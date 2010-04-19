Trending

South African has a Ball in the final sprint

Oledan speeds past Suzuki for second

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Ball (RSA) DCM Team3:14:11
2Tots Oledan (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
3Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
4Vincent Ang (Sin) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
5David Mccann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
6Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing
7Ronnel Hualda (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
8Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing
9N Khangarid (Mgl) Snow Leopard
10Sascha Damrow (Ger) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
11Timo Scholz (Ger) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
12Davadilla Warren (Phi) Tanduay T5
13Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21 Team
14Merculio Ramos (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
15Nikko Cortez (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
16Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:00:05
17Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
18Bernard Luzon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
19Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
20Baler Ravina (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
21Santy Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss
22Nilson Mangahis (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
23Pieter Seyffert (RSA) DCM Team
24Reinhard Gorrantes (Phi) Extra Joss0:00:11
25Lord Anthony Del Rosario (Phi) Extra Joss
26Orly Villanueva (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
27Mark Rhome Antonio (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
28Ninoy Bolleser (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
29Joseph Millanes (Phi) Smart
30Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
31Alfredo Asuncion (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
32Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM Team0:00:13
33Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team
34Joel Calderon (Phi) Smart
35Ronald Gorrantes (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
36Jeffrey Monton (Phi) Air21 Team
37Nino Surban (Phi) Air21 Team
38Ryan Serapio (Phi) Extra Joss
39Randy Olog (Phi) Extra Joss
40Bin Hashim Junnaidi (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
41Sherwin Carrera (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
42Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
43Ray Martin (Phi) Extra Joss
44Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
45Renato Sembrano (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
46Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
47Margarito Platilla (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
48Dominador Marana (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
49Bryant Sepno (Phi) Tanduay T5
50Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
51Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
52Julius Diaz (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
53Renier Clauna (Phi) Air21 Team
54Reynaldo Navarro (Phi) Air21 Team
55Jaybop Pagnanawon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
56Victor Espiritu (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:00:19
57Emelito Atilano (Phi) Smart
58Jason Garillo (Phi) Smart
59Daniel Asto (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
60Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
61Michael Ochoa (Phi) Tanduay T5
62Dennis Ungria (Phi) Tanduay T50:00:25
63Allen Travis (RSA) DCM Team0:00:29
64Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:00:33
65Mark Bonzo (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:00:35
66Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:00:42
67Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:00:52
68Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM Team0:01:05
69Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:01:06
70Jeremy Maartens (RSA) DCM Team0:02:15
71Jay Tolentino (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:03:13
72Mazid Karmers (Ned) CCN Sportswear-Colossi0:05:32
73Mark Guevarra (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:05:59
74Benito Lopez (Phi) Tanduay T5
75Oscar Fronda (Phi) Tanduay T5
76Jonathan Rombaon (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:10:57
77Jomer Villamayor (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:12:55
78Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team0:13:07
79Noel Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
80Emmanuel Opena (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
81Camilo Bantayan (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
82Dolor Leal (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
83Carlos Nadyahan (Phi) Tanduay T5
84Fredinand Pablo (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
85Larry Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss
86Gino Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
87Kh Purevsuren (Mgl) Snow Leopard0:13:13
88Michael John David (Phi) Air21 Team0:13:15
89Kee Meng Ang (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
90Rommel Vargas (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:13:56
91Henry Rambayong (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
92A Naranbat (Mgl) Snow Leopard0:16:42
DNFRonnel Berbasal (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
DNFPutera Bin Yusoff Adi (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shimano Racing9:42:33
2Ccn Sportwear - Colossi
3American Vinyl Lpgma0:00:05
47-Eleven Racing Team
5Dcm Team0:00:18
6Air21 Team0:00:26
7Giant Art
8Extra Joss0:00:27
9Wow Fiesta Team
10Batang Tagaytay0:00:31
11Tanduay T50:00:32
12Smart0:00:37
13Camsur Lagos Del Rey0:26:27
14Ocbc Singapore Cycling Team0:26:35
15Snow Leopard0:29:55
16Camsur Water Sports Complex0:36:59

General Classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Mccann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team8:05:12
2Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:02:39
3Baler Ravina (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:02:41
4Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA0:04:27
5Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA0:05:22
6Joel Calderon (Phi) Smart0:05:24
7Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart0:05:41
8Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team0:06:38
9Sascha Damrow (Ger) CCN Sportswear-Colossi0:07:03
10Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21 Team0:07:07
11Ronnel Hualda (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA0:07:51
12Joseph Millanes (Phi) Smart0:08:02
13Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:10:33
14Davadilla Warren (Phi) Tanduay T50:10:37
15Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart0:10:53
16Merculio Ramos (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:10:58
17Santy Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss0:11:31
18Ryan Serapio (Phi) Extra Joss0:11:39
19Nikko Cortez (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:12:21
20Julius Diaz (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA0:12:46
21Emelito Atilano (Phi) Smart0:12:52
22Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:13:04
23Renier Clauna (Phi) Air21 Team0:13:12
24Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team0:13:36
25Randy Olog (Phi) Extra Joss
26Lord Anthony Del Rosario (Phi) Extra Joss0:14:00
27Mark Rhome Antonio (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:16:01
28Sherwin Carrera (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:16:18
29Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM Team0:16:39
30Timo Scholz (Ger) CCN Sportswear-Colossi0:16:56
31Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart0:17:09
32Reynaldo Navarro (Phi) Air21 Team
33Tots Oledan (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA0:17:13
34Jason Garillo (Phi) Smart0:17:15
35Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:17:19
36Nilson Mangahis (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA0:17:24
37Ronald Gorrantes (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:17:32
38Renato Sembrano (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:17:37
39Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:17:48
40Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Sportswear-Colossi0:18:00
41Mark Guevarra (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:18:32
42Pieter Seyffert (RSA) DCM Team0:18:34
43Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:19:02
44Alfredo Asuncion (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:19:09
45James Ball (RSA) DCM Team0:19:24
46Michael Ochoa (Phi) Tanduay T50:19:41
47Victor Espiritu (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:19:53
48Daniel Asto (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
49Orly Villanueva (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:20:01
50Reinhard Gorrantes (Phi) Extra Joss
51Ninoy Bolleser (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
52Dominador Marana (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:20:05
53Fredinand Pablo (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA0:20:08
54Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:20:16
55Bernard Luzon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:21:26
56Vincent Ang (Sin) CCN Sportswear-Colossi0:22:36
57Jeffrey Monton (Phi) Air21 Team0:22:51
58Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team0:22:59
59Dennis Ungria (Phi) Tanduay T50:23:01
60Margarito Platilla (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey0:23:39
61Allen Travis (RSA) DCM Team0:24:23
62Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM Team0:24:24
63Bryant Sepno (Phi) Tanduay T50:25:08
64Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:26:50
65Ray Martin (Phi) Extra Joss0:30:13
66Oscar Fronda (Phi) Tanduay T50:30:18
67Jay Tolentino (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:30:33
68Mark Bonzo (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:31:10
69Carlos Nadyahan (Phi) Tanduay T50:33:09
70Jaybop Pagnanawon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:33:12
71Nino Surban (Phi) Air21 Team0:35:27
72Jomer Villamayor (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:35:58
73Mazid Karmers (Ned) CCN Sportswear-Colossi0:36:39
74Larry Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss0:37:19
75Jeremy Maartens (RSA) DCM Team0:38:23
76Benito Lopez (Phi) Tanduay T50:39:14
77Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:39:40
78N Khangarid (Mgl) Snow Leopard0:40:12
79Dolor Leal (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:40:27
80Michael John David (Phi) Air21 Team0:40:35
81Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team0:42:18
82Rommel Vargas (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:42:45
83Camilo Bantayan (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey0:52:57
84Bin Hashim Junnaidi (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team0:59:42
85Kh Purevsuren (Mgl) Snow Leopard1:03:42
86A Naranbat (Mgl) Snow Leopard1:04:49
87Jonathan Rombaon (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex1:06:16
88Kee Meng Ang (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team1:13:01
89Noel Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex1:19:45
90Henry Rambayong (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex1:20:32
91Emmanuel Opena (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey1:20:38
92Gino Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey1:29:08

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Seyffert (RSA) DCM Team25pts
2Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing21
3David Mccann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team18
4James Ball (RSA) DCM Team17
5Tots Oledan (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA13
6Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart12
7Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21 Team12
8Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team10
9Baler Ravina (Phi) Batang Tagaytay8
10Sascha Damrow (Ger) CCN Sportswear-Colossi8
11Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing8
12Vincent Ang (Sin) CCN Sportswear-Colossi8
13Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA7
14Alfredo Asuncion (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team7
15Joel Calderon (Phi) Smart6
16Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA5
17Merculio Ramos (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team5
18Ronnel Hualda (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA4
19N Khangarid (Mgl) Snow Leopard4
20Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team3
21Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing3
22Fredinand Pablo (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Mccann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team8pts
2Baler Ravina (Phi) Batang Tagaytay6
3Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team5
4Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team4
5Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA3
6Fredinand Pablo (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA3
7Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA2

