Bauer wins washed-out stage

Torckler takes Wellington title

Image 1 of 12

Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) won the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 12

Jack Bauer (Trust House Team) won the 30 minute criterium which was run after the final stage was cancelled.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 12

Cardno Team, which included race winner Michael Torckler, also won the team's classification.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 12

The final classification jersey winners took to the podium for one last time.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 12

Team Benchmark Homes lead the chase

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 12

Team Shortis Cycles on the front

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 12

Mark Frendo of Shortis Cycles braves the wet conditions

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 12

The few remaining riders are getting a good soaking

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 12

Jack Bauer is about to lap the field!

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 12

The peloton have two laps to go

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 12

William Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) will finish third

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 12

Jack Bauer takes his first victory as NZ National champ

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

The Tour of Wellington was left thunderstruck a day after AC/DC wound up its New Zealand tour leg in the city, with the race’s final stage cancelled due to atrocious weather conditions. That didn’t stop the racing, however, with some riders choosing to suffer the conditions and put on a show for the locals in a 30 minute criterium.

Jack Bauer (Trust House Team) came out on top at the end of the criterium, with compatriot Mike Northey (Team Bici Vida) holding off Australia’s William Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) for second. Not all entrants in the Tour of Wellington chose to start the reduced criterium.

With the final stage cancelled and not counting towards the general classification, Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) wasn’t forced to defend his five second lead over Lachlan Norris (Drapac Porsche). South Africa’s Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia) rounded out the overall podium.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team
2Mike Northey (NZl) Team Bici Vida
3William Clarke (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers

Final Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team12:37:33
2Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:00:05
3Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:01:31
4Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway0:01:51
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:02:00
6Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:02:11
7Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway0:02:20
8Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia0:02:32
9George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team0:02:34
10Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:38
11Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:02:41
12Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle0:02:52
13Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team0:03:14
14Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle0:03:44
15Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:03:57
16Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:04:00
17Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team0:04:01
18Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals0:04:03
19Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway0:04:04
20Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:04:05
21Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
22Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle0:04:09
23Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
24John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
25James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
26Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
27Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team0:04:18
28Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:04:21
29Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway0:04:41
30Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:04:59
31Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals0:05:55
32Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia0:05:59
33Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia0:06:03
34Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:06:23
35Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:06:35
36Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals0:06:49
37Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team0:07:22
38Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:07:23
39Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team0:07:37
40Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:07:40
41Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:08:06
42Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:10:08
43Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway0:10:10
44Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:10:50
45Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team0:11:28
46Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team0:11:57
47Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle0:13:09
48Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:13:27
49Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp0:13:50
50Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:15:05
51Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:15:26
52Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:15:34
53Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:16:03
54Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:17:17
55Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:19:03
56Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team0:19:07
57Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp0:22:21
58Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:22:51
59Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team0:22:54
60Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team0:23:29
61Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia0:26:32
62Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:26:50
63Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:30:06
64Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:31:29
65Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:31:33
66Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team0:31:36
67Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:31:50
68Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp0:32:05
69Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:32:11
70Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team0:32:27
71Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:34:58
72Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team0:35:14
73Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:35:27
74Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:37:30
75Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp0:41:12
76Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team0:41:20
77Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz0:42:44
78Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:43:00
79James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:43:16
80Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:44:34
81Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team0:47:55
82Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team0:50:34
83Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:50:43
84Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:52:27
85Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz0:53:01
86Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz0:55:32
87Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp1:06:07
88Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness1:09:27
89Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team1:17:20
90John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles1:19:55
91Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals1:25:52
92Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals1:42:47

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche32pts
2Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia30
3Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team12
4Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche12
5Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche8
6Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team6
7Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway6
8Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway6
9Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia6
10Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers4
11James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team4
12Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida4
13Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway4
14Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway2
15Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway2
16Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team2
17James Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles2
18Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia9pts
2Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche7
3Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers7
4Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team4
5Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team3
6Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche2
7Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway2
8Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness2
9Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles2
10Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team1
11Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team1
12Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway1
13Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle1

Under 23 rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team12:39:33
2George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team0:00:34
3Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:38
4Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:00:41
5Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle0:00:52
6Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:01:57
7Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team0:02:01
8Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:02:05
9Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:02:09
10James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
11Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
12Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team0:02:18
13Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:02:21
14Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway0:02:41
15Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals0:03:55
16Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:04:23
17Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals0:04:49
18Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:05:23
19Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team0:05:37
20Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:05:40
21Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:08:08
22Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:08:50
23Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:11:27
24Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:13:05
25Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:13:34
26Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:14:03
27Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:17:03
28Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team0:17:07
29Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:20:51
30Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:28:06
31Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:29:29
32Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team0:29:36
33Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:29:50
34Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:30:11
35Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:32:58
36Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:33:27
37Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team0:39:20
38Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz0:40:44
39James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:41:16
40Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:42:34
41Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team0:45:55
42Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:50:27
43Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness1:07:27
44Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team1:15:20

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cardno Team37:58:33
2Team Solway0:02:40
3Jayco Skins Team - Australia0:03:30
4Drapac Porsche - Australia0:04:15
5Fly V Australia0:04:40
6Shortis Cycle - Australia0:05:05
7Black Peloton / Placemakers0:07:21
8Subway Avanti Pro CyclingTeam0:07:42
9Genesys Wealth Advisers - Australia0:08:42
10R + R Team0:09:18
11Handy Rentals0:11:12
12Team BICI VIDA0:16:08
13Benchmark Homes Team0:23:53
14McDonagh Blake-Witness-Australia0:29:39
15Team BP0:46:34
16Litespeed Team0:47:35
17Apollo Cycles - Australia1:01:41
18Penny's Cycling Team1:07:02
19Mercedes Benz1:58:22
20Sanz Team1:58:53

 

