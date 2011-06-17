Image 1 of 8 The lead break was on the alert for constant attacks before the finish in Pittsworth (Image credit: Peloton Images) Image 2 of 8 Search2Retain's Thomas Donald (Image credit: Peloton Images) Image 3 of 8 The New Zealand Under 23 team competing at the 2011 Tour of Toowoomba (Image credit: Peloton Images) Image 4 of 8 Rhys Gillett (main) with Chris Jongewaard from Team Jayco-2XU in the lead group on stage one of the Tour of Toowoomba (Image credit: Peloton Images) Image 5 of 8 The break fights the strong cross-winds around Pittsworth (Image credit: Peloton Images) Image 6 of 8 Jayco-2XU's Chris Jongewaard spent the day in the lead group (Image credit: Peloton Images) Image 7 of 8 Budget Forklifts were working hard to win today's first stage (Image credit: Peloton Images) Image 8 of 8 The lead break closes in on the finishing circuit in Pittsworth (Image credit: Peloton Images)

Tineli Racing's Peter Thompson took out the opening stage of the Tour of Toowomba, a 138 kilometre circuit starting and finishing in the town of Pittsworth. Thompson had the speed to outkick a group of around half a dozen riders at the finish line which stayed away for the majority of the stage, with Jayco-2XU's Mark Jamieson and Luke Davison claiming the minor placings.

The stage covered a lot of the area devastated by the Queensland floods earlier this year, with some of the parcours having to be changed following damage to the roads. Many riders suffered punctures, particularly early on in the race.

Raced over largely flat roads the stage was marked by strong cross-winds which split the peloton after the first 25 kilometres with the Genesys Wealth Advisers and Jayco-2XU teams dominant. The race pace was high, with an average of 47 kilometres an hour held for all but the last 30 kilometres.

"It was all about conserving energy really and trying to sit in the top 10 out of the wind and conserving energy for the sprint," said race winner Thompson.

As the front group moved closer towards Pittsworth, the front group came under attack from within, with Jamieson and another of his teammates, Nick Dougall moving off the front in a last-ditch effort. Genesys pulled the group back together with 5 kilometres to go.

"There were some good strong riders off the front, but myself being a sprinter I wasn't too concerned with trying to go with them, I was just crossing my fingers that it would come down to a bunch kick which it did," explained Thompson.

Tomorrow's second stage should have a huge bearing on the final general classification, with three KOM's in the 108 kilometres, with the final third of the race largely uphill. The race will visit the town of Grantham, in the Lockyer Valley, which was hit by a huge wall of water during the floods, leaving 12 dead and dozens more missing.

