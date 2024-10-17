Michael Vanthourenhout earns victory at Kermiscross ahead of Eli Iserbyt

Belgian U23 champion Witse Meeussen takes third in Ardooie

Michael Vanthourenhout celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men&#039;s elite race of Kermiscross
Michael Vanthourenhout celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's elite race of Kermiscross (Image credit: DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP / Getty Images)
European cyclocross champion Michael Vanthourenhout won Kermiscross in Ardooie on Wednesday, riding three seconds ahead of Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal teammate Eli Iserbyt. 

Witse Meeussen (Crelan-Corendon) confirmed a Belgian sweep of the podium riding 10 seconds back for third. The reigning U23 Belgian champion avoided technical issues after last week suffering three punctures at Exact Cross Beringen, to earn his first elite podium.

