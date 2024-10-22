Ineos Grenadiers revamp staff, add Dutch sprint coach Mehdi Kordi and coach Tom Hellemann from DSM for 2025

By
published

British team making 'positive changes' after third year of Grand Tour drought

Ineos at the Tour of Guangxi
Ineos at the Tour of Guangxi

Once the most dominant team in professional cycling, Ineos Grenadiers have struggled to match the pace of their rivals, trailing behind powerful squads like UAE Team Emirates, Visma-Lease a Bike, Soudal-Quickstep and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. 

After finishing the 2024 season as the seventh-best team also behind Lidl-Trek and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, the British squad announce sweeping changes to its staff for 2025.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.