Results

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Thompson (Tinelli Racing) 3:27:13 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 Calvin Watson (Jayco - VIS) 4 Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2- XU) 5 Luke Davison (Jayco 2- XU) 6 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 Michael England (Team Budget Forklifts) 10 Neil Van Der Van (Search2Retain) 11 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling) 12 David Edwards (QAS) 0:00:03 13 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 14 Hayden Mccormick (New Zealand) 15 Andrew Sime (Plan B) 16 Chris Jongewaard (Jayco 2- XU) 17 Nic Sanderson (Jayco - VIS) 18 Stuart Mulhern (ZipVit) 19 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 20 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 21 Joshua Taylor (BikeBug.Com) 22 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 23 Brenton Jones (LSD Sports.Com) 24 Andrew Crawley (BikeBug.Com) 25 Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2- XU) 0:00:11 26 Rhys Gillett (Jayco 2- XU) 27 Bevan Mason (Tinelli Racing) 0:01:56 28 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 29 Joel Lewis (Tinelli Racing) 30 Correy Edmed (Balmoral) 0:12:44 31 Geoff Straub (BikeBug.Com) 0:12:47 32 Matthew Chew (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team) 33 Dion Smith (New Zealand) 34 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 35 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 36 Ben Cutajar (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) 0:14:34 37 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 0:14:48 38 Nicholas Woods (Team Down Under) 0:15:57 39 Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) 0:16:38 40 James Llewellyn (Balmoral) 0:16:46 41 Stephen Alexander (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles) 0:17:04 42 Ric Sanders (Jayco - VIS) 43 David Demarco (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team) 44 Jarad Rowney (Team Down Under) 45 Evan Hull (Jayco - VIS) 46 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 47 Neil Manning (Plan B) 48 Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team) 49 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 50 Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts) 51 Jesse Kerrison (QAS) 52 Brendan Beavon (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles) 53 Richard Allen (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team) 54 Ryan Macanally (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) 55 Peter Loft (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 56 Nicholas Schultz (QAS) 57 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 58 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 59 Michael Hosking (Tinelli Racing) 60 Julian Hamill (BikeBug.Com) 61 Blake Hose (John West Cycling) 62 Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 63 Ryan Obst (Jayco 2- XU) 64 Willam Draffen (Team Down Under) 65 Michael Sargeant (Team Down Under) 66 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team) 67 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 68 Joel Strachan (LSD Sports.Com) 69 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain) 70 Christopher Klem (Tinelli Racing) 71 Thomas Collier (Tinelli Racing) 72 Shannon O'brien (John West Cycling) 73 Brendan Cole (Team Budget Forklifts) 74 Tobias Boylan (ZipVit) 75 Bradley Davis (ZipVit) 76 Daniel Mcculloch (ZipVit) 77 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 78 Callum O'sullivan (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles) 79 Samuel Volkers (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles) 80 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki / Trek) 81 James Orman (New Zealand) 82 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki / Trek) 83 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 84 David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team) 85 Carlo Baradenilla (Plan B) 86 Justin Vanstone (Team Down Under) 87 Aiden Mckenzie (Uni Forty Winks) 88 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 89 Tony Mann (ZipVit) 90 Hamish Schreurs (New Zealand) 0:17:09 91 Tom Bentley (Uni Forty Winks) 92 Matthew Werrell (Team Down Under) 93 Chris Pryor (ZipVit) 94 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 95 Benjamin Manson (Uni Forty Winks) 96 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki / Trek) 97 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain) 98 Cameron Brindley (LSD Sports.Com) 0:19:38 99 Rafael Vanikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) 100 Andrew Mcafee (Balmoral) 101 Gabriel Carey (LSD Sports.Com) 0:29:40 102 David Hanson (Uni Forty Winks) 103 Matthew Sherwin (LSD Sports.Com) 104 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 105 Sam Rutherford (BikeBug.Com) 106 Alex Wohler (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) 0:31:49 107 Aaron Christiansen (LSD Sports.Com) 0:32:48 108 Jake Magee (BikeBug.Com) 0:33:21 109 Brendan Hill (QAS) 0:39:24 110 Matthew Murray (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles) 111 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:54:44 112 Taylor Charlton (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles) 0:54:45

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 5 pts 2 Peter Thompson (Aus) Tinelli Racing 5 3 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 3 4 Andrew Sime (Aus) Plan B 3 5 Mark Jamieson (Aus) Jayco 2- XU 2 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 2 7 Luke Davison (Aus) Jayco 2- XU 1 8 Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco - VIS 1 9 Brian Mcleod (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 1 10 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Jayco 2- XU 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 pts 2 Calvin Watson (Jayco - VIS) 7 3 Bevan Mason (Tinelli Racing) 5 4 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 6 Michael England (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jayco 2- XU 10:21:42 2 Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:03 3 Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:56 4 Tinelli Racing 0:03:49 5 BikeBug.Com 0:12:50 6 Jayco - VIS 0:14:48 7 Plan B 0:17:04 8 Pure Tasmania & Deloitte 0:17:07 9 New Zealand 0:29:48 10 QAS 0:34:05 11 John West Cycling 12 Search2Retain 13 ZipVit 0:34:08 14 LSD Sports.Com 0:36:42 15 Suzuki / Trek 0:46:52 16 Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team 17 Erdinger Alkoholfrei 0:48:13 18 Balmoral 0:49:05 19 Team Down Under 0:50:02 20 Campos - Ashgrove Cycles 0:51:09 21 Uni Forty Winks 0:51:19

