Palmer slips away for another stage win
Pearson closes to two seconds behind Shaw
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:48:31
|2
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:01
|3
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|4
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|5
|Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|6
|Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|7
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|8
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|9
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|10
|Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
|11
|Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)
|12
|James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)
|13
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|14
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|15
|Rene Kolbach (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|16
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|17
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|18
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2 )
|19
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|20
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|21
|Russell Gill (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|22
|Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
|23
|Jack Beckinsale (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|24
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|25
|Luis Trueba (Mildura Rural City Council)
|26
|Sam Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|27
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|28
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|29
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|30
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|31
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|32
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|33
|Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|34
|Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|35
|Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)
|36
|Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
|37
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|38
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|39
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|40
|Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)
|41
|Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2 )
|42
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|43
|Ghazali Hamid (Mildura Rural City Council)
|44
|Courtney Black (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|45
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|46
|Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
|47
|Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
|48
|Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2 )
|49
|Jacob Sutherland (Hyster - Total Rush)
|50
|Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia Road Team)
|51
|Will Tehan (Hyster - Total Rush)
|52
|Sean Joyce (Blackpeloton)
|53
|Matthe Wheatcroft (Blackpeloton)
|54
|Jay Mccarthy (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|55
|James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|56
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|57
|Chris Steffanoni (search2retain-myteam2 )
|58
|Stuart Smith (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|59
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|60
|Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing)
|61
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|62
|Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|63
|James Northey (Blackpeloton)
|64
|Ethan Kimmince (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|65
|Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)
|66
|Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:00:14
|67
|Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)
|68
|Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green)
|69
|Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
|70
|Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team)
|71
|Scot Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:00:18
|72
|Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|73
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|74
|David Tozer (RACE - Fenton Green)
|75
|David Melville (Merida Australia Road Team)
|76
|Christopher D'amelio (Apollo Bicycles)
|77
|Liam Dove (Mildura Rural City Council)
|78
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|79
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|80
|David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|81
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|82
|Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|83
|Brad Tilby (Blackpeloton)
|84
|Rick Sanders (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|0:00:23
|85
|Logan Mort (Blackpeloton)
|0:00:24
|86
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|87
|Andrew Barlow (Blackpeloton)
|0:00:26
|88
|Tristan Jones (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|89
|Mark Isaacs (search2retain-myteam2 )
|90
|Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)
|0:00:31
|91
|Akmal Amrum (Mildura Rural City Council)
|92
|Jared Triggs (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:00:38
|93
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|94
|Gilbert Gutowski (Merida Australia Road Team)
|95
|Jason Allen (Hyster - Total Rush)
|0:00:45
|96
|Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing)
|0:01:05
|97
|Jason Rigg (Mildura Rural City Council)
|0:01:13
|98
|Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|0:02:05
|99
|Timothy Decker (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:02:09
|100
|Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:03:47
|101
|Stephen Bomball (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|102
|Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|103
|Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:05:25
|104
|Edward Bissaker (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|105
|Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing)
|106
|Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:07:03
|107
|James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)
|108
|Fergus Maclachlan (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|109
|Daniel Hopper (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|110
|James Mcdulling (RACE - Fenton Green)
|111
|Damian Harris (RACE - Fenton Green)
|112
|Jared Rowney (GE Plumbing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2 )
|2
|3
|Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2 )
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Luis Trueba (Mildura Rural City Council)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|2
|3
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)
|3
|pts
|2
|James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)
|2
|3
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
|2
|3
|Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|3
|pts
|2
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Jason Allen (Hyster - Total Rush)
|2
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|2
|3
|Jason Allen (Hyster - Total Rush)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|2:25:35
|2
|Virgin Blue RBS Morgans
|0:00:01
|3
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|4
|Hyster - Total Rush
|5
|Malaysian National Team
|6
|Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O
|7
|Jayco Skins
|8
|Team SASI Cycling
|9
|Jayco/VIS/QAS
|10
|search2retain-myteam2
|11
|Plan B Racing Team
|12
|New South Wales Instutite of Spor
|13
|Blackpeloton
|14
|Merida Australia Road Team
|0:00:14
|15
|McDonagh Blake - Witness
|0:00:18
|16
|Mildura Rural City Council
|17
|Swan Hill Rural City Council
|0:00:26
|18
|Shortis.com.au Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|19
|GE Plumbing
|0:06:29
|20
|RACE - Fenton Green
|0:07:33
|21
|Apollo Bicycles
|0:07:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|14:57:15
|2
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:02
|3
|James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)
|0:00:16
|4
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|0:00:20
|5
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:23
