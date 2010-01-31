Image 1 of 12 Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) won the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 12 Jack Bauer (Trust House Team) won the 30 minute criterium which was run after the final stage was cancelled. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 12 Cardno Team, which included race winner Michael Torckler, also won the team's classification. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 12 The final classification jersey winners took to the podium for one last time. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 12 Team Benchmark Homes lead the chase (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 12 Team Shortis Cycles on the front (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 12 Mark Frendo of Shortis Cycles braves the wet conditions (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 12 The few remaining riders are getting a good soaking (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 12 Jack Bauer is about to lap the field! (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 12 The peloton have two laps to go (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 12 William Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) will finish third (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 12 Jack Bauer takes his first victory as NZ National champ (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

The Tour of Wellington was left thunderstruck a day after AC/DC wound up its New Zealand tour leg in the city, with the race’s final stage cancelled due to atrocious weather conditions. That didn’t stop the racing, however, with some riders choosing to suffer the conditions and put on a show for the locals in a 30 minute criterium.

Jack Bauer (Trust House Team) came out on top at the end of the criterium, with compatriot Mike Northey (Team Bici Vida) holding off Australia’s William Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) for second. Not all entrants in the Tour of Wellington chose to start the reduced criterium.

With the final stage cancelled and not counting towards the general classification, Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) wasn’t forced to defend his five second lead over Lachlan Norris (Drapac Porsche). South Africa’s Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia) rounded out the overall podium.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team 2 Mike Northey (NZl) Team Bici Vida 3 William Clarke (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers

Final Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team 12:37:33 2 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:00:05 3 Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:01:31 4 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway 0:01:51 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:02:00 6 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:02:11 7 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway 0:02:20 8 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:02:32 9 George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team 0:02:34 10 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:02:38 11 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:02:41 12 Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle 0:02:52 13 Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team 0:03:14 14 Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle 0:03:44 15 Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:03:57 16 Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:04:00 17 Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team 0:04:01 18 Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:04:03 19 Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway 0:04:04 20 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:04:05 21 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 22 Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle 0:04:09 23 Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 24 John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 25 James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 26 Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team 27 Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:04:18 28 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:04:21 29 Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway 0:04:41 30 Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:04:59 31 Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:05:55 32 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 0:05:59 33 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 0:06:03 34 Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:06:23 35 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:06:35 36 Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:06:49 37 Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team 0:07:22 38 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:07:23 39 Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team 0:07:37 40 Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:07:40 41 Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:08:06 42 Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:10:08 43 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway 0:10:10 44 Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:10:50 45 Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team 0:11:28 46 Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team 0:11:57 47 Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle 0:13:09 48 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:13:27 49 Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp 0:13:50 50 Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:15:05 51 Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:15:26 52 Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:15:34 53 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:16:03 54 Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:17:17 55 Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:19:03 56 Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team 0:19:07 57 Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp 0:22:21 58 Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:22:51 59 Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team 0:22:54 60 Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team 0:23:29 61 Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia 0:26:32 62 Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:26:50 63 Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:30:06 64 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:31:29 65 Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:31:33 66 Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team 0:31:36 67 Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:31:50 68 Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp 0:32:05 69 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:32:11 70 Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team 0:32:27 71 Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:34:58 72 Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team 0:35:14 73 Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:35:27 74 Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:37:30 75 Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp 0:41:12 76 Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team 0:41:20 77 Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz 0:42:44 78 Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:43:00 79 James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:43:16 80 Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:44:34 81 Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:47:55 82 Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team 0:50:34 83 Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:50:43 84 Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:52:27 85 Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz 0:53:01 86 Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz 0:55:32 87 Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp 1:06:07 88 Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 1:09:27 89 Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team 1:17:20 90 John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles 1:19:55 91 Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals 1:25:52 92 Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals 1:42:47

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche 32 pts 2 Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia 30 3 Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team 12 4 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche 12 5 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche 8 6 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 6 7 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway 6 8 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway 6 9 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 6 10 Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 4 11 James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 4 12 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida 4 13 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway 4 14 Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway 2 15 Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway 2 16 Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 2 17 James Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles 2 18 Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia 9 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche 7 3 Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 7 4 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 4 5 Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team 3 6 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche 2 7 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway 2 8 Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 2 9 Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles 2 10 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 1 11 Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team 1 12 Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway 1 13 Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle 1

Under 23 rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 12:39:33 2 George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team 0:00:34 3 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:38 4 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:00:41 5 Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle 0:00:52 6 Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:01:57 7 Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team 0:02:01 8 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:02:05 9 Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:02:09 10 James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 11 Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team 12 Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:02:18 13 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:02:21 14 Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway 0:02:41 15 Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:03:55 16 Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:04:23 17 Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:04:49 18 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:05:23 19 Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team 0:05:37 20 Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:05:40 21 Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:08:08 22 Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:08:50 23 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:11:27 24 Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:13:05 25 Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:13:34 26 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:14:03 27 Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:17:03 28 Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team 0:17:07 29 Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:20:51 30 Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:28:06 31 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:29:29 32 Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team 0:29:36 33 Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:29:50 34 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:30:11 35 Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:32:58 36 Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:33:27 37 Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team 0:39:20 38 Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz 0:40:44 39 James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:41:16 40 Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:42:34 41 Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:45:55 42 Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:50:27 43 Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 1:07:27 44 Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team 1:15:20