Image 1 of 12 The team from Bikebug.com enjoy some vanilla slices in Ouyen prior to the start of stage 11. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 12 V8 Supercar drivers Paul Dumbrell (left) and Rick Kelly admire some of the vanilla slice work in Ouyen during stage 11 of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 12 The peloton make their way around the streets of Ouyen on stage 11. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 12 Bikebug.com tuck into some of the vanilla slices on offer in Ouyen prior to stage eleven. The boys have been working on their moustaches all week and Joe Lewis found the upper-lip warmer a handy place for some slice. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 12 V8 Supercar drivers Paul Dumbrell (left) and Rick Kelly admire their good work during the Great Vanilla Slice Triumph day in Ouyen prior to stage eleven of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 12 The peloton head around the streets of Ouyen on stage eleven. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 12 The peloton in action during the 36km criterium in Ouyen. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 12 The peloton make their way up the home straight in Ouyen. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 9 of 12 Three riders broke clear from the peloton (l-r): Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche), Michael Freiberg (V Australia) and Glen O'Shea (Team SASI). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 10 of 12 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) broke free from Freiberg and O'Shea on the final lap and stole the show in Ouyen. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 11 of 12 Stage winner Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) is interviewed by media after the race in Ouyen. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 12 of 12 The stage eleven podium (l-r): Michael Freiberg (2nd,V Australia), Rhys Pollock (1st,Drapac Porsche) and Glen O'Shea (3rd,Team SASI). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Rhys Pollock (Drapac) has been rewarded for his daring attack seven laps into the 30-lap criterium, moving ahead of his co-conspirators Michael Freiberg (V Australia) and Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling) in the final dive to the finish line for a four-second victory in the 11th stage of the Tour of the Murray in Ouven.

It was Drapac's first win of the Tour, despite having Adam Phelan well-placed on general classification, the 20-year-old also leading the Rising Star classification.

Freiberg took out stage 6 on Tuesday and has proved to be the form rider from the V Australia line-up. The result had no bearing on the race for overall honours with Pat Shaw (Genesys) maintaining his 15 second advantage over teammate Steele Von Hoff.

How it unfolded

Phelan was again aggressive from the outset, claiming the opening prime on lap 6. Kiwi Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) tried his luck unsuccessfully before Pollock made his move, gaining 15 seconds on the bunch.

O'Shea and Freiberg joined Pollock and together, managed to increase the gap to 25.v

The orange train of Genesys took control at the front of the bunch however their tempo couldn't get the gap down by any more than five seconds. With five laps to go, the three rider's lead had increased to 30 seconds however with the chase well and truly on, splits started to appear in the main bunch.

Full results

Stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 47:41:00 2 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 0:00:04 3 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 4 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:00:09 5 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 0:00:10 6 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 8 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 9 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 Nick Walker (V Australia) 12 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 13 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 16 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 17 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 18 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 19 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 20 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 0:00:14 21 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 22 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 23 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 24 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 25 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 26 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 27 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 28 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 29 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 30 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 31 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 32 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 33 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 34 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 35 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 36 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 37 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 38 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 39 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 40 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 41 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 42 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 43 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 44 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 45 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 46 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 47 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 48 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 49 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 50 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 51 Logan Calder (Plan B) 52 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 53 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 54 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 55 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 56 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 57 Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 58 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 59 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 60 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 61 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 62 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:23 63 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 64 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:00:26 65 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 66 David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:00:27 67 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 68 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 69 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 70 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 71 Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 0:00:35 72 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:00:44 73 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:00:50 74 Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:00:58 75 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:00:14 76 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 0:01:03 77 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 78 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:02:05 79 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:02:08 80 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:09 81 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:10 82 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 83 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 84 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:03:44 85 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 86 Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:05:19 87 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 88 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:06:54 89 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:08:29 90 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:10:04 91 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)

Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 2 3 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 3 pts 2 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 2 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 3 pts 2 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 2 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 2 3 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 1