|6
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|0:00:25
|7
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:28
|8
|Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|0:00:29
|9
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:37
|10
|Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|0:00:40
|11
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:41
|12
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:00:47
|13
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|0:00:48
|14
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:50
|15
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|0:00:56
|16
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:57
|17
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:00:58
|18
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:01
|19
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|20
|Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:01:04
|21
|Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:01:07
|22
|Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:01:09
|23
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|0:01:11
|24
|Sam Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|0:01:12
|25
|Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2 )
|26
|Rene Kolbach (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|0:01:13
|27
|Russell Gill (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|28
|Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
|0:01:20
|29
|Luis Trueba (Mildura Rural City Council)
|30
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|0:01:21
|31
|Will Tehan (Hyster - Total Rush)
|32
|Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:01:26
|33
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|34
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:01:30
|35
|Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:01:31
|36
|James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:01:32
|37
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:01:45
|38
|Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
|0:01:48
|39
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:01:58
|40
|Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing)
|0:02:00
|41
|David Melville (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:02:05
|42
|Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)
|0:02:06
|43
|Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)
|0:02:29
|44
|Scot Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:02:50
|45
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:03:27
|46
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:03:29
|47
|Jay Mccarthy (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|0:03:39
|48
|Jason Allen (Hyster - Total Rush)
|0:03:59
|49
|Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:04:11
|50
|Brad Tilby (Blackpeloton)
|0:04:27
|51
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|0:04:37
|52
|Stuart Smith (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|0:04:48
|53
|Sean Joyce (Blackpeloton)
|0:05:13
|54
|Jacob Sutherland (Hyster - Total Rush)
|0:05:14
|55
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2 )
|0:05:20
|56
|Akmal Amrum (Mildura Rural City Council)
|0:05:25
|57
|Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
|0:05:49
|58
|Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2 )
|0:05:50
|59
|Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:06:03
|60
|Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
|0:06:07
|61
|Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:06:13
|62
|Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:06:27
|63
|Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:06:43
|64
|Christopher D'amelio (Apollo Bicycles)
|65
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:07:48
|66
|Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:08:39
|67
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|0:08:43
|68
|Jack Beckinsale (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|69
|David Tozer (RACE - Fenton Green)
|0:09:16
|70
|Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:10:31
|71
|Gilbert Gutowski (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:11:26
|72
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:11:43
|73
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:11:45
|74
|David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|0:12:47
|75
|Matthe Wheatcroft (Blackpeloton)
|0:12:57
|76
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:13:07
|77
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:13:24
|78
|Courtney Black (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|0:13:43
|79
|Rick Sanders (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|0:13:49
|80
|Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green)
|0:13:50
|81
|Tristan Jones (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|0:13:52
|82
|Chris Steffanoni (search2retain-myteam2 )
|0:17:39
|83
|Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:19:52
|84
|Timothy Decker (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:19:53
|85
|Jason Rigg (Mildura Rural City Council)
|0:21:36
|86
|Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|0:21:47
|87
|Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing)
|0:22:41
|88
|Jared Triggs (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:23:38
|89
|Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|0:23:53
|90
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:23:56
|91
|Mark Isaacs (search2retain-myteam2 )
|0:24:00
|92
|Logan Mort (Blackpeloton)
|0:24:04
|93
|James Mcdulling (RACE - Fenton Green)
|0:25:18
|94
|Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:25:24
|95
|Jared Rowney (GE Plumbing)
|0:25:28
|96
|Ethan Kimmince (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:25:57
|97
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:26:21
|98
|Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:26:51
|99
|Andrew Barlow (Blackpeloton)
|0:27:17
|100
|Liam Dove (Mildura Rural City Council)
|0:27:44
|101
|Daniel Hopper (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|0:27:45
|102
|James Northey (Blackpeloton)
|0:28:44
|103
|Ghazali Hamid (Mildura Rural City Council)
|0:28:48
|104
|Edward Bissaker (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:29:52
|105
|Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:30:13
|106
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:32:03
|107
|Stephen Bomball (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:37:44
|108
|Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing)
|0:45:11
|109
|Fergus Maclachlan (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|0:49:47
|110
|James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:50:14
|111
|Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
|1:00:33
|112
|Damian Harris (RACE - Fenton Green)
|1:12:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|53
|pts
|2
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|39
|3
|Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)
|37
|4
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|33
|5
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|31
|6
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|29
|7
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|23
|8
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|23
|9
|James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)
|22
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)
|21
|11
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|20
|12
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|20
|13
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|12
|14
|Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team)
|12
|15
|Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
|11
|16
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|11
|17
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|10
|18
|Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)
|10
|19
|Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|9
|20
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|8
|21
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|8
|22
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|7
|23
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|5
|24
|Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|5
