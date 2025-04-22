No longer under the radar, Michael Storer is the Giro d'Italia contender you need to know about

By published

'Watch out for Michael Storer' says teammate as strong Tour of the Alps stage victory confirms Australian's status as Giro GC threat

STERZING ITALY APRIL 22 Michael Storer of Australia and Tudor Pro Cycling Team celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2025 Stage 2 a 178km stage from Mezzolombardo to Sterzing 948m UCIWT on April 22 2025 in Sterzing Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Michael Storer of Tudor Pro Cycling celebrates at podium as stage 2 winner at 2025 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

When Michael Storer arrived at this Tour of the Alps, he knew his days of sometimes flying under the radar were probably gone. After an imperious stage win and fifth overall at Paris-Nice earlier this season, there would be no rider or team left who didn't know Storer's name, and the threat he posed on tough stages.

Victory at the Tour of the Alps on Tuesday only solidified that theory, but what's more, Storer's performance on stage 2 has rocketed him into serious GC contention for the Giro d'Italia. If he wasn't on the contenders list already, he should be now.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

