South African has a Ball in the final sprint
Oledan speeds past Suzuki for second
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Ball (RSA) DCM Team
|3:14:11
|2
|Tots Oledan (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|3
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|4
|Vincent Ang (Sin) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|5
|David Mccann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|6
|Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|7
|Ronnel Hualda (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|8
|Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|9
|N Khangarid (Mgl) Snow Leopard
|10
|Sascha Damrow (Ger) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|11
|Timo Scholz (Ger) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|12
|Davadilla Warren (Phi) Tanduay T5
|13
|Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21 Team
|14
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|15
|Nikko Cortez (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|16
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:00:05
|17
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|18
|Bernard Luzon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|19
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|20
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|21
|Santy Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss
|22
|Nilson Mangahis (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|23
|Pieter Seyffert (RSA) DCM Team
|24
|Reinhard Gorrantes (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:00:11
|25
|Lord Anthony Del Rosario (Phi) Extra Joss
|26
|Orly Villanueva (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|27
|Mark Rhome Antonio (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|28
|Ninoy Bolleser (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|29
|Joseph Millanes (Phi) Smart
|30
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|31
|Alfredo Asuncion (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|32
|Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM Team
|0:00:13
|33
|Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team
|34
|Joel Calderon (Phi) Smart
|35
|Ronald Gorrantes (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|36
|Jeffrey Monton (Phi) Air21 Team
|37
|Nino Surban (Phi) Air21 Team
|38
|Ryan Serapio (Phi) Extra Joss
|39
|Randy Olog (Phi) Extra Joss
|40
|Bin Hashim Junnaidi (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|41
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|42
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|43
|Ray Martin (Phi) Extra Joss
|44
|Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
|45
|Renato Sembrano (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|46
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|47
|Margarito Platilla (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|48
|Dominador Marana (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|49
|Bryant Sepno (Phi) Tanduay T5
|50
|Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
|51
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|52
|Julius Diaz (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|53
|Renier Clauna (Phi) Air21 Team
|54
|Reynaldo Navarro (Phi) Air21 Team
|55
|Jaybop Pagnanawon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|56
|Victor Espiritu (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:00:19
|57
|Emelito Atilano (Phi) Smart
|58
|Jason Garillo (Phi) Smart
|59
|Daniel Asto (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|60
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|61
|Michael Ochoa (Phi) Tanduay T5
|62
|Dennis Ungria (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:00:25
|63
|Allen Travis (RSA) DCM Team
|0:00:29
|64
|Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:00:33
|65
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:00:35
|66
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:00:42
|67
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:00:52
|68
|Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM Team
|0:01:05
|69
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:01:06
|70
|Jeremy Maartens (RSA) DCM Team
|0:02:15
|71
|Jay Tolentino (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:03:13
|72
|Mazid Karmers (Ned) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|0:05:32
|73
|Mark Guevarra (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:05:59
|74
|Benito Lopez (Phi) Tanduay T5
|75
|Oscar Fronda (Phi) Tanduay T5
|76
|Jonathan Rombaon (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:10:57
|77
|Jomer Villamayor (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:12:55
|78
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|0:13:07
|79
|Noel Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|80
|Emmanuel Opena (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|81
|Camilo Bantayan (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|82
|Dolor Leal (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|83
|Carlos Nadyahan (Phi) Tanduay T5
|84
|Fredinand Pablo (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|85
|Larry Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss
|86
|Gino Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|87
|Kh Purevsuren (Mgl) Snow Leopard
|0:13:13
|88
|Michael John David (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:13:15
|89
|Kee Meng Ang (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|90
|Rommel Vargas (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:13:56
|91
|Henry Rambayong (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|92
|A Naranbat (Mgl) Snow Leopard
|0:16:42
|DNF
|Ronnel Berbasal (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|DNF
|Putera Bin Yusoff Adi (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shimano Racing
|9:42:33
|2
|Ccn Sportwear - Colossi
|3
|American Vinyl Lpgma
|0:00:05
|4
|7-Eleven Racing Team
|5
|Dcm Team
|0:00:18
|6
|Air21 Team
|0:00:26
|7
|Giant Art
|8
|Extra Joss
|0:00:27
|9
|Wow Fiesta Team
|10
|Batang Tagaytay
|0:00:31
|11
|Tanduay T5
|0:00:32
|12
|Smart
|0:00:37
|13
|Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|0:26:27
|14
|Ocbc Singapore Cycling Team
|0:26:35
|15
|Snow Leopard
|0:29:55
|16
|Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:36:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Mccann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|8:05:12
|2
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:02:39
|3
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:02:41
|4
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:04:27
|5
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:05:22
|6
|Joel Calderon (Phi) Smart
|0:05:24
|7
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|0:05:41
|8
|Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team
|0:06:38
|9
|Sascha Damrow (Ger) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|0:07:03
|10
|Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:07:07
|11
|Ronnel Hualda (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:07:51
|12
|Joseph Millanes (Phi) Smart
|0:08:02
|13
