Freiberg sprints to Rochester criterium stage win

Shaw maintains healthy lead in GC

Image 1 of 10

Plenty of support for the Kiwis on the tour - but they keep eating all the oranges!

Plenty of support for the Kiwis on the tour - but they keep eating all the oranges!
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 10

The peloton head down the home straight with a lap to go.

The peloton head down the home straight with a lap to go.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 10

Australian criterium champion Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) leans into a bend in Rochester. Cantwell is ready to pounce on the tour lead.

Australian criterium champion Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) leans into a bend in Rochester. Cantwell is ready to pounce on the tour lead.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 10

The pace was on and the riders at the back of the peloton were feeling the pinch on the concluding laps.

The pace was on and the riders at the back of the peloton were feeling the pinch on the concluding laps.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 10

Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) in the peloton during the stage six criterium in Rochester.

Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) in the peloton during the stage six criterium in Rochester.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 10

Oppy' watches the tour speed by in Rochester.

Oppy' watches the tour speed by in Rochester.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 10

(l-r): Shane Archbold (2nd,Rabodirect New Zealand), Michael Freiberg (1st,V Australia), and Adam Phelan (3rd,Drapac Porsche) go for it on the podium in Rochester.

(l-r): Shane Archbold (2nd,Rabodirect New Zealand), Michael Freiberg (1st,V Australia), and Adam Phelan (3rd,Drapac Porsche) go for it on the podium in Rochester.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 8 of 10

No mistaken the hairstyle, it belongs to New Zealander Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand).

No mistaken the hairstyle, it belongs to New Zealander Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 9 of 10

A statue of Australian cycling legend Sir Hubert Opperman keeps watch on the tour in Rochester.

A statue of Australian cycling legend Sir Hubert Opperman keeps watch on the tour in Rochester.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 10 of 10

Free wheeling Freiberg: Michael Freiberg (V Australia) takes out stage six in Rochester.

Free wheeling Freiberg: Michael Freiberg (V Australia) takes out stage six in Rochester.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Omnium World Champion Michael Freiberg (V Australia) showed off his versatility on stage 6 of the Tour of the Murray River, putting in a textbook sprint to take the victory ahead of Shane Archbold (RaboDirect New Zealand) and Adam Phelan (Drapac). Genesys rider Patrick Shaw took a number of the day's intermediate sprints to extend his overall lead to 14 seconds over teammate Steele Von Hoff.

How it unfolded

Perfect weather greeted the riders for the start of stage 6, a 30 kilometre criterium race around the town of Rochester. Third overall, Adam Phelan (Drapac) was active from the start and rode the first lap solo, in a bid to nab the first prime. His time at the front however was short-lived and when it came back together it was Pat Shaw (Genesys) who edged Jonathan Cantwell for the day's opening sprint.

Phelan got some revenge in the day's second sprint, but after that it was Genesys and V Australia that traded sprint wins.

A number of riders tried to jump away as the peloton approached the finish, but none could deny the inevitable bunch sprint. RaboDirect New Zealand, Swan Hill Heart of the Murray, V Australia and Genesys all tried to set themselves up for the final dash, and it was Michael Freiberg (V Australia) who timed his run perfectly to take the win.

Crashes affect racing in morning and afternoon stage

Freiberg's win however was partly overshadowed by what was another crash marred day.

Last year's winner Joel Pearson continued his luckless Tour, crashing halfway through the race, but managed to pick himself up and rejoined the peloton after a lap out. A bigger crash in the final 6 laps then brought down among others; Von Hoff and Nic Sanderson (Genesys).

"There is a lot of jostling going on," said Pearson diplomatically after what is his fourth crash of the Tour. SASI team boss, Tim Decker was slighlty more critical with his take on the number of incidents so far in this year's race.

"They are racing too dangerously, hooking each other into the gutter and everything," Decker exclaimed. "Everybody is so desperate to win."

Stage 7 will see the riders take on a morning criterium around Nerang, before hitting the open road for one of the most difficult stages of this year's Tour, an 80.7 kilometre suffer-fest to Lake Boga.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Freiberg (V Australia)0:40:59
2Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
4Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
5Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
6Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
7Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
8Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
9Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
10Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:03
11Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
12Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
13Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
14Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
15Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
16Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
17Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
18Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
19Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
20Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
21Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
22Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
23Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
24Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
25Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
26Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
27Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
28Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
29Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:00:10
30Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
31Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
32Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
33Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)
34Christopher Winn (V Australia)
35Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
36Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
37Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
38Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
39Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
40Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
41Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
42Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
43Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
44Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
45Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
46Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
47Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
48Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
49Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
50George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
51Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
52Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
53Logan Calder (Plan B)
54Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
55Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
56Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
57Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
58Samuel Davis (Plan B)
59Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
60Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
61Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
62Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
63David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
64David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
65Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
66Andrew Martin (Plan B)
67Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
68Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
69Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
70Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
71Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:20
72Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
73Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:00:23
74Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:26
75Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)
76Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
77Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:34
78Nick Walker (V Australia)0:00:48
79Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
80Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:03
81Scott Law (V Australia)
82Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:05:23
83James Butler (John West Cycling Team)
84Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)
85Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
86Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
87Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
88Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)
89Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)
90Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:06:45
91Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
92Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)
93Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)0:08:06
94James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team)
95Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
96David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)
DNSBrad Davies (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)2
3Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Johnnie Walker (V Australia)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)2
3Johnnie Walker (V Australia)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)3pts
2Michael Freiberg (V Australia)2
3Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)1

Sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)3pts
2Johnnie Walker (V Australia)2
3Michael Freiberg (V Australia)1

Sprint 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Johnnie Walker (V Australia)2
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)3pts
2Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Michael Freiberg (V Australia)1

Sprint 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Michael Freiberg (V Australia)1

Sprint 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradeley Hall (Plan B)3pts
2Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Johnnie Walker (V Australia)1

Sprint 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (BikeBug.com)3pts
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Johnnie Walker (V Australia)1

Sprint 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Johnnie Walker (V Australia)1

Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2pts

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)7:14:41
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:14
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:16
4Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)0:00:30
5Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:00:36
6Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
7Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:46
8Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
9Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
10Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:47
11Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:49
12Bradeley Hall (Plan B)0:00:51
13Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:53
14Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)0:00:56
15Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
16Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:01
17Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:03
18Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:01:07
19Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)0:01:13
20Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:01:14
21Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
22Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
23Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
24Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:01:16
25Andrew Martin (Plan B)0:01:17
26Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:01:19
27Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)0:01:20
28Michael Freiberg (V Australia)0:01:21
29Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
30Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:01:31
31Samuel Davis (Plan B)0:01:34
32Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
33Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)0:01:36
34Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
35Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)0:01:41
36Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
37Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:44
38Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:01:45
39Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:53
40Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:56
41Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
42Logan Calder (Plan B)
43Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:01:59
44Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)0:02:00
45Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:05
46Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:02:07
47Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)0:02:08
48Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)0:02:11
49Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:02:12
50Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:13
51Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:02:14
52Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:02:34
53Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
54Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
55Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)0:02:41
56Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:44
57Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)0:02:53
58Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:02:58
59David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:03:02
60Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:03:04
61Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:03:09
62Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
63Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:11
64Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:03:20
65Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)0:03:23
66Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)0:03:41
67Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:03:49
68Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:55
69Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:04:42
70Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:57
71Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:05:10
72Scott Law (V Australia)0:05:11
73Nick Walker (V Australia)0:05:25
74Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:06:01
75George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:06:31
76Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:07:29
77Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:11:39
78Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:11:43
79Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:12:00
80Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:12:36
81Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)0:12:59
82Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)0:13:36
83Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:13:46
84Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:14:34
85Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)0:15:30
86David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:16:08
87Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:16:26
88Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:16:40
89James Butler (John West Cycling Team)0:18:25
90Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)0:22:30
91Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)0:23:09
92James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team)0:28:46
93Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)0:31:01
94Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:37:38
95David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)0:38:32
96Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)0:44:06

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)35pts
2Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)33
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)26
4Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)20
5Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)19
6Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
7Michael Freiberg (V Australia)17
8Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)15
9Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
10Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
11Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)9
12Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
13Nick Walker (V Australia)6
14Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
15Andrew Martin (Plan B)5
16Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)4
17Bradeley Hall (Plan B)4
18Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)3
19Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)3
20Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
21Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)3
22Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)2
23Scott Law (V Australia)2
24Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
25Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
26Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)1
27Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)1
28Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)1
29Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)24pts
2Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)22
3Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)21
4Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)15
5Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
6Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)12
7Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)10
8Michael Freiberg (V Australia)10
9Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
10Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
11Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)5
12Scott Law (V Australia)4
13Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)4
14Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)3
15Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
16Hayden Brooks (V Australia)2
17Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
18Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)1

Hill Climb Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
3Nick Walker (V Australia)1

Most Aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts
2Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)2
3Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
4Cameron Peterson (V Australia)2
5George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)2
6Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling21:46:31
2Rabodirect New Zealand0:00:13
3Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:32
4V Australia0:00:41
5Swan Hill Heart of the Murray0:01:06
6Plan B0:01:25
7BIKEBUG.COM0:01:36
8Team SASI Cycling0:01:43
9Jayco VIS/Apollo0:02:37
10Pure Tasmania & Deloitte0:02:43
11Suzuki/Trek0:03:37
12Paramatta Race Team0:04:04
13Scouts SA - Super Elliotts0:06:07
14Team Budget Forklifts0:07:37
15Moira Shire Council Team0:11:38
16John West Cycling Team0:40:42

 

