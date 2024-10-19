Alexey Vermeulen outduels Colby Simmons to win elite men's race at Big Sugar Gravel

Keegan Swenson fifth in Arkansas to secure three-peat at Life Time Grand Prix series

Alexey Vermeulen wins 2024 Big Sugar Gravel
Alexey Vermeulen wins 2024 Big Sugar Gravel (Image credit: Life Time)
Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE-Factor) launched a final attack in downtown Bentonville, Arkansas to win the elite men's Big Sugar Gravel, putting eight seconds between himself and runner-up Colby Simmons (Visma-Lease a Bike) at the line.

From the chase group that had dwindled over the two miles to five riders, Brendan Johnston (Giant Bikes) sprinted to third place, ahead of Matthew Beers, Keegan Swenson, Payson McElveen and Simen Nordahl Svendsen.

Elite men - top 10
RankRiderTime
1Alexey Vermeulen4:43:48
2Colby Simmons4:43:56
3Brendan Johnston4:46:38
4Matthew Beers4:46:39
5Keegan Swenson4:46:39
6Payson McElveen4:46:39
7Simen Nordahl Svendsen4:46:51
8Torbjørn Andre Røed4:50:11
9Alex Howes4:50:12
10Lance Haidet4:50:17

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

