Image 1 of 16

Slice on the run: One of the festivities for the day in Ouyen was a vanilla slice race for fans, a slightly slower pace than that of the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 16

The peloton head down the home straight in Ouyen on stage ten of the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 16

Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) corners around the back of the course in Ouyen.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 16

Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins) in action during the 36km criterium in Ouyen.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 16

Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) went solo for a few laps and gave the peloton something to think about.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 16

Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) leads Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake/Witness) at the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 16

Michael Phelan (Drapac Porsche) and Tom Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) corner into the home straight in Ouyen.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 16

The field head up the home straight on the 1.2km street circuit in Ouyen.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 16

Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) goes on the attack during the later part of stage ten.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 16

The peloton head out of the home straight towards the carnival end of Ouyen.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 16

Riders had the pace high lapping in just over a minute on the 1.2km circuit in Ouyen.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 16

Thomas Palmer (Drapac Porsche) takes his second stage win of the tour in Ouyen.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 16

Stage ten podium (l-r): Joel Pearson (2nd,Genesys Wealth Advisers), Thomas Palmer (1st,Drapac Porsche), and Scott Law (3rd,Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans).

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 16

Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) remains in the lead of the Tasco Sprint Points Championship after ten stages.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 16

Vanilla slice day: Tour leader Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) samples one of the vanilla slices on offer in Ouyen during their festival on stage ten.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 16

Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) was awarded the most aggressive rider of the stage jersey for his efforts in Ouyen.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:48:31
2Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:01
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
4Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
5Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
6Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
7Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
8Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
9Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
10Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
11Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)
12James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)
13Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
14Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
15Rene Kolbach (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
16Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
17Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
18Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2 )
19Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
20Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
21Russell Gill (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
22Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
23Jack Beckinsale (New South Wales Instutite of S)
24Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
25Luis Trueba (Mildura Rural City Council)
26Sam Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
27Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
28Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
29David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
30George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
31Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
32Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
33Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
34Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of S)
35Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)
36Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
37Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
38Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
39John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
40Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)
41Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2 )
42Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
43Ghazali Hamid (Mildura Rural City Council)
44Courtney Black (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
45Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
46Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
47Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
48Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2 )
49Jacob Sutherland (Hyster - Total Rush)
50Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia Road Team)
51Will Tehan (Hyster - Total Rush)
52Sean Joyce (Blackpeloton)
53Matthe Wheatcroft (Blackpeloton)
54Jay Mccarthy (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
55James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
56Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
57Chris Steffanoni (search2retain-myteam2 )
58Stuart Smith (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
59James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
60Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing)
61Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
62Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
63James Northey (Blackpeloton)
64Ethan Kimmince (New South Wales Instutite of S)
65Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)
66Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)0:00:14
67Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)
68Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green)
69Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
70Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team)
71Scot Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:00:18
72Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
73Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
74David Tozer (RACE - Fenton Green)
75David Melville (Merida Australia Road Team)
76Christopher D'amelio (Apollo Bicycles)
77Liam Dove (Mildura Rural City Council)
78Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
79Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
80David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
81Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
82Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
83Brad Tilby (Blackpeloton)
84Rick Sanders (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:00:23
85Logan Mort (Blackpeloton)0:00:24
86Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
87Andrew Barlow (Blackpeloton)0:00:26
88Tristan Jones (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
89Mark Isaacs (search2retain-myteam2 )
90Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)0:00:31
91Akmal Amrum (Mildura Rural City Council)
92Jared Triggs (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:00:38
93Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
94Gilbert Gutowski (Merida Australia Road Team)
95Jason Allen (Hyster - Total Rush)0:00:45
96Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing)0:01:05
97Jason Rigg (Mildura Rural City Council)0:01:13
98Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)0:02:05
99Timothy Decker (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:09
100Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team)0:03:47
101Stephen Bomball (New South Wales Instutite of S)
102Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of S)
103Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:05:25
104Edward Bissaker (New South Wales Instutite of S)
105Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing)
106Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)0:07:03
107James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)
108Fergus Maclachlan (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
109Daniel Hopper (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
110James Mcdulling (RACE - Fenton Green)
111Damian Harris (RACE - Fenton Green)
112Jared Rowney (GE Plumbing)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2 )2
3Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2 )1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Luis Trueba (Mildura Rural City Council)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)2
3Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)3pts
2James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)2
3Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)3pts
2Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)2
3Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)3pts
2Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)1