Best Philippinas rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team8:07:51
2Baler Ravina (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:00:02
3Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA0:01:48
4Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA0:02:43
5Joel Calderon (Phi) Smart0:02:45
6Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart0:03:02
7Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21 Team0:04:28
8Ronnel Hualda (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA0:05:12
9Joseph Millanes (Phi) Smart0:05:23
10Davadilla Warren (Phi) Tanduay T50:07:58
11Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart0:08:14
12Merculio Ramos (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:08:19
13Santy Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss0:08:52
14Ryan Serapio (Phi) Extra Joss0:09:00
15Nikko Cortez (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:09:42
16Julius Diaz (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA0:10:07
17Emelito Atilano (Phi) Smart0:10:13
18Renier Clauna (Phi) Air21 Team0:10:33
19Randy Olog (Phi) Extra Joss0:10:57
20Lord Anthony Del Rosario (Phi) Extra Joss0:11:21
21Mark Rhome Antonio (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:13:22
22Sherwin Carrera (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:13:39
23Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart0:14:30
24Reynaldo Navarro (Phi) Air21 Team
25Tots Oledan (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA0:14:34
26Jason Garillo (Phi) Smart0:14:36
27Nilson Mangahis (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA0:14:45
28Ronald Gorrantes (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:14:53
29Renato Sembrano (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:14:58
30Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:15:09
31Mark Guevarra (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:15:53
32Alfredo Asuncion (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:16:30
33Michael Ochoa (Phi) Tanduay T50:17:02
34Victor Espiritu (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:17:14
35Daniel Asto (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
36Orly Villanueva (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:17:22
37Reinhard Gorrantes (Phi) Extra Joss
38Ninoy Bolleser (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
39Dominador Marana (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:17:26
40Fredinand Pablo (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA0:17:29
41Bernard Luzon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:18:47
42Jeffrey Monton (Phi) Air21 Team0:20:12
43Dennis Ungria (Phi) Tanduay T50:20:22
44Margarito Platilla (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey0:21:00
45Bryant Sepno (Phi) Tanduay T50:22:29
46Ray Martin (Phi) Extra Joss0:27:34
47Oscar Fronda (Phi) Tanduay T50:27:39
48Jay Tolentino (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:27:54
49Mark Bonzo (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:28:31
50Carlos Nadyahan (Phi) Tanduay T50:30:30
51Jaybop Pagnanawon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:30:33
52Nino Surban (Phi) Air21 Team0:32:48
53Jomer Villamayor (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:33:19
54Larry Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss0:34:40
55Benito Lopez (Phi) Tanduay T50:36:35
56Dolor Leal (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:37:48
57Michael John David (Phi) Air21 Team0:37:56
58Rommel Vargas (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:40:06
59Camilo Bantayan (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey0:50:18
60Jonathan Rombaon (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex1:03:37
61Noel Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex1:17:06
62Henry Rambayong (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex1:17:53
63Emmanuel Opena (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey1:17:59
64Gino Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey1:26:29

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA8:09:39
2Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team0:02:11
3Ryan Serapio (Phi) Extra Joss0:07:12
4Nikko Cortez (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:07:54
5Lord Anthony Del Rosario (Phi) Extra Joss0:09:33
6Mark Rhome Antonio (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:11:34
7Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM Team0:12:12
8Tots Oledan (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA0:12:46
9Michael Ochoa (Phi) Tanduay T50:15:14
10Daniel Asto (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:15:26
11Dominador Marana (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:15:38
12Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:15:49
13Dennis Ungria (Phi) Tanduay T50:18:34
14Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM Team0:19:57
15Ray Martin (Phi) Extra Joss0:25:46
16Mark Bonzo (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:26:43
17Jaybop Pagnanawon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:28:45
18Nino Surban (Phi) Air21 Team0:31:00
19Mazid Karmers (Ned) CCN Sportswear-Colossi0:32:12
20N Khangarid (Mgl) Snow Leopard0:35:45
21Michael John David (Phi) Air21 Team0:36:08
22Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team0:37:51
23Noel Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex1:15:18

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1American Vinyl Lpgma24:32:07
2Smart0:02:30
37-Eleven Racing Team0:08:16
4Batang Tagaytay0:15:18
5Extra Joss0:20:11
6Giant Art0:20:14
7Air21 Team0:21:03
8Shimano Racing0:23:46
9Ccn Sportwear - Colossi0:25:24
10Dcm Team0:25:25
11Tanduay T50:34:02
12Wow Fiesta Team0:42:34
13Camsur Water Sports Complex1:37:59
14Ocbc Singapore Cycling Team2:14:32
15Camsur Lagos Del Rey2:17:15
16Snow Leopard2:32:12

Latest on Cyclingnews