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Thompson (Tinelli Racing) 3:27:01 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:02 3 Calvin Watson (Jayco - VIS) 0:00:05 4 Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2- XU) 0:00:06 5 Luke Davison (Jayco 2- XU) 0:00:08 6 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:10 7 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 Michael England (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:11 10 Neil Van Der Van (Search2Retain) 0:00:12 11 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling) 12 David Edwards (QAS) 13 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 14 Hayden Mccormick (New Zealand) 15 Andrew Sime (Plan B) 16 Chris Jongewaard (Jayco 2- XU) 0:00:14 17 Nic Sanderson (Jayco - VIS) 0:00:15 18 Stuart Mulhern (ZipVit) 19 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 20 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 21 Joshua Taylor (BikeBug.Com) 22 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 23 Brenton Jones (LSD Sports.Com) 24 Andrew Crawley (BikeBug.Com) 25 Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2- XU) 0:00:23 26 Rhys Gillett (Jayco 2- XU) 27 Bevan Mason (Tinelli Racing) 0:02:05 28 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:08 29 Joel Lewis (Tinelli Racing) 30 Correy Edmed (Balmoral) 0:12:56 31 Geoff Straub (BikeBug.Com) 0:12:59 32 Matthew Chew (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team) 33 Dion Smith (New Zealand) 34 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 35 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 36 Ben Cutajar (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) 0:14:46 37 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 0:15:00 38 Nicholas Woods (Team Down Under) 0:16:09 39 Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) 0:16:50 40 James Llewellyn (Balmoral) 0:16:58 41 Stephen Alexander (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles) 0:17:16 42 Ric Sanders (Jayco - VIS) 43 David Demarco (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team) 44 Jarad Rowney (Team Down Under) 45 Evan Hull (Jayco - VIS) 46 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 47 Neil Manning (Plan B) 48 Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team) 49 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 50 Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts) 51 Jesse Kerrison (QAS) 52 Brendan Beavon (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles) 53 Richard Allen (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team) 54 Ryan Macanally (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) 55 Peter Loft (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 56 Nicholas Schultz (QAS) 57 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 58 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 59 Michael Hosking (Tinelli Racing) 60 Julian Hamill (BikeBug.Com) 61 Blake Hose (John West Cycling) 62 Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 63 Ryan Obst (Jayco 2- XU) 64 Willam Draffen (Team Down Under) 65 Michael Sargeant (Team Down Under) 66 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team) 67 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 68 Joel Strachan (LSD Sports.Com) 69 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain) 70 Christopher Klem (Tinelli Racing) 71 Thomas Collier (Tinelli Racing) 72 Shannon O'brien (John West Cycling) 73 Brendan Cole (Team Budget Forklifts) 74 Tobias Boylan (ZipVit) 75 Bradley Davis (ZipVit) 76 Daniel Mcculloch (ZipVit) 77 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 78 Callum O'sullivan (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles) 79 Samuel Volkers (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles) 80 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki / Trek) 81 James Orman (New Zealand) 82 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki / Trek) 83 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 84 David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team) 85 Carlo Baradenilla (Plan B) 86 Justin Vanstone (Team Down Under) 87 Aiden Mckenzie (Uni Forty Winks) 88 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 89 Tony Mann (ZipVit) 90 Hamish Schreurs (New Zealand) 0:17:21 91 Tom Bentley (Uni Forty Winks) 92 Matthew Werrell (Team Down Under) 93 Chris Pryor (ZipVit) 94 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 95 Benjamin Manson (Uni Forty Winks) 96 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki / Trek) 97 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain) 98 Cameron Brindley (LSD Sports.Com) 0:19:50 99 Rafael Vanikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) 100 Andrew Mcafee (Balmoral) 101 Gabriel Carey (LSD Sports.Com) 0:29:52 102 David Hanson (Uni Forty Winks) 103 Matthew Sherwin (LSD Sports.Com) 104 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 105 Sam Rutherford (BikeBug.Com) 106 Alex Wohler (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) 0:32:01 107 Aaron Christiansen (LSD Sports.Com) 0:33:00 108 Jake Magee (BikeBug.Com) 0:33:33 109 Brendan Hill (QAS) 0:39:36 110 Matthew Murray (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles) 111 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:54:56 112 Taylor Charlton (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles) 0:54:57

