Thompson claims opening stage

Jayco-2XU make up podium with Jamieson, Davison

The lead break was on the alert for constant attacks before the finish in Pittsworth

(Image credit: Peloton Images)
Search2Retain's Thomas Donald

(Image credit: Peloton Images)
The New Zealand Under 23 team competing at the 2011 Tour of Toowoomba

(Image credit: Peloton Images)
Rhys Gillett (main) with Chris Jongewaard from Team Jayco-2XU in the lead group on stage one of the Tour of Toowoomba

(Image credit: Peloton Images)
The break fights the strong cross-winds around Pittsworth

(Image credit: Peloton Images)
Jayco-2XU's Chris Jongewaard spent the day in the lead group

(Image credit: Peloton Images)
Budget Forklifts were working hard to win today's first stage

(Image credit: Peloton Images)
The lead break closes in on the finishing circuit in Pittsworth

(Image credit: Peloton Images)

Tineli Racing's Peter Thompson took out the opening stage of the Tour of Toowomba, a 138 kilometre circuit starting and finishing in the town of Pittsworth. Thompson had the speed to outkick a group of around half a dozen riders at the finish line which stayed away for the majority of the stage, with Jayco-2XU's Mark Jamieson and Luke Davison claiming the minor placings.

The stage covered a lot of the area devastated by the Queensland floods earlier this year, with some of the parcours having to be changed following damage to the roads. Many riders suffered punctures, particularly early on in the race.

Raced over largely flat roads the stage was marked by strong cross-winds which split the peloton after the first 25 kilometres with the Genesys Wealth Advisers and Jayco-2XU teams dominant. The race pace was high, with an average of 47 kilometres an hour held for all but the last 30 kilometres.

"It was all about conserving energy really and trying to sit in the top 10 out of the wind and conserving energy for the sprint," said race winner Thompson.

As the front group moved closer towards Pittsworth, the front group came under attack from within, with Jamieson and another of his teammates, Nick Dougall moving off the front in a last-ditch effort. Genesys pulled the group back together with 5 kilometres to go.

"There were some good strong riders off the front, but myself being a sprinter I wasn't too concerned with trying to go with them, I was just crossing my fingers that it would come down to a bunch kick which it did," explained Thompson.

Tomorrow's second stage should have a huge bearing on the final general classification, with three KOM's in the 108 kilometres, with the final third of the race largely uphill. The race will visit the town of Grantham, in the Lockyer Valley, which was hit by a huge wall of water during the floods, leaving 12 dead and dozens more missing.