Sprint 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of S)3pts
2David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)1

Sprint 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1

Sprint 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)3pts
2Jason Allen (Hyster - Total Rush)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)1

Sprint 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)2
3Jason Allen (Hyster - Total Rush)1

Sprint 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling2:25:35
2Virgin Blue RBS Morgans0:00:01
3Genesys Wealth Advisers
4Hyster - Total Rush
5Malaysian National Team
6Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O
7Jayco Skins
8Team SASI Cycling
9Jayco/VIS/QAS
10search2retain-myteam2
11Plan B Racing Team
12New South Wales Instutite of Spor
13Blackpeloton
14Merida Australia Road Team0:00:14
15McDonagh Blake - Witness0:00:18
16Mildura Rural City Council
17Swan Hill Rural City Council0:00:26
18Shortis.com.au Cycling Team0:00:35
19GE Plumbing0:06:29
20RACE - Fenton Green0:07:33
21Apollo Bicycles0:07:37

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)14:57:15
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:02
3James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)0:00:16
4Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:00:20
5Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:23
6Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)0:00:25
7Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:28
8Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council)0:00:29
9Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:37
10Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:00:40
11Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:41
12Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:00:47
13Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:00:48
14David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:50
15Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)0:00:56
16Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:57
17Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)0:00:58
18Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:01
19Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
20Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:01:04
21Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:01:07
22Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)0:01:09
23Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)0:01:11
24Sam Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)0:01:12
25Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2 )
26Rene Kolbach (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)0:01:13
27Russell Gill (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
28Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)0:01:20
29Luis Trueba (Mildura Rural City Council)
30Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)0:01:21
31Will Tehan (Hyster - Total Rush)
32Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)0:01:26
33Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
34Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:01:30
35Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)0:01:31
36James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:01:32
37Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:01:45
38Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)0:01:48
39Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:01:58
40Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing)0:02:00
41David Melville (Merida Australia Road Team)0:02:05
42Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)0:02:06
43Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)0:02:29
44Scot Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:02:50
45Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)0:03:27
46John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:29
47Jay Mccarthy (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:03:39
48Jason Allen (Hyster - Total Rush)0:03:59
49Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:04:11
50Brad Tilby (Blackpeloton)0:04:27
51Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)0:04:37
52Stuart Smith (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:04:48
53Sean Joyce (Blackpeloton)0:05:13
54Jacob Sutherland (Hyster - Total Rush)0:05:14
55Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2 )0:05:20
56Akmal Amrum (Mildura Rural City Council)0:05:25
57Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)0:05:49
58Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2 )0:05:50
59Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia Road Team)0:06:03
60Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)0:06:07
61Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)0:06:13
62Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:06:27
63Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)0:06:43
64Christopher D'amelio (Apollo Bicycles)
65James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:07:48
66Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)0:08:39
67Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:08:43
68Jack Beckinsale (New South Wales Instutite of S)
69David Tozer (RACE - Fenton Green)0:09:16
70Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team)0:10:31
71Gilbert Gutowski (Merida Australia Road Team)0:11:26
72Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:11:43
73Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)0:11:45
74David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)0:12:47
75Matthe Wheatcroft (Blackpeloton)0:12:57
76Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:13:07
77George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:13:24
78Courtney Black (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)0:13:43
79Rick Sanders (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:13:49
80Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green)0:13:50
81Tristan Jones (Swan Hill Rural City Council)0:13:52
82Chris Steffanoni (search2retain-myteam2 )0:17:39
83Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)0:19:52
84Timothy Decker (Team SASI Cycling)0:19:53
85Jason Rigg (Mildura Rural City Council)0:21:36
86Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)0:21:47
87Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing)0:22:41
88Jared Triggs (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:23:38
89Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)0:23:53
90Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:23:56
91Mark Isaacs (search2retain-myteam2 )0:24:00
92Logan Mort (Blackpeloton)0:24:04
93James Mcdulling (RACE - Fenton Green)0:25:18
94Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:25:24
95Jared Rowney (GE Plumbing)0:25:28
96Ethan Kimmince (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:25:57
97Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:26:21
98Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team)0:26:51
99Andrew Barlow (Blackpeloton)0:27:17
100Liam Dove (Mildura Rural City Council)0:27:44
101Daniel Hopper (Swan Hill Rural City Council)0:27:45
102James Northey (Blackpeloton)0:28:44
103Ghazali Hamid (Mildura Rural City Council)0:28:48
104Edward Bissaker (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:29:52
105Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:30:13
106Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:32:03
107Stephen Bomball (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:37:44
108Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing)0:45:11
109Fergus Maclachlan (Swan Hill Rural City Council)0:49:47
110James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)0:50:14
111Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)1:00:33
112Damian Harris (RACE - Fenton Green)1:12:34

