking the top step of the podium today. (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)

Stage 5 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic offered a unique formula to the stage racing format. Originally conceived as a super D contest, it morphed into what’s referred to as a "Mini-XC Day."

How it works

Riders roll socially on a 28-mile loop that has four special sections. Classes line up and race sectors of trail that average about 13 to 14 minutes. Each one begins with a short climb and runs into ultra technical flat and downhill singletrack and times are tallied and totaled with the lowest combined time for all four winning the day. The concept was created to upset the status quo and produce a new podium. This year, besides being one of the more fun days for all competitors, it produced a new winner on the day for the open men.

Men's race

Bryan Fawely’s (Orbea USA) consistency riding a carbon hardtail gave him the overall over Kona’s Kris Sneddon and Jamis Captain Jason Sager. Fawley won sections two and four (with Sneddon in second both times) and ended up tied with Sneddon on time but by virtue of winning two sections compared to Sneddon’s one, he got the top podium position and the super D winner’s jersey.

Cannondale’s Jeremiah Bishop snagged the third section just ahead of Sneddon and Sager. Bishop now has just a 2:06 lead over Sneddon and 7:09 over Sager on GC.

Of his plans for tomorrow’s Queen Stage, Rothrock Mountain at 38 miles in length with 5,300 feet of climbing Sager had this to say, "I’m not going to get seven minutes on Bishop unless it’s a 10,000-foot climbing day and on paper he should still win so I’m focusing on Sneddon. I have to get him on the early climbs and then ride his pace on the technical trails, which he’s really good at. Basically it’s going to be an all-out day."

Women’s race

Team CF’s Selene Yeager put in a dominating performance in the women's race. She led every section from start to finish, uncontested and unchallenged.

Early in the week Yeager said she was targeting today for a possible win. "I knew today was a day I could win because I’m a good starter and a good technical rider so I wanted to play to my strengths," she said post race. "I knew my chances of winning a lot of stages was slim this year because of the competition so I wanted to get at least one and this was it."

Sue Haywood (Shenandoah Bikes/Kenda/Turner/I-9) took second in sections two and four but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 19-second deficit to Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) in the first section. Carey took second place on the day by one second over Haywood.

Carey still holds onto the top slot in women’s GC but Yeager pulled 90 seconds back from her today and increased her lead over Vicki Barclay (NoTubes/FTC/Performance Labs) by 15:04.

Singlespeeds

Morgan Miller (West Virginia Night Club) won his second straight singlespeed stage over Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw/BikeFlights/NoTubes) and Greg Martin (Club Ride) with former GC leader Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) coming in forth on the day. Straub retains his hold on the leaders jersey with Dillen just over 17 minutes back in second.



Visit cyclingdirt.org for more videos (Video credit - Colt McElwaine)

Men Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Bryan Fawley (Orbea USA) ** (1st on Mini XC) 0:43:11 1 Kris Sneddon (Kona) 0:43:10 3 Jason Sager (Team Jamis) 0:44:07 4 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale ) 0:44:22 5 Drew Edsall (Super Cool Bike Shop / Firstplaceracing.) 0:44:43 6 Alex Grant (Cannondale) 0:46:20 7 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) 0:46:39 8 Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder) 0:46:54 9 Barry Wicks (Kona) 0:47:28 10 Kip Biese (Big Wheel Racing/Old Town Bike Shop) 0:48:56 11 Ben Cruz (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox) 0:50:18 12 Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing) 0:53:13 13 Ross Schnell (Trek/SRAM/Easton/Giro/Pearl) 0:54:43 14 Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) 0:55:32 15 Mark Weir (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox) 0:56:27 16 Sloane Anderson (ProAir HFA) 1:00:04 17 Josh Patterson (Dirt Rag) 1:07:35 18 Nate Byrom (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox) 1:09:58 19 Michael Cushionberry (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes) 1:14:30

Women Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Selene Yeager (Team CF) 0:52:26 2 Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) 0:54:05 3 Sue Haywood (Shenandoah Bikes,Kenda,Turner,I-9) 0:54:06 4 Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) 0:55:56 5 Vicki Barclay (Notubes/FTC/Performance Labs) 0:57:12 6 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) 1:02:13 7 Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag) 1:09:52 8 Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles/Steelwool Bicycles) 1:10:33 9 Laura Gleason (Giordana-Clif Bar - BRICA) 1:14:30 10 Kaarin Tae (Bicycles Plus / Bedford) 1:15:17 11 Jill Weist (Don Wiest Stables) 1:32:50

Singlespeederific # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Morgan Miller (West Virginia Night Club) 0:50:10 2 Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw / Bikeflights / Notubes) 0:52:31 3 Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel) 0:54:25 4 Rich Dillen (TeamDicky) 0:54:39 5 Doug Jenne 0:56:54 6 Craig Dupree (Milk Pail Racing) 0:59:18 7 Mark Elsasser (Independent Fabrication) 1:00:13 8 Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop) 1:18:29 9 Kelly Klett 1:19:54 10 Peter Buckland (FreezeThaw Cycles) 1:46:29

Men Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale ) 10:38:48 2 Kris Sneddon (kona) 10:41:04 3 Jason Sager (Team Jamis) 10:45:57 4 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) 10:46:31 5 Drew Edsall (Super Cool Bike Shop / Firstplaceracing.) 10:52:03 6 Alex Grant (Cannondale) 11:13:27 7 Bryan Fawley (Orbea USA) 11:36:49 8 Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) 11:39:53 9 Barry Wicks (Kona) 11:43:28 10 Kip Biese (Big Wheel Racing/Old Town Bike Shop) 11:45:05 11 Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder) 12:15:56 12 Mark Weir (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox) 12:18:08 13 Sloane Anderson (ProAir HFA) 12:34:50 14 Nate Byrom (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox) 12:45:27 15 Ben Cruz (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox) 13:23:48 16 Ross Schnell (Trek/SRAM/Easton/Giro/Pearl) 13:37:04 17 Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing) 13:43:18

Women Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) 12:46:49 2 Selene Yeager (Team CF) 12:59:36 3 Vicki Barclay (Notubes/FTC/Performance Labs) 13:14:40 4 Sue Haywood (Shenandoah Bikes,Kenda,Turner,I-9) 13:21:31 5 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) 13:41:44 6 Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) 14:19:20 7 Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles/Steelwool Bicycles) 15:57:10 8 Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag) 17:23:29 9 Laura Gleason (Giordana-Clif Bar - BRICA) 17:48:14 10 Donna Weiser 20:15:34 11 Jill Weist (Don Wiest Stables) 20:26:21 12 Kerry Combs 21:34:30