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:10:33
|14
|Davadilla Warren (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:10:37
|15
|Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
|0:10:53
|16
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:10:58
|17
|Santy Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:11:31
|18
|Ryan Serapio (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:11:39
|19
|Nikko Cortez (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:12:21
|20
|Julius Diaz (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:12:46
|21
|Emelito Atilano (Phi) Smart
|0:12:52
|22
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:13:04
|23
|Renier Clauna (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:13:12
|24
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:13:36
|25
|Randy Olog (Phi) Extra Joss
|26
|Lord Anthony Del Rosario (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:14:00
|27
|Mark Rhome Antonio (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:16:01
|28
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:16:18
|29
|Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM Team
|0:16:39
|30
|Timo Scholz (Ger) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|0:16:56
|31
|Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
|0:17:09
|32
|Reynaldo Navarro (Phi) Air21 Team
|33
|Tots Oledan (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:17:13
|34
|Jason Garillo (Phi) Smart
|0:17:15
|35
|Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:17:19
|36
|Nilson Mangahis (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:17:24
|37
|Ronald Gorrantes (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:17:32
|38
|Renato Sembrano (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:17:37
|39
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:17:48
|40
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|0:18:00
|41
|Mark Guevarra (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:18:32
|42
|Pieter Seyffert (RSA) DCM Team
|0:18:34
|43
|Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:19:02
|44
|Alfredo Asuncion (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:19:09
|45
|James Ball (RSA) DCM Team
|0:19:24
|46
|Michael Ochoa (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:19:41
|47
|Victor Espiritu (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:19:53
|48
|Daniel Asto (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|49
|Orly Villanueva (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:20:01
|50
|Reinhard Gorrantes (Phi) Extra Joss
|51
|Ninoy Bolleser (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|52
|Dominador Marana (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:20:05
|53
|Fredinand Pablo (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:20:08
|54
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:20:16
|55
|Bernard Luzon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:21:26
|56
|Vincent Ang (Sin) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|0:22:36
|57
|Jeffrey Monton (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:22:51
|58
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:22:59
|59
|Dennis Ungria (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:23:01
|60
|Margarito Platilla (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|0:23:39
|61
|Allen Travis (RSA) DCM Team
|0:24:23
|62
|Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM Team
|0:24:24
|63
|Bryant Sepno (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:25:08
|64
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:26:50
|65
|Ray Martin (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:30:13
|66
|Oscar Fronda (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:30:18
|67
|Jay Tolentino (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:30:33
|68
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:31:10
|69
|Carlos Nadyahan (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:33:09
|70
|Jaybop Pagnanawon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:33:12
|71
|Nino Surban (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:35:27
|72
|Jomer Villamayor (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:35:58
|73
|Mazid Karmers (Ned) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|0:36:39
|74
|Larry Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:37:19
|75
|Jeremy Maartens (RSA) DCM Team
|0:38:23
|76
|Benito Lopez (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:39:14
|77
|Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:39:40
|78
|N Khangarid (Mgl) Snow Leopard
|0:40:12
|79
|Dolor Leal (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:40:27
|80
|Michael John David (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:40:35
|81
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|0:42:18
|82
|Rommel Vargas (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:42:45
|83
|Camilo Bantayan (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|0:52:57
|84
|Bin Hashim Junnaidi (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|0:59:42
|85
|Kh Purevsuren (Mgl) Snow Leopard
|1:03:42
|86
|A Naranbat (Mgl) Snow Leopard
|1:04:49
|87
|Jonathan Rombaon (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|1:06:16
|88
|Kee Meng Ang (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|1:13:01
|89
|Noel Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|1:19:45
|90
|Henry Rambayong (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|1:20:32
|91
|Emmanuel Opena (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|1:20:38
|92
|Gino Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|1:29:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Seyffert (RSA) DCM Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|21
|3
|David Mccann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|18
|4
|James Ball (RSA) DCM Team
|17
|5
|Tots Oledan (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|13
|6
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|12
|7
|Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21 Team
|12
|8
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|10
|9
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|8
|10
|Sascha Damrow (Ger) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|8
|11
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|8
|12
|Vincent Ang (Sin) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|8
|13
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|7
|14
|Alfredo Asuncion (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|7
|15
|Joel Calderon (Phi) Smart
|6
|16
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|5
|17
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|5
|18
|Ronnel Hualda (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|4
|19
|N Khangarid (Mgl) Snow Leopard
|4
|20
|Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team
|3
|21
|Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|3
|22
|Fredinand Pablo (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Mccann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|6
|3
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|5
|4
|Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team
|4
|5
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|3
|6
|Fredinand Pablo (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|3
|7
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|8:07:51
|2
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:00:02
|3
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:01:48
|4
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:02:43
|5
|Joel Calderon (Phi) Smart
|0:02:45
|6
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|0:03:02
|7
|Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:04:28
|8
|Ronnel Hualda (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:05:12
|9
|Joseph Millanes (Phi) Smart
|0:05:23
|10
|Davadilla Warren (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:07:58
|11
|Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
|0:08:14
|12
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:08:19
|13
|Santy Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:08:52
|14
|Ryan Serapio (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:09:00
|15
|Nikko Cortez (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:09:42
|16
|Julius Diaz (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:10:07
|17
|Emelito Atilano (Phi) Smart
|0:10:13
|18
|Renier Clauna (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:10:33
|19
|Randy Olog (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:10:57
|20
|Lord Anthony Del Rosario (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:11:21
|21
|Mark Rhome Antonio (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:13:22
|22
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:13:39
|23
|Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
|0:14:30
|24
|Reynaldo Navarro (Phi) Air21 Team
|25
|Tots Oledan (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:14:34
|26
|Jason Garillo (Phi) Smart
|0:14:36
|27
|Nilson Mangahis (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:14:45
|28
|Ronald Gorrantes (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:14:53
|29
|Renato Sembrano (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:14:58
|30
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:15:09
|31
|Mark Guevarra (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:15:53
|32
|Alfredo Asuncion (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:16:30
|33
|Michael Ochoa (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:17:02
|34
|Victor Espiritu (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:17:14
|35
|Daniel Asto (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|36
|Orly Villanueva (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:17:22
|37
|Reinhard Gorrantes (Phi) Extra Joss
|38
|Ninoy Bolleser (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|39
|Dominador Marana (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:17:26
|40
|Fredinand Pablo (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:17:29
|41
|Bernard Luzon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:18:47
|42
|Jeffrey Monton (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:20:12
|43
|Dennis Ungria (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:20:22
|44
|Margarito Platilla (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|0:21:00
|45
|Bryant Sepno (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:22:29
|46
|Ray Martin (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:27:34
|47
|Oscar Fronda (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:27:39
|48
|Jay Tolentino (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:27:54
|49
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:28:31
|50
|Carlos Nadyahan (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:30:30
|51
|Jaybop Pagnanawon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:30:33
|52
|Nino Surban (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:32:48
|53
|Jomer Villamayor (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:33:19
|54
|Larry Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:34:40
|55
|Benito Lopez (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:36:35
|56
|Dolor Leal (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:37:48
|57
|Michael John David (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:37:56
|58
|Rommel Vargas (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:40:06
|59
|Camilo Bantayan (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|0:50:18
|60
|Jonathan Rombaon (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|1:03:37
|61
|Noel Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|1:17:06
|62
|Henry Rambayong (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|1:17:53
|63
|Emmanuel Opena (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|1:17:59
|64
|Gino Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|1:26:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|8:09:39
|2
|Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team
|0:02:11
|3
|Ryan Serapio (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:07:12
|4
|Nikko Cortez (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:07:54
|5
|Lord Anthony Del Rosario (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:09:33
|6
|Mark Rhome Antonio (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:11:34
|7
|Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM Team
|0:12:12
|8
|Tots Oledan (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:12:46
|9
|Michael Ochoa (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:15:14
|10
|Daniel Asto (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:15:26
|11
|Dominador Marana (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:15:38
|12
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:15:49
|13
|Dennis Ungria (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:18:34
|14
|Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM Team
|0:19:57
|15
|Ray Martin (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:25:46
|16
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:26:43
|17
|Jaybop Pagnanawon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:28:45
|18
|Nino Surban (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:31:00
|19
|Mazid Karmers (Ned) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|0:32:12
|20
|N Khangarid (Mgl) Snow Leopard
|0:35:45
|21
|Michael John David (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:36:08
|22
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|0:37:51
|23
|Noel Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|1:15:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|American Vinyl Lpgma
|24:32:07
|2
|Smart
|0:02:30
|3
|7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:08:16
|4
|Batang Tagaytay
|0:15:18
|5
|Extra Joss
|0:20:11
|6
|Giant Art
|0:20:14
|7
|Air21 Team
|0:21:03
|8
|Shimano Racing
|0:23:46
|9
|Ccn Sportwear - Colossi
|0:25:24
|10
|Dcm Team
|0:25:25
|11
|Tanduay T5
|0:34:02
|12
|Wow Fiesta Team
|0:42:34
|13
|Camsur Water Sports Complex
|1:37:59
|14
|Ocbc Singapore Cycling Team
|2:14:32
|15
|Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|2:17:15
|16
|Snow Leopard
|2:32:12