Lap 22 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 1

Lap 24 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 3 pts 2 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 2 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 26 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 3 pts 2 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 2 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts

General Classification after Stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12:50:19 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:15 3 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:22 4 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 0:00:29 5 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:00:48 6 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 0:00:50 7 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 0:00:51 8 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 0:01:00 9 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 0:01:19 10 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:20 11 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:31 12 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 0:01:33 13 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:38 14 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:41 15 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:01:42 16 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:44 17 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:45 18 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 0:01:48 19 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 0:01:52 20 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:01:55 21 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 22 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:02:01 23 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 0:02:05 24 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 25 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:02:06 26 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:12 27 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 0:02:20 28 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 0:02:27 29 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:29 30 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:02:30 31 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 0:02:32 32 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:36 33 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:42 34 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:44 35 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 0:02:48 36 Logan Calder (Plan B) 0:02:51 37 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 0:02:53 38 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 39 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:54 40 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:02:57 41 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:58 42 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 0:03:10 43 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:03:11 44 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:03:12 45 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:03:16 46 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:29 47 Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:03:32 48 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:35 49 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 0:03:41 50 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:53 51 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:03:56 52 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:04:03 53 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:04:07 54 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 55 Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:04:12 56 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:04:54 57 Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 0:05:03 58 Nick Walker (V Australia) 0:05:58 59 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 60 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 0:06:15 61 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:07:37 62 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:07:52 63 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:07:54 64 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:08:30 65 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:08:32 66 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:08:40 67 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:09:58 68 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 0:10:52 69 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:13:57 70 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:14:40 71 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:14:54 72 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:15:21 73 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:15:35 74 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:16:32 75 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:17:09 76 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:17:59 77 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:19:13 78 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 0:19:50 79 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:20:47 80 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 0:22:03 81 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 0:23:49 82 Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:25:56 83 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 0:28:52 84 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:29:33 85 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:31:03 86 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:32:01 87 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 0:49:13 88 David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:52:57 89 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:54:27 90 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:57:55 91 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team) 1:26:42

Sprint Championship after Stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 82 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 62 3 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 54 4 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 49 5 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 41 6 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 31 7 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 31 8 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 22 9 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 22 10 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 21 11 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 12 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 13 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 14 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 15 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 16 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 8 17 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 8 18 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 19 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 7 20 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 21 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 6 22 Nick Walker (V Australia) 6 23 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 5 24 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 5 25 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 5 26 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 4 27 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 28 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 29 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 3 30 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 31 Logan Calder (Plan B) 3 32 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 3 33 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 34 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 35 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 2 36 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 2 37 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 2 38 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 2 39 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 40 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 2 41 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 42 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 1 43 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 1 44 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 1 45 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 1 46 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 1

Criterium Championship after Stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 54 pts 2 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 49 3 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 49 4 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 36 5 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 21 6 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 21 7 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 8 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 9 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 10 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 11 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 13 12 Nick Walker (V Australia) 12 13 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 14 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 8 15 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 7 16 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 6 17 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 6 18 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 2 19 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 20 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 21 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 1 22 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 1

Hill Climb Championship after Stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 3 Nick Walker (V Australia) 1

Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 4 pts 2 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 4 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 5 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 6 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 2 7 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 8 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 9 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 10 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 2

Rising Stars after Stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:22 2 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 0:00:51 3 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 0:01:19 4 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:20 5 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:01:42 6 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:01:55 7 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:02:05 8 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:12 9 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:02:30 10 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 0:02:32

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Drapac Professional Cycling 2 Genesys Wealth Advisers 3 V Australia 4 Rabodirect New Zealand 5 Swan Hill Heart of the Murray 6 BIKEBUG.COM 7 Plan B 8 Team SASI Cycling 9 Jayco VIS/Apollo 10 Pure Tasmania & Deloitte 11 Team Budget Forklifts 12 Suzuki/Trek 13 Paramatta Race Team 14 Scouts SA - Super Elliotts 15 Moira Shire Council Team 16 John West Cycling Team