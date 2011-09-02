Trending

Pollock prevails in three-man escape

Freiberg, O'Shea fight it out for minor placings

Image 1 of 12

The team from Bikebug.com enjoy some vanilla slices in Ouyen prior to the start of stage 11.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 12

V8 Supercar drivers Paul Dumbrell (left) and Rick Kelly admire some of the vanilla slice work in Ouyen during stage 11 of the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 12

The peloton make their way around the streets of Ouyen on stage 11.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 12

Bikebug.com tuck into some of the vanilla slices on offer in Ouyen prior to stage eleven. The boys have been working on their moustaches all week and Joe Lewis found the upper-lip warmer a handy place for some slice.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 12

V8 Supercar drivers Paul Dumbrell (left) and Rick Kelly admire their good work during the Great Vanilla Slice Triumph day in Ouyen prior to stage eleven of the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 12

The peloton head around the streets of Ouyen on stage eleven.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 12

The peloton in action during the 36km criterium in Ouyen.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 8 of 12

The peloton make their way up the home straight in Ouyen.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 9 of 12

Three riders broke clear from the peloton (l-r): Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche), Michael Freiberg (V Australia) and Glen O'Shea (Team SASI).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 10 of 12

Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) broke free from Freiberg and O'Shea on the final lap and stole the show in Ouyen.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 11 of 12

Stage winner Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) is interviewed by media after the race in Ouyen.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 12 of 12

The stage eleven podium (l-r): Michael Freiberg (2nd,V Australia), Rhys Pollock (1st,Drapac Porsche) and Glen O'Shea (3rd,Team SASI).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Rhys Pollock (Drapac) has been rewarded for his daring attack seven laps into the 30-lap criterium, moving ahead of his co-conspirators Michael Freiberg (V Australia) and Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling) in the final dive to the finish line for a four-second victory in the 11th stage of the Tour of the Murray in Ouven.

It was Drapac's first win of the Tour, despite having Adam Phelan well-placed on general classification, the 20-year-old also leading the Rising Star classification.

Freiberg took out stage 6 on Tuesday and has proved to be the form rider from the V Australia line-up. The result had no bearing on the race for overall honours with Pat Shaw (Genesys) maintaining his 15 second advantage over teammate Steele Von Hoff.

How it unfolded

Phelan was again aggressive from the outset, claiming the opening prime on lap 6. Kiwi Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) tried his luck unsuccessfully before Pollock made his move, gaining 15 seconds on the bunch.

O'Shea and Freiberg joined Pollock and together, managed to increase the gap to 25.v

The orange train of Genesys took control at the front of the bunch however their tempo couldn't get the gap down by any more than five seconds. With five laps to go, the three rider's lead had increased to 30 seconds however with the chase well and truly on, splits started to appear in the main bunch.

Full results

Stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)47:41:00
2Michael Freiberg (V Australia)0:00:04
3Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)
4Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:09
5Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)0:00:10
6Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
7Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
8Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
9Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
10Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
11Nick Walker (V Australia)
12Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
13Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
14Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
15Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
16Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
17Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
18Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
19Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
20Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)0:00:14
21Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
22Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
23Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
24Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
25Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
26Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
27Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
28Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
29Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)
30Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
31Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
32Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
33Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
34Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
35Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
36Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
37Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
38Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
39Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
40Samuel Davis (Plan B)
41Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
42Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
43David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
44Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
45Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
46Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)
47Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
48Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
49Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
50Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
51Logan Calder (Plan B)
52George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
53Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
54Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
55Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
56Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
57Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
58Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
59Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
60James Butler (John West Cycling Team)
61David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
62Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:23
63Andrew Martin (Plan B)
64Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:00:26
65Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)
66David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)0:00:27
67Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
68Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
69Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
70Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
71Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)0:00:35
72Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:00:44
73Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:00:50
74Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:00:58
75Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:00:14
76Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)0:01:03
77Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
78Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:05
79Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:02:08
80Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:09
81Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:10
82Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)
83Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
84Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:44
85Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)
86Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:05:19
87Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)
88Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:54
89Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:08:29
90Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:10:04
91Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)

Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)2
3Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Freiberg (V Australia)3pts
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)3pts
2Michael Freiberg (V Australia)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Freiberg (V Australia)3pts
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)3pts
2Michael Freiberg (V Australia)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)2
3Michael Freiberg (V Australia)1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Freiberg (V Australia)3pts
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)1

