Image 1 of 10 Plenty of support for the Kiwis on the tour - but they keep eating all the oranges! (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 10 The peloton head down the home straight with a lap to go. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 10 Australian criterium champion Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) leans into a bend in Rochester. Cantwell is ready to pounce on the tour lead. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 10 The pace was on and the riders at the back of the peloton were feeling the pinch on the concluding laps. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 10 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) in the peloton during the stage six criterium in Rochester. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 10 Oppy' watches the tour speed by in Rochester. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 10 (l-r): Shane Archbold (2nd,Rabodirect New Zealand), Michael Freiberg (1st,V Australia), and Adam Phelan (3rd,Drapac Porsche) go for it on the podium in Rochester. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 10 No mistaken the hairstyle, it belongs to New Zealander Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 9 of 10 A statue of Australian cycling legend Sir Hubert Opperman keeps watch on the tour in Rochester. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 10 of 10 Free wheeling Freiberg: Michael Freiberg (V Australia) takes out stage six in Rochester. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Omnium World Champion Michael Freiberg (V Australia) showed off his versatility on stage 6 of the Tour of the Murray River, putting in a textbook sprint to take the victory ahead of Shane Archbold (RaboDirect New Zealand) and Adam Phelan (Drapac). Genesys rider Patrick Shaw took a number of the day's intermediate sprints to extend his overall lead to 14 seconds over teammate Steele Von Hoff.

How it unfolded

Perfect weather greeted the riders for the start of stage 6, a 30 kilometre criterium race around the town of Rochester. Third overall, Adam Phelan (Drapac) was active from the start and rode the first lap solo, in a bid to nab the first prime. His time at the front however was short-lived and when it came back together it was Pat Shaw (Genesys) who edged Jonathan Cantwell for the day's opening sprint.

Phelan got some revenge in the day's second sprint, but after that it was Genesys and V Australia that traded sprint wins.

A number of riders tried to jump away as the peloton approached the finish, but none could deny the inevitable bunch sprint. RaboDirect New Zealand, Swan Hill Heart of the Murray, V Australia and Genesys all tried to set themselves up for the final dash, and it was Michael Freiberg (V Australia) who timed his run perfectly to take the win.

Crashes affect racing in morning and afternoon stage

Freiberg's win however was partly overshadowed by what was another crash marred day.

Last year's winner Joel Pearson continued his luckless Tour, crashing halfway through the race, but managed to pick himself up and rejoined the peloton after a lap out. A bigger crash in the final 6 laps then brought down among others; Von Hoff and Nic Sanderson (Genesys).

"There is a lot of jostling going on," said Pearson diplomatically after what is his fourth crash of the Tour. SASI team boss, Tim Decker was slighlty more critical with his take on the number of incidents so far in this year's race.

"They are racing too dangerously, hooking each other into the gutter and everything," Decker exclaimed. "Everybody is so desperate to win."

Stage 7 will see the riders take on a morning criterium around Nerang, before hitting the open road for one of the most difficult stages of this year's Tour, an 80.7 kilometre suffer-fest to Lake Boga.

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 0:40:59 2 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 3 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 7 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 8 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 9 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 10 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:03 11 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 12 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 13 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 14 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 15 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 16 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 17 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 19 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 20 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 21 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 22 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 23 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 24 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 25 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 26 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 27 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 28 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 29 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:00:10 30 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 31 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 32 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 33 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 34 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 35 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 36 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 37 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 38 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 39 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 40 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 41 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 42 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 43 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 44 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 45 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 46 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 47 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 48 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 49 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 50 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 51 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 52 Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 53 Logan Calder (Plan B) 54 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 55 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 56 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling) 57 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 58 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 59 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 60 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 61 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 62 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 63 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 64 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 65 Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 66 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 67 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 68 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 69 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 70 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 71 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:00:20 72 Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 73 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:00:23 74 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:00:26 75 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 76 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 77 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 0:00:34 78 Nick Walker (V Australia) 0:00:48 79 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 80 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:03 81 Scott Law (V Australia) 82 Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:05:23 83 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 84 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 85 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 86 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 87 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 88 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 89 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 90 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:06:45 91 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 92 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 93 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:08:06 94 James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team) 95 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 96 David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team) DNS Brad Davies (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 2 3 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 2 3 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 2 3 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 1

Sprint 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 2 3 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 1

Sprint 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 2 3 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 1

Sprint 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 1

Sprint 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 3 pts 2 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 1

Sprint 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (BikeBug.com) 3 pts 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 1

Sprint 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 1

Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 pts

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7:14:41 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:14 3 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:16 4 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 0:00:30 5 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:00:36 6 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 7 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:46 8 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 9 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 10 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:47 11 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:00:49 12 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 0:00:51 13 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:53 14 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 0:00:56 15 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 16 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:01 17 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:03 18 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:01:07 19 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 0:01:13 20 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:01:14 21 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 22 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 23 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 24 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:01:16 25 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 0:01:17 26 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:01:19 27 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 0:01:20 28 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 0:01:21 29 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 30 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:01:31 31 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 0:01:34 32 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 33 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 0:01:36 34 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling) 35 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:01:41 36 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 37 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:44 38 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:01:45 39 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:53 40 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:56 41 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 42 Logan Calder (Plan B) 43 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:01:59 44 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 0:02:00 45 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:05 46 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:02:07 47 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 0:02:08 48 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 0:02:11 49 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:02:12 50 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:02:13 51 Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:02:14 52 Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:02:34 53 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 54 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 55 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 0:02:41 56 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:44 57 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:02:53 58 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:02:58 59 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:03:02 60 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:03:04 61 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:03:09 62 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 63 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:03:11 64 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:03:20 65 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 0:03:23 66 Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 0:03:41 67 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:03:49 68 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:03:55 69 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:04:42 70 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:57 71 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:05:10 72 Scott Law (V Australia) 0:05:11 73 Nick Walker (V Australia) 0:05:25 74 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:06:01 75 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:06:31 76 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:07:29 77 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:11:39 78 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:11:43 79 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:12:00 80 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:12:36 81 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 0:12:59 82 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:13:36 83 Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:13:46 84 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:14:34 85 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 0:15:30 86 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:16:08 87 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:16:26 88 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:16:40 89 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 0:18:25 90 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 0:22:30 91 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 0:23:09 92 James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:28:46 93 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:31:01 94 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:37:38 95 David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:38:32 96 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:44:06

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 35 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 33 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 26 4 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 20 5 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 19 6 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 7 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 17 8 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 15 9 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 10 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 11 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 9 12 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 13 Nick Walker (V Australia) 6 14 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 15 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 5 16 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 4 17 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 4 18 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 3 19 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 3 20 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 21 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 3 22 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 23 Scott Law (V Australia) 2 24 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 25 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 26 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 1 27 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 1 28 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 1 29 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 24 pts 2 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 22 3 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 21 4 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 15 5 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 6 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12 7 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 10 8 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 10 9 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 10 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 11 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 5 12 Scott Law (V Australia) 4 13 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 4 14 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 3 15 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 16 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 2 17 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 18 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 1

Hill Climb Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 3 Nick Walker (V Australia) 1

Most Aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts 2 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 2 3 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 4 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 2 5 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 2 6 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2