Results

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Thompson (Tinelli Racing)3:27:13
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
3Calvin Watson (Jayco - VIS)
4Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2- XU)
5Luke Davison (Jayco 2- XU)
6Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
7Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
8Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
9Michael England (Team Budget Forklifts)
10Neil Van Der Van (Search2Retain)
11Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
12David Edwards (QAS)0:00:03
13Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
14Hayden Mccormick (New Zealand)
15Andrew Sime (Plan B)
16Chris Jongewaard (Jayco 2- XU)
17Nic Sanderson (Jayco - VIS)
18Stuart Mulhern (ZipVit)
19Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
20Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
21Joshua Taylor (BikeBug.Com)
22Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
23Brenton Jones (LSD Sports.Com)
24Andrew Crawley (BikeBug.Com)
25Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2- XU)0:00:11
26Rhys Gillett (Jayco 2- XU)
27Bevan Mason (Tinelli Racing)0:01:56
28Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
29Joel Lewis (Tinelli Racing)
30Correy Edmed (Balmoral)0:12:44
31Geoff Straub (BikeBug.Com)0:12:47
32Matthew Chew (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)
33Dion Smith (New Zealand)
34William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
35Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
36Ben Cutajar (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:14:34
37Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)0:14:48
38Nicholas Woods (Team Down Under)0:15:57
39Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:16:38
40James Llewellyn (Balmoral)0:16:46
41Stephen Alexander (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles)0:17:04
42Ric Sanders (Jayco - VIS)
43David Demarco (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)
44Jarad Rowney (Team Down Under)
45Evan Hull (Jayco - VIS)
46Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
47Neil Manning (Plan B)
48Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)
49Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
50Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
51Jesse Kerrison (QAS)
52Brendan Beavon (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles)
53Richard Allen (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)
54Ryan Macanally (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
55Peter Loft (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
56Nicholas Schultz (QAS)
57Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
58Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
59Michael Hosking (Tinelli Racing)
60Julian Hamill (BikeBug.Com)
61Blake Hose (John West Cycling)
62Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
63Ryan Obst (Jayco 2- XU)
64Willam Draffen (Team Down Under)
65Michael Sargeant (Team Down Under)
66Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)
67Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
68Joel Strachan (LSD Sports.Com)
69Thomas Donald (Search2Retain)
70Christopher Klem (Tinelli Racing)
71Thomas Collier (Tinelli Racing)
72Shannon O'brien (John West Cycling)
73Brendan Cole (Team Budget Forklifts)
74Tobias Boylan (ZipVit)
75Bradley Davis (ZipVit)
76Daniel Mcculloch (ZipVit)
77Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
78Callum O'sullivan (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles)
79Samuel Volkers (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles)
80Benjamin Hill (Suzuki / Trek)
81James Orman (New Zealand)
82Stephen Bomball (Suzuki / Trek)
83Andrew Martin (Plan B)
84David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)
85Carlo Baradenilla (Plan B)
86Justin Vanstone (Team Down Under)
87Aiden Mckenzie (Uni Forty Winks)
88Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
89Tony Mann (ZipVit)
90Hamish Schreurs (New Zealand)0:17:09
91Tom Bentley (Uni Forty Winks)
92Matthew Werrell (Team Down Under)
93Chris Pryor (ZipVit)
94Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
95Benjamin Manson (Uni Forty Winks)
96Philip Jermyn (Suzuki / Trek)
97Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)
98Cameron Brindley (LSD Sports.Com)0:19:38
99Rafael Vanikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
100Andrew Mcafee (Balmoral)
101Gabriel Carey (LSD Sports.Com)0:29:40
102David Hanson (Uni Forty Winks)
103Matthew Sherwin (LSD Sports.Com)
104Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
105Sam Rutherford (BikeBug.Com)
106Alex Wohler (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:31:49
107Aaron Christiansen (LSD Sports.Com)0:32:48
108Jake Magee (BikeBug.Com)0:33:21
109Brendan Hill (QAS)0:39:24
110Matthew Murray (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles)
111James Butler (John West Cycling)0:54:44
112Taylor Charlton (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles)0:54:45

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers5pts
2Peter Thompson (Aus) Tinelli Racing5
3Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers3
4Andrew Sime (Aus) Plan B3
5Mark Jamieson (Aus) Jayco 2- XU2
6Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers2
7Luke Davison (Aus) Jayco 2- XU1
8Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco - VIS1
9Brian Mcleod (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts1
10Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Jayco 2- XU1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8pts
2Calvin Watson (Jayco - VIS)7
3Bevan Mason (Tinelli Racing)5
4Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)4
5Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
6Michael England (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jayco 2- XU10:21:42
2Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:03
3Team Budget Forklifts0:01:56
4Tinelli Racing0:03:49
5BikeBug.Com0:12:50
6Jayco - VIS0:14:48
7Plan B0:17:04
8Pure Tasmania & Deloitte0:17:07
9New Zealand0:29:48
10QAS0:34:05
11John West Cycling
12Search2Retain
13ZipVit0:34:08
14LSD Sports.Com0:36:42
15Suzuki / Trek0:46:52
16Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team
17Erdinger Alkoholfrei0:48:13
18Balmoral0:49:05
19Team Down Under0:50:02
20Campos - Ashgrove Cycles0:51:09
21Uni Forty Winks0:51:19