Lap 24 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)3pts
2Michael Freiberg (V Australia)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 26 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)3pts
2Michael Freiberg (V Australia)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts

General Classification after Stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)12:50:19
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:15
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:22
4Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)0:00:29
5Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:48
6Johnnie Walker (V Australia)0:00:50
7Michael Freiberg (V Australia)0:00:51
8Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)0:01:00
9Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)0:01:19
10Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:20
11Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:31
12Bradeley Hall (Plan B)0:01:33
13Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:38
14Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:41
15Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:01:42
16Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:44
17Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:45
18Cameron Peterson (V Australia)0:01:48
19Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)0:01:52
20Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:01:55
21Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
22Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:02:01
23Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)0:02:05
24Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
25Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:02:06
26Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:12
27Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)0:02:20
28Andrew Martin (Plan B)0:02:27
29Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:29
30Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)0:02:30
31Samuel Davis (Plan B)0:02:32
32Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:36
33Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:42
34Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:44
35Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)0:02:48
36Logan Calder (Plan B)0:02:51
37Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)0:02:53
38Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
39Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:54
40Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:02:57
41Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:58
42Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)0:03:10
43Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)0:03:11
44Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:03:12
45Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:03:16
46Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:29
47Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:03:32
48Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:35
49Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)0:03:41
50Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:53
51Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:03:56
52David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:04:03
53Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:04:07
54Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
55Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:04:12
56Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:04:54
57Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)0:05:03
58Nick Walker (V Australia)0:05:58
59Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
60Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)0:06:15
61Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:07:37
62Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:07:52
63Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:07:54
64Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:08:30
65Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:08:32
66George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:08:40
67Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:09:58
68Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)0:10:52
69Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:13:57
70Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)0:14:40
71Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:14:54
72Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:15:21
73Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:15:35
74Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:16:32
75David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:17:09
76Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:17:59
77Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:19:13
78Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)0:19:50
79Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:20:47
80James Butler (John West Cycling Team)0:22:03
81Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)0:23:49
82Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:25:56
83Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)0:28:52
84Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:29:33
85Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:31:03
86Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:32:01
87Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)0:49:13
88David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)0:52:57
89Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:54:27
90Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)0:57:55
91Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)1:26:42

Sprint Championship after Stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)82pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)62
3Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)54
4Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)49
5Michael Freiberg (V Australia)41
6Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)31
7Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)31
8Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)22
9Cameron Peterson (V Australia)22
10Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)21
11Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)18
12Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
13Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
14Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
15Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
16Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)8
17Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)8
18Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
19Bradeley Hall (Plan B)7
20Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)7
21Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)6
22Nick Walker (V Australia)6
23Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)5
24Andrew Martin (Plan B)5
25Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)5
26Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)4
27Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)4
28Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)4
29Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)3
30Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
31Logan Calder (Plan B)3
32Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)3
33Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
34Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
35Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)2
36Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)2
37Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)2
38Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)2
39Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
40Christopher Winn (V Australia)2
41Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)1
42Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)1
43Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)1
44Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)1
45Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)1
46Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)1

Criterium Championship after Stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)54pts
2Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)49
3Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)49
4Michael Freiberg (V Australia)36
5Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)21
6Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)21
7Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)18
8Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
9Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
10Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
11Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)13
12Nick Walker (V Australia)12
13Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
14Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)8
15Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)7
16Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)6
17Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)6
18Hayden Brooks (V Australia)2
19Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)1
20Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
21Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)1
22Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)1

Hill Climb Championship after Stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
3Nick Walker (V Australia)1

Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Peterson (V Australia)4pts
2Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
4Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
5Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
6Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)2
7Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
8Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
9Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
10George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)2

Rising Stars after Stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:22
2Michael Freiberg (V Australia)0:00:51
3Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)0:01:19
4Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:20
5Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:01:42
6Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:01:55
7Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:02:05
8Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:12
9Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)0:02:30
10Samuel Davis (Plan B)0:02:32

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Drapac Professional Cycling
2Genesys Wealth Advisers
3V Australia
4Rabodirect New Zealand
5Swan Hill Heart of the Murray
6BIKEBUG.COM
7Plan B
8Team SASI Cycling
9Jayco VIS/Apollo
10Pure Tasmania & Deloitte
11Team Budget Forklifts
12Suzuki/Trek
13Paramatta Race Team
14Scouts SA - Super Elliotts
15Moira Shire Council Team
16John West Cycling Team

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)205pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)121
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)107
4Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)106
5Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)94
6Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)92
7Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)67
8Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)66
9Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)61
10Ben Hill (Jayco-2XU)53

