Trending

Selene Yeager, Bryan Fawley earn “Super D” winner’s jerseys

Amanda Carey and Sneddon get closer to overall victory

Image 1 of 4

Rebecca Rusch (Red Bull/Specialized) gets wet!

Rebecca Rusch (Red Bull/Specialized) gets wet!
(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
Image 2 of 4

John Kuhn made his first appearance of the week on the Master's 40 podium, finding today's unique format to his liking.

John Kuhn made his first appearance of the week on the Master's 40 podium, finding today's unique format to his liking.
(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
Image 3 of 4

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) continues to hold onto the jersey after a fine fourth place finish.

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) continues to hold onto the jersey after a fine fourth place finish.
(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
Image 4 of 4

Ed Moran (Maverick Fab Endurance) prevented 50 leader Scott Thompson from making a clean sweep of the stages by taking the top step of the podium today.

Ed Moran (Maverick Fab Endurance) prevented 50 leader Scott Thompson from making a clean sweep of the stages by taking the top step of the podium today.
(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)

Stage 5 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic offered a unique formula to the stage racing format. Originally conceived as a super D contest, it morphed into what’s referred to as a "Mini-XC Day."

How it works

Riders roll socially on a 28-mile loop that has four special sections. Classes line up and race sectors of trail that average about 13 to 14 minutes. Each one begins with a short climb and runs into ultra technical flat and downhill singletrack and times are tallied and totaled with the lowest combined time for all four winning the day. The concept was created to upset the status quo and produce a new podium. This year, besides being one of the more fun days for all competitors, it produced a new winner on the day for the open men.

Men's race

Bryan Fawely’s (Orbea USA) consistency riding a carbon hardtail gave him the overall over Kona’s Kris Sneddon and Jamis Captain Jason Sager. Fawley won sections two and four (with Sneddon in second both times) and ended up tied with Sneddon on time but by virtue of winning two sections compared to Sneddon’s one, he got the top podium position and the super D winner’s jersey.

Cannondale’s Jeremiah Bishop snagged the third section just ahead of Sneddon and Sager. Bishop now has just a 2:06 lead over Sneddon and 7:09 over Sager on GC.

Of his plans for tomorrow’s Queen Stage, Rothrock Mountain at 38 miles in length with 5,300 feet of climbing Sager had this to say, "I’m not going to get seven minutes on Bishop unless it’s a 10,000-foot climbing day and on paper he should still win so I’m focusing on Sneddon. I have to get him on the early climbs and then ride his pace on the technical trails, which he’s really good at. Basically it’s going to be an all-out day."

Women’s race

Team CF’s Selene Yeager put in a dominating performance in the women's race. She led every section from start to finish, uncontested and unchallenged.

Early in the week Yeager said she was targeting today for a possible win. "I knew today was a day I could win because I’m a good starter and a good technical rider so I wanted to play to my strengths," she said post race. "I knew my chances of winning a lot of stages was slim this year because of the competition so I wanted to get at least one and this was it."

Sue Haywood (Shenandoah Bikes/Kenda/Turner/I-9) took second in sections two and four but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 19-second deficit to Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) in the first section. Carey took second place on the day by one second over Haywood.

Carey still holds onto the top slot in women’s GC but Yeager pulled 90 seconds back from her today and increased her lead over Vicki Barclay (NoTubes/FTC/Performance Labs) by 15:04.

Singlespeeds

Morgan Miller (West Virginia Night Club) won his second straight singlespeed stage over Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw/BikeFlights/NoTubes) and Greg Martin (Club Ride) with former GC leader Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) coming in forth on the day. Straub retains his hold on the leaders jersey with Dillen just over 17 minutes back in second.
 