|25
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|26
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|27
|Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
|4
|28
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|29
|Mark Isaacs (search2retain-myteam2 )
|4
|30
|Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|3
|31
|Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)
|3
|32
|Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|3
|33
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|3
|34
|Jason Allen (Hyster - Total Rush)
|3
|35
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|3
|36
|Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|3
|37
|Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
|2
|38
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|2
|39
|Chris Steffanoni (search2retain-myteam2 )
|2
|40
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|2
|41
|Logan Mort (Blackpeloton)
|2
|42
|Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|2
|43
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|2
|44
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|2
|45
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2 )
|2
|46
|Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2 )
|1
|47
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|48
|Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|49
|Luis Trueba (Mildura Rural City Council)
|1
|50
|Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
|1
|51
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|1
|52
|Christopher D'amelio (Apollo Bicycles)
|1
|53
|Sam Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|3
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|3
|4
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|3
|5
|Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|3
|6
|Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)
|3
|7
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|3
|8
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|9
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|2
|10
|Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)
|2
|11
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|2
|12
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|13
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|14
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|1
|15
|Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|1
|16
|Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2 )
|1
|17
|Andrew Barlow (Blackpeloton)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|41
|pts
|2
|Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|38
|3
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|34
|4
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|34
|5
|Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|29
|6
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|21
|7
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|20
|8
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|17
|9
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|17
|10
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|13
|11
|James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)
|10
|12
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|9
|13
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|9
|14
|Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|8
|15
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|6
|16
|Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)
|6
|17
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|6
|18
|Akmal Amrum (Mildura Rural City Council)
|4
|19
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|20
|Rene Kolbach (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|2
|21
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|22
|Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
|1
|23
|Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|4
|pts
|2
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|3
|3
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|3
|4
|James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)
|2
|5
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|2
|6
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|2
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)
|2
|8
|Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)
|14:57:31
|2
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|0:00:04
|3
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:07
|4
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:12
|5
|Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|0:00:24
|6
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:00:31
|7
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|0:00:32
|8
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|0:00:40
|9
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:45
|10
|Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:00:48
|11
|Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:00:53
|12
|Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
|0:01:04
|13
|Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:01:10
|14
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:01:14
|15
|James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:01:16
|16
|Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
|0:01:32
|17
|Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)
|0:01:50
|18
|Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)
|0:02:13
|19
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:03:11
|20
|Jay Mccarthy (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|0:03:23
|21
|Stuart Smith (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|0:04:32
|22
|Sean Joyce (Blackpeloton)
|0:04:57
|23
|Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
|0:05:33
|24
|Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2 )
|0:05:34
|25
|Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
|0:05:51
|26
|Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:06:27
|27
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:07:32
|28
|Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:08:23
|29
|Jack Beckinsale (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:08:27
|30
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:11:27
|31
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:11:29
|32
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:12:51
|33
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:13:08
|34
|Rick Sanders (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|0:13:33
|35
|Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green)
|0:13:34
|36
|Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:19:36
|37
|Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|0:21:31
|38
|Jared Triggs (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:23:22
|39
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:23:40
|40
|Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:25:08
|41
|Ethan Kimmince (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:25:41
|42
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:26:05
|43
|Liam Dove (Mildura Rural City Council)
|0:27:28
|44
|James Northey (Blackpeloton)
|0:28:28
|45
|Ghazali Hamid (Mildura Rural City Council)
|0:28:32
|46
|Edward Bissaker (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:29:36
|47
|Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:29:57
|48
|Stephen Bomball (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:37:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hyster - Total Rush
|44:54:58
|2
|Virgin Blue RBS Morgans
|0:00:14
|3
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|4
|Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O
|0:00:26
|5
|Jayco Skins
|0:00:36
|6
|Malaysian National Team
|0:00:43
|7
|Jayco/VIS/QAS
|0:00:51
|8
|Plan B Racing Team
|0:01:02
|9
|McDonagh Blake - Witness
|0:01:48
|10
|Shortis.com.au Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|11
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:38
|12
|Merida Australia Road Team
|0:05:34
|13
|search2retain-myteam2
|0:08:44
|14
|Team SASI Cycling
|0:09:53
|15
|Swan Hill Rural City Council
|0:12:24
|16
|New South Wales Instutite of Spor
|0:12:35
|17
|Blackpeloton
|0:15:28
|18
|Mildura Rural City Council
|0:20:20
|19
|RACE - Fenton Green
|0:35:56
|20
|Apollo Bicycles
|0:36:22
|21
|GE Plumbing
|0:36:58