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)53pts
2Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)39
3Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)37
4David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)33
5Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)31
6Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)29
7Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)23
8Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)23
9James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)22
10Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)21
11Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)20
12Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)20
13Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)12
14Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team)12
15Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)11
16Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
17Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)10
18Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)10
19Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of S)9
20Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)8
21Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)8
22Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)7
23Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)5
24Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)5
25Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
26Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
27Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)4
28Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
29Mark Isaacs (search2retain-myteam2 )4
30Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of S)3
31Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)3
32Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council)3
33Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)3
34Jason Allen (Hyster - Total Rush)3
35James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
36Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
37Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)2
38Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)2
39Chris Steffanoni (search2retain-myteam2 )2
40Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)2
41Logan Mort (Blackpeloton)2
42Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)2
43Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)2
44George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)2
45Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2 )2
46Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2 )1
47John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
48Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
49Luis Trueba (Mildura Rural City Council)1
50Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)1
51Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)1
52Christopher D'amelio (Apollo Bicycles)1
53Sam Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)5pts
2Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
3Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)3
4Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)3
5Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
6Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)3
7Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
8Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
9Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)2
10Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)2
11Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)2
12Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
13Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
14Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)1
15Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)1
16Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2 )1
17Andrew Barlow (Blackpeloton)1

Criterium classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)41pts
2Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council)38
3Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)34
4Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)34
5Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)29
6Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)21
7Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)20
8Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
9Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)17
10Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)13
11James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)10
12Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)9
13Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
14Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness)8
15Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)6
16Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)6
17Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
18Akmal Amrum (Mildura Rural City Council)4
19David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
20Rene Kolbach (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)2
21Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
22Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)1
23Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)1

Most Aggressive Rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)4pts
2Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)3
3Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)3
4James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)2
5Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)2
6Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)2
7Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)2
8Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)14:57:31
2Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:00:04
3Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:07
4Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:12
5Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:00:24
6Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:00:31
7Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:00:32
8Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)0:00:40
9Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:45
10Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:00:48
11Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:53
12Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)0:01:04
13Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)0:01:10
14Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:01:14
15James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:01:16
16Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)0:01:32
17Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)0:01:50
18Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)0:02:13
19Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)0:03:11
20Jay Mccarthy (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:03:23
21Stuart Smith (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:04:32
22Sean Joyce (Blackpeloton)0:04:57
23Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)0:05:33
24Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2 )0:05:34
25Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)0:05:51
26Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)0:06:27
27James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:07:32
28Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)0:08:23
29Jack Beckinsale (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:08:27
30Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:11:27
31Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)0:11:29
32Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:12:51
33George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:13:08
34Rick Sanders (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:13:33
35Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green)0:13:34
36Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)0:19:36
37Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)0:21:31
38Jared Triggs (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:23:22
39Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:23:40
40Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:25:08
41Ethan Kimmince (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:25:41
42Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:26:05
43Liam Dove (Mildura Rural City Council)0:27:28
44James Northey (Blackpeloton)0:28:28
45Ghazali Hamid (Mildura Rural City Council)0:28:32
46Edward Bissaker (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:29:36
47Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:29:57
48Stephen Bomball (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:37:28

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hyster - Total Rush44:54:58
2Virgin Blue RBS Morgans0:00:14
3Genesys Wealth Advisers
4Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O0:00:26
5Jayco Skins0:00:36
6Malaysian National Team0:00:43
7Jayco/VIS/QAS0:00:51
8Plan B Racing Team0:01:02
9McDonagh Blake - Witness0:01:48
10Shortis.com.au Cycling Team0:02:58
11Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:38
12Merida Australia Road Team0:05:34
13search2retain-myteam20:08:44
14Team SASI Cycling0:09:53
15Swan Hill Rural City Council0:12:24
16New South Wales Instutite of Spor0:12:35
17Blackpeloton0:15:28
18Mildura Rural City Council0:20:20
19RACE - Fenton Green0:35:56
20Apollo Bicycles0:36:22
21GE Plumbing0:36:58