Visit cyclingdirt.org for more videos (Video credit - Colt McElwaine)

Men Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Bryan Fawley (Orbea USA) ** (1st on Mini XC)0:43:11
1Kris Sneddon (Kona)0:43:10
3Jason Sager (Team Jamis)0:44:07
4Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale )0:44:22
5Drew Edsall (Super Cool Bike Shop / Firstplaceracing.)0:44:43
6Alex Grant (Cannondale)0:46:20
7Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)0:46:39
8Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder)0:46:54
9Barry Wicks (Kona)0:47:28
10Kip Biese (Big Wheel Racing/Old Town Bike Shop)0:48:56
11Ben Cruz (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)0:50:18
12Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing)0:53:13
13Ross Schnell (Trek/SRAM/Easton/Giro/Pearl)0:54:43
14Adam Snyder (Team Jamis)0:55:32
15Mark Weir (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)0:56:27
16Sloane Anderson (ProAir HFA)1:00:04
17Josh Patterson (Dirt Rag)1:07:35
18Nate Byrom (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)1:09:58
19Michael Cushionberry (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes)1:14:30

Women Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Selene Yeager (Team CF)0:52:26
2Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)0:54:05
3Sue Haywood (Shenandoah Bikes,Kenda,Turner,I-9)0:54:06
4Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)0:55:56
5Vicki Barclay (Notubes/FTC/Performance Labs)0:57:12
6Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)1:02:13
7Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag)1:09:52
8Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles/Steelwool Bicycles)1:10:33
9Laura Gleason (Giordana-Clif Bar - BRICA)1:14:30
10Kaarin Tae (Bicycles Plus / Bedford)1:15:17
11Jill Weist (Don Wiest Stables)1:32:50

Singlespeederific
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Morgan Miller (West Virginia Night Club)0:50:10
2Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw / Bikeflights / Notubes)0:52:31
3Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel)0:54:25
4Rich Dillen (TeamDicky)0:54:39
5Doug Jenne0:56:54
6Craig Dupree (Milk Pail Racing)0:59:18
7Mark Elsasser (Independent Fabrication)1:00:13
8Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop)1:18:29
9Kelly Klett1:19:54
10Peter Buckland (FreezeThaw Cycles)1:46:29

Men Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale )10:38:48
2Kris Sneddon (kona)10:41:04
3Jason Sager (Team Jamis)10:45:57
4Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)10:46:31
5Drew Edsall (Super Cool Bike Shop / Firstplaceracing.)10:52:03
6Alex Grant (Cannondale)11:13:27
7Bryan Fawley (Orbea USA)11:36:49
8Adam Snyder (Team Jamis)11:39:53
9Barry Wicks (Kona)11:43:28
10Kip Biese (Big Wheel Racing/Old Town Bike Shop)11:45:05
11Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder)12:15:56
12Mark Weir (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)12:18:08
13Sloane Anderson (ProAir HFA)12:34:50
14Nate Byrom (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)12:45:27
15Ben Cruz (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)13:23:48
16Ross Schnell (Trek/SRAM/Easton/Giro/Pearl)13:37:04
17Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing)13:43:18

Women Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)12:46:49
2Selene Yeager (Team CF)12:59:36
3Vicki Barclay (Notubes/FTC/Performance Labs)13:14:40
4Sue Haywood (Shenandoah Bikes,Kenda,Turner,I-9)13:21:31
5Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)13:41:44
6Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)14:19:20
7Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles/Steelwool Bicycles)15:57:10
8Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag)17:23:29
9Laura Gleason (Giordana-Clif Bar - BRICA)17:48:14
10Donna Weiser20:15:34
11Jill Weist (Don Wiest Stables)20:26:21
12Kerry Combs21:34:30

Singlespeederific
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw / Bikeflights / Notubes)12:43:37
2Rich Dillen (TeamDicky)13:00:51
3Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel)13:20:08
4Morgan Miller (West Virginia Night Club)13:21:23
5Doug Jenne13:39:52
6Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop)13:40:25
7Mark Elsasser (Independent Fabrication)14:22:50
8Craig Dupree (Milk Pail Racing)14:46:57

Latest on Cyclingnews